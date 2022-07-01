Smart TVs under 10,000: Enjoy latest releases from the comfort of your home

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The concept of smart TV has revamped the way we binge-watch our favourite TV shows or latest releases. Do you know what exactly a smart TV is? A TV with added features like voice control and streaming services is regarded as a smart TV. After all, all of it makes it better than other streaming devices.
With a great internet connection, powerful processor, and easy-to-navigate software, controlling and operating modern television is fun but easier! This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment! Do you know what the best part is?
Smart TVs now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a hole in your pockets to invest in a smart TV. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Smart TV under ₹10000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Smart TV under ₹10000.
List of top 10 smart TV under 10000
1. Foxy 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)
With a 720p resolution, Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of smart TV under 10000. This smart TV has come up with its latest launch called the Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in Black colour. It features built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar and is supported by Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Eros Now.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket
|Inadequate sound quality
|It has a big screen size
|Low refresh rate
|Millions of colour options
2. ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
The 24 inches ARIKA's newest launch, called the LED TV ARC2421SSB is a great model if you’re looking for a smart TV under 10000.It is a budget-friendly smart TV. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every watch.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart TV under 10000 is easy on the pocket
|Small screen size
|It supports 5000+ apps from Google Play Store
|Low refresh rate
|It has adequate colour options
|Low Ram Memory Installed Size
3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home!
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|Great Screen Resolution
|Low refresh rate
|Adequate special features
|Low Ram Memory Installed Size
4. eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model)
Finding the best tv which seamlessly fits your budget is a hard choice. eAirtec has come up with HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart, known for offering great experiences. It is also coming as a smart TV for under 10000
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|This smart TV under 10000 is cost-effective
|Small in size
|Great Screen Resolution
|Low refresh rate
|Rich and clear sound quality
|Low Ram Memory Installed Size
5. VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model)
Another great lunch by VW is the HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S in black colour. With excellent specifications and features, it is a smart TV under 10000.You can now switch on to your favourites in the comfort of your home with LED TV VW24S by VW.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|This smart TV under 10000 is budget-friendly
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|A+ Grade Panel
|Low refresh rate
|Box Speakers
|No batteries included
6. Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar
Recently launched in 2022, Kevin’s newest model HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX is a great option to invest in as it is a smart TV under 10000. The TV features a 32 inches display and is widely supported by Netflix, Zee5, Eros Now, Prime Video, Hungama, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, and Hotstar. From movies to tv shows and cartoons, you can watch anything and everything here!
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|Wide Angle View
|Low refresh rate
|Advanced HRDD Technology
|No batteries included
7. Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S (Black) (2021 Model)
Bringing the biggest revolution in the smart Tv world, Dyanora has recently come up with HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H0S. This smart TV under 10000is available in black colour which suits all interiors. It is extremely easy to operate and plug into your favourite shows.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|This smart TV under 10000 is easy on pockets
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|MiraCast & E- Share
|Low refresh rate
|BRIGHTNESS UP TO 300 NITS
|No do include Rechargeable Battery
8. Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV CREL7369 (Black)
CromaHD Ready LED TV CREL7369 is a perfect add-up in the world of smart TVs. It is a smart TV under 10000.That means it is budget-friendly and at the same time, it comes with highly advanced built-in features.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers value for money
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|This smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display
|Low refresh rate
|Wide viewing angle
|Inadequate sound quality
9. eAirtec 61 cms (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24DJ (Black) (2022 Model)
With great connectivity and high resolution, eAirtec HD Ready LED TV 24 DJ is the news editor in the row. With LED display technology and special features like Multi-Language OSD, this smart TV under 10000can manage to stand out from all.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers value for money
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|The resolution of this smart TV under 10000 is 720p
|24 inches screen display
|Wide viewing angle
|Inadequate sound quality
10. ARIKA (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ARC2421SSB Black (2021 Model)
If you’re looking for alightweight, affordable, HD Ready(1366x768) and smart TV under 10000then this is a perfect fit for you. The Smart TV Features include Android, Built-In Wifi, Wireless Headphone Control, Screen Mirroring, and Pc Connectivity.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers value for money
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|This smart TV under 10000 is a slim design
|24 inches screen display
|Wide-angle view
|Inadequate sound quality
The eAirtec 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24DJSmart (Black) (2022 Model) is priced at ₹11,999. However, after the discount, it stands at ₹6,500. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications.
Out of all, Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model) stands at our number position. It is priced at ₹22,499. However, post-discount, its cost comes down to ₹8,999.
The huge fall in prices makes it a worthy investment. It features built-in WiFi design Hotstar and is supported by Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Eros Now. Besides this, it comes with built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and a Media centre.
How to Find the Perfect Smart TV Under 10000?
When looking for the best Smart TV Under 10000 for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I buy an appropriate smart TV option under 10000?
Answer:Yes, there are several options for smart tv under 10000. This guide can help you choose the best one.
2. What are the top two smart tv options under 10000?
Answer:Here is the list of top two smart TVs under 10000-
3. What is the resolution of Foxsky 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO?
Answer:The resolution of Foxsky 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 SELLS-PRO is 1366x768.
4. Which brands are the best for smart TVs under 10000?
Answer:The best brands for smart TVs under 10000 are the following -
5. What are the features offered by a smart tv under 10000?
Answer:Here is the list of features offered by smart tv under 10000-
