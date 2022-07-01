Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 01, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Smart TVs under 10,000: Enjoy latest releases from the comfort of your home

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 01, 2022 18:34 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Smart TVs have been around us for decades now. The only difference is they have now become smarter than ever before. 

product info
You can binge-watch content from the comfort of your home.

The concept of smart TV has revamped the way we binge-watch our favourite TV shows or latest releases. Do you know what exactly a smart TV is? A TV with added features like voice control and streaming services is regarded as a smart TV. After all, all of it makes it better than other streaming devices.

With a great internet connection, powerful processor, and easy-to-navigate software, controlling and operating modern television is fun but easier! This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment! Do you know what the best part is?

Smart TVs now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a hole in your pockets to invest in a smart TV. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Smart TV under 10000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Smart TV under 10000.

List of top 10 smart TV under 10000

1. Foxy 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)

With a 720p resolution, Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of smart TV under 10000. This smart TV has come up with its latest launch called the Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in Black colour. It features built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar and is supported by Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Eros Now.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The resolution of this smart TV under 10000 is HD Ready (1366x768)
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output
  • Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
  • Features of Smart TV - Built-in Wi-Fi, Android 9. O Based OS Google Play Store.
  • Built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and Media centre
  • Display: A+ Grade Panel, True Colour, Micro Dimming, View Angle - FULL HD, 178 degree
  • 16.7 Million Colour
ProsCons
Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket Inadequate sound quality 
It has a big screen size Low refresh rate 
Millions of colour options  

2. ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The 24 inches ARIKA's newest launch, called the LED TV ARC2421SSB is a great model if you’re looking for a smart TV under 10000.It is a budget-friendly smart TV. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every watch.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is HD Ready(1366x768)
  • Smart TV Features - Built-In Wifi, Pc Connectivity, Android, Screen Mirroring.
  • Features Wireless Headphone Control
  • Supports 16.7 Million Colours
  • The display includes A+ Grade Dot Panel
  • Enhanced and vibrant colours
  • Refresh Rate - 60 Hertz
  • Supports Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube
ProsCons
Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket Small screen size 
It supports 5000+ apps from Google Play StoreLow refresh rate 
It has adequate colour options Low Ram Memory Installed Size
cellpic
ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)
24% off
9,849 12,999
Buy now

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)

Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home!

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The screen size of this smart TV under 10000 is 32 inches
  • Resolution - 1366x768 pixels
  • Colour - Black
  • Product Dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 Kilograms
  • Graphics Coprocessor - Multi-Core Mali-400MP2
  • Operating system - Android
  • Special Features - Super Slim Bezel, ‎A+ Grade Panel, HDR-10 Picture Quality, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Eco Vision, Quantum Lucent Technology, Quad-Core Processor.
  • Audio Wattage - 20 Wattage
ProsCons
Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget  Do not support Bluetooth technology 
Great Screen ResolutionLow refresh rate 
Adequate special features Low Ram Memory Installed Size

4. eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model)

Finding the best tv which seamlessly fits your budget is a hard choice. eAirtec has come up with HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart, known for offering great experiences. It is also coming as a smart TV for under 10000

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • 720p Hd Resolution
  • The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is 1366 x 768p
  • Product Dimensions - 73.5 x 8 x 43.7 cm; 3.5 Kilograms
  • Memory Storage Capacity - 4GB
  • Standing screen display size - 24 inches
  • Audio Wattage - 20 watts
  • Power Source - AC
ProsCons
This smart TV under 10000 is cost-effective Small in size 
Great Screen ResolutionLow refresh rate 
Rich and clear sound quality Low Ram Memory Installed Size

5. VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model)

Another great lunch by VW is the HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S in black colour. With excellent specifications and features, it is a smart TV under 10000.You can now switch on to your favourites in the comfort of your home with LED TV VW24S by VW.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The screen size of this smart TV under 10000is 24 inches
  • Resolution: Hd Ready (1366X768)
  • Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
  • Sound Output: 20 Watts
  • Built-In Wifi, Screen Mirroring, Android, Wireless Headphone Control, and Pc Connectivity.
  • Display: IPE Technology
  • Supports 16.7 Million Colours
ProsCons
This smart TV under 10000 is budget-friendly Do not support Bluetooth technology 
A+ Grade PanelLow refresh rate 
Box Speakers No batteries included 

6. Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar

Recently launched in 2022, Kevin’s newest model HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX is a great option to invest in as it is a smart TV under 10000. The TV features a 32 inches display and is widely supported by Netflix, Zee5, Eros Now, Prime Video, Hungama, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, and Hotstar. From movies to tv shows and cartoons, you can watch anything and everything here!

