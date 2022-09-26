Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Speakers under 2000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:21 IST

Summary:

Speakers nowadays come with easy setup and control. Have the best speakers under 2000 from the leading brands around the world with reliable features that ensure quality. Here is the curated list for you.

Speakers under 2000: Bluetooth speakers are portable, provide a premium audio experience and have stylish looks.

Bluetooth speakers are portable, making them incredibly convenient for those who love to travel. There are wireless Bluetooth speakers for just about any purpose, from taking them on a picnic or providing entertainment at home to using them in your car when stuck in traffic. Browse here the entire range of speakers under 2000 from brands like boAt, pTron, Infinity and Zebronics. These Bluetooth speakers are created to ensure that every consumer enjoys unparalleled audio quality anywhere they go.

If you're looking for a good speaker under 2000, this is your guide. You will find detailed expert reviews and pros and cons to help you choose.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

Zeb county is a portable speaker with multi-connectivity options like wireless Bluetooth, USB and micro SD. The speaker features a call function along with an FM radio. The speaker has an impedance of 4 ohms and a frequency response range of 120 Hz to 15 kHz. The charging time is 2.5 hours, while the playback time is approximately 10 hours.

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model Name: Zeb county

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connector Type: Auxiliary

Special Feature: SD card, Radio

Playback Time: 10 hours

ProsCons
Small and portableBattery quality can be improved
Reasonable price 
Speaker's body is rigid. 
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)
50% off
498 999
Buy now

2. boAt Stone 650

The boAt Stone 650, a Bluetooth speaker with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, delivers immersive audio at 10W output. It connects to devices via Bluetooth 4.2, which has a range of up to 10 metres and allows for an easy user interface with its integrated controls. It offers a playback time of approximately 7 hours and takes 3.5 hours for a full charge. Its sleek design is a cherry on the cake.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Model Name: stone

Connector Type: Bluetooth and AUX

Special Feature: Subwoofer, USB charging

Playback Time: 7 hours

ProsCons
Durability of speakerSlightly heavier
Sound qualityBattery life can be improved
Good performance 
boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Blue)
74% off
1,299 4,990
Buy now

3. boAt Stone 352

This speaker is available in a raging black colour and has a peak power handling of 10 watts. The product dimensions are 9 x 9 x 11 cm and it weighs 550 grams; it requires 1 lithium-ion battery, and its charging time is about 2 hours. The boAT Stone 352 portable wireless speaker is equipped with a 10W RMS stereo sound system. It offers IPX7 resistance against water and splashes, allowing you to take your music while hiking through wet terrain.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model Name: Stone 352

Speaker Type: Monitor

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth, auxiliary

Special Feature: Wireless, portable, Bluetooth

Playback Time: 12 hours

ProsCons
Good battery backupAverage bass
Good sound quality 
Good bass 
boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes(Raging Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. pTron Fusion

The pTron Fusion Bluetooth speaker is a stylish and compact audio speaker that delivers an incredible 10-hour playtime. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and it offers a robust 10-metre connection range of Bluetooth. The built-in rechargeable lithium battery allows you to enjoy hands-free calls using the built-in microphone. PTron Fusion is a Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree surround sound. It has a sleek look, great bass and impressive sound.

Specifications:

Brand: PTron

Model Name: Fusion Evo

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wireless and USB

Special Feature: ‎ 5.0 Bluetooth wireless soundbar

Playback Time: 10 hours

ProsCons
Fast connectHeavy
TF card slotCannot automatically connect with prior paired devices
Multi-function buttons 
pTron Fusion Evo v2 10W Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 Mini Soundbar, 10Hrs Playback, Stereo Soundbar for Phone/TV/Laptop/Tablets/Projectors, Multi Modes Aux/TF Card/USB Drive & 1200mAh Battery (Black)
76% off
899 3,799
Buy now

5. Mivi Octave 3

Mivi Octave 3 comes in black. It delivers 360-degree HD stereo sound with deep bass and 16 watts of rich, clear sound. It also has an 8-hour battery life (at 70% volume) with a built-in micro SD card slot to expand your music library.

Specifications:

Brand: Mivi

Model Name: Octave 3

Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Connector Type: Wireless and Bluetooth

Special Feature: Wireless and Bluetooth

Playback Time: 8 hours

ProsCons
Powerful bassMicrophone quality can be improved
Waterproof 
Good battery backup 
Mivi Octave 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with 360° HD Stereo Sound, Super Solid bass, 8 Hours Playtime, Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance (Black)
58% off
1,669 3,999
Buy now

6. KRISONS Cylender

KRISONS Cylender 4 comes in black with double woofers and has Power Port Bass Technology. This device comes with built-in FM radio and a balance acoustic array. This wireless Bluetooth party speaker features dual 4" woofers and can produce 6000-watt peak power with a 30-watt RMS output for a full range of surround stereo sound. It also delivers an impressive bass response that makes it ideal for rocking parties.

Specifications:

Brand: Krisons

Model Name: KRISONS Cylender 4

Speaker Type: Tower

Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB and wireless

Special Feature: Radio, SD card and Subwoofer

ProsCons
Good speaker qualityLow mic quality
Good sound 
KRISONS Cylender 4” Double Woofer 30W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Mic for Karaoke, RGB Lights, USB, SD Card and FM Radio – Black
66% off
1,699 4,999
Buy now

7. Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint

The Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint is a pint-sized portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers 5 hours of music playback under optimum audio settings. It has dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output and allows wireless Bluetooth streaming from your phone. The speakerphone offers a frequency response of 180 Hz to 20 KHz and has a signal-to-noise ratio of 70 dB.

