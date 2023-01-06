Soundbars under Rs. 20,000: Ensure amazing sound quality

Soundbars under ₹ 20,000 offer great performance.

A sound bar is a small rectangular bar that works as a speaker that sits below your TV screen and gives you an immersive audio experience. Unlike a traditional surround sound system with many speakers and wires, sound bars are simple and compact, giving you outstanding sound and adding extra value to your living room. We have picked the best reliable soundbars in India by searching various soundbars based on product quality, trustable brands, and their extraordinary functions. So, you can get the best soundbar as per your requirements and budget without doing hectic research. Product list 1. boAt AVANTE Bar 2050 boAt AVANTE Bar 2050 is one of the popular soundbars with its unique 2.1 Channel captivating sound that gets you set for oscillating dimensions. Its stunning sound quality mesmerises you and gives you a visual experience. Furthermore, the style of the product adds more value to your bright living room. The frequency response of the soundbar is between 45Hz-20KHz, which is perfect for your TV. In addition, the soundbar comes with tremendous and competitive controls with the master remote control device, giving you full authority to play sound according to your requirements. One can use it for entertainment, such as news, movies, and music. In addition, the product has a 1-year warranty. Specifications: Brand: boAt Product Dimensions:7.8 x 96 x 7.3 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Diverse connectivity Limited period of warranty Remote Control

2. Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO gives you all kinds of benefits. First, the item has a unique design which adds value to its stunning look. The soundbar provides extraordinary sound quality with Alexa built-in Play your favourite songs online and controls the soundbar according to your requirements by solving all your queries. It is available in Hindi as well as English language. Apart from this, it has hands-free music control and dual field microphones for accurate voice recognition that helps you to operate the device efficiently. In addition, you can Download & Install the company's ZEB-SMART JUKEBAR app, which is supported with ios as well as android for easy setup and smart controls. Specifications: Brand: ZEBRONICS Product Dimensions:90 x 11.5 x 6.2 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: ALEXA SOUNDBAR Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Well-defined bass effect Limited USB ports Support Bluetooth v5.0

3. Infinity INFCBARW200 Soundbar Infinity INFCBARW200 Soundbar not only has a distinctive look but also has the best performance features. The product's primary function is to deliver extraordinary sound quality that mesmerises everyone. Furthermore, it has a contemporary style with a modern outer look, and the product is easier to install within a couple of minutes. In addition, one can do live streaming by connecting one device to another with Bluetooth. Moreover, the product has deep bass that enables extraordinary sound for movies, music, and virtual games. The soundbar has a multi-connectivity feature that allows you to connect different devices. Specifications: Brand: Infinity Product Dimensions:95.4 x 53.6 x 27.4 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Sleek and Compact design Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons It has a deep bass feature Limited period warranty Multi-connectivity

4. Blaupunkt SBA40 60W Bluetooth Soundbar Blaupunkt SBA40 60W Bluetooth Soundbar has outstanding performance quality and an astounding look, which leaves you surprised. Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand known for its high-quality products at reasonable prices. The brand has developed cutting-edge audio technology since 1924. The soundbar has powerful HD sound in which the dual passive radiators produce crystal clear surround sound, giving you an extraordinary sound experience. Furthermore, the product has incredible potential to improve TV sound and brings the best leisure experience. The soundbar is available in a slim design, and it's lightweight, which adds more value to your living room. Specifications: Brand: Blaupunkt Product Dimensions:13.6 x 11.5 x 59.8 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Slim Design & Light Weight Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Slim Design & Light Weight The material quality of the product can be improved Luminous look

5. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 GOVO GOSURROUND 900 gives fantastic sound quality results, and its outstanding professional design may fascinate you to buy it. The dark black colour, the green line, and the modern look add more value to your living room. The product comes with 4 x 2.25 speakers with 200 Watt peak output 3D Surround Sound, and its subwoofer gives your theatre adventure to another level with the stylish LED lights in the GOVO's signature colour. Furthermore, the soundbar can support multiple devices such as HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB & OPT. It also has Bluetooth V5.0. Due to this, the soundbar can connect automatically to your mobile device and enjoy the music louder than ever. Specifications: Brand: GOVO Product Dimensions:9 x 90 x 7.9Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Wireless Bluetooth Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Stylish LED lights Limited period warranty It can connect automatically to your mobile device.

6. Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar is often known for its extraordinary, immersive sound effects and modern design. Furthermore, the soundbar has Dolby atmos technology that gets you simulated three-dimensional sound intensity made by Dolby Atmos surround technology. The technology can provide accurate positional audio for lifelike sound portrayals. In addition, the product has multi-connectivity options that enable the connection of various devices. The soundbar also features an HDMI ARC port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, optical-in, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology to fulfil all your entertainment requirements. Therefore the soundbar is completely fit for your living room. Specifications: Brand: Creative Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 56.5 x 7.5 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Dolby atmos technology Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Outstanding modern design Operate manually Compact size

7. JBL Cinema SB231 Soundbar JBL Cinema SB231 Soundbar mesmerises you with its high-quality sound effects and stunning look, adding more value to your living room. The soundbar has 110-watt output with powerful 2.1 channels and a wired subwoofer that experiences a deep and thrilling bass. In addition, the Dolby Digital sound echo effect makes the product unique among others. Moreover, the soundbar comes up with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth from your digital devices. Therefore, the product can connect various devices such as TV, smartphone, and computer. Apart from that, the product has 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Thus, the soundbar is perfect for your living room. Specifications: Brand: JBL Product Dimensions: 97.5 x 35.5 x 18 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Contemporary style Limited period warranty Remote control

