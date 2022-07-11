Smart TVs under 20,000: A buyer’s guide

The high-definition video and audio components in these TVs will enhance your viewing experience manifold.

Are you looking to buy the best smart TV for under ₹20,000? Choosing the right offers, prices, and features is difficult. Both performance and software in TV Technology have been getting better at a very rapid speed. The overseas brand introduction has also brought in many options. This article narrows down 10 Smart TVs under 20,000 for you to pick from. 10 smart TVs under ₹20,000 1. Redmi Android 11 Series 80 cm (32 inches) Smart LED TV The Redmi 80 cm Android Smart TV comes with incredible features. It runs on the Android operating system, making it the best option for all your entertainment needs. The inbuilt Chromecast delivers high-definition video and audio to make your streaming enjoyable. The ultra-bright displays with enhanced contrast enable you to see clear, rich colours with higher complexity. Screen size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core CPU
Aspect ratio: ‎16:09
Power consumption: 50 Watts
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

‎1366 x 768 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core CPU

64-bit Quad-Core CPU Aspect ratio: ‎16:09

‎16:09 Power consumption: 50 Watts

50 Watts Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Good picture quality at the price range No Bass with the 30-watt speaker WiFi connectivity available No mouse pointer provided Ethernet connectivity available A small TV remote present The refresh rate available is 60 hertz. Android booting can be delayed. 4K and HD work very fine. TV Stands are not sturdy in structure.

2. LG Smart LED TV HD Ready 80 cm (32 inches) Watch your favourite TV shows and movies from Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others on your LG Smart TV with WebOS. Take in the splendour of nature's real hues on your TV screen with the sophisticated picture processor that adjusts colour for richer, realistic visuals. Screen size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: LG Graphic Processor
Power consumption: 45 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:9
Refresh rate: 50 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels

‎1366x768 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: LG Graphic Processor

LG Graphic Processor Power consumption: 45 Watts

45 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Pros Cons Operating System is fast and responsive. The app store doesn't have a lot of apps. Has DTS support No video player in the app store Free good and strong wall mounts Does not support mkv files Refresh rate of 50 hertz The speaker sounds low because the sound output is 10 Watts. The picture quality is fabulous. No USB Port available

3. OnePlus Y Series 32Y1 Watch the images on this 32-inch HD-ready Smart TV, which has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Enjoy rich visuals with a broad colour palette of DCI-P3 93 per cent and a 20 per cent broader colour gamut. The device has a smooth performance thanks to the Android TV 9.0 operating system. Screen size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: Mali470 Triple core
Power consumption: 55 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels

‎1366x768 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: Mali470 Triple core

Mali470 Triple core Power consumption: 55 Watts

55 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Provides good colour reproduction Booting takes at least 20 seconds. The TV has a good build quality. The audio is a bit slow with 20 Watt sound output. The wall mount comes free. Sometimes slow in responding to commands The refresh rate available is 60 hertz. Not compatible with echo dot No heating issue USB Ports don't support FAT32 Memory sticks.

4. Mi 4A PRO | L32M5-AL (Black) Mi TV has an effective 64-bit A53 quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage as standard. Reduced noise, highly calibrated image quality, and a wide spectrum of colours are all benefits of the 7th generation imaging engine. Enjoy your favourite TV episodes, multimedia content, and movies in breathtaking resolution with this device having an HD-Ready display. Its ideal combination of contrast and brightness reproduces true colours and exceptional clarity, providing an immersive watching experience. Screen Size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: 64-bit A53 Quad-core processor
Power Consumption: 50 Watts
Aspect Ratio: 16:09
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels

‎1366x768 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: 64-bit A53 Quad-core processor

64-bit A53 Quad-core processor Power Consumption: 50 Watts

50 Watts Aspect Ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Fabulous Picture Quality No diverse controls for Dolby Audio Volume is great with clarity. Non-customizable Patchwall HDMI is supported. No option to remove Netflix and Prime Video Responsive Remote The refresh rate of 60 Hz

5. OnePlus Y1S - Y Series Smart Android LED TV Get the OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TV today to take advantage of the incredible features. The ground-breaking Gamma Engine enhances display quality by automatically adapting the image for ultra-clear content and vividly bringing each scene to life. Enjoy more dramatic contrast and vibrant, shining colour for a more realistic viewing experience. Screen size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: G31 MP2
Power consumption: 60 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels

‎1366x768 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: G31 MP2

G31 MP2 Power consumption: 60 Watts

60 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Good picture quality at the price range No Bass with the 20-watt speaker WiFi connectivity available Booting might take a little longer. Ethernet connectivity available The refresh rate available is 60 hertz. 4K and HD work very fine.

