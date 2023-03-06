Symphony Diet 3D: The perfect desert cooler for Indian summers

The summer months in India are not the same everywhere. Most parts of the country experience harsh summer conditions, with temperatures sometimes crossing over 50-degree Celsius. A fan of any kind is not enough to survive this kind of heat without getting unwell. Coolers have been around for a long time, and some people also prefer them over air conditioners. Air coolers are easier to use, and consume lesser energy than an AC.

Air coolers come with a water tank that you need to fill before turning it on, and then it utilizes the water to throw cold and comforting air during the hot summer days. Symphony has been synonymous with coolers for a long time now, and this article discusses the Symphony Diet 3D cooler. We will discuss its features, see what it brings to the consumer, and how much it costs.

There are a few things that you need to know about air coolers. First, air coolers do not require a stabilizer to work efficiently. Second, you need to keep the doors and the windows of the room open for optimum cooling. An air cooler will stop throwing out cool air once the water in the tank is used up. Unlike air conditioners, you can move the cooler around with you to any room you are in. You won't have to install the product in any one room. That being said, let's take a look at the Symphony Diet 3D.

Basic features

Coverage is extremely important for air coolers, and the Symphony Diet 3D is ideal for rooms up to an area of 14 square meters. The air cooler will be able to cool down any average room in Indian households. You can keep in any corner of the room, closer or farther from yourself, based on the number of people in the room.