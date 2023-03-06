Symphony Diet 3D: The perfect desert cooler for Indian summers

Summary:
The summer months in India are not the same everywhere. Most parts of the country experience harsh summer conditions, with temperatures sometimes crossing over 50-degree Celsius. A fan of any kind is not enough to survive this kind of heat without getting unwell. Coolers have been around for a long time, and some people also prefer them over air conditioners. Air coolers are easier to use, and consume lesser energy than an AC.
Air coolers come with a water tank that you need to fill before turning it on, and then it utilizes the water to throw cold and comforting air during the hot summer days. Symphony has been synonymous with coolers for a long time now, and this article discusses the Symphony Diet 3D cooler. We will discuss its features, see what it brings to the consumer, and how much it costs.
There are a few things that you need to know about air coolers. First, air coolers do not require a stabilizer to work efficiently. Second, you need to keep the doors and the windows of the room open for optimum cooling. An air cooler will stop throwing out cool air once the water in the tank is used up. Unlike air conditioners, you can move the cooler around with you to any room you are in. You won't have to install the product in any one room. That being said, let's take a look at the Symphony Diet 3D.
Basic features
Coverage is extremely important for air coolers, and the Symphony Diet 3D is ideal for rooms up to an area of 14 square meters. The air cooler will be able to cool down any average room in Indian households. You can keep in any corner of the room, closer or farther from yourself, based on the number of people in the room.
The Symphony Diet 3D ensures efficient cooling thanks to the dura pump and honeycomb cooling pads. These help in distributing the air evenly, efficiently, and effectively.
This air cooler does not focus on cooling any particular part of the room. Due to the even cooling technology, the cool flow dispenser ensures that the water is distributed evenly to provide a patterned and consistent cooling throughout the room.
Special features
Power saving performance
Utilization of power is one of the major concerns while using an air cooler. However, there is nothing to worry with the Symphony Diet 3D. The home air cooler only utilizes 145 watts of energy, making it a power efficient option. The air cooler can smartly connect to your inverter, so you don't have to worry about losing out on cool air during the hot summer months.
Cooling time
The Symphony Diet 3D comes with a 30-litre tank with water level indicator that keeps you informed about the remaining water levels. The tank provides ample water for long-lasting cooling. You get a blower control knob where you can choose speed and the level of cooling that you require.
Easy to use
The Symphony Diet 3D comes with a touchscreen control panel as well as a remote control. The magnetic remote control sticks to the body of the cooler, avoiding any loss. You can play with the settings on your fingertips, or use the remote to control the cooler without moving from your place.
|Pros
|Cons
|Remote controlled
|Needs refilling
|Big water tank
|Connects to inverter
|Product
|Price
|Symphony Diet 3D
|₹9,499
Conclusion
The Symphony Diet 3D is a sleek looking air cooler, that does not take much space in your home. It is ideal for the summer months ahead, as it keeps the house cool while saving power and money. You get multiple options in the touchscreen control panel and the remote. You get warranty of only 1 year on the product, but it is a durable product.
