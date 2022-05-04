Summary:
Summer heat can be punishing and to combat it, air conditioners come in handy in a big way. Split ACs are particularly known for cooling rooms faster. These air conditioners also make less noise in comparison to window ACs. Over the years, many variations and interesting features have been introduced to split ACs that have made these devices ever more lucrative. For instance, the ones hat come with inverter compressor are more energy efficient and makes less noise. Plus, a lot depends on the energy rating of the device. These days you will also find anti-dust filers in these devices that help make air clean and fresh.
A lot of us will also agree that sometimes we fail to ably control the room temperature. Therefore, devices which come with immersive displays that help us understand the ambience of the room or surroundings. You can easily find all these features and much more in devices which come below the price tag of ₹50,000. To help you make quick selection, we have detailed out our picks in the list below along with their features. Do take a look.
|Split air conditioners
|Price in India
|Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC
|₹41,990.00
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹43,499.00
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|₹42,990.00
|Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹43,999.00
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC
This 1.5 ton split AC comes with an inverter compressor and this is why it makes less noise and is energy efficient. The energy rating of this device is five star and it comes equipped with copper condenser coil which ensures better cooling and low maintenance. There is also an anti-dust filter with anti-microbial protection to keep the air around your surroundings fresh and clean.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This 1.5 ton split AC is perfect to cool any medium sized room. It comes with a host of interesting features, which include a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. Its copper condenser coil also ensures better cooling and low upkeep. Besides, the immersive display on the AC helps the user understand the ambience of the room better and thus, ably control room temperature. You will get alerts to clean the filter of the device at regular intervals and the unique super fine mesh filter attracts micro dust particles and make room for hassle-free cleaning.
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner This 1.5 ton, 5 star rating split air conditioner is suitable for medium sized rooms. It is equipped with both powerful and dry mode to cater to different cooling needs. Its variable speed inverter compressor adjusts power depending on heat load. It is energy efficient and makes relatively less noise in comparison to other air conditioners. You can also enjoy the hands-free operation and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This split AC has 1.5 ton load capacity. It comes with refrigerant gas which is environment-friendly and doesn’t lead ozone layer depletion. The copper condenser coil present in it allows for better cooling. It also is energy efficient and makes less noise relatively. A 5 star rating device it comes with a host of useful features, which include econo mode, coanda airflow, power chill operation, among others.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.