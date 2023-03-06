Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Searching for inverter batteries? Check out top 10 Genus batteries

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 06, 2023 18:31 IST

Summary:

If you want an inverter battery for your home, office, or farm, try out some from Genus brand. Here are specifications and features of their top 10 innovations.

Inverter batteries help ensure power outages become the thing of the past.

From the beginning of mankind, we have always depended on energy. With the increase in this reliance, we crafted ways to store it, so they did not always have to produce it. The finest example would be your home inverters; when there is a power cut, your inverters take over, powering your household appliances. Ever thought about how it could achieve such a feat? Well, some batteries power them up. Speaking of batteries, have you heard of Genus? You must have. Because they are one of the leading companies in manufacturing batteries and a glorious example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Are you looking to buy an inverter battery? If yes! You have arrived at the right spot because today, we browse through the catalogue of this leading manufacturer to help you pick what is truly worth your hard-earned money. Stay along; we guarantee you won’t regret it!

1. Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery

With a high acid volume, low antimonial alloy, and pressure die casting, this battery has an inherently long life and requires low maintenance. The low antimonial alloy enables it to operate continuously at high temperatures. Apart from all these, it has a deep discharge recovery and fast rechargeability. It has a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits. A Next-gen grid design that lowers energy costs. It has a good ventilation system lowering gas acculturation to ensure product safety. A special additive expander is added to the flat negative plate that guarantees a deep discharge cycle. Moreover, it has a 175Ah capacity and is fully compatible with solar power.

Specifications:

Model: GSTT190

Colour: White & Blue

Voltage: 12 volts

Weight: 61.4 Kg

Dimensions: 18.7 x 39 x 50.2 Cm

Special features: High capacity, fast recharge

ProsCons
1. Compatibility with solar power1. Battery backup could be improved.
2. good ventilation system 
Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery 175 AH Capacity at C20 Rating Best for Home Office Use Best Suitable for Solar Application, White and Blue
4.1 (73)
41% off
15,674 26,421
Buy now

2. Genus Hallabol GTT240 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Geared up with high-pressure die casting, this 12-voltage battery has a warranty of 36 months. It is a great pick for your home as it primarily focuses on reducing energy wastage and maximising performance. In addition, the auto air-pressure testing strategy ensures proper heat sealing to maximise safety. Moreover, it has an auto short circuit testing strategy that prolongs battery life.

Specifications:

Model: GTT240

Colour: Multicolour

Voltage: 12 volts

Weight: 56 Kg

Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 41.2 Cm

Special features: High-pressure die casting, gravity casting, heat sealing, auto air-pressure testing, auto internal resistance testing and auto short circuit testing.

ProsCons
1. Prolonged battery life1. Battery life could be improved.
2. Heat sealing included. 
Genus Hallabol GTT240 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 48 Months Warranty for Home, Office & Shops, White Colour
4.2 (170)
40% off
13,252 21,986
Buy now

3. Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery

It's a great choice for your home or office inverter, this battery has a high capacity of 240 AH. Provided with battery acid level indicators, it is manufactured with nanocarbon technology. The modern terminal design prevents external short circuits. The top ventilation allows easy gas release and reduced gas acculturation, ensuring enhanced product safety. The PV envelop separator provides a perfect separation medium that enhances the decimation resistance. The flat negative plate added with good expander additives ensures better charging. Additionally, the battery is equipped with a thicker base plate. What's more, the battery provides power without any indoor air pollution. It is made of pure lead and corrosion-resistant Selenium low antimonial alloy plates that prolong the battery life.

Specifications:

Model: GCT265

Colour: Black & White

Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.7 x 39 Cm

Special features: Gravity casting, Auto-internal resistance

ProsCons
1. Fast recharge support.1. It is a bit heavy
2. Capable of working in frequent and long power cuts 
3. Automatic heat sealing to prevent leakage 
Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery for Home and Office, 60 Months Warranty with Nano Technology, Black & White
4.3 (193)
41% off
20,082 34,196
Buy now

4. Genus Invosol GST30 C10 Solar Battery

With more backup cycles and fast recharge, this battery requires low maintenance. It is equipped with a high-acid volume, low antimonial alloy, and deep discharge battery. What's more, it has a pressure die casting that prolongs battery life and a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits.

Specifications:

Model: GST30

Voltage: 12 volts

Dimensions: 27 x 17.8 x 24 Cm

Special features: High acid volume, increased backup cycle, fast recharge

ProsCons
1. 60 months of customer service1. Battery backup could be improved.
2. Solar and wind energy storage 
20AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GST30 Invosol Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Ideal for Online UPS, Medical Equipment, Solar & More - Recyclable
4 (2)
12% off
4,814 5,463
Buy now

5. Genus Invomax GTT56048X 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

With a smart design to sustain long and frequent power cuts, this 150 Ah battery comes with a 48 months warranty. It is compatible with solar energy and is efficiently reliable. It has a high acid volume, low antimonial alloy battery and a deep discharge recovery. What's more, its universal design allows it to work with any inverter. Finally, it has a pressure die casting and requires low maintenance.

Specifications:

Model: GTT56048X

Colour: White

Dimensions: 18.7 x 39 x 50.2

Special features: enhanced decimation resistance, high purity lead

ProsCons
1. Robust design1. Fast charging could be improved.
2. Low self-discharge rate 
Genus Invomax GTT56048X 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home and Office (White)
4.1 (64)
52% off
13,955 29,330
Buy now

6. Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery

With a 60-month warranty, this fast-charging battery has a 150 Ah capacity. This battery can operate in huge loads without the plates shredding their active materials. It has a high acid volume and requires minimal maintenance. It comes with a PV envelope separator that increases decimation resistance and is compatible with solar energy. The robust grid design lower energy costs. Additionally, it has a thicker plate that provides extra life.

Specifications:

Model: GTT170

Colour: White

Voltage: 12 volts

Dimensions: 18.8 x 40.2 x 50.2

Special features: Modern terminal design, higher backup

ProsCons
1. Top ventilation for safe charging1. Acid leaks
2. PV envelope separator 
Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 60 Months Warranty, White
4.1 (133)
39% off
13,415 21,909
Buy now

7. Genus Invosol GST50 C10 Solar Battery

With a fast recharge capacity and increased backup, this battery requires little to no maintenance. The preventive maintenance plans ensure a battery life of 6 to 7 years. It has a modern terminal design and flat negative plate with special expander additives that ensure a deep discharge cycle.

Specifications:

Model: GST50

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 27 x 17.8 x 24 Cm

Special features: enhanced battery life

ProsCons
1. Low maintenance1. Low capacity of 40 AH
40AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GST50 Invosol Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Ideal for Online UPS, Medical Equipment, Solar & More - Recyclable
4.3 (5)
19% off
6,789 8,364
Buy now

8. Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular Battery

With a capacity of 180 AH, this is a solar battery that is even compatible with grid power. It has a high acid volume and is made of a low antimonial alloy that helps it to operate at high temperatures. It has a pressure die casting and requires low maintenance. It is equipped with a modern terminal design that prevents short circuits and has a robust grid design that lowers energy costs. The top ventilation is for safe charging, eliminating gas acculturation and operating at deep cycle.

Specifications:

Model: GSTT200

Colour: White and Blue

Voltage: 12 Volts

Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 Cm

Special features: long-lasting and reliable, High back up

ProsCons
1. Robust grid design1. Water level in the cell could be improved.
2. High capacity 
3. Solar compatible 
Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular Battery 180 AH Capacity at C20 Rating Best for Home Office Use Best Suitable for Solar Application, White and Blue
4.1 (73)
40% off
15,200 25,386
Buy now

9. Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity

This battery is a good pick for your home or office, provided with top ventilation for safe charging that ensures easy gas release while charging. It has a modern terminal design and a 3-D grid design. The thick base plate ensures long-lasting battery life. Moreover, it has a PV envelope separator that enhances decimation resistance. Not only offices and homes, but this battery could also be used at hospitals, hotels and farms. It is compatible with wind and solar energy and is truly a next-generation innovation. It requires low maintenance and recharges very fast. In addition, it has increased the number of backup cycles and a higher backup itself.

Specifications:

Model: GS175

Colour: Black & Yellow

Voltage: 12 volts

Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 Cm

Special features: High overcharge resistance, compatible with both solar power and grid power

ProsCons
1. High capacity of 150 AH1. Recharging could be made faster.
2. Solar compatibility 
3. 3-D grid design 
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow
4 (25)
41% off
14,470 24,424
Buy now

10. Genus Invomax GTT180 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Along with worry-free customer service, this top-notch innovation comes with a modern terminal design protecting it against short circuits. The grid design lower costs and increases the benefits. This high-purity lead battery has a low topping-up and higher cycle time with a low self-discharging rate. The ventilation system on top ensures safe charging with lowered gas acculturation. It is compatible with storing energy from solar and wind harnesses.

