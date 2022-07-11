Story Saved
Smart TVs under 20,000: A buyer’s guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 11, 2022 18:14 IST
Summary:

The adoption of technology is transforming the world into a smart space. So, why leave televisions behind? Smart TVs are now available at affordable prices under 20,000.

The high-definition video and audio components in these TVs will enhance your viewing experience manifold.

Are you looking to buy the best smart TV for under 20,000? Choosing the right offers, prices, and features is difficult. Both performance and software in TV Technology have been getting better at a very rapid speed. The overseas brand introduction has also brought in many options. This article narrows down 10 Smart TVs under 20,000 for you to pick from.

10 smart TVs under 20,000

1. Redmi Android 11 Series 80 cm (32 inches) Smart LED TV

The Redmi 80 cm Android Smart TV comes with incredible features. It runs on the Android operating system, making it the best option for all your entertainment needs.

The inbuilt Chromecast delivers high-definition video and audio to make your streaming enjoyable. The ultra-bright displays with enhanced contrast enable you to see clear, rich colours with higher complexity.

  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core CPU
  • Aspect ratio: ‎16:09
  • Power consumption: 50 Watts
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Good picture quality at the price rangeNo Bass with the 30-watt speaker
WiFi connectivity availableNo mouse pointer provided
Ethernet connectivity availableA small TV remote present
The refresh rate available is 60 hertz.Android booting can be delayed.
4K and HD work very fine.TV Stands are not sturdy in structure.
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
6% off
15,999 16,999
Buy now

2. LG Smart LED TV HD Ready 80 cm (32 inches)

Watch your favourite TV shows and movies from Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others on your LG Smart TV with WebOS. Take in the splendour of nature's real hues on your TV screen with the sophisticated picture processor that adjusts colour for richer, realistic visuals.

  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: LG Graphic Processor
  • Power consumption: 45 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Refresh rate: 50 Hz
ProsCons
Operating System is fast and responsive.The app store doesn't have a lot of apps.
Has DTS supportNo video player in the app store
Free good and strong wall mountsDoes not support mkv files
Refresh rate of 50 hertzThe speaker sounds low because the sound output is 10 Watts.
The picture quality is fabulous.No USB Port available
cellpic
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
23% off
19,190 24,990
Buy now

3. OnePlus Y Series 32Y1

Watch the images on this 32-inch HD-ready Smart TV, which has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Enjoy rich visuals with a broad colour palette of DCI-P3 93 per cent and a 20 per cent broader colour gamut. The device has a smooth performance thanks to the Android TV 9.0 operating system.

  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: Mali470 Triple core
  • Power consumption: 55 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Provides good colour reproductionBooting takes at least 20 seconds.
The TV has a good build quality.The audio is a bit slow with 20 Watt sound output.
The wall mount comes free.Sometimes slow in responding to commands
The refresh rate available is 60 hertz.Not compatible with echo dot
No heating issueUSB Ports don't support FAT32 Memory sticks.

4. Mi 4A PRO | L32M5-AL (Black)

Mi TV has an effective 64-bit A53 quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage as standard. Reduced noise, highly calibrated image quality, and a wide spectrum of colours are all benefits of the 7th generation imaging engine.

Enjoy your favourite TV episodes, multimedia content, and movies in breathtaking resolution with this device having an HD-Ready display. Its ideal combination of contrast and brightness reproduces true colours and exceptional clarity, providing an immersive watching experience.

  • Screen Size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: 64-bit A53 Quad-core processor
  • Power Consumption: 50 Watts
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Fabulous Picture QualityNo diverse controls for Dolby Audio
Volume is great with clarity.Non-customizable Patchwall
HDMI is supported.No option to remove Netflix and Prime Video
Responsive Remote
The refresh rate of 60 Hz

5. OnePlus Y1S - Y Series Smart Android LED TV

Get the OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TV today to take advantage of the incredible features.

The ground-breaking Gamma Engine enhances display quality by automatically adapting the image for ultra-clear content and vividly bringing each scene to life. Enjoy more dramatic contrast and vibrant, shining colour for a more realistic viewing experience.

  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: G31 MP2
  • Power consumption: 60 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Good picture quality at the price rangeNo Bass with the 20-watt speaker
WiFi connectivity availableBooting might take a little longer.
Ethernet connectivity available
The refresh rate available is 60 hertz.
4K and HD work very fine.

6. Samsung Smart TV

You can turn your Samsung TV into a standard computer. You can work from the cloud, mirror your laptop on a larger screen for convenience, and remotely access your workplace computer, among other things.

Embrace HDTV in the digital age. You won't ever want to watch TV in standard definition or on an analogue device again after viewing high definition with its vibrant and sharp features.

  • Screen size: 32 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
  • RAM: 1.5 GB
  • Processor: Hyper Real
  • Power consumption: 60 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
HD display and capable of Full HDDoesn't support the Playstore
Hard disk till 2TB supportedOnly 1 USB port
Good sound qualityThe sound can be a bit pitchy.
Responsive TV RemoteLimited video formats supported
Flawless voice commandsBluetooth unavailable

7. TCL 40S6505 100 cm (40 inches) Android R TV

The dynamic visual augmentation of the exhibited material is made possible by the IPQ engine of this smart TV, which employs AI to recognise situations in the HDR content. Using the most recent Android R operating system, improve your entertainment experience. Use one location to access more than 1062000 programmes and apps.

  • Screen size: 40 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Processor: G31MP2
  • Power consumption: 75 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  
ProsCons
Good colour reproductionDelayed Response time
8 GB internal memorySlow audio with 20 Watt sound output.
Free Wall Mount.
Refresh rate is 60 hertz.
It supports GIF and JPEG image formats.

