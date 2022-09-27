Speakers under 2000: Our top picks

Speakers under ₹ 2000: Bluetooth speakers are portable, provide a premium audio experience and have stylish looks.

Bluetooth speakers are portable, making them incredibly convenient for those who love to travel. There are wireless Bluetooth speakers for just about any purpose, from taking them on a picnic or providing entertainment at home to using them in your car when stuck in traffic. Browse here the entire range of speakers under 2000 from brands like boAt, pTron, Infinity and Zebronics. These Bluetooth speakers are created to ensure that every consumer enjoys unparalleled audio quality anywhere they go. If you're looking for a good speaker under ₹2000, this is your guide. You will find detailed expert reviews and pros and cons to help you choose. 1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Zeb county is a portable speaker with multi-connectivity options like wireless Bluetooth, USB and micro SD. The speaker features a call function along with an FM radio. The speaker has an impedance of 4 ohms and a frequency response range of 120 Hz to 15 kHz. The charging time is 2.5 hours, while the playback time is approximately 10 hours. Specifications: Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb county Speaker Type: Outdoor Connector Type: Auxiliary Special Feature: SD card, Radio Playback Time: 10 hours

Pros Cons Small and portable Battery quality can be improved Reasonable price Speaker's body is rigid.

2. boAt Stone 650 The boAt Stone 650, a Bluetooth speaker with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, delivers immersive audio at 10W output. It connects to devices via Bluetooth 4.2, which has a range of up to 10 metres and allows for an easy user interface with its integrated controls. It offers a playback time of approximately 7 hours and takes 3.5 hours for a full charge. Its sleek design is a cherry on the cake. Specifications: Brand: boAt Model Name: stone Connector Type: Bluetooth and AUX Special Feature: Subwoofer, USB charging Playback Time: 7 hours

Pros Cons Durability of speaker Slightly heavier Sound quality Battery life can be improved Good performance

3. boAt Stone 352 This speaker is available in a raging black colour and has a peak power handling of 10 watts. The product dimensions are 9 x 9 x 11 cm and it weighs 550 grams; it requires 1 lithium-ion battery, and its charging time is about 2 hours. The boAT Stone 352 portable wireless speaker is equipped with a 10W RMS stereo sound system. It offers IPX7 resistance against water and splashes, allowing you to take your music while hiking through wet terrain. Specifications: Brand: BoAt Model Name: Stone 352 Speaker Type: Monitor Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth, auxiliary Special Feature: Wireless, portable, Bluetooth Playback Time: 12 hours

Pros Cons Good battery backup Average bass Good sound quality Good bass

4. pTron Fusion The pTron Fusion Bluetooth speaker is a stylish and compact audio speaker that delivers an incredible 10-hour playtime. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and it offers a robust 10-metre connection range of Bluetooth. The built-in rechargeable lithium battery allows you to enjoy hands-free calls using the built-in microphone. PTron Fusion is a Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree surround sound. It has a sleek look, great bass and impressive sound. Specifications: Brand: PTron Model Name: Fusion Evo Speaker Type: Soundbar Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wireless and USB Special Feature: ‎ 5.0 Bluetooth wireless soundbar Playback Time: 10 hours

Pros Cons Fast connect Heavy TF card slot Cannot automatically connect with prior paired devices Multi-function buttons

5. Mivi Octave 3 Mivi Octave 3 comes in black. It delivers 360-degree HD stereo sound with deep bass and 16 watts of rich, clear sound. It also has an 8-hour battery life (at 70% volume) with a built-in micro SD card slot to expand your music library. Specifications: Brand: Mivi Model Name: Octave 3 Speaker Type: Subwoofer Connector Type: Wireless and Bluetooth Special Feature: Wireless and Bluetooth Playback Time: 8 hours

Pros Cons Powerful bass Microphone quality can be improved Waterproof Good battery backup

6. KRISONS Cylender KRISONS Cylender 4 comes in black with double woofers and has Power Port Bass Technology. This device comes with built-in FM radio and a balance acoustic array. This wireless Bluetooth party speaker features dual 4" woofers and can produce 6000-watt peak power with a 30-watt RMS output for a full range of surround stereo sound. It also delivers an impressive bass response that makes it ideal for rocking parties. Specifications: Brand: Krisons Model Name: KRISONS Cylender 4 Speaker Type: Tower Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB and wireless Special Feature: Radio, SD card and Subwoofer

Pros Cons Good speaker quality Low mic quality Good sound

7. Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint The Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint is a pint-sized portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers 5 hours of music playback under optimum audio settings. It has dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output and allows wireless Bluetooth streaming from your phone. The speakerphone offers a frequency response of 180 Hz to 20 KHz and has a signal-to-noise ratio of 70 dB. Specifications: Brand: Infinity Model Name: Fuze Speaker Type: Outdoor Connector Type: Wireless and Bluetooth Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth and portable Playback Time: 5 hours

