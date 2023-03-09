The best indoor grills, a buying guide

The best indoor grills

There is something unique and delicious about the taste of grilled food. Food cooked on a stove cannot quite reach the juicy and charred taste of a grill. But not everyone can afford the luxury of an outdoor grill. Apart from the accessibility to an open area, weather changes or pollution can also affect your usage of an outdoor grill. Outdoor grills are big, expensive, difficult to use, and dependent on several factors that are simply outside your control. This is why more and more people are opting for the newer and more comfortable option, the indoor grill. Modern technology has made grilling accessible to all from the comfort of your kitchen, without the fuss of gas, charcoal or weather etc. An indoor grill is ready to use every day and at any time, simply plug it in and cook delicious home-cooked grilled food. They are relatively small and will snuggly fit on your countertop. Indoor grills do not produce smoke or require gas or charcoal to function. Indoor grills also offer much better temperature control and are easy to clean. They are coated with a non-stick coating, and you can clean them by simply wiping them with a cloth. They are a great way to cook low-fat foods and tasty food without the need for a lot of ingredients or spices. Indoor grills are also much safer than outdoor grills as they are easier and simpler to use. But the market is filled with different types of indoor grills, and it can seem like a difficult task to find the best one suited for your personal needs. Well, we did the leg work for you. Relax and go through the list of indoor grills that we have compiled for you with details on their uses, price, size, pros and cons etc: 1. TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Grill The TOMdoxx Electric smokeless grill has a powerful 2000W heating element and is suitable for grilling any types of meat, seafood and vegetables. The grill has 5 levels to adjust the temperature, giving you much more control over your cooking. It has two plastic handles on both sides that do not conduct heat, making it safe to move and avoid burns. The product is made of iron and also comes with various add-ons like skewers, oil brushes, spatulas etc according to the customer’s need. Specifications ● Colour: Black ● Material: Iron ● Brand: TOMdoxx ● Dimensions: 33D x 48W x 6H Centimetres ● Wattage: 2000 Watts ● Weight: 1.5 Kilograms ● Voltage: 220 Volts ● Price: Rs. 1799

Pros Cons Affordable Quality can be better Decent performance all around No User Manual

2. DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill The DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque grill is a great indoor and outdoor grill suitable for all kinds of food such as meat, vegetables, cheese etc. This grill also has 5 levels to adjust the temperature, giving a lot of control to the cook. The handles are made out of plastic to avoid heat and burns. This indoor grill is slightly bigger and heavier than the TOMdoxx model. It is suitable for large family gatherings, parties or daily use. The grill is easy to use and easy to clean. Specifications: ● Colour: Black ● Brand: DK HOME APPLIANCES ● Material: Stainless Steel ● Weight: 2.29 kg ● Dimensions: 45D x 8W x 30H Centimetres ● Wattage: 2000 Watts ● Voltage: 220 Volts ● Price: Rs. 1649

Pros Cons Affordable Delicate Includes User Manual Short cable

3. Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- Stove Gas O Grill gives customers a unique take on indoor grilling. It’s a grill that can be used on a gas or electric stove. The grill converts your stove into an indoor smokeless barbeque. The Gas O Grill grills your food evenly and thoroughly to give it that smoky charred taste without the need for an electric grill. Simply put the Gas O Grill on top of your stove and start grilling and cooking delicious meals such as naans, lachha paratha, aloo tiki and all types of different veg and nonveg dishes. This grill is perfect to cook low-fat or no-fat dishes. Specifications: ● Brand: Steemo ● Colour: Black ● Dimensions: ‎35.6 x 35.6 x 6 Centimetres ● Material: Aluminium ● Weight: 1. 2 kg ● Price: Rs. 1950

Pros Cons A good alternative to electric grills A little expensive Perfect for oil free cuisines Does not cook very evenly Good quality Wastes too much gas

4. Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master The multi-functional indoor grill by Warmex is another unique indoor grill that can serve several different functions. It can be used as a grill, as a sandwich maker, as a panini maker and as a toaster. The product can open up to form a grill and can be folded from the middle to act as a sandwich maker. It comes with a year-long warranty. It has a 100°C to 250°C temperature control knob giving you great management over the grilling process. It can also be neatly folded and stored, which will save you a lot of space in the kitchen. Specifications: Colour: Black

