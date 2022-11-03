Ten best air fryers with superb performance for healthy cooking

Best Air Fryers to Choose

An air fryer is one of the best options if you want to lead a healthy lifestyle. Today, you can find a variety of air fryers available on the market at the best rates. These devices come equipped with the best features to ensure convenience and even cooking. However, choosing one that suits your bespoke requirements is a challenging task. This article will help you select the best air fryer for your home. This article's air fryers list has an impartial review of each model, including the pros and cons. It will provide you with a holistic view of the products and make it easier to select the one that suits your purpose. 1. Nutricook Air Fryer Mini When it comes to the best air fryers, the mini Nutricook Air fryer tops the list. This air fryer is compact and comes with the right features to make a wide range of dishes with less oil. SmartTemp technology is designed to adjust the temperature for all your dishes automatically. Specifications: Wattage : 1500

1500 Product dimensions : 24.3 cm x 31 cm x 29.7 cm

24.3 cm x 31 cm x 29.7 cm Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Voltage : 220 volts

220 volts Control : Touch

Pros Cons Compact design Built quality could be better Eight customisable preset options Preheating function SmartTemp technology Shake reminder

2. Solara Digital Air Fryer The Solara Digital Air Fryer is another popular air fryer for your home. It is one of the best air fryers designed for Indian cooking. Available in a sleek and stylish design, it comes with six preset cooking modes that are super easy to use. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1400 ● Product dimensions : 25.4 cm x 27.9 cm x 26.7 cm ● Capacity : 3.5 litres ● Voltage : 230 volts ● Control : Touch

Pros Cons Sleek design Built quality could be better Six preset cooking modes Non-veg items may take longer to cook Rapid 360° air circulation Touch screen feature

3. iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer This air fryer by iBell is reasonable and an excellent option for your kitchen. This 1200-watt air fryer is also designed with an advanced timer and an automatic temperature control feature that alerts you when the dish is ready. Easy to use and clean, it's one of the best air fryerson the market. Specifications:

● Wattage : 1200 ● Product dimensions : 10 cm x 10 cm x 25 cm ● Capacity : 2.3 litres ● Voltage : 230 volts ● Control : Manual

Pros Cons Temperature control feature Certain foods may take longer to cook Value for money Easy to use Smart Rapid Air Technology

4. Inalsa Air Fryer This model by Inalsa is one of the best air fryers you could get your hands on. It's a 1400-watt fully adjustable air fryer in a classy black and silver finish. A great addition to your kitchen, this air fryer is built to help you reheat, steam, broil and cook various dishes. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1400 ● Product dimensions : 29 cm x 36.5 cm x 32 cm ● Capacity : 4.2 litres ● Voltage : 240 volts ● Control : Manual

Pros Cons Modern and stylish design Customer service is not great Quick release button for easy serving and cleaning Build quality could be better Easy to use Heavy Automatic switch-off mechanism Intelligent knob design to adjust the timer and temperature.

5. Philips Digital Air Fryer The Philips Digital Air Fryer also tops the list of best air fryers on Amazon India. Built with a touch panel design, you can easily cook various dishes using less oil. With the seven preset options, you can bake, grill, reheat and even fry your favourite foods. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1400 ● Product dimension : 35.5 cm x 35.5 cm x 33.8 cm ● Capacity : 4.1 litres ● Voltage : 250 volts ● Control : Touch

Pros Cons Stylish Pre-programmed menus may take longer to prepare. Easy to use Rapid Air Technology Seven preset modes

6. Nutricook Air Fryer 2 If you're looking for a sturdy air fryer for your home, then the Nutricook Air Fryer is perfect for you. With the SmartTemp technology, you can adjust the temperature accordingly to cook your food evenly. Available in a touchscreen design with ten preset modes, it's one of the best air fryerson the market. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1700 ● Product dimensions : 36 cm x 41.1 cm x 41.1 cm ● Capacity : 5.5 litres ● Voltage : 220 volts ● Control : Touch

Pros Cons Sleek stainless steel design May take up counter space in small kitchens Shake reminder Customer service needs improvement SmartTemp Technology Square basket for more space

7. Instant Pot Air Fryer The Instant Pot Air Fryer is one of the best air fryersin the world. Known for its easy-to-use design, it's a perfect air fryer for healthy cooking. The six-in-one functionality allows you to dehydrate, broil, air fry, bake, reheat and roast your foods with utmost ease. With the 5.7-litre basket size, you can cook for the entire family in one go. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1700 ● Product dimensions : 36 cm x 41.1 cm x 41.1 cm ● Capacity : 5.5 litres ● Voltage : 220 volts ● Control : Touch

Pros Cons One-touch design Bulky for smaller kitchens Multi-functional Price on the higher end Large basket size to cook for the entire family

8. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer The Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer is a 4-litre air fryer that is great for home cooking. With less oil, you can easily grill, steam, fry, bake and roast a wide range of foods for the entire family. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1300 ● Product dimensions : 26 cm x 35 cm x 31 cm ● Capacity : 4 litres ● Voltage : 220 volts ● Control : Manual

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature Small for large families Suitable for a family of three to four people Built quality could be better Auto cut-off Rapid heating Vapour steam

9. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Another versatile air fryer in the market is the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer. Perfect for small families, this air fryer is designed with 360° air circulation for cooking delicious food quickly and with less fat. The air fryer comes in handy for frying and defrosting food, preparing yoghurt, and fermenting food. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1500 ● Product dimensions : 34 cm x 29.5 cm x 37 cm ● Capacity : 3.5 litres ● Voltage : 220 volts ● Control : Manual

Pros Cons 360° Air circulation Small for large families Programmable Touch screen option is not available Cook with less oil Perfect for defrosting, frying, dehydrating and preparing yoghurt

10. Havells Grande Air Fryer If you're looking for the best air fryerswith a larger capacity, check out the Havells Grande Air Fryer. It's an impressive air fryer with ten preset menu modes, a digital LED display and an auto-shut feature for safe cooking. Specifications: ● Wattage : 1700 ● Product dimensions : 38 cm x 38 cm x 43 cm ● Capacity : 5 litres ● Voltage : 220 volts ● Control : Touch

Pros Cons 360° Air circulation Build quality could be better Auto shut-off Ten preset modes Large pan capacity

Three best features of all air fryers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nutricook Air Fryer Mini SmartTemp Technology Shake Reminder Eight preset modes Solara Digital Air Fryer Advanced touch screen Rapid 360-degree air circulation Six preset modes iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer Rapid Air Technology Advanced timer feature Temperature function Inalsa Air Fryer Intelligent knob Safety mechanism Family size basket Philips Digital Air Fryer Rapid Air Technology Easy touch screen feature Auto shut off Nutricook Air Fryer 2 SmartTemp Technology Shake Reminder Square basket Instant Pot Air Fryer Large basket One-touch feature Six-in-one functionality Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer Adjustable temperature Rapid heating Vapour steam Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Eight preset modes 360-degree air circulation Programmable Havells Grande Air Fryer Ten preset modes 360-degree air circulation Auto shut off

Best value for money air fryer The air fryer that offers the best value for money is the iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer. When its attractive price is compared to its impressive features like rapid air technology, advanced timer and temperature functions, which help you prepare healthy and tasty food quickly, you will realise it is truly a value-for-money product. Best overall air fryer When it comes to choosing the best air fryer, the Nutricook Air fryer 2 has to top the list. With its fantastic SmartTemp technology, you can easily adjust the temperature according to your cooking needs. With its shake reminder, you get reminded to give the food a shake for even cooking. One of the best air fryers in the market, it's perfectly designed with a square basket for cooking food for the entire family without hassle. How to find the perfect air fryer? With the wide range of best air fryersavailable on Amazon, choosing the right one can be difficult. When picking the right air fryer, it's important to check the product's features. Selecting an air fryer with a larger basket is always better for larger families, as you can cook for the entire family at once. Voltage, safety features, power consumption, temperature control and capacity are some essential things to look out for when purchasing an air fryer for your home. Once you have shortlisted the products, please check the customer ratings on Amazon to understand how the customers perceive that model after using it. Price list of best air fryers

S.No. Product Price 1. Nutricook Air Fryer Mini ₹ 6,999 2. Solara Digital Air Fryer ₹ 5,799 3. iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer ₹ 3,499 4. Inalsa Air Fryer ₹ 4,999 5. Philips Digital Air Fryer ₹ 9,699 6. Nutricook Air Fryer 2 ₹ 8,999 7. Instant Pot Air Fryer ₹ 11,999 8. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer ₹ 4,999 9. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer ₹ 9,999 10. Havells Grande Air Fryer ₹ 9,190