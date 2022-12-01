Sign out
The best indoor grills, a buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 01, 2022 14:37 IST

Summary:

Indoor grills can be a significant investment to make for your cooking and grilling needs. Here you can find a detailed description of some of the best indoor grills in the market in India to make an informed decision that fits your need.

The best indoor grills

There is something unique and delicious about the taste of grilled food. Food cooked on a stove cannot quite reach the juicy and charred taste of a grill. But not everyone can afford the luxury of an outdoor grill. Apart from the accessibility to an open area, weather changes or pollution can also affect your usage of an outdoor grill. Outdoor grills are big, expensive, difficult to use, and dependent on several factors that are simply outside your control. This is why more and more people are opting for the newer and more comfortable option, the indoor grill. Modern technology has made grilling accessible to all from the comfort of your kitchen, without the fuss of gas, charcoal or weather etc.

An indoor grill is ready to use every day and at any time, simply plug it in and cook delicious home-cooked grilled food. They are relatively small and will snuggly fit on your countertop. Indoor grills do not produce smoke or require gas or charcoal to function. Indoor grills also offer much better temperature control and are easy to clean. They are coated with a non-stick coating, and you can clean them by simply wiping them with a cloth. They are a great way to cook low-fat foods and tasty food without the need for a lot of ingredients or spices. Indoor grills are also much safer than outdoor grills as they are easier and simpler to use. But the market is filled with different types of indoor grills, and it can seem like a difficult task to find the best one suited for your personal needs. Well, we did the leg work for you. Relax and go through the list of indoor grills that we have compiled for you with details on their uses, price, size, pros and cons etc:

1. TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Grill

The TOMdoxx Electric smokeless grill has a powerful 2000W heating element and is suitable for grilling any types of meat, seafood and vegetables. The grill has 5 levels to adjust the temperature, giving you much more control over your cooking. It has two plastic handles on both sides that do not conduct heat, making it safe to move and avoid burns. The product is made of iron and also comes with various add-ons like skewers, oil brushes, spatulas etc according to the customer’s need.

Specifications

● Colour: Black

● Material: Iron

● Brand: TOMdoxx

● Dimensions: 33D x 48W x 6H Centimetres

● Wattage: 2000 Watts

● Weight: 1.5 Kilograms

● Voltage: 220 Volts

● Price: Rs. 1799

ProsCons
AffordableQuality can be better
Decent performance all aroundNo User Manual
TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Portable Adjustable Temperature Control Indoor and Outdoor barbeque grill set for home Removable Water Filled Drip Tray With 12 Skewers ( Pack of 1 -Black)
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

2. DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill

The DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque grill is a great indoor and outdoor grill suitable for all kinds of food such as meat, vegetables, cheese etc. This grill also has 5 levels to adjust the temperature, giving a lot of control to the cook. The handles are made out of plastic to avoid heat and burns. This indoor grill is slightly bigger and heavier than the TOMdoxx model. It is suitable for large family gatherings, parties or daily use. The grill is easy to use and easy to clean.

Specifications:

● Colour: Black

● Brand: DK HOME APPLIANCES

● Material: Stainless Steel

● Weight: 2.29 kg

● Dimensions: 45D x 8W x 30H Centimetres

● Wattage: 2000 Watts

● Voltage: 220 Volts

● Price: Rs. 1649

ProsCons
AffordableDelicate
Includes User ManualShort cable
DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill Electric Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill Portable Adjustable Temperature Control, 2000W (Barbeque Grill)
59% off
1,649 3,999
Buy now

3. Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- Stove

Gas O Grill gives customers a unique take on indoor grilling. It’s a grill that can be used on a gas or electric stove. The grill converts your stove into an indoor smokeless barbeque. The Gas O Grill grills your food evenly and thoroughly to give it that smoky charred taste without the need for an electric grill. Simply put the Gas O Grill on top of your stove and start grilling and cooking delicious meals such as naans, lachha paratha, aloo tiki and all types of different veg and nonveg dishes. This grill is perfect to cook low-fat or no-fat dishes.

Specifications:

● Brand: Steemo

● Colour: Black

● Dimensions: ‎35.6 x 35.6 x 6 Centimetres

● Material: Aluminium

● Weight: 1. 2 kg

● Price: Rs. 1950

ProsCons
A good alternative to electric grillsA little expensive
Perfect for oil free cuisinesDoes not cook very evenly
Good qualityWastes too much gas

4. Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master

The multi-functional indoor grill by Warmex is another unique indoor grill that can serve several different functions. It can be used as a grill, as a sandwich maker, as a panini maker and as a toaster. The product can open up to form a grill and can be folded from the middle to act as a sandwich maker. It comes with a year-long warranty. It has a 100°C to 250°C temperature control knob giving you great management over the grilling process. It can also be neatly folded and stored, which will save you a lot of space in the kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 1800-2000
  • WattsWarranty: 1 year
  • Weight: 4.19 Kg
  • Brand: Warmex Home Appliances
  • Price: Rs. 3752

ProsCons
Multi-purposeExpensive
Good length power chord 
Easy to use and clean 
Warmex Electric Indoor Multi Functional Flat Grill Master Sandwich Maker, Griller & Toaster, Panini Press Grill with Non-Stick Double Flat Cooking Plate & Removable Drip Tray, Countertop Sandwich Maker Toaster Easy Storage & Clean- 180Grill (Black, 2000 Watts)
49% off
3,752 7,378
Buy now

5. Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill

Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill is one of the most affordable grills in the market. It is made with stainless steel and has plastic handles for safety. The cooking grid is chrome plated and the heater pipe is stainless steel. It has an adjustable 5-speed temperature control and three height-adjustable grill wires. The grill is made in China by a Chinese manufacturer but follows the health and safety guidelines thoroughly. The grill surface is extra-large covering an area of 14" X 8".

