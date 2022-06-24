Sign out
The best gaming laptops under 40,000 in India; buying guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 24, 2022 15:40 IST

Summary:

Best gaming laptops under 40,000: Our list includes laptops that mostly come with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processors and are suited for not just gaming but also for work as well as personal use.

The best gaming laptops under 40,000 in India at a glance.

Consider this guide if you have a budget of 40,000 to spend on a new gaming laptop but are overwhelmed by the many options available. Here are some of the best gaming laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, and many more.

Back in the day, wasn't gaming just a hobby? Nowadays, gaming is a full-time job for many people. The popularity of multiplayer games has increased due to digital transformation, and hence the demand for budget gaming laptops has increased.

If you're a gaming enthusiast looking for the best gaming laptops under Rs.40,000, you've come to the right place. This article features a comprehensive guide to the top 10 gaming laptops in the Indian market today.

Here are the best gaming laptops under Rs. 40,000 in India

1. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3

Our top recommendation is the HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3, which features a compact design and a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display. The Intel Core i3-1125G4 laptop comes with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, or Windows 10, whichever you choose.

It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is available for Rs.36,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 36,990
  • Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080), IPS, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM
  • Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1125G4
  • Processor Speed:Up to 3.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology

ProsCons
Great Overall performanceNo DVD Player
Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screenNo option to add Hard Drive
3-cell batteryBattery Backup could have been better
256 GB SSD (Upgradable up to 512 GB) 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3- 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 14 inch(35.6cm) FHD,Micro-Edge,Anti-Glare,IPS Display/UHD Graphics/ Win 11/ MS Office/ Alexa Built-in/ 1.46kg/ Natural Silver - 14s-dy2506TU
24% off
36,990 48,933
Buy now

2. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor

It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Depending on the model you choose, this AMD Ryzen 3 3250U laptop comes with 8/4 GB RAM and 512/256 GB SSD. It is preloaded with Windows 11.

It has a dual stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 is available for Rs. 35,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 35,990
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8/4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512/256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz

ProsCons
Attractive designNo DVD Player
512 GB SSD2-Core Processor
Pre-installed Windows 11No Anti-Glare Screen
Expandable storage up to 2 TB HDDBasic display
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23
22% off
34,990 44,999
Buy now

3. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U

This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare Display. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U powered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. It comes preloaded with Windows 11.

It has dual stereo speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Currently, HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is available for Rs. 36,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 36,990
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Processor: Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Processor Speed:‎3.8 GHz

ProsCons
Great Overall performanceNo DVD Player
Beautiful Anti-Glare Full HD screenNo VGA Port
Backlit KeyboardNo IPS Display
512 GB SSD 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/Win 11/Alexa/MS Office/Fast Charge/Silver/1.69Kg, 15s-ey2000au
27% off
34,990 47,843
Buy now

4. ASUS VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

It is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS Display. With an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, this laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. It operates with Windows 10.

The device has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Asus VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U is available for Rs. 35,270.

Specifications

  • Price: 35,270
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

ProsCons
256 GB SSD2 Core Processor
Anti Glare DisplayNo VGA Port
Fingerprint readerNo Optical Drive
Upgradable Ram 
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 3 3250U - 15.6-inch FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/1 Yr. McAfee/Silver/1.9 kg), M515DA-BQ322TS
27% off
34,499 46,990
Buy now

5. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250

It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and features 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD. Windows 10 is pre-installed on it.

It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 is available at a price of Rs. 40,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 35,270
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

ProsCons
Great Decent performance2 Core Processor
Beautiful 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Full HD IPS screenNo DVD Player
256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDDNo VGA Port
Good Battery Backup 
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD,Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office) 1.82kg (15s-gr0012AU), Silver
17% off
39,990 48,294
Buy now

6. MSI Modern 14, Intel i3

It comes with a compact 14-inch Full HD IPS Display. This Intel i3-10110U-powered laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD. It comes with Windows 10.

It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. MSI Modern 14 is available for Rs. 37,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 37,990
  • Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Processor: Intel i3-10110U
  • Processor Speed:‎Up To 4.1GHz

ProsCons
Pleasant Aluminium Design2 Core Processor
Backlit KeyboardNo Anti-Glare Screen
256 GB SSDNo DVD Player
3 Cell BatteryNo VGA Port
MSI Modern 14, Intel i3-10110U, 14" FHD IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B10MW-658IN
28% off
38,990 53,900
Buy now

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3

It has a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare Display. It comes with 512 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, and 11th Gen Intel i3 processors. It runs Windows 11.

It comes with a dual speaker, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera. You can get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 at the price of Rs. 38,489.

Specifications

  • Price: 38,489
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4
  • Processor Speed:‎3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max)

ProsCons
Great Overall performanceNo DVD Player
Anti Glare ScreenFew USB Ports
Long Battery Backup2 Core Processor
512 GB SSDNo VGA Port
Pre-installed Windows 11 
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2 Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H801L7IN
41% off
38,250 64,490
Buy now

8. RedmiBook 15 Core i3

This laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display. It is powered by the Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 and comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.

It has dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 is available for Rs. 32,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 32,990
  • Display: 15.6-inch IPS FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: IntelIntegrated
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor
  • Processor Speed:‎Speed: 3.0 GHz(base) - 4.1 GHz(max)

ProsCons
Anti-Glare ScreenNo VGA Port
Long Battery Backup2 Core Processor
256 GB SSDNo Optical Drive
Decent Performance 
RedmiBook 15 Core i3 11th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/15.6-inch(39.62 cms) FHD Anti Glare/MS Office/Charcoal Gray/1.8 Kg Thin and Light Laptop
37% off
32,990 51,999
Buy now

9. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3

With the 15.6-inch Full HD Display, this laptop offers high-quality visuals. This laptop is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA hard drive. It's powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1. It comes preloaded with Windows 10.

