Smart TVs under 10,000: Enjoy latest releases from the comfort of your home

You can binge-watch content from the comfort of your home.

The concept of smart TV has revamped the way we binge-watch our favourite TV shows or latest releases. Do you know what exactly a smart TV is? A TV with added features like voice control and streaming services is regarded as a smart TV. After all, all of it makes it better than other streaming devices. With a great internet connection, powerful processor, and easy-to-navigate software, controlling and operating modern television is fun but easier! This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment! Do you know what the best part is? Smart TVs now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a hole in your pockets to invest in a smart TV. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Smart TV under ₹10000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Smart TV under ₹10000. List of top 10 smart TV under 10000 1. Foxy 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model) With a 720p resolution, Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of smart TV under 10000. This smart TV has come up with its latest launch called the Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in Black colour. It features built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar and is supported by Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Eros Now. KEY SPECIFICATIONS The resolution of this smart TV under 10000 is HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 30 Watts Output

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Features of Smart TV - Built-in Wi-Fi, Android 9. O Based OS Google Play Store.

Built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and Media centre

Display: A+ Grade Panel, True Colour, Micro Dimming, View Angle - FULL HD, 178 degree

16.7 Million Colour

Pros Cons Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket Inadequate sound quality It has a big screen size Low refresh rate Millions of colour options

2. ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The 24 inches ARIKA's newest launch, called the LED TV ARC2421SSB is a great model if you’re looking for a smart TV under 10000.It is a budget-friendly smart TV. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every watch. KEY SPECIFICATIONS The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is HD Ready(1366x768)

Smart TV Features - Built-In Wifi, Pc Connectivity, Android, Screen Mirroring.

Features Wireless Headphone Control

Supports 16.7 Million Colours

The display includes A+ Grade Dot Panel

Enhanced and vibrant colours

Refresh Rate - 60 Hertz

Supports Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube

Pros Cons Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket Small screen size It supports 5000+ apps from Google Play Store Low refresh rate It has adequate colour options Low Ram Memory Installed Size

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model) Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home! KEY SPECIFICATIONS The screen size of this smart TV under 10000 is 32 inches

Resolution - 1366x768 pixels

Colour - Black

Product Dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 Kilograms

Graphics Coprocessor - Multi-Core Mali-400MP2

Operating system - Android

Special Features - Super Slim Bezel, ‎A+ Grade Panel, HDR-10 Picture Quality, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Eco Vision, Quantum Lucent Technology, Quad-Core Processor.

Audio Wattage - 20 Wattage

Pros Cons Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget Do not support Bluetooth technology Great Screen Resolution Low refresh rate Adequate special features Low Ram Memory Installed Size

4. eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model) Finding the best tv which seamlessly fits your budget is a hard choice. eAirtec has come up with HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart, known for offering great experiences. It is also coming as a smart TV for under 10000 KEY SPECIFICATIONS 720p Hd Resolution

The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is 1366 x 768p

Product Dimensions - 73.5 x 8 x 43.7 cm; 3.5 Kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity - 4GB

Standing screen display size - 24 inches

Audio Wattage - 20 watts

Power Source - AC

Pros Cons This smart TV under 10000 is cost-effective Small in size Great Screen Resolution Low refresh rate Rich and clear sound quality Low Ram Memory Installed Size

5. VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model) Another great lunch by VW is the HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S in black colour. With excellent specifications and features, it is a smart TV under 10000.You can now switch on to your favourites in the comfort of your home with LED TV VW24S by VW. KEY SPECIFICATIONS The screen size of this smart TV under 10000is 24 inches

Resolution: Hd Ready (1366X768)

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Built-In Wifi, Screen Mirroring, Android, Wireless Headphone Control, and Pc Connectivity.

Display: IPE Technology

Supports 16.7 Million Colours

Pros Cons This smart TV under 10000 is budget-friendly Do not support Bluetooth technology A+ Grade Panel Low refresh rate Box Speakers No batteries included

6. Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar Recently launched in 2022, Kevin’s newest model HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX is a great option to invest in as it is a smart TV under 10000. The TV features a 32 inches display and is widely supported by Netflix, Zee5, Eros Now, Prime Video, Hungama, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, and Hotstar. From movies to tv shows and cartoons, you can watch anything and everything here! KEY SPECIFICATIONS Product Dimensions of this smart TV under 10000 are 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 Kilograms

Ram Memory Installed Size - 512 MB

Graphics Coprocessor - Multi Core Mali-400MP2

Resolution- 720p

Remote Control Description - Keypad remote

Display Type - A+

Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees

Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Do not support Bluetooth technology Wide Angle View Low refresh rate Advanced HRDD Technology No batteries included

7. Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S (Black) (2021 Model) Bringing the biggest revolution in the smart Tv world, Dyanora has recently come up with HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S. This smart TV under 10000is available in black colour which suits all interiors. It is extremely easy to operate and plug into your favourite shows. KEY SPECIFICATIONS The resolution of this smart TV under 10000is HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Display: A+ Grade Panel

1 GB RAM | 8GB ROM

Built Apps: Prime Video and Youtube

Resolution - 720p

Pros Cons This smart TV under 10000 is easy on pockets Do not support Bluetooth technology MiraCast & E- Share Low refresh rate BRIGHTNESS UP TO 300 NITS No do include Rechargeable Battery

8. Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 (Black) CromaHD Ready LED TV CREL7369 is a perfect add-up in the world of smart TVs. It is a smart TV under 10000.That means it is budget-friendly and at the same time, it comes with highly advanced built-in features. KEY SPECIFICATIONS Display Technology of this smart TV under 10000is LED

Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround - 2.0

Audio Wattage - 20 Watts

Resolution - 720p

Hardware Interface - ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone

Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees

Pros Cons Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology This smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display Low refresh rate Wide viewing angle Inadequate sound quality

9. eAirtec 61 cms (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24DJ (Black) (2022 Model) With great connectivity and high resolution, eAirtec HD Ready LED TV 24 DJ is the news editor in the row. With LED display technology and special features like Multi-Language OSD, this smart TV under 10000can manage to stand out from all. KEY SPECIFICATIONS Product Dimensions of this smart TV under 10000 is 55.2 x 7 x 33.1 cm; 3.5 Kilograms

smart TV under 10000 is 55.2 x 7 x 33.1 cm; 3.5 Kilograms Hardware Interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone

Standing screen display size - 24 inches

Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Audio Wattage - 20 watts

GSM frequencies - 60 Hz

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Pros Cons Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology The resolution of this smart TV under 10000 is 720p 24 inches screen display Wide viewing angle Inadequate sound quality

Price of smart TVs under ₹ 10,000 at a glance:

Product Price Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 22,499 ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model) ₹ 12,999 VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 16,999 eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 11,999 VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 11,999 Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar ₹ 16,999 Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 12,999 Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 (Black) ₹ 20,000 eAirtec 61 cms (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24DJ (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 9,999 ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model) ₹ 12,999