Pros Cons Good battery life Design can be better Good sound quality Build quality can be improved Good mic quality

8. HP X0N10AA The HP X0N is a portable, wireless speaker that gives you a high-quality audio experience. With built-in Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery, you can use the speaker to play music anytime and anywhere, wirelessly. The HP X0N10AA is also equipped with a microphone, so you can use it as a conference speaker or take hands-free calls over Bluetooth. Specifications: Brand: HP Model Name: X0N10AA Speaker Type: Outdoor Connector Type: Wireless Special Feature: Super-portable size, dust tight, splash resistant Playback Time: 8 hours

Pros Cons Super portable size No indicator of battery level Dust tight Splash resistance

9. boAt Stone 170 Bring all your music closer with the boAt Stone 170 wireless speaker. Featuring a 1800mAh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 6 hours of playtime, this portable speaker is ideal for picnics, pool parties and beach trips. Its IPX6 rating allows it to be taken to showers, swimming pools and water parks while offering complete protection against sweat, rain and water splashes, making it an ideal companion for all kinds of adventurous outings. Specifications: Brand: boAt Model Name: Stone 170 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connector Type: Bluetooth Special Feature: SD card Playback Time: 6 hours

Pros Cons Sound quality Battery life can be better Good performance Handy and lightweight

10. Croma 5W This compact, portable speaker is the perfect audio solution for your next trip. It features a built-in 5W audio output that allows you to enjoy up to 21 hours of fantastic sound on one charge, while the durable design and easy-carry strap make it ideal for listening on the go. It comes with a True Wireless Stereo function to connect two same Croma Bluetooth speakers, ensuring a much better audio performance than any other wireless speaker out there. Specifications: Brand: CROMA Model Name: CREMP2101SBTSP Speaker Type: Subwoofer Connector Type: Bluetooth and USB Special Feature: Built-in microphone Playback Time: 21 hours

Pros Cons Good sound quality Battery life can be improved Fast connectivity Decent performance

Price of speakers under ₹ 2000 at a glance:

Product Price Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY ₹ 549 boAt Stone 650 ₹ 1999 boAt Stone 352 ₹ 1699 pTron Fusion ₹ 999 Mivi Octave 3 ₹ 1999 KRISONS Cylender ₹ 1599 Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint ₹ 899 HP X0N10AA ₹ 1339 boAt Stone 170 ₹ 1199 Croma 5W ₹ 799

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 10 hours playback time Reasonable price Fast Bluetooth pairing boAt Stone 650 7 hours playback time Subwoofer, USB Charging Excellent sound quality boAt Stone 352 12 hours playback time Good battery backup Good sound quality pTron Fusion 10 hours playback time TF card slot Multi-function buttons Mivi Octave 3 8 hours playback time Powerful bass IPX7 dust and water resistance KRISONS Cylender Good speaker quality Good sound Dual 4" woofers Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint 5 hours playback time Good battery life Good sound quality HP X0N10AA 8 hours playback time Dust tight Splash resistance boAt Stone 170 6 hours playback time Sound quality Lightweight Croma 5W 21 hours playback time Good sound quality Fast connectivity

Best value for money Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY portable speaker offers a superior sound quality, frequency range and bass in a sleek package. It comes with a 10-hour playback time, built-in Bluetooth, USB connectivity and a built-in FM radio. This speaker comes with many features at a reasonable price and is also on Amazon’s best-seller list. Best overall boAt Stone 352 portable wireless speaker is the best option for anyone looking for a quality speaker at an affordable price. It has a peak power handling of 10 watts. This speaker is handy and perfect for sound lovers. Boat Stone 352 has the latest and updated features for only Rs. 1699. As per the user's review and our research, it is the best speakers under 2000 among all. How to find the perfect speaker under 2000 Before buying a Bluetooth speaker, you should decide what to use it for. Some speakers are ideal for watching TV or listening to music in the home but may not be optimal for outdoor use. Along with the price, you should consider the sound quality, build quality and battery life of a speaker. Most speakers under 2000 offer good battery life, so your primary focus should be on sound quality. Besides these, one should consider several other factors when buying a Bluetooth speaker, such as the version of Bluetooth it uses, its durability and its enhanced features. Make a list of all the features and qualities you want in your speaker. Once you've made this list, search for similar devices on Amazon's website, narrowing down that search with filters. Before purchasing a speaker, it is essential to take the time to find out which model will best meet your needs. Don't pick the first one you see; compare price, features and discounts before making your choice, and lastly, choose the one that perfectly suits your budget and needs.