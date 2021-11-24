Samsung, Xiaomi: Check out the top deals on smartphones on Amazon

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, this would be the right time. Top brands of smartphones such as Samsung and Xiaomi have attractive deals on Amazon.Up for grabs are phones from brands such as Mi, Techno Spark apart from Samsung and Xiaomi. If buying one is on your mind, do check these out.

1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

This slim and lightweight smartphone comes with 5G technology. It is available in four different colour combinations including vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and tuscany coral. It also comes in two different configurations - 6GB RAM 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM 128 GB storage. On all these variations, apart from the deal price, there is an additional discount on exchange. For this discussion, we have picked vinyl black 6 GB RAM configuration variant.Some features:Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-coreOperating system: ‎MIUI 12.5 on Android 11, 3 years of Android updatesDisplay: 90 Hz high refresh rate, 10-bit FHD+ OLED dot displayProduct dimension: ‎16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cmWeight: 158 gmMRP: ₹31,999.00Deal of the day: ₹26,999.002) Samsung Galaxy M12

This smartphone comes in three different colours and in two different configurations, the colours being black, blue and white. The two configurations include 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. Apart from the deal price it comes with an additional six months free screen replacement feature. For this discussion, we have considered the phone in colour black and 6GB RAM, 128GB storage capacity.

Some features:Operating system: Android 11, v11.06000mAH lithium-ion batteryRAM: ‎6 GBCamera: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup- True 48MP (F 2.0) main camera + 5MP (F2.2) Ultra wide camera+ 2MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) Macro Camera| 8MP (F2.2) front cameraStorage: 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TBMRP: ₹15,499.00Price: ₹13,499.003) Tecno Spark 7T

This phone comes in three different colours and two configurations. The colours include jewel blue, magnet black and nebula orange. The configurations include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, 128GB storage. For this discussion, we have picked jewel blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model. This phone too comes with an additional exchange discount apart from its deal price.

Some features:Operating system: ‎Android 11, HiOS 7.6Product dimensions: ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cmWeight: 205 gramsDisplay: 6.52HD+IPS display6000mAh batteryMRP: ₹10,999.00Price: ₹8,599.004) Mi 11X 5G

This smartphone comes in three colour variants and two configurations. The colours include celestial silver, cosmic black and lunar white. The configurations are as following - 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM 128GB ROM. Apart from the deal price, there are other interesting exchange offers as well. For this discussion, we have considered celestial silver 6GB RAM 128GB ROM model.Some features:Operating system: ‎Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5Product dimensions ‎16.37 x 0.78 x 7.64 cmWeight; 196 gramsDisplay technology: ‎AMOLEDCamera: ‎Triple rear camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) | 20 MP front cameraMRP: ₹33,999.00Price: ₹27,999.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