6. Samsung Smart TV You can turn your Samsung TV into a standard computer. You can work from the cloud, mirror your laptop on a larger screen for convenience, and remotely access your workplace computer, among other things. Embrace HDTV in the digital age. You won't ever want to watch TV in standard definition or on an analogue device again after viewing high definition with its vibrant and sharp features. Screen size: 32 Inches
Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels
RAM: 1.5 GB
Processor: Hyper Real
Power consumption: 60 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

32 Inches Resolution: ‎1366x768 pixels

‎1366x768 pixels RAM: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Processor: Hyper Real

Hyper Real Power consumption: 60 Watts

60 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons HD display and capable of Full HD Doesn't support the Playstore Hard disk till 2TB supported Only 1 USB port Good sound quality The sound can be a bit pitchy. Responsive TV Remote Limited video formats supported Flawless voice commands Bluetooth unavailable 

7. TCL 40S6505 100 cm (40 inches) Android R TV The dynamic visual augmentation of the exhibited material is made possible by the IPQ engine of this smart TV, which employs AI to recognise situations in the HDR content. Using the most recent Android R operating system, improve your entertainment experience. Use one location to access more than 1062000 programmes and apps. Screen size: 40 Inches
Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
RAM: 1 GB
Processor: G31MP2
Power consumption: 75 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

40 Inches Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels

‎1920x1080 pixels RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Processor: G31MP2

G31MP2 Power consumption: 75 Watts

75 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Good colour reproduction Delayed Response time 8 GB internal memory Slow audio with 20 Watt sound output. Free Wall Mount. Refresh rate is 60 hertz. It supports GIF and JPEG image formats.

8. Philips 5500 Series The Philips Smart TV, compact and packed with cutting-edge capabilities, is the ideal option for everyone. It boasts a Full HD display with Pixel+ technology, optimising the picture quality to produce clear, gorgeous contrast and providing vibrant pictures. Screen size: 43 Inches
Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
RAM: NA
Processor: NA
Power consumption: 75 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

43 Inches Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels

‎1920x1080 pixels RAM: NA

NA Processor: NA

NA Power consumption: 75 Watts

75 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Superior post-purchase support. Less expensive plastic for the casing You can control many devices with a single remote Subpar sound quality Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

9. Skywall 40SW-Google Smart LED TV For a genuinely enjoyable watching experience, the SkyWall TV offers a 4K display, a full-screen design, a vivid picture engine, voice search, and other features. It contains two 30W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio decoders to provide resonant sound. Additionally, the Vivid colour engine makes dynamic scene-by-scene adjustments to the content to optimise the portrayal of contrast with a wider colour spectrum. Every scene you watch on an LED TV will have flawless visual quality. Screen size: 40 Inches
Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
RAM: 1GB
Processor: Dual-Core Processor
Power consumption: 30 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

40 Inches Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels

‎1920x1080 pixels RAM: 1GB

1GB Processor: Dual-Core Processor

Dual-Core Processor Power consumption: 30 Watts

30 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons 15,00,000+ rours of content in various genres New in the market Adaptive backlight dimming and multi-HDR on an A+ grade zero dot panel A bit more expensive than its alternatives Excellent acoustics and surround sound

10. Kodak BL Android LED TV The Kodak Android LED TV, with a 60-hertz refresh rate, is enduring and user-friendly. Its on-mode power consumption is just 57 watts. Its users can utilise programs effectively and without a fuss because of its smartphone-like user interface. Discover the full potential of your TV with the help of Android TV. Bluetooth voice-activated remote, strong hardware, home automation, and a huge selection of TV series and apps. Screen size: 43 Inches
Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels
RAM: 1GB
Processor: Cortex A53 Quad-Core Processor
Power consumption: 57 Watts
Aspect ratio: 16:09
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

43 Inches Resolution: ‎1920x1080 pixels

‎1920x1080 pixels RAM: 1GB

1GB Processor: Cortex A53 Quad-Core Processor

Cortex A53 Quad-Core Processor Power consumption: 57 Watts

57 Watts Aspect ratio: 16:09

16:09 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Stylish, slim, and ergonomic smart remote control Does not have screen mirroring Up to 500 nits of enhanced screen brightness for excellent picture quality and appropriate contrast USB plug problems

Best 3 Features for You Redmi Android 11 Series LG Smart LED TV OnePlus Y Series 32Y1 MI 4A Pro OnePlus 32 Y1S Samsung Wondertainment Series TCL 40S6505 Philips 5500 Series Skywall 40SW Kodak 43FHDX7XPROBL IMDb Integration LG WebOS OnePlus Connect app to control TV PatchWall 3.0 Oxygen Play 2.0 Ultra Clean View IPQ Engine display USB Input Adaptive Backlight Dimming Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU 64-bit Quad-core Processor DTS Virtual:X speakers Real cinematic colour Built in Chromecast Advanced Gamma Engine Convert TV to PC 5.1 surround sound with Dolby Pixel Plus HD Display 30W speakers and Dolby Digital 40W output speakers with woofer Bluetooth 5.0 Dynamic Colour Enhancer Dolby Audio with 20W box speakers A53 Quad-core processor Smart Manager Contrast Enhancer Micro Dimming for better picture quality More Connectivity ports A+ Grade Panel Android 9.0