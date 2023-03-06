Say goodbye to impurities: Try these 10 water purifiers for crystal-clear water By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for clean and healthy drinking water? Invest in a high-quality water purifier to get rid of impurities and harmful contaminants. Explore our range of water purifiers and choose the one that suits your needs the best.

Water purifier is essential kitchen appliance today as impurities and contaminants can severely dent a family’s health.

Clean and safe drinking water is a basic necessity for healthy living. Unfortunately, the quality of tap or well water in India is often subpar, with impurities like bacteria, viruses, and chemicals that can cause water-borne illnesses. This is where water purifiers come in as essential household appliances. Investing in a high-quality water purifier ensures that you and your family have access to safe, clean, and refreshing drinking water at all times. With a variety of advanced water purifiers available in India, you can choose the one that best suits your needs, preferences, and budget. 1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier A high-quality water filtration system that ensures your family has access to drinkable water is the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+UF water purifier. The Ritz RO+UV+UF purification can effectively eliminate pollutants, dissolved solids, and germs from your water thanks to its eight-stage purification system. Moreover, it comes with Patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster technology. The active copper zinc cartridge helps enrich the taste of the water. UV e-boiling technology assures that the water is as safe and healthful as water simmered for 20 minutes, and the Taste Adjuster (MTDS) permits for adjustment of the taste of the water based on the source. This results in refreshing, sweet-tasting drinking water that is safe for you and your family. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Colour: Black Special Features: Stainless Steel Tank, UV e-Boiling, High Storage Capacity, Energy saving mode, LED Indicator Material: Plastic Capacity: 5.5 liters

Pros Cons The RO+UV+UF technology Costly Suitable for all types of water sources

2. KENT Grand+ Water Purifier Looking for a reliable water purifier that provides clean and healthy drinking water? Look no further than the KENT. One of India's top water purifiers is this product. It comes with the advanced technology of RO, UV, and UF, along with TDS control and UV disinfection in the tank and high-capacity storage. The TDS control system ensures that essential minerals are conserved in the purified water, while the UV LED protection in the storage tank holds the water pure for longer periods. With its wall-mounted design and easy installation, the KENT Grand+ is perfect for domestic use. Specifications: Brand: KENT Colour: White Special Features: RO, RO+ Material: ABS Food Grade Plastic Capacity: 9 liters

Pros Cons Zero Water Wastage Technology. Expensive. In-tank UV protection.

3. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Water Purifier Are you looking for a water purifier that can deliver hot water on demand in addition to clean drinking water? The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ is the best option. It ensures drinking water is safe and clean by removing pollutants and dangerous compounds through an eight-stage purification process. Additionally, it has a unique "baby-safe" mode that filters out extra minerals and pollutants to produce safe water for babies. Silver Charged Membrane Technology (SCMT) is an advanced method of further purifying water to prevent any possible bacterial contamination after Reverse Osmosis (RO) purification. Also, its large storage tank guarantees you will always have access to clean water. You can have clean, hot water at your fingertips with this water purifier. Specifications: Brand: AO Smith Colour: Black Special Features: 500-1999 ppm, RO Material: Plastic Capacity: 10 liters

Pros Cons Baby-safe water feature. Not suitable for small households. Very expensive

4. HUL Pureit Water Purifier The ideal way to guarantee clean and safe drinking water is with an HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS water purifier. You may get pure and nutritious water thanks to its sophisticated 7-stage filtration technology, which eliminates pollutants and hazardous toxins while maintaining critical elements. An innovative water-saving function can help you save up to 80 glasses of water each day. The purifier can be utilized as a countertop or wall-mounted appliance and is simple to install. It's ideal for contemporary kitchens thanks to its streamlined style and small footprint. Specifications: Brand: HUL Pureit Colour: Black Special Features: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 10 liters

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design. Maintenance costs could be higher. Saves up to 80% of water.

5. Havells Aquas Water Purifier For folks who cherish pure and clean drinking water, the Havells Aquas water purifier needs to be purchased. You will enjoy pure, refreshing, and hygienic drinking water thanks to its sophisticated RO+UF filtration technology, which has 5 stages of purification. The design is compact and can be mounted in three different ways. It fits perfectly in any contemporary kitchen thanks to its small size and fashionable style, as well as its sufficient storage capacity. Also, it comes with Dual Mineral and Bacteriostatic taste enhancers which enriches the overall taste. This water purifier is a wise investment in the health and happiness of your family because of its low maintenance requirements and simple installation. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: White & Blue Special Features: Convenient removable transparent tank for easy-to-clean Hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet Compact design with 3-way Mounting. Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 liters

Pros Cons Compact design with easy installation. Water wastage. Comes with a Bacteriostatic feature.

6. Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+ Taste Enhancer water purifier is the ideal option for serving your home with clean, safe, and healthy drinking water. This water purifier offers 7-stage advanced purification that includes Sediment Filter, Pre-activated Carbon Absorber, Antiscalant Cartridge, RO Membrane, UV Disinfection, Ultrafiltration, and Silver Impregnated Post Carbon Filter. This can efficiently pull contaminants out whilst still eliminating germs and viruses to offer pure and safe drinking water. It uses a sophisticated 7-stage purification procedure. The flavor is further improved by the Taste Enhancer technology, which also aids in keeping the pH balance. The purifier's small size makes it appropriate for tabletop and wall-mounted applications. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Colour: Black Special Features: UV, UF, RO Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 liters

Pros Cons Compact and elegant design. Costly Comes with UV disinfection

7. LG Puricare Water Purifier LG Puricare WW140NP RO + Mineral Booster water purifier is a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers who want safe and clean drinking water at home. The innovative RO filtration system pulls all impurities, while the mineral booster adds essential minerals back to the water for a healthy taste. It comes with a filter change indicator. The stainless steel tank is durable and corrosion-resistant, providing a long-lasting solution to your water purification needs. With its dual protection feature, this water purifier ensures that your water is safe and healthy to drink, making it an ideal choice for you and your family. Not just this, the company offers free installation as well. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Special Features: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 liters

Pros Cons Compact and elegant design. Costly Comes with UV disinfection

8. Faber Galaxy Pro Plus Water Purifier A dependable and effective appliance that provides pure drinking water is the Faber Galaxy Pro Plus RO+UV+MAT water purifier. Your family's safety and health are ensured by its sophisticated 7-stage purification process, which uses RO, UV, and MAT technology to remove pollutants, chemicals, and microbes. The water purifier is perfect for large families because it has a high purification capacity. It is simple to use and sustain due to its intricate look and user-friendly layout. The Faber Galaxy Pro Plus is a necessary equipment that ensures you and your dear ones have access to clean, safe, and hygienic drinking water. Specifications: Brand: Faber Colour: Black Special Features: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 liters

Pros Cons Sleek design and user-friendly interface Relatively expensive

9. Blue Star Opulus Water Purifier With RO, UV, and UF layers, this water purifier provides triple protection, ensuring that the water you consume is clean and fresh. This also contains Immuno Boost Technology (IBT), which creates antioxidant and alkaline water. This water purifier is appropriate for households who want a reliable supply of safe drinking water because it has a large storage capacity. This water purifier's high filtration capacity makes it the best choice for homes with significant water use. Also, it has copper-impregnated activated carbon, which guarantees that the water is free of pollutants and dangerous compounds. A tank full indication and a UV fail warning are features that let users know when the storage tank is full, and the UV light is malfunctioning, respectively. By purchasing this water purifier, you can ensure that the water you and your family drink is free of hazardous contaminants and is rich in necessary minerals. Specifications: Brand Blue Star Colour: Black Special Features: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 liters

Pros Cons Compact and sleek design Needs frequent servicing

10. Blue Star Aristo Water Purifier The Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF+Mineral water purifier with Pre Filter & Aqua Mineral Infuser Technology is a top-of-the-line appliance that comes with a seven-stage purification process to ensure clean and safe drinking water. Equipped with a pre-filter and aqua mineral infuser technology, this purifier effectively removes impurities, bad taste, and odour from the water, while adding essential minerals to improve its overall quality. This water purifier can purify up to 285 liters of water per day. All thanks to its high-quality and super-efficient RO membrane. The calcite media used in Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) enhances the taste of water and regulates the pH level, ensuring an optimal drinking experience. Specifications: Brand Blue Star Colour: Black Special Features: The purification capacity of up to 285 liters per day, RO+UV+UF protection, Copper impregnated activated carbon, Aqua Mineral Infuser (AMI), and Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) Material: Plastic Capacity: 7 liters

Pros Cons Compact and sleek design Needs frequent servicing

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier Multi-stage purification Large storage capacity Intuitive indicators KENT Grand+ Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS control technology UV disinfection in the tank Sufficient storage capacity. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Water Purifier RO + SCMT technology Digital display Hot water at the touch of a button HUL Pureit Water Purifier Mineral RO+UV+MF purification technology Eco Recovery technology Large 10-litre storage capacity. Havells Aquas Water Purifier RO+UF purification technology Dual Mineral and Bacteriostatic taste enhancer 7-litre storage capacity. Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier RO+UV+UF purification technology Taste enhancer technology Large 7-litre storage capacity. LG Puricare Water Purifier RO+Mineral Booster purification technology Protection of Stainless Steel Large 8-litre storage capacity. Faber Galaxy Pro Plus Water Purifier RO+UV+MAT purification technology Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) 7-litre storage capacity. Blue Star Opulus Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+IBT purification technology Immuno Boost Technology (IBT) Large 8-litre storage capacity. Blue Star Aristo Water Purifier RO+UV+UF purification technology Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) technology Compact and stylish design.

Best overall product KENT Grand+ ZWW is undoubtedly the best water purifier due to its advanced features like multiple purification processes (RO+UV+UF+TDS Control), high purification capacity, and UV in-tank technology for maintaining water hygiene. It also has a user-friendly design, automatic operation, and mineral RO technology that retains essential minerals in the water. Best value for money The best value-for-money water purifier is the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+UF water purifier. Some of its characteristics are a 5.5-liter storage tank, cutting-edge RO+UV+UF purification technology, and an energy-saving mode. Also, it further comes with UV e-boiling technology. The smart LED display provides a real-time update on water quality and filters life, and the energy-saving mode ensures optimal performance while consuming minimal electricity. How to find the perfect water purifier? To find the perfect water purifier, consider factors such as the quality of water in your area, your family’s daily water consumption, and the type of contaminants you want to remove. Look for purifiers with multiple stages of purification, such as RO, UV, and UF, that can remove a wide range of impurities. Check for additional features like TDS control, mineralizers, and alerts for filter replacement. Consider the maintenance and servicing needs of the purifier, as well as the brand reputation and warranty. Finally, compare prices and read reviews to make an informed decision that fits your budget and needs.