Specifications:

● Weight: 1.95 Kg

● Dimensions: 48 x 30 x 8.5 Centimetres.

● Colour: Black

● Material: Stainless Steel

● Wattage: 2000 Watts

● Voltage: AC 220-240v

● Price: Rs. 1399

ProsCons
Very affordableLow quality
Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Electric Barbeque Grill and Tandoor for Home Electronic PAN with Power Indicator Light - BBQ Grill Tandoori Maker, Removable Water Filled Drip Tray (Black, 2000 Walt)
65% off
1,399 3,999
Buy now

6. KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill

This grill is both an indoor grill and a hot pot. You can grill and cook your food at the same time. Its infrared heating technology provides uniform heat. You can adjust the temperature according to your needs and it has an oil catch device to filter out the excess oil.

Specifications:

  • Voltage: 220V/50HZ
  • Wattage: 1350W
  • Size: 57cm x 12.7cm x 29cm
  • Weight: 899 g
  • Hot Pot: Aluminum Body
  • Color: Black
  • Price: Rs. 2499

ProsCons
Good QualityExpensive
Hot Pot and grill in oneDifficult to clean
KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill With Hot Pot(1 Piece, Black Color)
17% off
2,499 2,999
Buy now

7. AGARO 1600 Watt Barbeque Non-Stick Electric Griller with Toughened Glass Lid, BBQ Grill

The Agaro barbeque electric grill comes with a glass lid to cover it. You can monitor your food and control the smoke and temperature by putting the lid on while grilling. It has two different types of grilling designs on each side, one of the sides is plain and the other side has a classic lined grilling pattern. It has a detailed temperature control scale and is easy to maintain.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 50 x 38 x 34 Centimeters
  • Weight: 3 kg 530 g
  • Wattage: 1600 W
  • Price: Rs. 3699

ProsCons
Glass lid coverHeavy
Different patternsExpensive
AGARO 1600 Watt Barbeque Non-Stick Electric Griller with Toughened Glass Lid, BBQ Grill (Black)
26% off
3,699 4,999
Buy now

Best three features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor GrillLight Weight5 levels of temperature adjustmentThree height-adjustable grill wires
DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque GrillPlastic handles to avoid heatComes with a user manual5 levels of temperature adjustment
Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- StoveUniqueNo electricity neededMore control over temperature
Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill MasterSandwich/panini maker and indoor grill in oneYear-long warranty                Compact size
KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ GrillHot pot and grill in oneKorean designNot very heavy
KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ GrillGlass lidDifferent patterns for grillingEasy to clean

Best value for money

The indoor grill that offers the best value for money is the "DK Home Appliances Barbeque Grill". Priced at Rs. 1649, the DK Home Appliances indoor grill is affordable and yet does not fall through on quality. It offers all the functions that you could ask from a good indoor grill while keeping the price affordable. It comes with five levels to adjust the temperature. It does not weigh a lot nor take up too much space. If you are looking for a good indoor grill but do not want to invest a lot of money then the DK Home Appliance Barbeque grill is the one to choose.

Best overall product

The best overall product is the 'Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master' because of its quality and varied uses. The product is a little expensive but it will be difficult to find a better product on the market. It can be used as a sandwich or panini maker and can also be used as an indoor grill. It can fold from the middle making it usable for various different functions while at the same time, saving space on your kitchen countertop. Its multi-functional use gives the customer all the different features they could ask for from an indoor grill while maintaining a small size. The price of the product is a little high but its quality and features make up for it.

How to find the perfect indoor grill

There are many factors that go into finding the perfect indoor grill that will suit your personal needs:

  1. Quality is the first and most important thing to check. A bad-quality indoor grill will break apart very soon or not function properly. When it comes to electrical products it is always good to pay a little more for quality.
  2. Other important factors to look at are the size, weight and material used in making the grill.
  3. There are some other small things that you should pay attention to like the length of the chord. These small things can slip the mind but then lead to annoyance and limit the use of your indoor grill.
  4. The price of a good indoor grill should not be more than Rs. 5000- Rs. 7000, make sure you are not overpaying for the product.
  5. The indoor grill should always be smokeless, this is the main feature of an indoor grill.

Price list of all the products:

S.No.ProductPrice(Rs)
1.TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Grill1799
2.DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill1649
3.Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- Stove1950
4.Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master3752
5.Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill1399
6.KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill2499
7.AGARO 1600 Watt Barbeque Non-Stick Electric Griller with Toughened Glass Lid, BBQ Grill3699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Q. Would an Indoor Grill be appropriate for me?

A: At times, it's impossible to use an outdoor grill. For instance, you may be living in an area with a cold climate and heavy snow. With the quality of indoor grills available these days, you won't even know the difference between an indoor and an outdoor grill! 

Q. Are Indoor Grills safe?

A: There's a common misconception among people that indoor grills aren't as safe as outdoor grills. This thought arises because of the assumption that indoor grills may lead to accidental fires or carbon monoxide poisoning. Indoor grills, which are mostly electric, are safer than outdoor grills as they don't make use of charcoal. 

Q. If you're short on kitchen space, should you get an indoor grill?

: In the end, it depends upon the grill model that you get. Indoor grills are usually compact and can fit right inside your kitchen. Although, you should still place indoor grills in a ventilated space. Ideally, your kitchen should have windows or exhaust fans.