8. Philips 5500 Series

The Philips Smart TV, compact and packed with cutting-edge capabilities, is the ideal option for everyone. It boasts a Full HD display with Pixel+ technology, optimising the picture quality to produce clear, gorgeous contrast and providing vibrant pictures.

  • Screen size: 43 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
  • RAM: NA
  • Processor: NA
  • Power consumption: 75 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Superior post-purchase support.Less expensive plastic for the casing
You can control many devices with a single remoteSubpar sound quality
Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

9. Skywall 40SW-Google Smart LED TV

For a genuinely enjoyable watching experience, the SkyWall TV offers a 4K display, a full-screen design, a vivid picture engine, voice search, and other features. It contains two 30W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio decoders to provide resonant sound.

Additionally, the Vivid colour engine makes dynamic scene-by-scene adjustments to the content to optimise the portrayal of contrast with a wider colour spectrum. Every scene you watch on an LED TV will have flawless visual quality.

  • Screen size: 40 Inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Processor: Dual-Core Processor
  • Power consumption: 30 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
15,00,000+ rours of content in various genresNew in the market
Adaptive backlight dimming and multi-HDR on an A+ grade zero dot panelA bit more expensive than its alternatives
Excellent acoustics and surround sound

10. Kodak BL Android LED TV

The Kodak Android LED TV, with a 60-hertz refresh rate, is enduring and user-friendly. Its on-mode power consumption is just 57 watts. Its users can utilise programs effectively and without a fuss because of its smartphone-like user interface.

Discover the full potential of your TV with the help of Android TV. Bluetooth voice-activated remote, strong hardware, home automation, and a huge selection of TV series and apps.

  • Screen size: 43 Inches
  • Resolution:‎1920x1080 pixels
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Processor: Cortex A53 Quad-Core Processor
  • Power consumption: 57 Watts
  • Aspect ratio: 16:09
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
ProsCons
Stylish, slim, and ergonomic smart remote controlDoes not have screen mirroring
Up to 500 nits of enhanced screen brightness for excellent picture quality and appropriate contrastUSB plug problems

Best 3 Features for You

Redmi Android 11 SeriesLG Smart LED TVOnePlus Y Series 32Y1MI 4A ProOnePlus 32 Y1SSamsung Wondertainment SeriesTCL 40S6505Philips 5500 SeriesSkywall 40SWKodak 43FHDX7XPROBL
IMDb IntegrationLG WebOSOnePlus Connect app to control TVPatchWall 3.0Oxygen Play 2.0Ultra Clean ViewIPQ Engine displayUSB InputAdaptive Backlight DimmingCortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU
64-bit Quad-core ProcessorDTS Virtual:X speakersReal cinematic colourBuilt in ChromecastAdvanced Gamma EngineConvert TV to PC5.1 surround sound with DolbyPixel Plus HD Display30W speakers and Dolby Digital40W output speakers with woofer
Bluetooth 5.0Dynamic Colour EnhancerDolby Audio with 20W box speakersA53 Quad-core processorSmart ManagerContrast EnhancerMicro Dimming for better picture qualityMore Connectivity portsA+ Grade PanelAndroid 9.0

Best budget smart TV

The Samsung Wondertainment SeriesTV offers decent value for the money. The user interface of this TV is by far its biggest competitive edge. It has a smoother user interface and is one of the best TV brands in India. The audio is excellent, and the TV's visual quality is ideal for an amazing watch each time you turn it on.

Best overall smart TV

With all the above reviewed Smart TVs under 20,000, we like the Mi 4A PRO | L32M5-AL (Black) smart TV above the other TV models. As it offers so many great features at such an affordable price. It includes WiFi connectivity in addition to being supported by Android.

How to find the perfect smart TV under 20,000?

When choosing a Smart TV, consider the following aspects:

  • Features: Find out the features you want most in your Smart TV. A basic model should have good streaming facilities.
  • Warranty: Manufacturers usually provide at least a one-year warranty on the product. You can always opt for an extended warranty.
  • After-sales service: This aspect is among the USPs of any product. Always check whether the manufacturer of your chosen Smart TV model provides good after-sales service.

Price list of smart TVs under 20,000 at a glance:

Smart TVsPrice
Redmi Android 11 Series 80 cm (32 inches) Smart LED TV 13,499
Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL Wondertainment Series Smart TV 15,490
OnePlus Y Series 32Y1 15,990
Mi 4A PRO | L32M5-AL (Black) 14,999
OnePlus Y1S - Y Series Smart Android LED TV 16,499
LG Smart LED TV HD Ready 80 cm (32 inches) 16,990
TCL 40S6505 100 cm (40 inches) Android R TV 19,990
Philips 43PFT5505/94 5500 SeriesNA
Skywall 40SW-Google Smart LED TV 13,999
Kodak 20,499

FAQs

1. What applications are available on a Smart TV?

Video streaming, music streaming, and even gaming apps are available on Smart TVs. Depending on the model, every Smart TV has an in-built store where you can download your favourite apps. You can also download apps from Google Play and Apple App Store.

2. Which is the best OS for smart TV?

Depending on the user's preferences and user-friendliness, Android tends to be the more popular OS for Smart TVs. Other operating systems, such as Fire or Tizen OS, also provide fantastic functionality.

3. Why should one buy a Smart TV?

A Smart TV allows you access to unlimited entertainment and gaming, provided you have uninterrupted internet connectivity. It helps you reduce your dependence on cable TV subscriptions.

4. Smart TVs are usually HD. Will I still be able to watch the SD channels?

Yes. You will be able to watch SD channels and videos. The only process required here is changing the tv’s display settings. If not changed, the content will appear pixelated.

5. Can you access the browser on a Smart TV?

Yes, you may now use your television to browse the internet. Without making additional efforts, you may search and visit your regular websites. The homepage often provides access to the browser.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

