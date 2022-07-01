Story Saved
Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Sony phones under 20000: Keen on creativity? Go for these smartphones

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jul 01, 2022 19:18 IST
Sony was very instrumental in taking the smartphone game to a new level. The company has long been noted for its creativity and ability to think beyond the box.

product info
Sony phones are known for their premium build quality.

Sony's Android phones have always been known for their premium build quality and range of prices. In the recent past, Sony has sought to improve the design of its basic Android phones while keeping the price tag low. If you're hunting to buy your first smartphone but feel overwhelmed with the array of choices, check out these top-rated Sony phones under 20000

1. Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Specifications & Features:

  • Size:- 6-inch.
  • Resolution:- 1080 x 1920.
  • Processor:- MediaTek-Helio P20.
  • RAM:- 4GB.
  • ROM:- 64GB.
  • Front camera:- 16MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23MP.
  • Battery capacity:- 2700 Mah.
  • OS:- Android 7.0.
  • The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a premium-level device with an edge-to-edge display. It has a 6-inch display with Full HD of 1080x2160 pixels. This enables you to be able to view more content or better images on the screen. This has many advantages for consumers who like apps and games.
  • Selfies are all about capturing the moment. They can be a great way to share those special moments with your family and friends. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is designed to give you an even better selfie experience with its 16MP front camera and other sensors to help create detailed and natural-looking photos.
  • The build of the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is solid and durable. Its weight allows it to survive falls. Its metallic body provides a classy look that enhances its look. The body is resistant to scratches because of the high-quality finish.
ProsCons
Solid build.There is no fingerprint reader
The selfie camera works wonderfully.Battery life is mediocre.
Bezel-less display with a wide, attractive display. 

2. Sony Xperia X

Specifications & Features:

  • Size:- 5-inch
  • Processor:- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650.
  • RAM:- 3GB.
  • Front camera:- 13MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23MP.
  • Storage:- 32GB.
  • Battery capacity:- 2620 mAh.
  • OS:- Android 6.0.
  • The Xperia X comes with a 5" Full HD (1080p) display with a minimum brightness level of 600cd/m2. It also has Sony's Dynamic Contrast Enhancer and sRGB gamut to bring out the true colours on your screen.
  • The Sony Xperia X comes with 32GB of storage, which should be enough for most users. The Xperia X also supports microSD cards up to 200GB, allowing you to take a lot more photos than your phone’s internal memory.
  • The Xperia X comes with the latest high-definition camera sensors, allowing you to snap images of moving objects and people in great detail. Even when moving, your subject remains in focus. Sony also uses BIONZ image processing for improved noise reduction and contrast and a new ultra-wide-angle lens for greater clarity of view when taking group and product photos.
ProsCons
Storage is customizable up to 200GBPoor WIFI range.
The design is elegant.Battery life should be improved.
High-definition camera 

3. Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual

Specifications & Features:

  • Size:- 5.5-inch.
  • Processor:- Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.
  • RAM:- 3GB.
  • Front camera:- 5 MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23 MP.
  • Storage:- 32GB.
  • Battery capacity:- 3430 mAh.
  • OS:- Android 5.1.
  • The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual has a 23-megapixel primary camera with a resolution of 5520 x 4140 pixels and can be used for recording videos in 1080p HD quality. The rear-facing sensor is also equipped with a predictive focus tracker, letting the user focus on their desired subject before capture.
  • The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual has a non-removable 3430 mAh battery. It is relatively decent given this phone's size and general performance. It has a stylish design and can be found in various attractive colours.
  • The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual has NFC and 4G LTE support to make things faster for people. It also has a USB connector which can be used to transfer files among devices. It is compatible with all the other standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, and much more.
ProsCons
Great battery life.The phone is extremely slick.
Brilliant display with a 4K panel.The MegaPixel on the front camera is not satisfactory.
Awesome camera with fast auto-focus function. 

4. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Specifications & Features:

  • Size:- 5.5-inch.
  • Processor:- MediaTek Helio P20.
  • RAM:- 3 GB.
  • Front camera:- 8 MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23 MP.
  • Storage:- 32 GB.
  • Battery capacity:- 3430mAh.
  • OS:- Android 7.0.
  • When looking for an Android phone with a big display, it's hard to beat the Xperia XA1 Plus. With a 5.5-inch screen, the phone looks sleek and modern on the outside while still being powerful enough to handle your work day.
  • The matte coating on the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus reveals its natural colours, making it comfortable to grasp.
  • The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is a mid-range smartphone with a good camera. The 23-megapixel Exmor RS sensor and f/2.0 aperture are designed to offer good imaging quality when using the camera on the back of the device.
ProsCons
Excellent battery backup.Poor WIFI range.
The visual and sound quality are also excellent.Lacks fingerprint sensor.
The rear camera is excellent. 
The design is of exceptional quality. 

