Take to laptop cooling pads to ensure proper heat dissipation. See top picks

You may have experienced overheating of laptops from time to time. It could be either because of you working or playing on it for long durations. Another reason could be that you've been using the same device for many years. Whatever be the reason, you must know that proper heat dissipation from your device is a must, or else its performance and life span can suffer. Thus, this explains the need of a laptop cooling pad.

A laptop cooling pad ensures there is optimum air circulation and the device's optimum temperature is maintained. This cooling stand is in demand, thanks to its effective performance and high utility. The height of this stand is adjustable, which means you can also adjust the position of your laptop as per your needs, thus preventing neck and eye strain.

Prices of laptop cooling pads at a glance:

Product Price in India Zinq Technologies Cool Slate Dual Fan Cooling Pad for Notebook/Laptop with Dual USB Port(Black) ₹ 899.00 Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad with Dual Fan, Dual USB Port and Blue LED Lights ₹ 514.00 Cosmic Byte Meteoroid RGB Laptop Cooling Pad with 6 Fan Upto 17 inch laptops (Black/Blue) ₹ 1,799.00 Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 1,899.00

Besides, improving your device's performance, it also helps in giving users a more enjoyable experience of working or playing on a laptop. If you're interested in checking out some of the laptop cooling pads, then scroll down and take a look at our top picks listed on Amazon. 1. Zinq Technologies Cool Slate Dual Fan Cooling Pad for Notebook/Laptop with Dual USB Port(Black)

This laptop cooling stand has an ergonomic design and can fit laptops which have a screen size of up to 17 inches. It comes with four inclination angle options to suit one's viewing needs. Made of plastic, the stand is both durable and strong. It allows for heat dissipation and comes with an anti-slip board. 2. Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad with Dual Fan, Dual USB Port and Blue LED Lights

This USB powered laptop cooling pad comes with dual fan, dual USB port and blue LED lights. It ensures optimized air flow and can support a laptop with a screen size up to 15.6 inches. It is lightweight too and has a retractable stand. 3. Cosmic Byte Meteoroid RGB Laptop Cooling Pad with 6 Fan Upto 17 inch laptops (Black/Blue)

This laptop cooling stand's height can be adjusted to suit one's viewing needs. It allows enough room for heat dissipation and comes with six high-speed fans, which do not make any noise, to keep your device cool. You can also adjust the speed of the fan as per your requirements. 4. Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad

Made of aluminum, this laptop cooling pad has one big fan that consumes less energy and ensures effective heat dissipation. It can support laptops with a screen size varying between 12 to 15.6 inches. The height of the stand is adjustable and it comes with two USB ports. Both lightweight and portable, it makes for a good pick to invest in.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.