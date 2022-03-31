Smartphones with Snapdragon 888 are great for fast and efficient working

Using a smartphone that comes with the promise of great speed and efficient performance is an unparalleled experience. You can seamlessly multitask on these phones, play games and carry out heavy duty tasks as well. Among such phones are the ones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Working and playing on such phones become doubly enjoyable. Besides, you can enjoy enhanced streaming, photography and more on these devices.



Prices of smartphones with Snapdragon 888 processor at a glance:

Product Price in India iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 33,990.00 Mi 11X Pro 5G ₹ 36,999.00 OnePlus 9 5G ₹ 44,999.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ₹ 67,000.00

A number of these devices can be bought online. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. All listed products are from well-known brands like Samsung and OnePlus. They come with a host of other interesting features too. Moreover, they are all 5G smartphones, making you future ready. Interested in taking a look at our top picks? Then scroll down.



iQOO 9 SE 5G (Space Fusion, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI

This smartphone is available in two RAM variants - 8GB and 12 GB - and two variants of internal memory storage - 128 GB and 256 GB. Available in Space Fusion colour, this device has a sleek design and looks attractive. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is a testament to its great speed, working efficiency and optimum performance. Besides, this is a 5G smartphone.

Other features:

1) Battery: 4500mAh battery with a 66W flash charger

2) Camera: 48MP OIS triple rear camera | 13MP wide-angle camera and macro shots with the minimum focal length of 2.5 cm

3) Display: 120Hz AMOLED display | 1300nits peak brightness





Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime | Extra Offers on Exchange

This smartphone from Mi comes in two colour variants and a host of interesting features. It has 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. A 5G smartphone with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, you can be assured of its great speed and optimum performance. Besides, it has a good display screen of 6.67 inches.

Other features:

1) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G with Kryo 680 Octa-core; 5nm process; Up to 2.84GHz clock speed; Liquidcool technology

2) Camera: 108 MP triple rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP super macro | 20 MP front camera

3) Display: 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED dot display

4) Battery: 4520 mAH large battery with 33W fast charger





OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This smartphone from OnePlus is available in three colour variants and has a very sleek design. It comes with a built-in Alexa and a host of other interesting features. Working on this smartphone will be a breeze, thanks to its powerful processor.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera with free form Lens, 2 MP monochorme lens | 16 MP front camera

2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU

3) Display: 6.55 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

4) Operating system: OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Andriod 11

5) Battery: 4500 mAh with 65W wired charging



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Snapdragon 888 (Phantom Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This foldable smartphone from Samsung comes in a stunning lavender colour. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side and is IPX9 rated water-resistant. Besides, using this smartphone will be a treat, as its speed and performance is of high-end level owing to its powerful processor.

Other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

2) Display: 6.7 inches dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Cover display: 1.9 inches super AMOLED display

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor

4) Operating system: Android 11.0 operating system

5) Dolby Stereo Speakers