8. Yamaha YAS-109 120 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Yamaha YAS-109 120 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar has its unique and bright design, which looks more fascinating in your living room. The soundbar has not only dual subwoofers for deep bass but also its AI-Alexa voice control making it easy to operate according to your requirements to fulfil your satisfaction. Moreover, it supports the latest version of Bluetooth for your music and podcasts. The soundbar also has an outstanding voice clarity feature which mesmerises you while watching amazing movies. The product comes with its DTS virtual feature, which delivers X virtual 3D surround sound that adds more value to your living room. Specifications: Brand: Yamaha Product Dimensions:89 x 13.1 x 5.3 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Dual subwoofers Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Stunning sound quality Material quality can be improved Ultra lightweight

9. Honeywell Moxie V1000 Soundbar Honeywell Moxie V1000 Soundbar is popular for its ultrasound quality and durable material. The sound bar supports not only various devices such as TV, smartphone, and laptops but also its wide range Bluetooth connectivity is totally outstanding, which is 10 metres. The product supports the latest version of Bluetooth. Apart from this, the soundbar has Premium 5.0 Channel Stereo Sound with 52mmX2 powerful drivers, which deliver an immersive audio and gaming experience to the user. Moreover, the soundbar also comes with its durable and High Performance 1200mAh li-ion battery that supports up to 15hrs of nonstop music. Furthermore, its 4 Play Modes give distortion-free music through BT, SD Card, 3.5mm AUX & USB. Specifications: Brand: Honeywell Product Dimensions: 31 x 6.2 x 6.1 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Wide range connectivity Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Digital LED display Limited period warranty High-quality material

10. Artis BT-X9 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Artis BT-X9 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar comes up with an extraordinary design that helps the user to enjoy music and gives suitable comfort with its luminous look that adds extra value to your living room. Furthermore, the product comes with its compact size, and its powerful Bluetooth connectivity attracts most folks. Moreover, the soundbar has 4 inbuilt speakers and 1 woofer to provide clarity across a broad frequency range with crisp highs and deep bass. Apart from this, the product's Integrated USB port enables playback of MP3/WMA files directly from compatible media, making it easier to operate the soundbar effectively. Specifications: Brand: Artis Product Dimensions: 93 x 10 x 7 Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Integrated USB port Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Extraordinary light Limited features 4 inbuilt speakers

Price of soundbars at a glance:

Product Price boAt AVANTE Bar 2050 Rs. 9,999 Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO Rs. 5,999 Infinity INFCBARW200 Soundbar Rs. 10,999 Blaupunkt SBA40 60W Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 3,499 GOVO GOSURROUND 900 Rs. 7,599 Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar Rs. 15,999 JBL Cinema SB231 Soundbar Rs. 8,999 Yamaha YAS-109 120 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 18,901 Honeywell Moxie V1000 Soundbar Rs. 1,999 Artis BT-X9 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 9,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt AVANTE Bar 2050 Subwoofer, Remote Control Lovely design Lightweight Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO ALEXA SOUNDBAR Outstanding material Easy to install Infinity INFCBARW200 Soundbar Sleek and Compact design Wonderful design User friendly Blaupunkt SBA40 60W Bluetooth Soundbar Slim Design & Light Weight Durable material Wonderful design GOVO GOSURROUND 900 Wireless Bluetooth User friendly Luminous look Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar Dolby atmos technology Stunning design Ultra-comfortable JBL Cinema SB231 Soundbar Subwoofer, Remote Control Excellent material Modern look Yamaha YAS-109 120 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Dual subwoofers Extraordinary sound Durable material Honeywell Moxie V1000 Soundbar Wide range connectivity Stunning look Lovely design Artis BT-X9 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Integrated USB port Stunning sound Ultra-comfortable

Best overall products Choosing one soundbar from the above list is really a hard task. However, if there is no other choice to choose one from the list then we would suggest boAt AVANTE Bar 2050. Its outstanding look and wide range of various device connectivity make it top among all. Furthermore, the brand is also popular for its high-quality product at a reasonable price. Moreover, the product comes with its master remote control device, which helps you to operate the soundbar wirelessly and makes it easier to enjoy amazing audio. Best value for money If you are looking for a soundbar that has extraordinary quality at an affordable price then the Yamaha YAS-109 120 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar where you can get mesmerising sound quality as well as its luminous look adds more value to your living room. Furthermore, the product’s material is made with durable material, and its Alexa voice feature gives you full access to operate easily. The soundbar can support the latest version of Bluetooth with its X virtual 3D surround sound that adds more value to your living room. How to find the perfect soundbar? The popularity of soundbars has increased ever since they first came into the picture because of their special sound effects. The way a soundbar utilises a small space to provide you with maximum entertainment is truly exceptional. A good sound bar will be making your TV sound awesome, particularly with respect to dialogue. When it comes to buying a soundbar then it should be a good choice, choosing the right one often becomes a daunting task. There are certain parameters you should keep in mind while going to buy it. That includes the number of USB ports, Bluetooth version, connectivity range, Alexa or other AI support, can operate wireless, design, and look. Furthermore, it should be according to your TV or another device type. Therefore, one should consider those parameters while going for buying a soundbar that has amazing quality and durability.