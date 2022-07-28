Smartphones under ₹ 11,000 are budget-friendly and come with latest features By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 28, 2022





Summary: Are you looking for a smartphone with all the necessary features but have a low budget? No worries, as there are various options for phones under ₹ 11,000.

At the price of ₹ 11,000, you can buy a features-rich smartphone.

Gone are the days when many people could not afford fully-featured smartphones due to their high cost. But now, almost every mobile manufacturing company tries its best to fulfil the requirements of the buyers. Now almost everyone can afford smartphones, and that too within their budgets. In this article, we tell you about the best feature-rich phones under ₹11,000. You can go for any of them. Top 10 Picks 1. Redmi 9 Active Redmi 9 Active is one of the best phones under the ₹11,000 budget. The phone features a large screen of 6.53 inches IPS with a 400 nit brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset offering GE8320 GPU. The additional customisation capabilities are present due to the availability of MIUI 12 custom interface. The phone has a dual camera set up, with 13MP as the primary camera and a front camera of 5MP water drop notch quality. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.53 inches

Processor: Octa-core Helio G35

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

Camera: 13MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Huge battery life Camera not so good Fast charging Design in average Great performance for gaming and normal use Almost every port is present

2. Lava Z2 Max Lava Z2 has introduced its 7 inches large screen smartphone with multiple useful features. This dual-SIM smartphone contains a long-lasting battery of 6,000 mAh power. It is best for the employees working from home or students who attend online classes. It comprises the latest specifications, which you cannot easily find in other smartphones available at this price. It runs the Android 10 OS with MediaTek Helio G35 quad-core processor. In addition, it has 32 GB of internal storage that is easily expandable to 256 GB. Specifications: Screen Size: 7 inches

Processor: MediaTek Helio chipset

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 13MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000 mAh

Cellular technology: 4G

Pros Cons Large LCD screen Less storage Massive battery power Average audio video quality Gorilla Glass protection Micro SD card slot

3. Tecno Spark Go 2021 Tecno Spark Go is a well-equipped smartphone with a 6.5” large LCD panel that provides you with different colours with HD resolution. It comprises a robust Quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that provides a brilliant performance. In addition, it includes the Android 10 Go edition with HiOS 6.2 layered software. Its 13-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel front camera allow you to click brilliant pictures. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.52 inches

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: 2G, 3G, 4G

Pros Cons Aspect ratio is good Insufficient storage Custom UI support by HiOS 6.2 Average camera Fingerprint sensor Decent display

4. Realme C30 Realme C30 is another phone that falls within the budget of ₹11,000, and is loaded with many impressive features. It consists of a Unisoc T612 chipset, connected with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM, a 6.5” HD screen, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 5,000 mAh battery power. In addition, the phone is powered by Realmi UI and Android OS. Overall, it is a good phone in the category of the best phones under ₹11,000. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Processor: Unisoc T612

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons UFS 2.2 storage Camera can be better Good battery life Micro USB port Decent performance Robust design

5. Infinix Hot 12 Play Infinix HOT 12 Play is a feature rich smartphone that performs well. The HD + Punch Hole display offers a great visual experience and bezel advantage. The 6,000 mAh battery lets you use the phone throughout the day with enhanced productivity. Infinix HOT 12 Play gets supported by a Unisoc T610 processor, along with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64GB to boost the performance. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.82 inches

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

Camera: 13MP rear and 8MP front camera

Battery Power: 6,000 mAh

Processor: Unisoc T610

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Decent price No Gorilla Glass protection Dual LED flash present on both cameras NFC support not available Fingerprint scanner mounted on side Dedicated card slot for micro SD

6. Xiaomi Redmi 10A Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a phone with a decent budget. It has a 6.53 inches LCD screen. The OS Android 11 is combined with the user interface MIUI 12.5 for software layering. It has two variants with RAM of 4GB and 6GB and ROM of 64GB and128GB, respectively. There is a single rear camera of 13MP and 1.80P resolution for video-making. It has a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor with a clocking speed of 2.0 GHz. Some additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, and HotSpot. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.53 inches

RAM: 3 to 6GB

Internal Storage: 32GB to 128GB

Camera: 13MP rear and 5MP front camera

Battery Power: 5,000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Genuine price Average camera Good battery life Not good for multitasking and gaming Multiple storage variants Dedicated micro SD slot

7. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry-level smartphone. The phone has a tall 6.5” screen and thin bezels. It has a 28nm Unisoc chipset, allowing users to perform regular tasks with little exposure to multitasking. The 8MP rear camera can record videos with 1080 P resolution. In terms of battery, it has 5,000 mAh Li-Po offering decent screen time. You can choose the black or blue colour as per your choice. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.5 inches

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 8MP rear and 5MP front camera

Battery Power: 5,000 mAh

Processor: Octa-core

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Advanced Android 11OS Not good for heavy storage Huge secondary storage Video quality is average Good battery life Large display

8. Realme Narzo 50i Realme Narzo 50i is the new entry-level phone offered by Realme that has a huge battery life and powerful Octa-core processor. It is one of the cheapest phones available under ₹11,000 by Realme. The phone reflects the personality and attitude of the young generation due to its street style and distinctive design. The display is a 6.5 inches touchscreen with resolution of 720 x 1600. The internal storage is 32GB, which can be extended to 256GB using the microSD card slot. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.5 inches

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 8MP rear and 5MP front camera

Battery Power: 5,000 mAh

Processor: Octa-core

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Amazing design and colour Low on storage Decent price Not good for gaming Great battery life Splash proof coating

9. Moto E7 Power Moto E7 Power is a smartphone that has a 6.51” HD display and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is decked with two cameras on the rear side, with 13MP as the primary camera. It includes a front camera of 5MP. The design is beautiful and sleek. The processing power is driven by the processor MediaTek Helio G25. In addition, the phone contains a 5,000 Li-Ion battery for extra power. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.51 inches

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

Camera: 13MP rear and 5MP front camera

Battery Power: 5,000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Good Battery Insufficient storage Clean software Average camera quality Robust body Water repellent body

10. Vivo VY15C Vivo VY15C is a smartphone under the category of phones under ₹11,000. This branded phone is a feature-rich smartphone that is powered by an Octa-core CPU. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Apart from this, it consists of a dual camera setup, with 13 megapixels as the primary camera on the rear side and an 8-megapixel front camera that is good at capturing clear pictures. The 5,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging make the phone attractive to buyers. Specifications: Screen Size: 6.51 inches

RAM: 3GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Camera: 13MP rear and 8MP front camera

Battery power: 5,000 mAh

Processor: Octa-core

Cellular technology: LTE

Pros Cons Battery life is good Rear camera could be better Decent front camera Less on storage Fast processor Average camera quality Huge display

Price of phones under ₹ 11,000 at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9 Active 8,799 Lava Z2 Max 7,299 Tecno Spark Go 2021 8,999 Realme C30 8,490 Infinix Hot 12 Play 9,799 Xiaomi Redmi 10A 8,999 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 8,390 Realme Narzo 50i 7,499 Moto E7 Power 8,299 Vivo VY15C 9,499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9 Active Octa-core Helio G35 RAM 4GB 5,000 mAh Lava Z2 Max MediaTek Helio 2GB 6,000 mAh Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quad-core 2GB 5,000 mAh Realme C30 Unisoc T612 3GB 5,000 mAh Infinix Hot 12 Play Unisoc T610 4GB 6,000 mAh Xiaomi Redmi 10A MediaTek Helio G25 3 to 6GB 5,000 mAh Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Octa-core 2GB 5,000 mAh Realme Narzo 50I Octa-core 2GB 5,000 mAh Moto E7 Power MediaTek Helio G25 2GB 5,000 mAh Vivo VY 15C Octa-core 3GB 5,000 mAh