Specifications:

Brand: Infinity

Model Name: Fuze

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connector Type: Wireless and Bluetooth

Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth and portable

Playback Time: 5 hours

ProsCons
Good battery lifeDesign can be better
Good sound qualityBuild quality can be improved
Good mic quality 
Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
65% off
699 1,999
Buy now

8. HP X0N10AA

The HP X0N is a portable, wireless speaker that gives you a high-quality audio experience. With built-in Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery, you can use the speaker to play music anytime and anywhere, wirelessly. The HP X0N10AA is also equipped with a microphone, so you can use it as a conference speaker or take hands-free calls over Bluetooth.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Model Name: X0N10AA

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: Super-portable size, dust tight, splash resistant

Playback Time: 8 hours

ProsCons
Super portable sizeNo indicator of battery level
Dust tight 
Splash resistance 
HP X0N10AA Bluetooth Speaker 400 with Hands-Free Calls Feature
Check Price on Amazon

9. boAt Stone 170

Bring all your music closer with the boAt Stone 170 wireless speaker. Featuring a 1800mAh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 6 hours of playtime, this portable speaker is ideal for picnics, pool parties and beach trips. Its IPX6 rating allows it to be taken to showers, swimming pools and water parks while offering complete protection against sweat, rain and water splashes, making it an ideal companion for all kinds of adventurous outings.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Model Name: Stone 170

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Special Feature: SD card

Playback Time: 6 hours

ProsCons
Sound qualityBattery life can be better
Good performance 
Handy and lightweight 
boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 6 Hours Playback, TWS Feature, IPX6, Multifunction Buttons and SD Card Slot(Cobalt Blue)
67% off
999 2,990
Buy now

10. Croma 5W

This compact, portable speaker is the perfect audio solution for your next trip. It features a built-in 5W audio output that allows you to enjoy up to 21 hours of fantastic sound on one charge, while the durable design and easy-carry strap make it ideal for listening on the go. It comes with a True Wireless Stereo function to connect two same Croma Bluetooth speakers, ensuring a much better audio performance than any other wireless speaker out there.

Specifications:

Brand: CROMA

Model Name: CREMP2101SBTSP

Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Connector Type: Bluetooth and USB

Special Feature: Built-in microphone

Playback Time: 21 hours

ProsCons
Good sound qualityBattery life can be improved
Fast connectivity 
Decent performance 
Croma 5W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 21 hours play time at mid volume, Bluetooth v5.0, Built in Mic, Multiple connectivity modes, True Wireless Technology (12 Months Warranty) (CREMP2101sBTSP, Black)
60% off
599 1,500
Buy now

Price of speakers under 2000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 549
boAt Stone 650 1999
boAt Stone 352 1699
pTron Fusion 999
Mivi Octave 3 1999
KRISONS Cylender 1599
Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint 899
HP X0N10AA 1339
boAt Stone 170 1199
Croma 5W 799

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY10 hours playback timeReasonable priceFast Bluetooth pairing
boAt Stone 6507 hours playback timeSubwoofer, USB ChargingExcellent sound quality
boAt Stone 35212 hours playback timeGood battery backupGood sound quality
pTron Fusion10 hours playback timeTF card slotMulti-function buttons
Mivi Octave 38 hours playback timePowerful bassIPX7 dust and water resistance
KRISONS CylenderGood speaker qualityGood soundDual 4" woofers
Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint5 hours playback timeGood battery lifeGood sound quality
HP X0N10AA8 hours playback timeDust tightSplash resistance
boAt Stone 1706 hours playback timeSound qualityLightweight
Croma 5W21 hours playback timeGood sound qualityFast connectivity

Best value for money

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY portable speaker offers a superior sound quality, frequency range and bass in a sleek package. It comes with a 10-hour playback time, built-in Bluetooth, USB connectivity and a built-in FM radio. This speaker comes with many features at a reasonable price and is also on Amazon’s best-seller list.

Best overall

boAt Stone 352 portable wireless speaker is the best option for anyone looking for a quality speaker at an affordable price. It has a peak power handling of 10 watts. This speaker is handy and perfect for sound lovers. Boat Stone 352 has the latest and updated features for only Rs. 1699. As per the user's review and our research, it is the best speakers under 2000 among all.

How to find the perfect speaker under 2000

Before buying a Bluetooth speaker, you should decide what to use it for. Some speakers are ideal for watching TV or listening to music in the home but may not be optimal for outdoor use. Along with the price, you should consider the sound quality, build quality and battery life of a speaker. Most speakers under 2000 offer good battery life, so your primary focus should be on sound quality. Besides these, one should consider several other factors when buying a Bluetooth speaker, such as the version of Bluetooth it uses, its durability and its enhanced features.

Make a list of all the features and qualities you want in your speaker. Once you've made this list, search for similar devices on Amazon's website, narrowing down that search with filters.

Before purchasing a speaker, it is essential to take the time to find out which model will best meet your needs. Don't pick the first one you see; compare price, features and discounts before making your choice, and lastly, choose the one that perfectly suits your budget and needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best 12 MP front camera phones in India: Buying guide
Top 8 earphones under 2000 in India: A buyer's guide
Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home
Herbalife nutritional products for weight loss: Boost energy levels, digestion
Home theatre under 8,000: Our top picks

best speakers under 2000

Which speaker features maximum playtime in a budget of 2000?

Mivi Roam 2 and PTron Fusion Bluetooth speakers offer 24 hours of playtime at 70% volume.

 

What is meant by Hi-Fi?

High-fidelity sound reproduction, also known as Hi-Fi, is the accurate reproduction of sound in stereos, speakers and audio devices.

What is meant by audiophile sound?

An audiophile is a person primarily interested in listening to high-quality sound from stereo or home theatre systems. Audiophile sounds are distortion-free. While audiophiles may also be interested in equipment such as speakers, amplifiers and other components, their primary focus is on the sound quality of recordings and other media.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS