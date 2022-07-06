Sign out
Split AC under 40,000: Beat summer blues effectively

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 06, 2022 19:39 IST

Summary:

With the rise in temperatures, air conditioners have become a necessity these days. It is almost necessary to have air conditioning at the home, office, school, or even other public places. Humidity and global warming have added to the already deteriorating condition of the Earth. 

Slit ACs cool room faster.

In a country like India, the temperature in summers can soar up to 45°C. It becomes unbearable to stay outdoors. And the only way to find some peace indoors is by the means of air conditioning. It is said that split ACs cool faster and better than window air conditioners or even portable air conditioners. Although they are higher on the budget end, worry not! We have created a list of the most budget-friendly air conditioners under 40,000 for you.

If you're worried about finding the most effective and efficient air conditioners for your home, office, school, or other such places, we're happy to help. Our list has been curated carefully to identify the best air conditioner under 40,000 for you and your family members.

Here's the list to get you started:

1. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC

This is one of the best-selling split air conditioners available in India. It has all the qualities that make it stand out from the rest of the lot. It can cool even at 48°C. It provides support during the high voltage range. It also can be used in the power-saving mode so that you can save more.

  • Brand: Amazon Basics
  • Special Features: Antibacterial coating, dust filter, PM 2.5 Filter, air purifier, dehumidifier
  • Model Name: 1 Ton 3 Star
  • Type: Split AC
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Colour: White
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 3
  • Inverter Type: No inverter

ProsCons
Cools even at 48°C. Absence of Inverter. 
Has a dehumidifier. Only suitable for small rooms. 
Has a dust and air filter. Only rated 3 out of 5-star energy ratings. 

2. Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star split air conditioner is one of the most affordable and efficient airconditioners under 40,000 in the country. It can cool in extremely hot weather. It has a pre-installed dust filter among other things. It can help you stay cool and pleasant at all times.

  • Brand: Blue Star
  • Model Name: IC309RBTU
  • Model Year: 2020
  • Colour: White
  • Energy Rating: 3
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Power Source: Corded Electronic
  • Special Features: Dehumidifier, inverter compressor, dust filter, remote control, and turbo cooling.

ProsCons
Comes with an inverter. Only 3 energy ratings out of 5. 
Can cool even at 50°C. Can cool a very limited area
Has a dehumidifier and dust filter. Not suitable for public places or offices. 
Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 2020 Model, IC309RBTU, White)
14% off
30,888 35,990
Buy now

3. LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG Split AC is one of the best sellers in the category of air conditioners under 40,000.It is packed with all the features that make it one of the best in India. It is present in the elegant white colour to make your rooms all the more beautiful. You can save more and have uninterrupted cooling with this air conditioner.

  • Brand Name: LG
  • Model Name: PS-Q18ZNVE
  • Model Year: 2022
  • Colour: White
  • Energy Rating: 2 Stars
  • Special Features: Inverter compressor, convertible, high-density filter, remote control, dust filter, auto clean, dehumidifier
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Control Method: Remote

ProsCons
4-in-one AC with many features. Heavy and bulky.
Filters dust from the air. Can not cover a large area. 
Has an inverter. Only rated 2 out of 5 stars. 
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, 2022 Model, PS-Q18ZNVE, White)
33% off
37,490 55,990
Buy now

4. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

The Daikin air conditioner is designed to do a lot of work at once. It is rated three out of five which ensures maximum energy savings for you and your household. It can cool even when it is 50°C outside. It has an eco-friendly refrigerant which means that it also does not harm the environment as such.

  • Brand Name: Daikin
  • Model Name: FTL28U
  • Energy Rating: 3 Stars
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Special Features: High ambient operation up to 50°C, PM 2.5 filter, dust filter, good sleep-off timer, self diagnosis, air purification
  • Warranty Type: Limited
  • Colour: White
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
Can cool even when it is 50°C outside. Limited warranty period. 
Has a sleep off timer. No inverter present. 
Dust filter present. Cools limited area. 
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
21% off
29,500 37,400
Buy now

5. Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

This Croma split air conditioner makes one of the finest additions to the list of air conditioners under 40,000. It has an in-built inverter in it. It can cool even when it is 54°C outside. It has a green refrigerant so that it does not harm the environment.

  • Brand Name: Croma
  • Model Name: CRLAIN0123T0251
  • Model Year: 2022
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Dust filter
  • Energy Rating: 3 Stars
  • Inverter Type: Present
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Filter Type: Dust Filter, PM 2.5 filter with activated carbon

ProsCons
Has a dust filter.  Heavy and bulky. 
Has an inverter. It is rated only 3 out of 5 stars. 
It comes with a PM 2.5 filter.  

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This Llyod air conditioner can cool even when it is 52°C. It has an antiviral filter so that it can keep you away from all types of infections. It has a four-way swing mode so that you can adjust it accordingly.

