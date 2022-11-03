Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Ten best air fryers with superb performance for healthy cooking

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 03, 2022 03:42 IST
When choosing from the list of the best air fryers in the market, it's important to look at features like capacity, voltage, ease of use and preset options. This guide will help you pick the right one.

Best Air Fryers to Choose

An air fryer is one of the best options if you want to lead a healthy lifestyle. Today, you can find a variety of air fryers available on the market at the best rates. These devices come equipped with the best features to ensure convenience and even cooking. However, choosing one that suits your bespoke requirements is a challenging task. This article will help you select the best air fryer for your home.

This article's air fryers list has an impartial review of each model, including the pros and cons. It will provide you with a holistic view of the products and make it easier to select the one that suits your purpose.

1. Nutricook Air Fryer Mini

When it comes to the best air fryers, the mini Nutricook Air fryer tops the list. This air fryer is compact and comes with the right features to make a wide range of dishes with less oil. SmartTemp technology is designed to adjust the temperature for all your dishes automatically.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 1500
  • Product dimensions : 24.3 cm x 31 cm x 29.7 cm
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Voltage : 220 volts
  • Control : Touch
ProsCons
Compact designBuilt quality could be better
Eight customisable preset options 
Preheating function 
SmartTemp technology 
Shake reminder 
cellpic
Nutricook Air Fryer Mini, 1500 Watts, Digital Display, Tempered Glass Control Panel, Airfryer with 8 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, 3.0 Liters, Black, 2 Years Warranty, AF103K
42% off 6,999 11,999
Buy now

2. Solara Digital Air Fryer

The Solara Digital Air Fryer is another popular air fryer for your home. It is one of the best air fryers designed for Indian cooking. Available in a sleek and stylish design, it comes with six preset cooking modes that are super easy to use.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1400

Product dimensions : 25.4 cm x 27.9 cm x 26.7 cm

Capacity : 3.5 litres

Voltage : 230 volts

Control : Touch

ProsCons
Sleek designBuilt quality could be better
Six preset cooking modesNon-veg items may take longer to cook
Rapid 360° air circulation 
Touch screen feature 
cellpic
SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 3.5L basket |Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Green
42% off 5,799 9,999
Buy now

3. iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer

This air fryer by iBell is reasonable and an excellent option for your kitchen. This 1200-watt air fryer is also designed with an advanced timer and an automatic temperature control feature that alerts you when the dish is ready. Easy to use and clean, it's one of the best air fryerson the market.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1200

Product dimensions : 10 cm x 10 cm x 25 cm

Capacity : 2.3 litres

Voltage : 230 volts

Control : Manual

ProsCons
Temperature control featureCertain foods may take longer to cook
Value for money 
Easy to use 
Smart Rapid Air Technology 
cellpic
iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W Crispy with Smart Rapid Air Technology,Timer Function & Fully Adjustable Teperature Control(Black)
49% off 3,325 6,490
Buy now

4. Inalsa Air Fryer

This model by Inalsa is one of the best air fryers you could get your hands on. It's a 1400-watt fully adjustable air fryer in a classy black and silver finish. A great addition to your kitchen, this air fryer is built to help you reheat, steam, broil and cook various dishes.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1400

Product dimensions : 29 cm x 36.5 cm x 32 cm

Capacity : 4.2 litres

Voltage : 240 volts

Control : Manual

ProsCons
Modern and stylish designCustomer service is not great
Quick release button for easy serving and cleaningBuild quality could be better
Easy to useHeavy
Automatic switch-off mechanism 
Intelligent knob design to adjust the timer and temperature. 
cellpic
iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W Crispy with Smart Rapid Air Technology,Timer Function & Fully Adjustable Teperature Control(Black)
49% off 3,325 6,490
Buy now

5. Philips Digital Air Fryer

The Philips Digital Air Fryer also tops the list of best air fryers on Amazon India. Built with a touch panel design, you can easily cook various dishes using less oil. With the seven preset options, you can bake, grill, reheat and even fry your favourite foods.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1400

Product dimension : 35.5 cm x 35.5 cm x 33.8 cm

Capacity : 4.1 litres

Voltage : 250 volts

Control : Touch

ProsCons
StylishPre-programmed menus may take longer to prepare.
Easy to use 
Rapid Air Technology 
Seven preset modes 
cellpic
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
20% off 9,299 11,595
Buy now

6. Nutricook Air Fryer 2

If you're looking for a sturdy air fryer for your home, then the Nutricook Air Fryer is perfect for you. With the SmartTemp technology, you can adjust the temperature accordingly to cook your food evenly. Available in a touchscreen design with ten preset modes, it's one of the best air fryerson the market.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1700

Product dimensions : 36 cm x 41.1 cm x 41.1 cm

Capacity : 5.5 litres

Voltage : 220 volts

Control : Touch

ProsCons
Sleek stainless steel designMay take up counter space in small kitchens
Shake reminderCustomer service needs improvement
SmartTemp Technology 
Square basket for more space 
cellpic
Nutricook AirFryer 2, 1700 Watts, Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, 5.5 liter Black, 2 Years Warranty, AF205
31% off 8,999 12,999
Buy now

7. Instant Pot Air Fryer

The Instant Pot Air Fryer is one of the best air fryersin the world. Known for its easy-to-use design, it's a perfect air fryer for healthy cooking. The six-in-one functionality allows you to dehydrate, broil, air fry, bake, reheat and roast your foods with utmost ease. With the 5.7-litre basket size, you can cook for the entire family in one go.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1700

Product dimensions : 36 cm x 41.1 cm x 41.1 cm

Capacity : 5.5 litres

Voltage : 220 volts

Control : Touch

ProsCons
One-touch designBulky for smaller kitchens
Multi-functionalPrice on the higher end
Large basket size to cook for the entire family 
cellpic
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6QT ClearCook, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate (Vortex 6QT ClearCook)
1% off 22,599 22,799
Buy now

8. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer

The Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer is a 4-litre air fryer that is great for home cooking. With less oil, you can easily grill, steam, fry, bake and roast a wide range of foods for the entire family.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1300

Product dimensions : 26 cm x 35 cm x 31 cm

Capacity : 4 litres

Voltage : 220 volts

Control : Manual

ProsCons
Adjustable temperatureSmall for large families
Suitable for a family of three to four peopleBuilt quality could be better
Auto cut-off 
Rapid heating 
Vapour steam 
cellpic
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black
38% off 4,999 8,000
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

Another versatile air fryer in the market is the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer. Perfect for small families, this air fryer is designed with 360° air circulation for cooking delicious food quickly and with less fat. The air fryer comes in handy for frying and defrosting food, preparing yoghurt, and fermenting food.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1500

Product dimensions : 34 cm x 29.5 cm x 37 cm

Capacity : 3.5 litres

Voltage : 220 volts

Control : Manual

ProsCons
360° Air circulationSmall for large families
ProgrammableTouch screen option is not available
Cook with less oil 
Perfect for defrosting, frying, dehydrating and preparing yoghurt 
cellpic
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L | New Launch 2022 | OLED Display | 8 preset |Defrosting|Dehydrate |Yoghurt making |App & google assistant voice control | Less Fat |1500 W | Cloud recipes
33% off 9,999 14,999
Buy now

10. Havells Grande Air Fryer

If you're looking for the best air fryerswith a larger capacity, check out the Havells Grande Air Fryer. It's an impressive air fryer with ten preset menu modes, a digital LED display and an auto-shut feature for safe cooking.

Specifications:

Wattage : 1700

Product dimensions : 38 cm x 38 cm x 43 cm

Capacity : 5 litres

Voltage : 220 volts

Control : Touch

ProsCons
360° Air circulationBuild quality could be better
Auto shut-off 
Ten preset modes 
Large pan capacity 
cellpic
Havells Grande Air Fryer with Aero Crisp Technology, 6.5 Litre Large Pan Capacity,10 Pre- Set Menu ,Touch Screen, Digital Display  & 2 Year warranty
44% off 9,190 16,495
Buy now

 

Three best features of all air fryers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nutricook Air Fryer MiniSmartTemp TechnologyShake ReminderEight preset modes
Solara Digital Air FryerAdvanced touch screenRapid 360-degree air circulationSix preset modes
iBell AF23B1 Air FryerRapid Air TechnologyAdvanced timer featureTemperature function
Inalsa Air FryerIntelligent knobSafety mechanismFamily size basket
Philips Digital Air FryerRapid Air TechnologyEasy touch screen featureAuto shut off
Nutricook Air Fryer 2SmartTemp TechnologyShake ReminderSquare basket
Instant Pot Air FryerLarge basketOne-touch featureSix-in-one functionality
Kent Classic Hot Air FryerAdjustable temperatureRapid heatingVapour steam
Xiaomi Smart Air FryerEight preset modes 360-degree air circulationProgrammable 
Havells Grande Air FryerTen preset modes 360-degree air circulationAuto shut off

Best value for money air fryer

The air fryer that offers the best value for money is the iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer. When its attractive price is compared to its impressive features like rapid air technology, advanced timer and temperature functions, which help you prepare healthy and tasty food quickly, you will realise it is truly a value-for-money product.

Best overall air fryer

When it comes to choosing the best air fryer, the Nutricook Air fryer 2 has to top the list. With its fantastic SmartTemp technology, you can easily adjust the temperature according to your cooking needs. With its shake reminder, you get reminded to give the food a shake for even cooking. One of the best air fryers in the market, it's perfectly designed with a square basket for cooking food for the entire family without hassle.

How to find the perfect air fryer?

With the wide range of best air fryersavailable on Amazon, choosing the right one can be difficult. When picking the right air fryer, it's important to check the product's features. Selecting an air fryer with a larger basket is always better for larger families, as you can cook for the entire family at once. Voltage, safety features, power consumption, temperature control and capacity are some essential things to look out for when purchasing an air fryer for your home.

Once you have shortlisted the products, please check the customer ratings on Amazon to understand how the customers perceive that model after using it.

Price list of best air fryers

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Nutricook Air Fryer Mini 6,999
2.Solara Digital Air Fryer 5,799
3.iBell AF23B1 Air Fryer 3,499
4.Inalsa Air Fryer 4,999
5.Philips Digital Air Fryer 9,699
6.Nutricook Air Fryer 2 8,999
7.Instant Pot Air Fryer 11,999
8.Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer 4,999
9.Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 9,999
10.Havells Grande Air Fryer 9,190

