Take streaming experience to another level with these Fire TV sticks. See here

Do you want to stream your favourite show on your TV set to be able to enjoy it doubly, but do not have a smart TV? Well, it simply does not matter. You can make your TV a smart one by simply getting home a Fire TV stick. All you have to do is plug in the Fire TV stick into the TV's HDMI port and you can then access your favourite shows, install apps, play music and much more. There are many Fire TV sticks available in the market. Each of them come with a host of features with varying prices.



These devices also come with an Alexa voice remote which allows one to enjoy a more hands-free experience. With just one voice command you can play your favourite TV show, your go-to Bollywood number and more.



It is a device of much utility and one that you are likely to thank for, as it can improve the quality of viewing experience manifold. To take a look at some of them available online, we have prepared a list of them. Scroll through the list below, read about the amazing benefits of each of them and take your best pick.





Prices of Fire TV stick at a glance:

Products Prices in India Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device ₹ 6,499.00 Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote ₹ 3,999.00 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite ₹ 2,499.00 Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) ₹ 4,499.00

1. Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

This is one of the most powerful streaming sticks - almost about 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K. It allows apps to open faster and for fluid navigation. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. You can watch plethora of content available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and so on. Also, it is compatible with next gen Wi-Fi 6 routers.



2. Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

This fire TC stick is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in full HD. It comes with an Alexa power remote with power and volume control buttons. With Dolby Atmos audio, the viewing and sound experience literally becomes more immersive and enjoyable. You can get to watch tens of thousands of shows on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. You can also connect your phones and laptops to the TV and pair them with compatible Bluetooth headphones.





3. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

This Fire TV stick too comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. You can now enjoy streaming your favourite TV shows and movies in full HD. It is one of the affordable Fire TV sticks . It is easy to set up and you can enjoy the hands-free viewing experience.





4. Fire TV Stick Plus (2021)

You can stream your favourite shows on streaming platforms, download apps and make your TV a smart one with this device. It comes with a Alexa Voice Remote, which has power and volume control buttons. The amazing part is that with this device you can get to enjoy free access to Zee5, SonyLIV and Voot Select for a year. It features Dolby Atmos audio which brings the sound experience to life.



