Smartphones under 11,000 are budget-friendly and come with latest features

  Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:09 IST

Are you looking for a smartphone with all the necessary features but have a low budget? No worries, as there are various options for phones under 11,000.

At the price of 11,000, you can buy a features-rich smartphone.

Gone are the days when many people could not afford fully-featured smartphones due to their high cost. But now, almost every mobile manufacturing company tries its best to fulfil the requirements of the buyers. Now almost everyone can afford smartphones, and that too within their budgets. In this article, we tell you about the best feature-rich phones under 11,000. You can go for any of them.

Top 10 Picks

1. Redmi 9 Active

Redmi 9 Active is one of the best phones under the 11,000 budget. The phone features a large screen of 6.53 inches IPS with a 400 nit brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset offering GE8320 GPU. The additional customisation capabilities are present due to the availability of MIUI 12 custom interface. The phone has a dual camera set up, with 13MP as the primary camera and a front camera of 5MP water drop notch quality.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.53 inches
  • Processor: Octa-core Helio G35
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal Storage: 64GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Huge battery lifeCamera not so good
Fast chargingDesign in average
Great performance for gaming and normal use 
Almost every port is present 
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
14% off
9,499
2. Lava Z2 Max

Lava Z2 has introduced its 7 inches large screen smartphone with multiple useful features. This dual-SIM smartphone contains a long-lasting battery of 6,000 mAh power. It is best for the employees working from home or students who attend online classes. It comprises the latest specifications, which you cannot easily find in other smartphones available at this price. It runs the Android 10 OS with MediaTek Helio G35 quad-core processor. In addition, it has 32 GB of internal storage that is easily expandable to 256 GB.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 7 inches
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio chipset
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Cellular technology: 4G

ProsCons
Large LCD screenLess storage
Massive battery powerAverage audio video quality
Gorilla Glass protection 
Micro SD card slot 
Lava Z2 Max (Stroked Blue, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery | 7" HD+ Display, Large
14% off
7,299
3. Tecno Spark Go 2021

Tecno Spark Go is a well-equipped smartphone with a 6.5” large LCD panel that provides you with different colours with HD resolution. It comprises a robust Quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that provides a brilliant performance. In addition, it includes the Android 10 Go edition with HiOS 6.2 layered software. Its 13-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel front camera allow you to click brilliant pictures.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.52 inches
  • Processor: Quad-core
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Cellular Technology: 2G, 3G, 4G

ProsCons
Aspect ratio is goodInsufficient storage
Custom UI support by HiOS 6.2Average camera
Fingerprint sensor 
Decent display 
Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Galaxy Blue 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)|5000mAh| 16.56 cm (6.52") Display Smartphone
8,999
4. Realme C30

Realme C30 is another phone that falls within the budget of 11,000, and is loaded with many impressive features. It consists of a Unisoc T612 chipset, connected with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM, a 6.5” HD screen, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 5,000 mAh battery power. In addition, the phone is powered by Realmi UI and Android OS. Overall, it is a good phone in the category of the best phones under 11,000.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • Processor: Unisoc T612
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
UFS 2.2 storageCamera can be better
Good battery lifeMicro USB port
Decent performance 
Robust design 
Realme C30 (Lake Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
9% off
8,450
5. Infinix Hot 12 Play

Infinix HOT 12 Play is a feature rich smartphone that performs well. The HD + Punch Hole display offers a great visual experience and bezel advantage. The 6,000 mAh battery lets you use the phone throughout the day with enhanced productivity. Infinix HOT 12 Play gets supported by a Unisoc T610 processor, along with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64GB to boost the performance.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.82 inches
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal Storage: 64GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear and 8MP front camera
  • Battery Power: 6,000 mAh
  • Processor: Unisoc T610
  • Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Decent priceNo Gorilla Glass protection
Dual LED flash present on both camerasNFC support not available
Fingerprint scanner mounted on side 
Dedicated card slot for micro SD 
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
20% off
9,599
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a phone with a decent budget. It has a 6.53 inches LCD screen. The OS Android 11 is combined with the user interface MIUI 12.5 for software layering. It has two variants with RAM of 4GB and 6GB and ROM of 64GB and128GB, respectively. There is a single rear camera of 13MP and 1.80P resolution for video-making. It has a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor with a clocking speed of 2.0 GHz. Some additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, and HotSpot.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.53 inches
  • RAM: 3 to 6GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB to 128GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear and 5MP front camera
  • Battery Power: 5,000 mAh
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Genuine priceAverage camera
Good battery lifeNot good for multitasking and gaming
Multiple storage variants 
Dedicated micro SD slot 
Xiaomi Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off
8,999
7. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry-level smartphone. The phone has a tall 6.5” screen and thin bezels. It has a 28nm Unisoc chipset, allowing users to perform regular tasks with little exposure to multitasking. The 8MP rear camera can record videos with 1080 P resolution. In terms of battery, it has 5,000 mAh Li-Po offering decent screen time. You can choose the black or blue colour as per your choice.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 8MP rear and 5MP front camera
  • Battery Power: 5,000 mAh
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Advanced Android 11OSNot good for heavy storage
Huge secondary storageVideo quality is average
Good battery life 
Large display 
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offer
14% off
8,999
8. Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i is the new entry-level phone offered by Realme that has a huge battery life and powerful Octa-core processor. It is one of the cheapest phones available under 11,000 by Realme. The phone reflects the personality and attitude of the young generation due to its street style and distinctive design. The display is a 6.5 inches touchscreen with resolution of 720 x 1600. The internal storage is 32GB, which can be extended to 256GB using the microSD card slot.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 8MP rear and 5MP front camera
  • Battery Power: 5,000 mAh
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Amazing design and colourLow on storage
Decent priceNot good for gaming
Great battery life 
Splash proof coating 
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
6% off
7,499
9. Moto E7 Power