It has dual speakers, an internal digital mic, and a 720p HD camera. ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs. 32,490.

Specifications

  • Price: 32,490
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4 (Upgradable up to 12 GB)
  • Storage: 1 TB HDD
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1
  • Processor Speed:‎1.2 GHz Base Speed, Up to 3.4 GHz Max Turbo Speed

ProsCons
Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screenNo DVD Player
Backlit KeyboardNo VGA Port
Fingerprint SensorNo SSD out-of-the-box
Long Battery Backup 
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020) Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th Gen, 15.6"(39.62cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Slate Grey/1.8 Kg), X515JA-EJ301T
25% off
31,390 41,990
Buy now

10. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD Display. This AMD Ryzen 3-3250 powered laptop is integrated with 4 GB RAM and a 1 TB HDD. It comes with Windows 10.

There are dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera on board. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 is available for Rs. 32,990.

Specifications

  • Price: 32,990
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 1 TB HDD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Processor Speed:‎2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock

ProsCons
Anti Glare Screen 15.6-inch Full HD screenNo DVD Player
Backlit KeyboardNo VGA Port
Fingerprint SensorNo SSD out-of-the-box
Long Battery Backup 
HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 38.1 cms (15") FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office (15s-gr0006au)
33% off
32,490 48,294
Buy now

Price of best gaming laptops at a glance:

1.HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 36,990
2.Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor 35,990
3.HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U 36,990
4.ASUS VivoBook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 35,270
5.HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 40,990
6.MSI Modern 14, Intel i3 37,990
7.Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel i3 38,490
8. RedmiBook 15 Core i3 32,990
9 ASUS VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 32,490
10. HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 35,990

Best 3 important features to check while selecting a gaming laptop under 40000

Here are three things to look for when choosing the best laptop for your budget and needs.

  1. A good CPU & GPU
    Several games are GPU-dependent, while an adequate combination of CPU & GPU is crucial not just for gaming but also for normal day-to-day computing. One of the most important things to remember is you cannot upgrade the CPU or GPU, and so we recommend choosing a laptop with a decent CPU & GPU when selecting a gaming laptop for your budget.
  2. Upgradable RAM & Storage
    There are some gaming laptops that offer RAM and storage upgrade options under 40K. The ideal storage solution is to have both SSDs and HDDs. When making a shortlist, you should look for a laptop with 8 GB RAM and an SSD option.

Display
If you want a pleasant experience that is easy on the eyes, you should opt for a 1080p Full HD display. In the 40K price range, Full HD resolution is quite common. So never settle for anything less than 1080p. Anti-glare screens can be another great feature to have as they can dramatically reduce eye strain.

Best value for money gaming laptop under 40,000

Under Rs.40,000, the HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 can be one of the best gaming laptops. The 14-inch Full-HD display is stunning and pleasing to the eye. Moreover, it has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. This 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs.36,990.

Best overall gaming laptop under 40,000

The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 laptop is one of the best overall since it comes with 256 GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Though the price is slightly over 40K, with a tag of Rs. 40,990, it boasts impressive features. Also, this laptop is worth taking into consideration if having extra storage is important to you. Additionally, it offers good performance and great battery backup.

It comes with a beautiful 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD IPS Display. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8 GB RAM, dual speakers, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD camera.

How to find the perfect gaming laptop under 40,000

Choosing the right laptop can be a challenge since there are so many options available for every budget.

If you want to choose the best gaming laptop, plan ahead before you start shortlisting brands and models. This is because most gaming laptops cannot be upgraded with new hardware. Laptops do not always have the option of upgrading GPUs. Finding the perfect device begins with prioritising the features you need. Each device has pros and cons, so you need to identify the one that meets your requirements and falls within your budget. The CPU & GPU, RAM, Storage, Display, and Ports must be considered carefully.

FAQs

1. How good is the gaming laptop under 40,000 for AAA games?

As each title has its own specific hardware requirements, entry-level gaming laptops may be able to run some of the new AAA titles at low or medium settings, while older titles may run more smoothly at decent settings.

2. Are gaming laptops suitable for everyday use?

Gaming laptops can be used for anything besides gaming. It can be used for video editing, photo manipulation, streaming etc. In general, gaming laptops tend to perform better on normal day-to-day tasks because they have performance-oriented specifications.

3. Do I need an SSD for gaming?

Solid-state drives (SSDs) are more efficient than hard drives (HDDs). SSDs are faster at loading programs than regular HDDs. SSDs are efficient, reliable, and faster than HDDs. Installing the operating system on the SSD can greatly reduce the boot time.

4. What is integrated graphics?

Integrated graphics are GPUs that are built into the processor. These GPUs do not have their own memory banks for graphics and video. As a result, the GPU uses system memory, which is shared with the CPU.The integrated graphics cards are more affordable than their dedicated counterparts, and they produce less heat and consume less power, which allows you to save on battery life.

5. Why do I need a backlit keyboard laptop?

In general, a backlit keyboard can be a good addition, serving the purpose of letting you see the keys in the dark and allowing you to type without difficulty. It is extremely convenient for finding keys that you may not be familiar with.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