5. Sony Xperia Z5

Specifications & Features:

  • Size:- 5.2-inch.
  • Processor:- Snapdragon 810
  • RAM:- 3 GB.
  • Front camera:- 5 MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23 MP.
  • Storage:- 32 GB.
  • Battery capacity:- 2900 mAh.
  • OS:- Android.
  • Sony's most impressive Xperia Z5 is a powerful phone with an attractive and stylish appearance worthy of being flaunted. The phone has a robust setup and a high-end camera that takes excellent pictures with exceptional clarity.
  • The Sony Xperia Z5 is a premium smartphone that comes with many features. It can withstand water damage, which gives it an advantage over the competition. The waterproof feature allows the consumers to use their devices underwater and protect their smartphones from liquid damage.
  • Several features make the Sony Xperia Z5 stand out from the other smartphones. From a 2,900mAh Li-ion battery power supply to better connectivity, this phone provides you with everything you need to enjoy your day-to-day activities.
ProsCons
Powerful configuration.Non-removable battery.
The camera is excellent. 
The display is really clear. 
Water resistant. 

6. Sony Xperia XA2

Specifications & Features

  • Size:- 5.2-inch.
  • RAM:- 3 GB.
  • Front camera:- 8 MP.
  • Rear camera:- 23 MP.
  • Storage:- 32 GB.
  • Battery capacity:- 3,300 mAh battery.
  • OS:- Android 8.0.
  • The XA2 sports a front camera that has an impressive 120-degree super-wide-angle lens. That makes it easier to include more landscape and people in your photos, especially if you take selfies or group shots of friends.
  • Unlike most Android devices, the Xperia XA2 is powered by a Qualcomm processor. Android Oreo is pre-installed on the XA2, allowing apps to run significantly faster. You can expect better web browsing, text entry, and overall device performance.
  • Sony's flagship phones have long been known for their quality, and the Xperia XA2 is no exception. With its borderless 5.2" Full HD screen and slim, ergonomic design, Sony Xperia XA2 provides an exceptional mobile viewing experience while remaining comfortably in your hand.
ProsCons
Elegant design.This phone is not water resistant.
Storage expandable upto 300 GB.Non-removable battery.
Excellent battery backup. 
Selfies with extra-large frames. 

7. Sony Xperia XZ

Specifications & Features

  • Size:- 5.3-inch.
  • RAM:- 3 GB.
  • Rear camera:- 23 MP.
  • Front camera:- 13 MP.
  • Storage:- 32 GB.
  • Battery:- 2900 mAh.
  • OS:- Android 6.0.
  • The Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 441ppi and X-Reality for mobile picture processing engine. The display also has Sony's new Triluminos technology that brings out the most details on the screen, so you can see even more vivid expressions in everything you watch.
  • Sony's Motion Predictive Hybrid autofocus is a video lover's best friend. The camera can track your subject, predict its next movement and adjust focus on the fly so you can get a clear image when capturing images with or without framing assistance.
  • ​The Xperia XZ brings a stunning photo and video recording to life with its impressive 4K video recording and image stabilisation. You can record 4K video in high resolution – which corresponds to four times Full HD video resolution.
ProsCons
3D stereo sound quality.Non-removable battery.
Good camera quality.No radio.
Laser autofocus sensor. 
An enjoyable watching experience. 

Price of sony phones under 20000 at a glance:

Product Price
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra 15,990
Sony Xperia X 19,990.
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual 19,999
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 15,990
Sony Xperia Z5 18,999
Sony Xperia XA2 19,999
Sony Xperia XZ  11,999

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra - Best Value for money

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra has a large screen, making it a good choice for those who enjoy playing games and watching movies. The handset also has an impressive photography system allowing users to take amazing photos and videos. This device is excellent for anyone who needs a big screen that is still lightweight.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus - Best Overall

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is an excellent all-rounder phone with a large screen and decent hardware. It also feels good to grip and is a lot more compact than many of today's smartphones.

This seems like a solid Android device that costs less than 20,000 but delivers all the features most people want. The display is big and crisp, the stitching of pictures and videos is done well, and the phone runs smoothly. The audio quality with headphones is also pretty good for a device in this price range.

How to find the perfect Sony Phone

Today, many people are using smartphones where they can avail several advanced features. Sony is among the best brands when it comes to smartphones. It has a great collection of phones available in the market, and they fulfil your needs. You can find the perfect Sony Phone- according to your preferences.

Before starting your search and purchasing process, look at some essential aspects that will help you make your decision easier. Before making your purchase decision, you need to consider factors like the design, display size, storage, RAM, processor and many other features.

Frequently asked questions

1. What processor was used in the Sony Xperia Z5?

Ans:- The Sony Xperia Z5 has a Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 chipset. This 64-bit 1.8GHz octa-core processor gives you lots of power and speed to multitask.

2. What are the finest Sony Smartphones under 20,000?

Ans:- Sony is one of the best smartphone manufacturers in the market. Their Android phones are pretty popular among users these days. The Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia XA1 Plus, and Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra are the Best Sony phones under 20000.

3. In the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, what processor was used?

Ans:- The MediaTek-Helio P20 chipset is used in the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra. Although the processor isn't particularly powerful by today's standards, it is still powerful enough to run the most demanding games and apps without any problems.

4. Q Is it possible to increase the storage capacity of the Sony Xperia X?

Ans:- Yes, it is possible to increase the storage capacity of the Sony Xperia X. The phone comes integrated with 32 GB of internal storage; however, if you are looking for more space on your device, there are a few ways to do so.

5. What is the average battery life of a sony phone?

Ans:- The average battery life of a Sony phone is between 2700-3500mAh. This means that you should expect your phone to last at least 24 hours if you don't use it very often and up to 5 hours if you use it heavily.

At the Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