Moto E7 Power is a smartphone that has a 6.51” HD display and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is decked with two cameras on the rear side, with 13MP as the primary camera. It includes a front camera of 5MP. The design is beautiful and sleek. The processing power is driven by the processor MediaTek Helio G25. In addition, the phone contains a 5,000 Li-Ion battery for extra power.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.51 inches
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal Storage: 64GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear and 5MP front camera
  • Battery Power: 5,000 mAh
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Good BatteryInsufficient storage
Clean softwareAverage camera quality
Robust body 
Water repellent body 
Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
10. Vivo VY15C

Vivo VY15C is a smartphone under the category of phones under 11,000. This branded phone is a feature-rich smartphone that is powered by an Octa-core CPU. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Apart from this, it consists of a dual camera setup, with 13 megapixels as the primary camera on the rear side and an 8-megapixel front camera that is good at capturing clear pictures. The 5,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging make the phone attractive to buyers.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 6.51 inches
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear and 8MP front camera
  • Battery power: 5,000 mAh
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • Cellular technology: LTE

ProsCons
Battery life is goodRear camera could be better
Decent front cameraLess on storage
Fast processorAverage camera quality
Huge display 
vivo Y15C (Wave Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off
9,499
Price of phones under 11,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9 Active8,799
Lava Z2 Max7,299
Tecno Spark Go 20218,999
Realme C308,490
Infinix Hot 12 Play9,799
Xiaomi Redmi 10A8,999
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core8,390
Realme Narzo 50i7,499
Moto E7 Power8,299
Vivo VY15C9,499

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Redmi 9 Active Octa-core Helio G35 RAM 4GB 5,000 mAh
 Lava Z2 Max MediaTek Helio 2GB 6,000 mAh
 Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quad-core 2GB 5,000 mAh
 Realme C30 Unisoc T612 3GB 5,000 mAh
 Infinix Hot 12 Play Unisoc T610 4GB 6,000 mAh
 Xiaomi Redmi 10A MediaTek Helio G25 3 to 6GB 5,000 mAh
 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Octa-core 2GB 5,000 mAh
 Realme Narzo 50I Octa-core 2GB 5,000 mAh
 Moto E7 Power MediaTek Helio G25 2GB 5,000 mAh
 Vivo VY 15C Octa-core 3GB 5,000 mAh

Best value for money

We would pick the Lava Z2 Max as the phone that offers best value for money. The features it offers at such a low cost are amazing. The storage, the cameras, and the performance are just some of the reasons we suggest this phone to you.

Best overall

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is one of the best products rolled out by the Infinix brand in recent times. The 6000 mAh battery in this phone will ensure you do not have to be concerned about how long your phone will last on a single charge. The 8 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras account for realistic and vibrant pictures. The front camera is capable of producing some great selfies. Storage space is also huge, which is another plus point. The processor is efficient enough for excellent performance. Finding a phone with all these features for such a price tag is rare, so you must consider this if you are short on budget.

How to find the perfect phones under 11,000?

We have listed the best smartphones you can find at a price under 11,000. Check out each of them and the features they offer. Choose one according to your purpose of use and the specifications you have in mind for your phone. For example, if it is gaming that interests you, Infinix Hot 12 Play is the best buy. It has a powerful processor that is developed especially for gaming purposes. Camera, storage, battery, and processor are some of the features you should consider while selecting any phone for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which smartphone has more than 5,000 mAh battery power within a price range of 11,000?

There are two smartphones listed in the article that have more than 5,000 mAh battery power. These include Lava Z2 Max and Infinix Hot 12 Play. Both have 6,000 mAh battery power.

Q: What is the Android version present in Moto E7 Power?

Moto E7 Power has Android 10. It is not expected to get upgraded to Android 11 or Android 12.

Q: What are the best smartphones under a 11,000 price range?

You can choose any of the smartphones described in this article, as you will find the best feature-rich smartphones under the range of 11,000. But you can pick Vivo VY15C, Xiaomi Redmi 10A, or Tecno Spark Go.

Q: Which of the smartphones mentioned in this article are best for taking selfies?

Some of these smartphones might not be good for taking pictures, but Lava Z2 Max, Tecno Spark Go, Infinix Hot 12 Play and Vivo VY15C are best for capturing selfies. You can go for any of them.

Q: Does the Redmi 8A Dual have a face unlock feature?

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with an AI face unlock feature. This allows the user to unlock the phone easily with smooth face recognition in a secure manner.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

