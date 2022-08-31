Samsung phones under 40,000: A buyer's guide

Samsung smartphones are known for their processors and top notch technology.

If you're looking for a smartphone that will live up to all your requirements, then you are at the right place. We have created a list that includes the best Samsung phones under ₹40,000 for you. We have listed their specifications, details, merits, demerits, and prices so that you can make an unbiased choice. So, if you have a mega budget of Rs. 40,000, you're likely to have several options for you to choose from. We have an easy list with all the best options listed for you. Here's a list of the best Samsung phones under ₹40,000: 1. Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This phone is available in stunning colours and has an AMOLED display to enhance your viewing experience. At 128GB ROM, it has enough storage space as well. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M52 RAM Storage: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Colour: Blazing Black Special Features: Side mount Fingerprint Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP Rear Camera: 64 MP Screen Size: 6.7 inches Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Pros Cons Amazing camera resolution Lagging issues found Large screen resolution Heating issues detected AMOLED display with smooth interface

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This phone is available in myriad colours that will leave you asking for more. It also has the latest 5G technology for all your needs. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Deep Ocean Blue Model Name: M53 5G RAM Storage: 8GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 12.0 Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Screen Size: 6.7 inches Rear Camera: 108 MP Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Pros Cons Superb rear camera resolution Heating issues may be found The latest operating system is present Not suitable for very heavy apps Sufficient storage space available Average selfie camera

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) At 128GB ROM, this Samsung phone has more than sufficient storage space for all your needs. You can also indulge in heavy gaming with this phone, as it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G RAM Storage: 8GB ROM Storage Space: 128 GB Colour: Sky Blue Screen Size: 6.5 inches Biometric Security: Side mount fingerprint sensor Weight: 202 grams Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Good camera resolution present Lagging interface Large screen size Battery backup is average Fingerprint sensor present Heating issues found

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB) With many exciting features, this is one of the most budget-friendly phones ( ₹18,999) on the list. Moreover, it has the latest operating system and a large screen resolution at 6.6 inches. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M33 5G Colour: Mystique Green RAM Capacity: 8GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.6 inches Refresh Rate: 60/120 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons The latest operating system is present Adaptor absent Fast charge present Heating issues found Expandable RAM capacity The phone may lag sometimes

5. Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) At ₹27,780, this Samsung phone will not only fit your budget but also has some latest features that will keep you hooked at all times. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A52s Colour: Violet RAM Storage: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.5 inches Battery Description: Lithium-ion Weight: 189 grams OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Lightweight and sleek design Average battery backup Available in beautiful shades Not equipped with the latest operating system Ample storage space available Limited RAM storage

6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This Samsung phone has ample storage space so that you can store all your files without any hassles. It also has the latest processor (Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz,1.8GHz processor) for smooth browsing. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M52 5G Colour: Icy Blue ROM Storage: 128 GB RAM Storage: 8 GB OS: Android 11 Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Battery Description: Lithium-ion Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

Pros Cons Large screen size Average selfie camera Ample storage space available Average battery backup The latest processor The latest operating system is absent

7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB) One of the most popular and good-looking phones on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has many exciting features that outshine others. It is sleek, durable, and stylish. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy Note 8 Colour: Orchid Grey RAM Capacity: 6GB ROM Capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 6.3 inches OS: Android Weight: 195 grams CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz

Pros Cons Amazing camera resolution Heating issues found Sleek, slim, and lightweight Not enough storage space Good processing speed Lack of latest operating system

8. Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This phone is available in pastel and subtle shades, leaving you in awe. It also has fantastic features, such as a 5000 mAh long-lasting battery. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A23 Colour: Peach RAM Storage: 8GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.6 inches Refresh Rate: 90 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor OS: Android 12 Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Pros Cons The latest operating system is present Lags in several features and applications Good for everyday usage Not suitable for heavy gaming Budget-friendly Average camera resolution

9. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This phone is stylish and lightweight as well. So, you can rely on it for everyday usage. At 128GB ROM, it also has sufficient storage space. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M12 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Refresh Rate: 90 Hz Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available Average camera resolution Large screen resolution Average battery backup Available in many colours Absence of the latest operating system

10. Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This Samsung phone has the latest 5G technology to keep you ahead. It also has a 50MP (F1.8) rear camera and an 8MP (F2.2) front camera. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A13 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2.2 Mhz Screen Size: 6.6 inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion Refresh rate: 60 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution The battery drains easily Decent camera resolution Not enough storage space Fingerprint sensor present Lags in several features

Price of Samsung phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 34,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 34,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 25,990 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB) Rs. 25,990 Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 38,999 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 36,999 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB) Rs. 70,000 Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 25,490 Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999 Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 18,490

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M52 (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) AMOLED Display present. 32 MP front Camera Resolution Fast charge present Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Knox security is present 108 MP camera resolution. Large screen resolution. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Ample storage space available. Available in gorgeous colours Equipped with 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128 GB) Ample RAM Storage is available Fast processor present. Great colours are available Samsung A52s (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Sufficient storage space available Good camera resolution Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Available in many colours Slim and stylish design. Large screen resolution. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB, 64 GB) Available in many colours Ample RAM storage space available Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Available in a variety of colours Slim, stylish and sleek design Ample storage space available. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Fast processor present Large screen resolution with high definition Available in many colours Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) The latest operating system is present. User-friendly interface. Fast processing speed

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M32 (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB) is the phone that offers the best value for money. You get a lot of features for the amount of ₹25,990. After a discount on Amazon, it is priced at Rs. 18,999. It has enough storage space and the latest features for your productivity. Best overall The Samsung Galaxy M53 (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage) is a class apart in every possible way. It not only has enough storage space for you, but it also comes with a 108 MP camera so that you can click some amazing pictures. You also have an equally exciting front camera in this phone. It has the latest operating system as well. It is priced at Rs. 24,999 after a discount. Initially, it was priced at ₹34,999. How to find the perfect phone? Before buying a phone, you should keep several things in mind. For instance, keep a goal of the amount you are willing to pay. Make sure the amount gets utilised for what you are paying for. Secondly, look for the most suitable phone that satisfies your needs. Thirdly, focus on the various features that the phone has, such as camera resolution, screen resolution, operating system, and so on.