  • Brand Name: Llyod
  • Model Name:GLS18I5FWCVG
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Control Method: Remote
  • Colour: White
  • Energy Star: 5 Stars
  • Special Features: Cools even at 52°C, fin condenser, anti-viral filter + PM 2.5 filter, smart 4-way swing turbo cool, low gas detection, clean filter indication, installation check
  • Core Material: Cooper
  • Inverter Type: Present

ProsCons
It can cool even when it is 52°C. Heavy and very bulky machine. 
Has a 5-star energy rating. Can not be used in an office
Has a four-way swing system.  

7. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool split AC has all the amazing facilities packed at once. With a 5-star energy rating, you ought to save more than a few bucks on your electricity bill with this air conditioner. It is efficient, pocket friendly, and goes well with homes and small-scale offices.

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Model Name: Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)
  • Special Feature: Dust filter
  • Model Year: 2022
  • Colour: White
  • Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
Has a dust filter. It only comes in white colour. 
It can cool large areas. It is very bulky and giant. 
It is rated 5 stars in energy rating.  

8. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The carrier split air conditioner is designed with all the latest features so that you can get the best of everything. It is rated 3 stars so that you can save more on your electricity bill. It also has a dehumidifier and air filter.

  • Brand Name: Carrier
  • Model Name: 18K 3 STAR ESTER CXi INVERTER R32 SPLIT AC
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Colour: White
  • Control Method: Remote
  • Energy Rating: 3
  • Special Features: Air purification filter, dust filter, dehumidifier
  • Core Material: Copper

ProsCons
Comes with a dust filter. Heavy in weight. 
Has a dehumidifier. Low on energy ratings. 

9. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner

The Panasonic split air conditioner is one of the most effective air conditioners under 40,000.This air conditioner can be easily connected to your Wi-Fi and can be accessed by Alexa as well. It can work on your voice commands as well.

  • Brand Name: Panasonic
  • Model Name: NameCS/CU-NU12XKYWA
  • Energy Rating: 4.6
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Wi-Fi air conditioner, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, voice control, smart diagnosis with one touch service, Shield Blu Anti Corrosion Technology, PM 2.5 filter, customised sleep profiles, remote access and control with mirage, stabiliser-free operation.
  • Warranty Type: Limited

ProsCons
Rated four stars in energy rating. Limited warranty time. 
Smart AC that easily connects to Wi-Fi. No other colours are available. 
It can be controlled by voice commands.Heavy and bulky.

10. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej split air conditioner has an in-built inverter. It is the latest model that will keep you cool even during humid monsoons. It is rated three out of five in energy ratings as well.

  • Brand Name: Godrej
  • Model Name: AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Control Method: Remote
  • Core Material: Copper
  • Colour: White
  • Energy Rating: 3.6

ProsCons
Easily controlled by remote. Availability of only white colour. 
Has a dust filter. Low on energy rating. 
Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technologyLow on energy rating. 

Price of split AC under 40,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter AC 35,350
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Dual Inverter Split AC  75,990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC 60,990
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC  74,700
Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC  41,500
Croma 1 ton 3 Star AC 38,000
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC 66,990
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star AC  37,400
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC  38,240
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star AC  36,900

Best 3 important features for consumers

  • Air conditioners under 40000 should be able to cool the room well no matter the temperature outside. It is the most efficient way to beat the summer heat and stay cool as well as pleasant during summers.
  • Even when the temperature is as high as 50°C outside, you can still feel at ease with these split air conditioners.
  • You do not have to worry about long EMI bills anymore. All the air conditioners that we've listed are in the range of 40,000 only. They can fit your budget and provide comfort all at once.

Best value for money

All the air conditioners under 4000 have something or the other to offer. However, the

LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out from the rest as it gives you more at an affordable price. It is priced at 31,990 after a discount. It is great value for money as it also contains a dehumidifier and dust filter.

Best overall

Although it is hard to pick one, the Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out from the crowd. It is because it is a smart AC that can be controlled by voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. You can go hands-free while operating the air conditioner this way. It is priced at 38,240.

How to find the best portable AC under 40,000?

You need to look for these features:

  • It should have a good energy rating.
  • It should have a dehumidifier, dust filter, and other such features.
  • It should fit your budget.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which brands are famous for selling split AC under 40,000?

These brands are LG, Croma, Llyod, LG, Carrier, Candy, Blue Star, Daikin, and so on.

2. Give the specifications of the Panasonic split AC with Wi-Fi.

They are:

  • Brand Name: Panasonic
  • Model Name: NameCS/CU-NU12XKYWA
  • Energy Rating: 4.6
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Wi-Fi air conditioner, smart diagnosis with one touch service, voice control, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, PM 2.5 filter, Shield Blu Anti Corrosion Technology, customised sleep profiles, remote access and control with mirage, stabiliser free operation.
  • Warranty Type: Limited

3. What is the average price for a split AC in India?

A split air conditioner is priced between 30,000- 60,000 in India. The rates can vary depending upon the discounts.

4. What are some common features of a good split air conditioner?

They are:

  • More than 3 stars energy rating.
  • Has a dehumidifier.
  • Has a dust filter.
  • LED display.
  • Cooling up to 50°C.

5. Name the top 3 split air conditioners to buy for under 40,000?

They are:

  • Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC
  • AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter AC
  • Croma 1 ton 3 Star AC

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

