Sony phones under 20000: Keen on creativity? Go for these smartphones

Sony's Android phones have always been known for their premium build quality and range of prices. In the recent past, Sony has sought to improve the design of its basic Android phones while keeping the price tag low. If you're hunting to buy your first smartphone but feel overwhelmed with the array of choices, check out these top-rated Sony phones under ₹20000

Price of sony phones under ₹ 20000 at a glance:

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra - Best Value for money

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra has a large screen, making it a good choice for those who enjoy playing games and watching movies. The handset also has an impressive photography system allowing users to take amazing photos and videos. This device is excellent for anyone who needs a big screen that is still lightweight.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus - Best Overall

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is an excellent all-rounder phone with a large screen and decent hardware. It also feels good to grip and is a lot more compact than many of today's smartphones.

This seems like a solid Android device that costs less than 20,000 but delivers all the features most people want. The display is big and crisp, the stitching of pictures and videos is done well, and the phone runs smoothly. The audio quality with headphones is also pretty good for a device in this price range.

How to find the perfect Sony Phone

Today, many people are using smartphones where they can avail several advanced features. Sony is among the best brands when it comes to smartphones. It has a great collection of phones available in the market, and they fulfil your needs. You can find the perfect Sony Phone- according to your preferences.

Before starting your search and purchasing process, look at some essential aspects that will help you make your decision easier. Before making your purchase decision, you need to consider factors like the design, display size, storage, RAM, processor and many other features.

Frequently asked questions

1. What processor was used in the Sony Xperia Z5?

Ans:- The Sony Xperia Z5 has a Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 chipset. This 64-bit 1.8GHz octa-core processor gives you lots of power and speed to multitask.

2. What are the finest Sony Smartphones under 20,000?

Ans:- Sony is one of the best smartphone manufacturers in the market. Their Android phones are pretty popular among users these days. The Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia XA1 Plus, and Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra are the Best Sony phones under 20000.

3. In the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, what processor was used?

Ans:- The MediaTek-Helio P20 chipset is used in the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra. Although the processor isn't particularly powerful by today's standards, it is still powerful enough to run the most demanding games and apps without any problems.

4. Q Is it possible to increase the storage capacity of the Sony Xperia X?

Ans:- Yes, it is possible to increase the storage capacity of the Sony Xperia X. The phone comes integrated with 32 GB of internal storage; however, if you are looking for more space on your device, there are a few ways to do so.

5. What is the average battery life of a sony phone?

Ans:- The average battery life of a Sony phone is between 2700-3500mAh. This means that you should expect your phone to last at least 24 hours if you don't use it very often and up to 5 hours if you use it heavily.

