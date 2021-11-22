Tablets are a popular choice online, here are some picks

Gadgets are an essential part of modern lifestyle. Along with mobile phones, desktops and laptops, tablets too are pretty much a necessity these days.

While doing work-related stuff will always be a challenge on a tablet, it is, nonetheless, a great leisure activity tool. From checking mails, social media, watching movies and web shows to playing games, a tablet is certainly useful. Samsung is a popular choice in electronics and their tablets often top the list of most-bought products on Amazon.

In case buying one is on your mind, here are few selections for you.1) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch)

This tablet comes in two colours - grey and silver. It also has a LTE and WiFi combination option. For this discussion we will stick to the WiFi model. At 8.7 inches, this tablet is not to big to carry around and yet broad enough to offer you great multimedia and gaming experience. It's slim body too is an added attraction.Some features:1) Immersive display (1340 X 800 pixels resolution)2) 80% screen-to-body ratio for best viewing experience3) Dolby Atmos speakers4) 5,100 mAH battery with fast adaptive charging5) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)6) 8 MP (rear camera), 2 MP (front facing camera)7) MT8768T processor (‎MediaTek)8) Operating system: ‎Android 112) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch)

This tablet comes in three colours - gold, grey and silver. There is another combination available with this gadget - with WiFi or with WiFi + 4G. For this discussion, we have considered grey-coloured tablet with just WiFi. At 10.4 inches, this model too is easy to carry around, though a bag would be ideal. This is a slim device, which means that it would be be heavy to move around with. Some features:1) Operating system: Android 102) Immersive display (2000 X 1200 pixels resolution)3) Quad stereo sound4) 7,040 mAH battery with fast adaptive charging5) 3GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Memory (expandable to 1 TB)6) Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor7) 8 MP (primary camera), 5 MP (front facing camera)8) Wi-Fi - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz3) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch)

This tablet comes in two colours - gray and silver. It also comes in two additional combinations - LTE and WiFi. For this discussion, we will consider Wi-Fi+4G tablet variant. Some features:1) Operating system: Android 112) Display (1340 X 800 pixels resolution)3) Dolby Atmos speakers4) 5,100 mAH battery with fast-adaptive charging5) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)6) 8 MP (rear camera), 2 MP (front facing camera)7) MT8768T processor (MediaTek)4) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch)

This slim and lightweight Samsung tablet comes in three colours - Oxford gray, chiffon pink and Angora blue. It also comes in another variant - Wi-Fi + 4G and Wi-Fi Only. For this discussion, we have considered Oxford gray Wi-Fi + 4G.Some features:1) Operating system: Android 102) TFT with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution3) Ergonomic S-Pen included in box4) 8MP (primary camera) and 5MP (front facing camera)5) Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa Core processor4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB7,040mAH lithium-ion batteryAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

