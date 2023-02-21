Stay fit with these top 5 Phillips air fryers: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article highlights the top 5 Philips air fryers to help you stay healthy without sacrificing on taste. Whether you're a health enthusiast or simply love delicious food, this article provides all the essential information you need to choose the perfect air fryer.

Phillips air fryer is your answer to having delicious food, the healthy way.

In today's fast-paced world, it's becoming increasingly challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially regarding food. With busy schedules and limited time, it's tempting to grab fast food or other unhealthy options. However, with the emergence of air fryers, it's now possible to enjoy delicious and healthy food without compromising taste or convenience. Phillips is one of the leading brands in the air fryer market, and with several options available, it can be daunting to choose the right one. This article will provide a comprehensive buying guide of the top 5 Phillips air fryers to help you decide which one to buy. From compact models to large-capacity ones, we'll cover everything you must know to find the perfect air fryer for your needs. So, whether you're a health-conscious individual or just someone who loves tasty food, read on to learn more about the top 5 Phillips air fryers and how they can help you stay fit and healthy. 1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a versatile kitchen appliance that uses up to 90% less fat than traditional deep frying methods. With its patented Rapid Air Technology and unique starfish design pan, the air fryer delivers evenly fried results without flipping the food. The one-touch digital panel features seven preset cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Grill, Reheat, and Keep Warm. The 4.1-litre dishwasher-safe basket is large enough to cook for a family of four. The free NutriU App offers over 200 Indian and global recipes, including some from celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, making it easy to cook various dishes at the touch of a button. With its guilt-free cooking and easy-to-use features, the Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a great choice for health-conscious home chefs. Specifications: Brand: Phillips Product Dimension: ‎‎35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Rapid Air technology

Pros Cons Health Friendly Time consuming as compared to traditional frying Easy to use and clean

2. PHILIPS AirFryer 1425W(HD9216/43) PHILIPS is India's top-rated air fryer brand and with good reason. This versatile kitchen appliance from Phillips uses up to 80% less fat, thanks to its patented Rapid Air Technology that ensures evenly fried results without the need for flipping your food. The 4.1-litre dishwasher-safe basket is perfect for families of four or more, and the all-in-one functionality allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat your favourite dishes. This air fryer is incredibly easy to use, with an extra-long 1.8m cord length for flexible placement in your kitchen and a 30-minute timer with auto-off and wide temperature control from 80°C to 200°C. And for recipe inspiration, the free NutriU App offers over 200 Indian and global recipes, including some from celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. You can make paneer or chicken tikka, pizza, grilled vegetables, samosas, kabab/cutlet, chicken nuggets, cakes/muffins, and more with the touch of a button. So if you want guilt-free cooking and delicious, crispy results every time, this PHILIPS Air Fryer is the perfect kitchen companion. Specifications: Brand: Phillips Product Dimensions: 28.7D x 31.5W x 38.4H Centimetres Colour: Grey Special Feature: Extra Long 1.8m cord, 360 degrees even frying

Pros Cons Nice Temperature Control No recipe manual reported by some customers Easy to use

3.PHILIPS Air Fryer Large (HD9200/90) Are you looking for guilt-free and healthy food options? Look no further than the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 - From India's No.1 Air Fryer Brand. With patented Rapid Air Technology, this air fryer uses up to 90% less fat, allowing you to indulge in your favourite fried foods without the added calories. The air fryer features all-in-one functionality, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat easily. With an extra-long 1.8 m cord length, 60 minutes timer with auto-off and wide temperature control from 80°C to 200 °C, cooking with the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 is easy and convenient. Specifications: Brand: Phillips Product Dimensions: 33.8D x 33.8W x 35.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Temperature Control, Programmable

Pros Cons Healthy and tasty food Some Users reported small bucket size NutriU App works well

4. Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 The Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology is the perfect kitchen appliance for health-conscious foodies who don't want to compromise on taste. With 90% less fat usage, this air fryer delivers all the crispy, delicious texture you love from deep-fried foods without the added calories. It features a touchscreen panel with 7 pre-set cooking functions, making it easy to cook your favourite dishes like a roast, broil, steam, or reheat at the touch of a button. The air fryer has a 2L capacity and plastic construction for durability. The patented Rapid Air Technology and unique starfish design ensure that your food is evenly cooked without flipping. Specifications: Brand: Phillips Product Dimension: 26.4D x 36W x 29.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 7 Preset Touch Screen, Temperature Control

Pros Cons Easy to Clean No accessories as reported by some customers Nice touch panel

5. Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Experience guilt-free cooking with the Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer. Its Rapid Air technology allows you to grill, bake, and roast your favourite dishes with up to 90% less fat to enjoy delicious and healthier meals. With a 30-minute timer and temperature control up to 200°C, you can easily adjust the settings to cook various dishes, including fries, cakes, tikkis, grilled vegetables, and roasted chicken. The air fryer's 1.8m cord length provides easy manoeuvrability, making it ideal for your kitchen. Elevate your cooking experience with the innovative Philips Airfryer and enjoy healthier and tastier meals. Specifications: Brand: Phillips Product Dimension: ‎28.7 x 31.5 x 38.4 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: 30 Min timer with auto-off, 1.8m long cord

Pros Cons Good for health-conscious Price range Dishwasher safe parts No digital Indicator

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 Temperature Control 7 Pre-set menu One touch display PHILIPS AirFryer 1425W(HD9216/43) Guilt free food with 90 % less oil Rapid Air technology Ease of use PHILIPS Air Fryer 1400W Smart All in one functionality 360 degrees even frying Nuriu app Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 Temperature control Programmable Starfish Design Philips Daily Collection HD9218 30 Min timer with auto off Up to 200 degrees Temp. Control 1.8 m cord length

Best overall product: The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is the best overall product for health-conscious home chefs. It features patented Rapid Air Technology and a unique starfish design pan that evenly fries food without flipping. This versatile kitchen appliance delivers guilt-free cooking with up to 90% less fat than traditional deep frying methods. The one-touch digital panel offers seven preset cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Grill, Reheat, and Keep Warm. Its 4.1-litre dishwasher-safe basket is large enough to cook for a family of four. Additionally, the free NutriU App features over 200 Indian and global recipes, making it easy to cook various dishes at the touch of a button. With its easy-to-use features and healthy cooking capabilities, the Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is the top choice for home chefs. Best value for money: The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9218/51 is great for the money, offering a versatile cooking experience that uses up to 80% less fat than traditional frying. With the patented Rapid Air Technology and the starfish design, it delivers evenly fried results without the need for flipping the food. Its 4.1-litre basket is large enough to cook for a family of four, and the all-in-one functionality allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat your favourite dishes. Priced at around Rs.6,699(*At time of writing this article), this air fryer is incredibly easy to use, with an extra-long 1.8m cord length for flexible placement in your kitchen, a 30-minute timer with auto-off, and temperature control from 80°C to 200°C. The free NutriU App offers over 200 Indian and global recipes, including some from celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, making it easy to cook various dishes. From paneer or chicken tikka to pizza, grilled vegetables, samosas, kabab/cutlet, chicken nuggets, cakes/muffins, and more, this air fryer lets you cook delicious, crispy food with ease, making it the perfect kitchen companion for health-conscious home chefs. How to find the best Phillips air fryer for yourself? Consider your personal needs and preferences when searching for the best Philips air fryer. Factors such as size, cooking capacity, and features such as pre-set programs and temperature control can make a difference in your selection. Determine how many people you'll be cooking for and what types of food you'll be making to help you choose the right size and capacity. Look for models with high-quality non-stick surfaces, easy-to-clean baskets, and dishwasher-safe parts to ensure ease of use and maintenance. Reading reviews and comparing prices can also help you find the best value for your money. Ultimately, choosing a Philips air fryer that meets your specific requirements will help you get the most out of your purchase.

Product Price