Specification:

Model: GTT180

Colour: White

Voltage: 12 volts

Dimensions: 18.8 x 40.2 x 50.2 Cm

Special features: Deep recharge recovery, low maintenance

ProsCons
1. High capacity1. Battery backup could be improved.
2. Good customer service 
150AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GTT175 Hallabol Tall Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Best Choice for Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable
3.8 (14)
54% off
13,251 28,550
Buy now

Top three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery175Ah capacityHigh Acid volumeProtection from short circuit
Hallabol GTT240 Tall Tubular Inverter BatteryAuto air pressure testing strategyHeat sealingProlonged battery life
Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular Inverter BatteryHigh 240 Ah capacityModern terminal designNo indoor air pollution when working 
Genus Invosol GST30 C10 Solar BatteryCompatible with wind and solar powerFast rechargeDeep discharge recovery
Genus Invomax GTT56048X Tall Tubular Inverter Battery150 Ah capacityLow self-discharge rateCompatible with solar power
Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular Inverter BatteryProvided with PV envelope separatorNo plate shreddingLowered energy cost
Genus Invosol GST50 C10 Solar BatteryEnhanced battery lifeFlat negative plate with special expander additivePreventive maintenance plan
Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular BatteryMade of low antimonial alloyThe capacity of 180 AhHigh backup
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery CapacityHigh overcharge resistanceEnhanced decimation resistance3-D grid design
Genus Invomax GTT180 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter BatteryTop ventilation system for safe chargingRequire low maintenanceA high-purity lead battery that has a low topping up

Overall best product

Honestly, it isn't easy to choose the best product from all the products produced by a company whose primary goal is to better the customer lives. But if we are forced to choose the one out of all, we would be tempted to pick Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery. The primary reason for this pick is its extraordinarily high capacity of 240 Ah. Manufactured with carbon nanotechnology, this piece marvel has a warranty of 60 months. Other perks include its corrosion-resistant plates of Selenium low antimonial alloy that prolongs the battery life and resolves one of the most common complaints with a battery that is leakage. What's more, it causes no indoor air pollution while running. Hence, it is truly a next-generation battery to improvise your life quality.

Best value for money product

With a listed retail price of Rs. 21,909, the Genus Hallabol GTT170 battery is a true value-for-money pick. The primary reason is its high capacity of 150 Ah. Moreover, it is packed with almost all the modern features, like a PV envelope separator that enhances its decimation resistance and is extremely compatible with solar energy. In addition, it is equipped with a thick base plate that increases the battery life.

How to find the perfect genus battery

We recommend you go through your budget and chalk out the appliances you need to run in your home, office or farm. If they require high power, you need to purchase a battery of high power that would certainly cost more. Finally, check the product specifications and customer reviews. Remember, a smart person learns from others' mistakes. You may also go through YouTube to acquire more info.

Product Price
Genus Invosol GSTT190 Tall Tubular Battery 175 AH Capacity at C20 Rating Best for Home Office Use Best Suitable for Solar Application, White and Blue ₹ 15,674
Genus Hallabol GTT240 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 48 Months Warranty for Home, Office & Shops, White Colour ₹ 13,252
Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery for Home and Office, 60 Months Warranty with Nano Technology, Black & White ₹ 20,082
20AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GST30 Invosol Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Ideal for Online UPS, Medical Equipment, Solar & More - Recyclable ₹ 4,814
Genus Invomax GTT56048X 150 AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home and Office (White) ₹ 13,955
Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 60 Months Warranty, White ₹ 13,415
40AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GST50 Invosol Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Ideal for Online UPS, Medical Equipment, Solar & More - Recyclable ₹ 6,789
Genus Invosol GSTT200 Tall Tubular Battery 180 AH Capacity at C20 Rating Best for Home Office Use Best Suitable for Solar Application, White and Blue ₹ 15,200
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow ₹ 14,470
150AH Inverter Battery by Genus - GTT175 Hallabol Tall Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Best Choice for Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable ₹ 13,251

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 V Guard inverters: Buyer's guide
Bosch Max Convert 358L: Frost-free inverter refrigerator to consider for home
Say goodbye to impurities: Try these 10 water purifiers for crystal-clear water
Top 10 must-buy electric irons
LG 190L: A suitable 5-star single door refrigerator for your home

FAQs

Are Genus inverter batteries worth it?

Yes. It is worth every penny. They are long-lasting and are designed to have maximised output.

How long would a 150 Ah battery work?

A fully charged 150 Ah battery would last about 3 hours while running 400-watt bulbs.

How to choose the ideal battery for offices/homes/farms?

First, note down the power usage of all your equipment. Then check up on the VA rating. Finally, get the right battery for your need.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS