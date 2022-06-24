The best gaming laptops under 40,000 in India; buying guide

Summary:
Consider this guide if you have a budget of ₹40,000 to spend on a new gaming laptop but are overwhelmed by the many options available. Here are some of the best gaming laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, and many more.
Back in the day, wasn't gaming just a hobby? Nowadays, gaming is a full-time job for many people. The popularity of multiplayer games has increased due to digital transformation, and hence the demand for budget gaming laptops has increased.
If you're a gaming enthusiast looking for the best gaming laptops under Rs.40,000, you've come to the right place. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top 10 gaming laptops in the Indian market today.
Here are the best gaming laptops under Rs. 40,000 in India
1. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3
Our top recommendation is the HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3, which features a compact design and a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display. The Intel Core i3-1125G4 laptop comes with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, or Windows 10, whichever you choose.
It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is available for Rs.36,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Overall performance
|No DVD Player
|Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen
|No option to add Hard Drive
|3-cell battery
|Battery Backup could have been better
|256 GB SSD (Upgradable up to 512 GB)
|Pre-installed Windows 11
2. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor
It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Depending on the model you choose, this AMD Ryzen 3 3250U laptop comes with 8/4 GB RAM and 512/256 GB SSD. It is preloaded with Windows 11.
It has a dual stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 is available for Rs. 35,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|No DVD Player
|512 GB SSD
|2-Core Processor
|Pre-installed Windows 11
|No Anti-Glare Screen
|Expandable storage up to 2 TB HDD
|Basic display
3. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U
This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare Display. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U powered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. It comes preloaded with Windows 11.
It has dual stereo speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Currently, HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is available for Rs. 36,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Overall performance
|No DVD Player
|Beautiful Anti-Glare Full HD screen
|No VGA Port
|Backlit Keyboard
|No IPS Display
|512 GB SSD
|Pre-installed Windows 11
4. ASUS VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
It is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS Display. With an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, this laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. It operates with Windows 10.
The device has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Asus VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U is available for Rs. 35,270.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|256 GB SSD
|2 Core Processor
|Anti Glare Display
|No VGA Port
|Fingerprint reader
|No Optical Drive
|Upgradable Ram
5. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250
It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and features 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD. Windows 10 is pre-installed on it.
It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 is available at a price of Rs. 40,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Decent performance
|2 Core Processor
|Beautiful 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Full HD IPS screen
|No DVD Player
|256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
|No VGA Port
|Good Battery Backup
6. MSI Modern 14, Intel i3
It comes with a compact 14-inch Full HD IPS Display. This Intel i3-10110U-powered laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD. It comes with Windows 10.
It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. MSI Modern 14 is available for Rs. 37,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Pleasant Aluminium Design
|2 Core Processor
|Backlit Keyboard
|No Anti-Glare Screen
|256 GB SSD
|No DVD Player
|3 Cell Battery
|No VGA Port
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3
It has a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare Display. It comes with 512 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, and 11th Gen Intel i3 processors. It runs Windows 11.
It comes with a dual speaker, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera. You can get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 at the price of Rs. 38,489.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Overall performance
|No DVD Player
|Anti Glare Screen
|Few USB Ports
|Long Battery Backup
|2 Core Processor
|512 GB SSD
|No VGA Port
|Pre-installed Windows 11
8. RedmiBook 15 Core i3
This laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display. It is powered by the Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 and comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.
It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 is available for Rs. 32,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-Glare Screen
|No VGA Port
|Long Battery Backup
|2 Core Processor
|256 GB SSD
|No Optical Drive
|Decent Performance
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3
With the 15.6-inch Full HD Display, this laptop offers high-quality visuals. This laptop is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA hard drive. It's powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1. It comes preloaded with Windows 10.
It has dual speakers, an internal digital mic, and a 720p HD camera. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs. 32,490.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screen
|No DVD Player
|Backlit Keyboard
|No VGA Port
|Fingerprint Sensor
|No SSD out-of-the-box
|Long Battery Backup
10. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250
It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD Display. This AMD Ryzen 3-3250 powered laptop is integrated with 4 GB RAM and a 1 TB HDD. It comes with Windows 10.
There are dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera on board. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 is available for Rs. 32,990.
Specifications
Processor Speed:2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screen
|No DVD Player
|Backlit Keyboard
|No VGA Port
|Fingerprint Sensor
|No SSD out-of-the-box
|Long Battery Backup
Best 3 important features to check while selecting a gaming laptop under 40000
Here are three things to look for when choosing the best laptop for your budget and needs.
Display
If you want a pleasant experience that is easy on the eyes, you should opt for a 1080p Full HD display. In the 40K price range, Full HD resolution is quite common. So never settle for anything less than 1080p. Anti-glare screens can be another great feature to have as they can dramatically reduce eye strain.
Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹40,000
Under Rs.40,000, the HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 can be one of the best gaming laptops. The 14-inch Full-HD display is stunning and pleasing to the eye. Moreover, it has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. This 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs.36,990.
Best overall gaming laptop under ₹40,000
The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 laptop is one of the best overall since it comes with 256 GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Though the price is slightly over 40K, with a tag of Rs. 40,990, it boasts impressive features. Also, this laptop is worth taking into consideration if having extra storage is important to you. Additionally, it offers good performance and great battery backup.
It comes with a beautiful 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD IPS Display. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8 GB RAM, dual speakers, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD camera.
How to find the perfect gaming laptop under ₹40,000
Choosing the right laptop can be a challenge since there are so many options available for every budget.
If you want to choose the best gaming laptop, plan ahead before you start shortlisting brands and models. This is because most gaming laptops cannot be upgraded with new hardware. Laptops do not always have the option of upgrading GPUs. Finding the perfect device begins with prioritising the features you need. Each device has pros and cons, so you need to identify the one that meets your requirements and falls within your budget. The CPU & GPU, RAM, Storage, Display, and Ports must be considered carefully.
FAQs
1. How good is the gaming laptop under ₹40,000 for AAA games?
As each title has its own specific hardware requirements, entry-level gaming laptops may be able to run some of the new AAA titles at low or medium settings, while older titles may run more smoothly at decent settings.
2. Are gaming laptops suitable for everyday use?
Gaming laptops can be used for anything besides gaming. It can be used for video editing, photo manipulation, streaming etc. In general, gaming laptops tend to perform better on normal day-to-day tasks because they have performance-oriented specifications.
3. Do I need an SSD for gaming?
Solid-state drives (SSDs) are more efficient than hard drives (HDDs). SSDs are faster at loading programs than regular HDDs. SSDs are efficient, reliable, and faster than HDDs. Installing the operating system on the SSD can greatly reduce the boot time.
4. What is integrated graphics?
Integrated graphics are GPUs that are built into the processor. These GPUs do not have their own memory banks for graphics and video. As a result, the GPU uses system memory, which is shared with the CPU.The integrated graphics cards are more affordable than their dedicated counterparts, and they produce less heat and consume less power, which allows you to save on battery life.
5. Why do I need a backlit keyboard laptop?
In general, a backlit keyboard can be a good addition, serving the purpose of letting you see the keys in the dark and allowing you to type without difficulty. It is extremely convenient for finding keys that you may not be familiar with.