Wattage: 1800-2000

WattsWarranty: 1 year

Weight: 4.19 Kg

Brand: Warmex Home Appliances

Price: Rs. 3752

Pros Cons Multi-purpose Expensive Good length power chord Easy to use and clean

5. Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill is one of the most affordable grills in the market. It is made with stainless steel and has plastic handles for safety. The cooking grid is chrome plated and the heater pipe is stainless steel. It has an adjustable 5-speed temperature control and three height-adjustable grill wires. The grill is made in China by a Chinese manufacturer but follows the health and safety guidelines thoroughly. The grill surface is extra-large covering an area of 14" X 8". Specifications: ● Weight: 1.95 Kg ● Dimensions: 48 x 30 x 8.5 Centimetres. ● Colour: Black ● Material: Stainless Steel ● Wattage: 2000 Watts ● Voltage: AC 220-240v ● Price: Rs. 1399

Pros Cons Very affordable Low quality

6. KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill This grill is both an indoor grill and a hot pot. You can grill and cook your food at the same time. Its infrared heating technology provides uniform heat. You can adjust the temperature according to your needs and it has an oil catch device to filter out the excess oil. Specifications: Voltage: 220V/50HZ

Wattage: 1350W

Size: 57cm x 12.7cm x 29cm

Weight: 899 g

Hot Pot: Aluminum Body

Color: Black

Price: Rs. 2499

Pros Cons Good Quality Expensive Hot Pot and grill in one Difficult to clean

7. AGARO 1600 Watt Barbeque Non-Stick Electric Griller with Toughened Glass Lid, BBQ Grill The Agaro barbeque electric grill comes with a glass lid to cover it. You can monitor your food and control the smoke and temperature by putting the lid on while grilling. It has two different types of grilling designs on each side, one of the sides is plain and the other side has a classic lined grilling pattern. It has a detailed temperature control scale and is easy to maintain. Specifications: Dimensions: 50 x 38 x 34 Centimeters

Weight: 3 kg 530 g

Wattage: 1600 W

Price: Rs. 3699

Pros Cons Glass lid cover Heavy Different patterns Expensive

Best three features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill Light Weight 5 levels of temperature adjustment Three height-adjustable grill wires DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill Plastic handles to avoid heat Comes with a user manual 5 levels of temperature adjustment Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- Stove Unique No electricity needed More control over temperature Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master Sandwich/panini maker and indoor grill in one Year-long warranty Compact size KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill Hot pot and grill in one Korean design Not very heavy KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill Glass lid Different patterns for grilling Easy to clean

Best value for money The indoor grill that offers the best value for money is the "DK Home Appliances Barbeque Grill". Priced at Rs. 1649, the DK Home Appliances indoor grill is affordable and yet does not fall through on quality. It offers all the functions that you could ask from a good indoor grill while keeping the price affordable. It comes with five levels to adjust the temperature. It does not weigh a lot nor take up too much space. If you are looking for a good indoor grill but do not want to invest a lot of money then the DK Home Appliance Barbeque grill is the one to choose. Best overall product The best overall product is the 'Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master' because of its quality and varied uses. The product is a little expensive but it will be difficult to find a better product on the market. It can be used as a sandwich or panini maker and can also be used as an indoor grill. It can fold from the middle making it usable for various different functions while at the same time, saving space on your kitchen countertop. Its multi-functional use gives the customer all the different features they could ask for from an indoor grill while maintaining a small size. The price of the product is a little high but its quality and features make up for it. How to find the perfect indoor grill There are many factors that go into finding the perfect indoor grill that will suit your personal needs: Quality is the first and most important thing to check. A bad-quality indoor grill will break apart very soon or not function properly. When it comes to electrical products it is always good to pay a little more for quality. Other important factors to look at are the size, weight and material used in making the grill. There are some other small things that you should pay attention to like the length of the chord. These small things can slip the mind but then lead to annoyance and limit the use of your indoor grill. The price of a good indoor grill should not be more than Rs. 5000- Rs. 7000, make sure you are not overpaying for the product. The indoor grill should always be smokeless, this is the main feature of an indoor grill. Price list of all the products:

S.No. Product Price(Rs) 1. TOMdoxx 2000W Electric Smokeless Grill 1799 2. DK HOME APPLIANCES Barbeque Grill 1649 3. Gas O Grill Gas Grill PAN- Stove 1950 4. Warmex Electric Indoor Multi-Functional Grill Master 3752 5. Toriox Smokeless Indoor/Outdoor Grill 1399 6. KRETIX Electric Non Stick 2 In 1 Multifunctional Korean Indoor BBQ Grill 2499 7. AGARO 1600 Watt Barbeque Non-Stick Electric Griller with Toughened Glass Lid, BBQ Grill 3699