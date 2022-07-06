Split AC under 40,000: Beat summer blues effectively

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
In a country like India, the temperature in summers can soar up to 45°C. It becomes unbearable to stay outdoors. And the only way to find some peace indoors is by the means of air conditioning. It is said that split ACs cool faster and better than window air conditioners or even portable air conditioners. Although they are higher on the budget end, worry not! We have created a list of the most budget-friendly air conditioners under ₹40,000 for you.
If you're worried about finding the most effective and efficient air conditioners for your home, office, school, or other such places, we're happy to help. Our list has been curated carefully to identify the best air conditioner under ₹40,000 for you and your family members.
Here's the list to get you started:
1. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC
This is one of the best-selling split air conditioners available in India. It has all the qualities that make it stand out from the rest of the lot. It can cool even at 48°C. It provides support during the high voltage range. It also can be used in the power-saving mode so that you can save more.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools even at 48°C.
|Absence of Inverter.
|Has a dehumidifier.
|Only suitable for small rooms.
|Has a dust and air filter.
|Only rated 3 out of 5-star energy ratings.
2. Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Blue Star split air conditioner is one of the most affordable and efficient airconditioners under 40,000 in the country. It can cool in extremely hot weather. It has a pre-installed dust filter among other things. It can help you stay cool and pleasant at all times.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an inverter.
|Only 3 energy ratings out of 5.
|Can cool even at 50°C.
|Can cool a very limited area
|Has a dehumidifier and dust filter.
|Not suitable for public places or offices.
3. LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
The LG Split AC is one of the best sellers in the category of air conditioners under 40,000.It is packed with all the features that make it one of the best in India. It is present in the elegant white colour to make your rooms all the more beautiful. You can save more and have uninterrupted cooling with this air conditioner.
|Pros
|Cons
|4-in-one AC with many features.
|Heavy and bulky.
|Filters dust from the air.
|Can not cover a large area.
|Has an inverter.
|Only rated 2 out of 5 stars.
4. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC
The Daikin air conditioner is designed to do a lot of work at once. It is rated three out of five which ensures maximum energy savings for you and your household. It can cool even when it is 50°C outside. It has an eco-friendly refrigerant which means that it also does not harm the environment as such.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can cool even when it is 50°C outside.
|Limited warranty period.
|Has a sleep off timer.
|No inverter present.
|Dust filter present.
|Cools limited area.
5. Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
This Croma split air conditioner makes one of the finest additions to the list of air conditioners under 40,000. It has an in-built inverter in it. It can cool even when it is 54°C outside. It has a green refrigerant so that it does not harm the environment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a dust filter.
|Heavy and bulky.
|Has an inverter.
|It is rated only 3 out of 5 stars.
|It comes with a PM 2.5 filter.
6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This Llyod air conditioner can cool even when it is 52°C. It has an antiviral filter so that it can keep you away from all types of infections. It has a four-way swing mode so that you can adjust it accordingly.
|Pros
|Cons
|It can cool even when it is 52°C.
|Heavy and very bulky machine.
|Has a 5-star energy rating.
|Can not be used in an office
|Has a four-way swing system.
7. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
The Whirlpool split AC has all the amazing facilities packed at once. With a 5-star energy rating, you ought to save more than a few bucks on your electricity bill with this air conditioner. It is efficient, pocket friendly, and goes well with homes and small-scale offices.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a dust filter.
|It only comes in white colour.
|It can cool large areas.
|It is very bulky and giant.
|It is rated 5 stars in energy rating.
8. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The carrier split air conditioner is designed with all the latest features so that you can get the best of everything. It is rated 3 stars so that you can save more on your electricity bill. It also has a dehumidifier and air filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a dust filter.
|Heavy in weight.
|Has a dehumidifier.
|Low on energy ratings.
9. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
The Panasonic split air conditioner is one of the most effective air conditioners under 40,000.This air conditioner can be easily connected to your Wi-Fi and can be accessed by Alexa as well. It can work on your voice commands as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rated four stars in energy rating.
|Limited warranty time.
|Smart AC that easily connects to Wi-Fi.
|No other colours are available.
|It can be controlled by voice commands.
|Heavy and bulky.
10. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej split air conditioner has an in-built inverter. It is the latest model that will keep you cool even during humid monsoons. It is rated three out of five in energy ratings as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easily controlled by remote.
|Availability of only white colour.
|Has a dust filter.
|Low on energy rating.
|Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology
|Low on energy rating.
|Product
|Price
|AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter AC
|₹35,350
|LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Dual Inverter Split AC
|₹75,990
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC
|₹60,990
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC
|₹74,700
|Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC
|₹41,500
|Croma 1 ton 3 Star AC
|₹38,000
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC
|₹66,990
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star AC
|₹37,400
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC
|₹38,240
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star AC
|₹36,900
Best 3 important features for consumers
Best value for money
All the air conditioners under 4000 have something or the other to offer. However, the
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out from the rest as it gives you more at an affordable price. It is priced at ₹31,990 after a discount. It is great value for money as it also contains a dehumidifier and dust filter.
Best overall
Although it is hard to pick one, the Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out from the crowd. It is because it is a smart AC that can be controlled by voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. You can go hands-free while operating the air conditioner this way. It is priced at ₹38,240.
How to find the best portable AC under ₹40,000?
You need to look for these features:
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
1. Which brands are famous for selling split AC under ₹40,000?
These brands are LG, Croma, Llyod, LG, Carrier, Candy, Blue Star, Daikin, and so on.
2. Give the specifications of the Panasonic split AC with Wi-Fi.
They are:
3. What is the average price for a split AC in India?
A split air conditioner is priced between ₹30,000- ₹60,000 in India. The rates can vary depending upon the discounts.
4. What are some common features of a good split air conditioner?
They are:
5. Name the top 3 split air conditioners to buy for under ₹40,000?
They are:
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.