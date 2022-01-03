Stay healthy in 2022: Watch your steps count with pedometers, see here

Begin the new year on a positive and healthy note - get home a pedometer. We all know how the last one and half years has wreaked havoc the world over. As Omicron cases see a sharp rise across India and with the fear of lockdowns looming large, it is again time to stay indoors. In all this, the one thing that may take a beating is fitness. Hence, it is about time, one invested in a pedometer. What is that? Essentially, a smart device that measures one's daily steps' count.

Pedometer prices at a glance

Pedometer Price in India Skywalk Solar Power Calorie Consumption Run Step Pedometer ₹ 359.00 OMNiX DF23 Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Bracelet Heart Rate Monitor ₹ 4,463.00 Mgaolo Fitness Tracker with BP, Heart Rate Sleep Monitor,10 Sport Modes IP68 Activity Tracker Fit Smart Watch with Pedometer ₹ 7,173.00 Bomxy Fitness Tracker Watch ,Simply Operation Walking Running Pedometer ₹ 799.00

As per many health estimates, 10,000 steps per day is a reasonable target for healthy adults. Even with a raging pandemic around us, we don't have to compromise on our health parameters. Put on a pedometer and start walking - be it inside your compound, your garden, from one end of your home to the other end or simply climb up and down your stairs while the machine keeps a tab on the number of your steps.

Walking is a great way to maintain the following health parameters - weight, manage various conditions including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes, improve cardiovascular fitness and strengthen your bones and muscles. Never mind, if one can't step out of the house, let your pedometer keep a track of your walking schedule indoors.

In case, you are not sure where to begin, we can help - online platforms such as Amazon are a great place to look for such devices. We have curated a list which should come handy.

1) Skywalk Solar Power Calorie Consumption Run Step Pedometer

This tiny smart device will keep a tab on the distance one has covered as well as calories burnt apart from keeping one's step count. It has a white LCD screen, wherein one can clearly see how many steps one has taken in a day and other such details. It comes with a reset key to facilitate its functioning. It is solar powered which means it is energy saving and environment friendly. This is not a band but a rectangular device to be carried around or fixed on one's belt or any other form of lowers.

MRP: ₹499.00

Price: ₹359.00





2) OMNiX DF23 Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Bracelet

This device does multiple functions apart from keeping a step count. It shows the accurate heart rate and is both waterproof and dustproof. It is capable of giving one a real-time assessment of one's exercise routine throughout the day. It is compatible with Android phone and IOS phones. Apart from these, this pedometer also does the following functions - tracks one's sleep pattern, checks swimming mode and serves as a sedentary reminder. This is a band and can be worn on the wrist.

MRP: ₹4,999.00

Price: ₹4,463.00

3) Mgaolo Fitness Tracker with Blood Pressure Heart Rate Sleep Monitor,10 Sport Modes IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker Fit Smart Watch with Pedometer

This smart band perform a whole host of functions apart from keeping a count of one's steps. It accurately records distance, calories burnt, active minutes and sleep status. It also performs other functions such as displaying caller's name, showing caller's ID, helping one take and reject calls and view SMS message notifications. It supports iOS 8.0 or above and android 4.4 or above.





Price: ₹7,173.00





4) Bomxy Fitness Tracker Watch ,Simply Operation Walking Running Pedometer

This pretty-looking smartwatch is a multi-functional fitness tracker watch. It keeps a tab on walking and running and also gives one's calorie and distance counts. It is lightweight, portable, durable and makes a perfect gift option as well. It is easy to set up and can be operated without a smartphone, bluetooth or an app. It is the simplest pedometer for those who don't like complex settings.

MRP: ₹1,599.00

Price: ₹799.00

