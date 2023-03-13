Symphony Cloud: Wall mount cooler to tackle summer heat

The wall coolers are the closest to an air conditioner. There are some major differences that people need to be aware of. The first difference is the size. Wall coolers are smaller and need water to throw out cool air. Wall mounted coolers are also much cheaper than air conditioners, and ideal for people who want to survive the summer season without spending too much on an appliance. The Symphony Cloud is a reliable wall cooler, and we are taking a closer look at the features it comes with.

Water coolers have been a part of the Indian households for a long time now. People used to rely on coolers to get through the summer months. However, as the summer became more extreme, coolers became less effective in multiple regions of the country. People started shifting to air conditioners, but they are still expensive for a number of people. There have been multiple innovations in coolers like desert coolers , mini coolers, etc.

Basic features

A cooler needs water to function optimally. The Symphony Cloud wall cooler comes with a 15 litre tank that stores water and circulates cool air in the room. The wall cooler is ideal for small and medium room sizes. However, you need to keep the doors and windows of the room open to ensure cross ventilation. The cross ventilation will eliminate all the hot and humid air inside the room, and circulate cooler air. This will bring the room temperature down for more comfort.

The Symphony Cloud has automatic humid control along with horizontal and vertical swing fan. This ensures that the room receives fresh and cool air every single time. The 4-speed cooling, and cool flow dispenser circulates non-humid cool air to your entire room.

The Symphony Cloud wall cooler is powered by i-pure technology. This technology ensures that you receive clean and healthy air every time you switch on the cooler. The power consumption of the wall cooler is also low at 255 watts. It is compatible with an inverter and can run efficiently during power cuts.

Special features

Intelligent remote

The Symphony Cloud wall cooler can be operated and controlled with the help of a remote. You can control the fan, the swing and cooling. You can even set a 10-hour timer for auto on or off. This way, you won't have to worry about the cooler running in an empty room and consuming electricity. The accessibility of a remote also allows you to stay on top of your preferred setting without leaving the bed in the middle of the night to adjust the settings.

Empty water tank alarm and autofill

One of the major problems faced by cooler users is that the cooler might run out of water. An empty tank produces hot air that makes the room uncomfortable and humid. However, the only way of knowing that the tank is empty is to wait for hot air. That is no more the case with Symphony Cloud. The wall cooler comes with an empty water tank alarm that allows the user to fill the tank before experiencing any hot air. Additionally, the cooler has an autofill functionality where you can connect the cooler to a water full of bucket, and it will fill the tank on its own, once empty.

Auto clean function

If you have used a cooler, you know that cleaning it a hassle. You need to take hours out of your day to get rid of all the dirt and moisture from inside the cooler. This hassle takes a back seat with the Symphony Cloud wall cooler. The cooler comes with auto clean function, that takes care of all the dirt, germs and bacteria build up inside the cooler.

4-way filtration

Filtering the water inside the cooler is very important, and the Symphony Cloud wall cooler makes sure that happens. The 4-way filtration has a dust filter, smell filter, allergy filter, and bacteria filter. The 4-step filtration takes care of all the impurities in the water, and the air that comes out is clean and hygienic.