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • Product Dimensions of this smart TV under 10000 are 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 Kilograms
  • Ram Memory Installed Size - 512 MB
  • Graphics Coprocessor - Multi Core Mali-400MP2
  • Resolution- 720p
  • Remote Control Description - Keypad remote
  • Display Type - A+
  • Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees
  • Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
ProsCons
Budget-friendly Do not support Bluetooth technology 
Wide Angle ViewLow refresh rate 
Advanced HRDD TechnologyNo batteries included 

7. Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S (Black) (2021 Model)

Bringing the biggest revolution in the smart Tv world, Dyanora has recently come up with HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S. This smart TV under 10000is available in black colour which suits all interiors. It is extremely easy to operate and plug into your favourite shows.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is HD Ready (1366 x 768)
  • Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output
  • Display: A+ Grade Panel
  • 1 GB RAM | 8GB ROM
  • Built Apps: Prime Video and Youtube
  • Resolution - 720p
ProsCons
This smart TV under 10000  is easy on pockets Do not support Bluetooth technology 
MiraCast & E- ShareLow refresh rate 
BRIGHTNESS UP TO 300 NITSNo do include Rechargeable Battery

8. Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 (Black)

CromaHD Ready LED TV CREL7369 is a perfect add-up in the world of smart TVs. It is a smart TV under 10000.That means it is budget-friendly and at the same time, it comes with highly advanced built-in features.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • Display Technology of this smart TV under 10000is LED
  • Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Speaker Surround - 2.0
  • Audio Wattage - 20 Watts
  • Resolution - 720p
  • Hardware Interface - ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone
  • Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees
ProsCons
Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology 
This smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display Low refresh rate 
Wide viewing angle Inadequate sound quality 

9. eAirtec 61 cms (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24DJ (Black) (2022 Model)

With great connectivity and high resolution, eAirtec HD Ready LED TV 24 DJ is the news editor in the row. With LED display technology and special features like Multi-Language OSD, this smart TV under 10000can manage to stand out from all.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • Product Dimensions of this smart TV under 10000 is 55.2 x 7 x 33.1 cm; 3.5 Kilograms
  • Hardware Interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone
  • Standing screen display size - 24 inches
  • Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Audio Wattage - 20 watts
  • GSM frequencies - 60 Hz
  • Viewing Angle: 178 degrees
ProsCons
Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology 
The resolution of this smart TV under 10000 is 720p 24 inches screen display
Wide viewing angle Inadequate sound quality

10. ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)

If you’re looking for alightweight, affordable, HD Ready(1366x768) and smart TV under 10000then this is a perfect fit for you. The Smart TV Features include Android, Built-In Wifi, Wireless Headphone Control, Screen Mirroring, and Pc Connectivity.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • The standing screen display size of this smart TV under 10000is 24 inches
  • Viewing Angle - 178 inches
  • Resolution - 1366×768 Pixels
  • Voltage - ‎40 Volts
  • GSM frequencies - 60.00
  • Connector Type - Wi-Fi
  • Display Technology - LED
ProsCons
Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology 
This smart TV under 10000 is a slim design 24 inches screen display
Wide-angle view  Inadequate sound quality 
cellpic
ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)
24% off
9,849 12,999
Buy now

Price of smart TVs under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model) 22,499 
ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)  12,999
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model) 16,999 
eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model)  11,999
VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model)  11,999
Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar  16,999 
Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S (Black) (2021 Model) 12,999 
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 (Black)  20,000 
eAirtec 61 cms (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24DJ (Black) (2022 Model)  9,999 
ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)  12,999

Best 3 important features for customers

  • Tired of paying heavy EMIs? How about buying a smart tv for under 10000? Yes, it is now possible. Smart TVs have now become more affordable than ever before with thrilling discounts.
  • Enjoy the thrill of watching movies online or offline on your smart TV with an HD-quality screen.
  • Dive into over 17. 5 million colours and enhanced picture quality with smart TV under 10000.

Best value for money

The eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model) is priced at 11,999. However, after the discount, it stands at 6,500. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications.

Best overall

Out of all, Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model) stands at our number position. It is priced at 22,499. However, post-discount, its cost comes down to 8,999.

The huge fall in prices makes it a worthy investment. It features built-in WiFi design Hotstar and is supported by Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Eros Now. Besides this, it comes with built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and a Media centre.

How to Find the Perfect Smart TV Under 10000?

When looking for the best Smart TV Under 10000 for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:

  • Keep a budget or price range fixed.
  • Screen size matters.
  • Do not go for the look and feel of the smart TV first without analysing its qualities.
  • Look for a feature-rich setup.
  • Pick a smart TV that is not too bulky.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I buy an appropriate smart TV option under 10000?

Answer:Yes, there are several options for smart tv under 10000. This guide can help you choose the best one.

2. What are the top two smart tv options under 10000?

Answer:Here is the list of top two smart TVs under 10000-

  • VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
  • Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)

3. What is the resolution of Foxsky 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO?

Answer:The resolution of Foxsky 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 SELLS-PRO is 1366x768.

4. Which brands are the best for smart TVs under 10000?

Answer:The best brands for smart TVs under 10000 are the following -

  • eAirtec
  • VW
  • Sony Bravia

5. What are the features offered by a smart tv under 10000?

Answer:Here is the list of features offered by smart tv under 10000-

  • Streaming on-demand content
  • Watch videos on the youtube
  • Browse internet
  • Listen to music
  • Play games

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top MacOS laptops in 2022: Other than gaming, excellent option for other uses 
Sony phones under 20000: Keen on creativity? Go for these smartphones
Frocks for girls make for an easy-breezy summer wear
Most resourceful Micromax phones under 15,000 in India
Sandals for girls: Add them to her collection, watch your girl jump in joy
electronics FOR LESS