Searching for inverter batteries? Check out top 10 Genus batteries

Summary: If you want an inverter battery for your home, office, or farm, try out some from Genus brand. Here are specifications and features of their top 10 innovations.

Inverter batteries help ensure power outages become the thing of the past.

From the beginning of mankind, we have always depended on energy. With the increase in this reliance, we crafted ways to store it, so they did not always have to produce it. The finest example would be your home inverters; when there is a power cut, your inverters take over, powering your household appliances. Ever thought about how it could achieve such a feat? Well, some batteries power them up. Speaking of batteries, have you heard of Genus? You must have. Because they are one of the leading companies in manufacturing batteries and a glorious example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Are you looking to buy an inverter battery? If yes! You have arrived at the right spot because today, we browse through the catalogue of this leading manufacturer to help you pick what is truly worth your hard-earned money. Stay along; we guarantee you won’t regret it! 1. Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery With a high acid volume, low antimonial alloy, and pressure die casting, this battery has an inherently long life and requires low maintenance. The low antimonial alloy enables it to operate continuously at high temperatures. Apart from all these, it has a deep discharge recovery and fast rechargeability. It has a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits. A Next-gen grid design that lowers energy costs. It has a good ventilation system lowering gas acculturation to ensure product safety. A special additive expander is added to the flat negative plate that guarantees a deep discharge cycle. Moreover, it has a 175Ah capacity and is fully compatible with solar power. Specifications: Model: GSTT190 Colour: White & Blue Voltage: 12 volts Weight: 61.4 Kg Dimensions: 18.7 x 39 x 50.2 Cm Special features: High capacity, fast recharge

Pros Cons 1. Compatibility with solar power 1. Battery backup could be improved. 2. good ventilation system

2. Genus Hallabol GTT240 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Geared up with high-pressure die casting, this 12-voltage battery has a warranty of 36 months. It is a great pick for your home as it primarily focuses on reducing energy wastage and maximising performance. In addition, the auto air-pressure testing strategy ensures proper heat sealing to maximise safety. Moreover, it has an auto short circuit testing strategy that prolongs battery life. Specifications: Model: GTT240 Colour: Multicolour Voltage: 12 volts Weight: 56 Kg Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 41.2 Cm Special features: High-pressure die casting, gravity casting, heat sealing, auto air-pressure testing, auto internal resistance testing and auto short circuit testing.

Pros Cons 1. Prolonged battery life 1. Battery life could be improved. 2. Heat sealing included.

3. Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery It's a great choice for your home or office inverter, this battery has a high capacity of 240 AH. Provided with battery acid level indicators, it is manufactured with nanocarbon technology. The modern terminal design prevents external short circuits. The top ventilation allows easy gas release and reduced gas acculturation, ensuring enhanced product safety. The PV envelop separator provides a perfect separation medium that enhances the decimation resistance. The flat negative plate added with good expander additives ensures better charging. Additionally, the battery is equipped with a thicker base plate. What's more, the battery provides power without any indoor air pollution. It is made of pure lead and corrosion-resistant Selenium low antimonial alloy plates that prolong the battery life. Specifications: Model: GCT265 Colour: Black & White Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.7 x 39 Cm Special features: Gravity casting, Auto-internal resistance

Pros Cons 1. Fast recharge support. 1. It is a bit heavy 2. Capable of working in frequent and long power cuts 3. Automatic heat sealing to prevent leakage

4. Genus Invosol GST30 C10 Solar Battery With more backup cycles and fast recharge, this battery requires low maintenance. It is equipped with a high-acid volume, low antimonial alloy, and deep discharge battery. What's more, it has a pressure die casting that prolongs battery life and a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits. Specifications: Model: GST30 Voltage: 12 volts Dimensions: 27 x 17.8 x 24 Cm Special features: High acid volume, increased backup cycle, fast recharge

Pros Cons 1. 60 months of customer service 1. Battery backup could be improved. 2. Solar and wind energy storage

5. Genus Invomax GTT56048X 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery With a smart design to sustain long and frequent power cuts, this 150 Ah battery comes with a 48 months warranty. It is compatible with solar energy and is efficiently reliable. It has a high acid volume, low antimonial alloy battery and a deep discharge recovery. What's more, its universal design allows it to work with any inverter. Finally, it has a pressure die casting and requires low maintenance. Specifications: Model: GTT56048X Colour: White Dimensions: 18.7 x 39 x 50.2 Special features: enhanced decimation resistance, high purity lead

Pros Cons 1. Robust design 1. Fast charging could be improved. 2. Low self-discharge rate

6. Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery With a 60-month warranty, this fast-charging battery has a 150 Ah capacity. This battery can operate in huge loads without the plates shredding their active materials. It has a high acid volume and requires minimal maintenance. It comes with a PV envelope separator that increases decimation resistance and is compatible with solar energy. The robust grid design lower energy costs. Additionally, it has a thicker plate that provides extra life. Specifications: Model: GTT170 Colour: White Voltage: 12 volts Dimensions: 18.8 x 40.2 x 50.2 Special features: Modern terminal design, higher backup

Pros Cons 1. Top ventilation for safe charging 1. Acid leaks 2. PV envelope separator

7. Genus Invosol GST50 C10 Solar Battery With a fast recharge capacity and increased backup, this battery requires little to no maintenance. The preventive maintenance plans ensure a battery life of 6 to 7 years. It has a modern terminal design and flat negative plate with special expander additives that ensure a deep discharge cycle. Specifications: Model: GST50 Colour: Black Dimensions: 27 x 17.8 x 24 Cm Special features: enhanced battery life

Pros Cons 1. Low maintenance 1. Low capacity of 40 AH

8. Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular Battery With a capacity of 180 AH, this is a solar battery that is even compatible with grid power. It has a high acid volume and is made of a low antimonial alloy that helps it to operate at high temperatures. It has a pressure die casting and requires low maintenance. It is equipped with a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits and has a robust grid design that lowers energy costs. The top ventilation is for safe charging, eliminating gas acculturation and operating at deep cycle. Specifications: Model: GSTT200 Colour: White and Blue Voltage: 12 Volts Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 Cm Special features: long-lasting and reliable, High back up

Pros Cons 1. Robust grid design 1. Water level in the cell could be improved. 2. High capacity 3. Solar compatible

9. Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity This battery is a good pick for your home or office, provided with top ventilation for safe charging that ensures easy gas release while charging. It has a modern terminal design and a 3-D grid design. The thick base plate ensures long-lasting battery life. Moreover, it has a PV envelope separator that enhances decimation resistance. Not only offices and homes, but this battery could also be used at hospitals, hotels and farms. It is compatible with wind and solar energy and is truly a next-generation innovation. It requires low maintenance and recharges very fast. In addition, it has increased the number of backup cycles and a higher backup itself. Specifications: Model: GS175 Colour: Black & Yellow Voltage: 12 volts Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 Cm Special features: High overcharge resistance, compatible with both solar power and grid power

Pros Cons 1. High capacity of 150 AH 1. Recharging could be made faster. 2. Solar compatibility 3. 3-D grid design

10. Genus Invomax GTT180 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Along with worry-free customer service, this top-notch innovation comes with a modern terminal design protecting it against short circuits. The grid design lower costs and increases the benefits. This high-purity lead battery has a low topping-up and higher cycle time with a low self-discharging rate. The ventilation system on top ensures safe charging with lowered gas acculturation. It is compatible with storing energy from solar and wind harnesses. Specification: Model: GTT180 Colour: White Voltage: 12 volts Dimensions: 18.8 x 40.2 x 50.2 Cm Special features: Deep recharge recovery, low maintenance

Pros Cons 1. High capacity 1. Battery backup could be improved. 2. Good customer service

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery 175Ah capacity High Acid volume Protection from short circuit Hallabol GTT240 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Auto air pressure testing strategy Heat sealing Prolonged battery life Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery High 240 Ah capacity Modern terminal design No indoor air pollution when working Genus Invosol GST30 C10 Solar Battery Compatible with wind and solar power Fast recharge Deep discharge recovery Genus Invomax GTT56048X Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 150 Ah capacity Low self-discharge rate Compatible with solar power Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Provided with PV envelope separator No plate shredding Lowered energy cost Genus Invosol GST50 C10 Solar Battery Enhanced battery life Flat negative plate with special expander additive Preventive maintenance plan Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular Battery Made of low antimonial alloy The capacity of 180 Ah High backup Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery Capacity High overcharge resistance Enhanced decimation resistance 3-D grid design Genus Invomax GTT180 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Top ventilation system for safe charging Require low maintenance A high-purity lead battery that has a low topping up

Overall best product Honestly, it isn't easy to choose the best product from all the products produced by a company whose primary goal is to better the customer lives. But if we are forced to choose the one out of all, we would be tempted to pick Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery. The primary reason for this pick is its extraordinarily high capacity of 240 Ah. Manufactured with carbon nanotechnology, this piece marvel has a warranty of 60 months. Other perks include its corrosion-resistant plates of Selenium low antimonial alloy that prolongs the battery life and resolves one of the most common complaints with a battery that is leakage. What's more, it causes no indoor air pollution while running. Hence, it is truly a next-generation battery to improvise your life quality. Best value for money product With a listed retail price of Rs. 21,909, the Genus Hallabol GTT170 battery is a true value-for-money pick. The primary reason is its high capacity of 150 Ah. Moreover, it is packed with almost all the modern features, like a PV envelope separator that enhances its decimation resistance and is extremely compatible with solar energy. In addition, it is equipped with a thick base plate that increases the battery life. How to find the perfect genus battery We recommend you go through your budget and chalk out the appliances you need to run in your home, office or farm. If they require high power, you need to purchase a battery of high power that would certainly cost more. Finally, check the product specifications and customer reviews. Remember, a smart person learns from others' mistakes. You may also go through YouTube to acquire more info.

