The best gaming laptops under 40,000 in India; buying guide

Summary: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 40,000: Our list includes laptops that mostly come with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processors and are suited for not just gaming but also for work as well as personal use.

The best gaming laptops under ₹ 40,000 in India at a glance.

Consider this guide if you have a budget of ₹40,000 to spend on a new gaming laptop but are overwhelmed by the many options available. Here are some of the best gaming laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, and many more. Back in the day, wasn't gaming just a hobby? Nowadays, gaming is a full-time job for many people. The popularity of multiplayer games has increased due to digital transformation, and hence the demand for budget gaming laptops has increased. If you're a gaming enthusiast looking for the best gaming laptops under Rs.40,000, you've come to the right place. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top 10 gaming laptops in the Indian market today. Here are the best gaming laptops under Rs. 40,000 in India 1. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Our top recommendation is the HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3, which features a compact design and a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display. The Intel Core i3-1125G4 laptop comes with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, or Windows 10, whichever you choose. It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is available for Rs.36,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 36,990

36,990 Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080), IPS, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch FHD(1920x1080), IPS, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM

8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor

Intel UHD Graphic Processor Processor: Intel Core i3-1125G4

Intel Core i3-1125G4 Processor Speed:Up to 3.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology

Pros Cons Great Overall performance No DVD Player Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen No option to add Hard Drive 3-cell battery Battery Backup could have been better 256 GB SSD (Upgradable up to 512 GB) Pre-installed Windows 11

2. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Depending on the model you choose, this AMD Ryzen 3 3250U laptop comes with 8/4 GB RAM and 512/256 GB SSD. It is preloaded with Windows 11. It has a dual stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 is available for Rs. 35,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 35,990

35,990 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8/4 GB DDR4

8/4 GB DDR4 Storage: 512/256 GB SSD

512/256 GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz

Pros Cons Attractive design No DVD Player 512 GB SSD 2-Core Processor Pre-installed Windows 11 No Anti-Glare Screen Expandable storage up to 2 TB HDD Basic display

3. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare Display. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U powered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. It comes preloaded with Windows 11. It has dual stereo speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Currently, HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is available for Rs. 36,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 36,990

36,990 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: Ryzen 3 5300U

Ryzen 3 5300U Processor Speed:‎3.8 GHz

Pros Cons Great Overall performance No DVD Player Beautiful Anti-Glare Full HD screen No VGA Port Backlit Keyboard No IPS Display 512 GB SSD Pre-installed Windows 11

4. ASUS VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U It is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS Display. With an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, this laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. It operates with Windows 10. The device has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Asus VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U is available for Rs. 35,270. Specifications Price: ₹ 35,270

35,270 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3

AMD Radeon Vega 3 Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

Pros Cons 256 GB SSD 2 Core Processor Anti Glare Display No VGA Port Fingerprint reader No Optical Drive Upgradable Ram

5. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and features 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD. Windows 10 is pre-installed on it. It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 is available at a price of Rs. 40,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 35,270

35,270 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3

AMD Radeon Vega 3 Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

Pros Cons Great Decent performance 2 Core Processor Beautiful 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Full HD IPS screen No DVD Player 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD No VGA Port Good Battery Backup

6. MSI Modern 14, Intel i3 It comes with a compact 14-inch Full HD IPS Display. This Intel i3-10110U-powered laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD. It comes with Windows 10. It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. MSI Modern 14 is available for Rs. 37,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 37,990

37,990 Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)

14-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics Processor: Intel i3-10110U

Intel i3-10110U Processor Speed:‎Up To 4.1GHz

Pros Cons Pleasant Aluminium Design 2 Core Processor Backlit Keyboard No Anti-Glare Screen 256 GB SSD No DVD Player 3 Cell Battery No VGA Port

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 It has a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare Display. It comes with 512 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, and 11th Gen Intel i3 processors. It runs Windows 11. It comes with a dual speaker, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera. You can get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 at the price of Rs. 38,489. Specifications Price: ₹ 38,489

38,489 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Intel Integrated Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4

11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor Speed:‎3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max)

Pros Cons Great Overall performance No DVD Player Anti Glare Screen Few USB Ports Long Battery Backup 2 Core Processor 512 GB SSD No VGA Port Pre-installed Windows 11

8. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 This laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display. It is powered by the Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 and comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 is available for Rs. 32,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 32,990

32,990 Display: 15.6-inch IPS FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch IPS FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: IntelIntegrated

IntelIntegrated Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor Processor Speed:‎Speed: 3.0 GHz(base) - 4.1 GHz(max)

Pros Cons Anti-Glare Screen No VGA Port Long Battery Backup 2 Core Processor 256 GB SSD No Optical Drive Decent Performance

9. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 With the 15.6-inch Full HD Display, this laptop offers high-quality visuals. This laptop is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA hard drive. It's powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1. It comes preloaded with Windows 10. It has dual speakers, an internal digital mic, and a 720p HD camera. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs. 32,490. Specifications Price: ₹ 32,490

32,490 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB DDR4 (Upgradable up to 12 GB)

4 GB DDR4 (Upgradable up to 12 GB) Storage: 1 TB HDD

1 TB HDD Graphics: Intel Integrated

Intel Integrated Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1

10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor Speed:‎1.2 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.4 GHz Max Turbo Speed

Pros Cons Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screen No DVD Player Backlit Keyboard No VGA Port Fingerprint Sensor No SSD out-of-the-box Long Battery Backup

10. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD Display. This AMD Ryzen 3-3250 powered laptop is integrated with 4 GB RAM and a 1 TB HDD. It comes with Windows 10. There are dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera on board. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 is available for Rs. 32,990. Specifications Price: ₹ 32,990

32,990 Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB DDR4

4 GB DDR4 Storage: 1 TB HDD

1 TB HDD Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3

AMD Radeon Vega 3 Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock

Pros Cons Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screen No DVD Player Backlit Keyboard No VGA Port Fingerprint Sensor No SSD out-of-the-box Long Battery Backup

Price of best gaming laptops at a glance:

1. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 ₹ 36,990 2. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor ₹ 35,990 3. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U ₹ 36,990 4. ASUS VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U ₹ 35,270 5. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 ₹ 40,990 6. MSI Modern 14, Intel i3 ₹ 37,990 7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 ₹ 38,490 8. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 ₹ 32,990 9 ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 ₹ 32,490 10. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 ₹ 35,990