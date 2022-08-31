Sign out
Samsung phones under 40,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 19:16 IST

With the advancement of technology, more and more users are switching to Samsung smartphones. Check out the best Samsung mobile phones under 40,000.

Samsung smartphones are known for their processors and top notch technology.

If you're looking for a smartphone that will live up to all your requirements, then you are at the right place. We have created a list that includes the best Samsung phones under 40,000 for you. We have listed their specifications, details, merits, demerits, and prices so that you can make an unbiased choice. So, if you have a mega budget of Rs. 40,000, you're likely to have several options for you to choose from. We have an easy list with all the best options listed for you.

Here's a list of the best Samsung phones under 40,000:

1. Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This phone is available in stunning colours and has an AMOLED display to enhance your viewing experience. At 128GB ROM, it has enough storage space as well.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M52

RAM Storage: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Colour: Blazing Black

Special Features: Side mount Fingerprint Sensor

Front Camera: 32 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

ProsCons
Amazing camera resolutionLagging issues found
Large screen resolutionHeating issues detected
AMOLED display with smooth interface 
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display
2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This phone is available in myriad colours that will leave you asking for more. It also has the latest 5G technology for all your needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Colour: Deep Ocean Blue

Model Name: M53 5G

RAM Storage: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 12.0

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Rear Camera: 108 MP

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

ProsCons
Superb rear camera resolutionHeating issues may be found
The latest operating system is presentNot suitable for very heavy apps
Sufficient storage space availableAverage selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
19% off
28,499 34,999
3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

At 128GB ROM, this Samsung phone has more than sufficient storage space for all your needs. You can also indulge in heavy gaming with this phone, as it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G

RAM Storage: 8GB

ROM Storage Space: 128 GB

Colour: Sky Blue

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Biometric Security: Side mount fingerprint sensor

Weight: 202 grams

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

ProsCons
Good camera resolution presentLagging interface
Large screen sizeBattery backup is average
Fingerprint sensor presentHeating issues found
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
27% off
18,999 25,990
4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB)

With many exciting features, this is one of the most budget-friendly phones ( 18,999) on the list. Moreover, it has the latest operating system and a large screen resolution at 6.6 inches.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M33 5G

Colour: Mystique Green

RAM Capacity: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Refresh Rate: 60/120 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

ProsCons
The latest operating system is presentAdaptor absent
Fast charge presentHeating issues found
Expandable RAM capacityThe phone may lag sometimes
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off
18,999 24,999
5. Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

At 27,780, this Samsung phone will not only fit your budget but also has some latest features that will keep you hooked at all times.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A52s

Colour: Violet

RAM Storage: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Weight: 189 grams

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Lightweight and sleek designAverage battery backup
Available in beautiful shadesNot equipped with the latest operating system
Ample storage space availableLimited RAM storage
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
29% off
27,780 38,999
6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This Samsung phone has ample storage space so that you can store all your files without any hassles. It also has the latest processor (Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz,1.8GHz processor) for smooth browsing.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M52 5G

Colour: Icy Blue

ROM Storage: 128 GB

RAM Storage: 8 GB

OS: Android 11

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

ProsCons
Large screen sizeAverage selfie camera
Ample storage space availableAverage battery backup
The latest processorThe latest operating system is absent
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display
27% off
26,999 36,999
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB)

One of the most popular and good-looking phones on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has many exciting features that outshine others. It is sleek, durable, and stylish.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy Note 8

Colour: Orchid Grey

RAM Capacity: 6GB

ROM Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.3 inches

OS: Android

Weight: 195 grams

CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz

ProsCons
Amazing camera resolutionHeating issues found
Sleek, slim, and lightweightNot enough storage space
Good processing speedLack of latest operating system
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
46% off
37,999 70,000
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This phone is available in pastel and subtle shades, leaving you in awe. It also has fantastic features, such as a 5000 mAh long-lasting battery.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A23

Colour: Peach

RAM Storage: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

OS: Android 12

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

ProsCons
The latest operating system is presentLags in several features and applications
Good for everyday usageNot suitable for heavy gaming
Budget-friendlyAverage camera resolution
Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
9. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This phone is stylish and lightweight as well. So, you can rely on it for everyday usage. At 128GB ROM, it also has sufficient storage space.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M12

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space availableAverage camera resolution
Large screen resolutionAverage battery backup
Available in many coloursAbsence of the latest operating system
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
18% off
13,999 16,999
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This Samsung phone has the latest 5G technology to keep you ahead. It also has a 50MP (F1.8) rear camera and an 8MP (F2.2) front camera.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A13

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2.2 Mhz

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionThe battery drains easily
Decent camera resolutionNot enough storage space
Fingerprint sensor presentLags in several features
Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBGINS)
24% off
13,999 18,490
Price of Samsung phones at a glance:

ProductPrice 
Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 25,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB)Rs. 25,990
Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 38,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 36,999
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB)Rs. 70,000
 Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 25,490
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 18,490

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)AMOLED Display present. 32 MP front Camera ResolutionFast charge present
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Knox security is present108 MP camera resolution. Large screen resolution. 
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Ample storage space available.Available in gorgeous coloursEquipped with 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB) Ample RAM Storage is availableFast processor present. Great colours are available
Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Sufficient storage space availableGood camera resolutionGood battery backup
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Available in many coloursSlim and stylish design.Large screen resolution. 
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB)Available in many coloursAmple RAM storage space availableGood battery backup
Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Available in a variety of coloursSlim, stylish and sleek designAmple storage space available.
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Fast processor presentLarge screen resolution with high definitionAvailable in many colours
Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)The latest operating system is present. User-friendly interface. Fast processing speed

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy M32 (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB) is the phone that offers the best value for money. You get a lot of features for the amount of 25,990. After a discount on Amazon, it is priced at Rs. 18,999. It has enough storage space and the latest features for your productivity.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy M53 (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage) is a class apart in every possible way. It not only has enough storage space for you, but it also comes with a 108 MP camera so that you can click some amazing pictures. You also have an equally exciting front camera in this phone. It has the latest operating system as well. It is priced at Rs. 24,999 after a discount. Initially, it was priced at 34,999.

How to find the perfect phone?

Before buying a phone, you should keep several things in mind. For instance, keep a goal of the amount you are willing to pay. Make sure the amount gets utilised for what you are paying for. Secondly, look for the most suitable phone that satisfies your needs. Thirdly, focus on the various features that the phone has, such as camera resolution, screen resolution, operating system, and so on.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

