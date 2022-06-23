The best laptops under ₹ 20000 price bracket in India; buying guide By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Summary: There are several great laptops in the Rs. 20,000 price bracket, most of which are equipped with Intel Celeron Dual-Core processors and are well suited to everyday use.

Consider this guide if you have a budget of around ₹20,000 to spend on a new laptop and are overwhelmed by the options available on the market. With complete specs and pricing information, we have included some of the best laptops from brands like Lenovo, HP, AVITA, Asus etc. The internet and social media have made laptops a necessity instead of a luxury. Whether they're used for entertainment, education, or personal reasons, they fit a variety of budgets and specifications. Some brands have released laptops with decent specifications for less than the price of a mid-range smartphone. Here are the best laptops under 20,000 in India: 1. AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual Core One of our top recommendations is the AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual-Core, a notebook that features an 11.6-inch display and a compact design. This laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron Dual-Core processor. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10. It has a touch screen, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 Intel Celeron Dual Core is available for Rs.21,490. Even though it's slightly out of the Rs. 20,000 price range, you may be able to get it for a reduced price with deals and bank offers.

Pros Cons Windows 10 OS 1.1GHz CPU Upgradeable Storage Low Storage Compact & Light Weight Only 1 USB Port MS Office Package Touch Screen

Price: ₹ 21,490

21,490 Display: 11.6 inch Full-HD IPS touchscreen

11.6 inch Full-HD IPS touchscreen OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor

Intel UHD Graphic Processor Processor: Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz

2. HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor It has an 11.6-inch Anti-glare display. The laptop is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and runs on MediaTek MT8183. It has a stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. This HP Chromebook 11a with MediaTek MT8183 retails for Rs. 19,490.

Pros Cons Compact & Light Weight Average Battery Backup Touch Screen Average Performance Anti-glare display Limited port selection Fast Charging

Price: ₹ 19,490

19,490 Display: 11.6 Inch diagonal, HD, Anti-glare, touch screen, 1366 x 768

11.6 Inch diagonal, HD, Anti-glare, touch screen, 1366 x 768 OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Graphics: MediaTek Integrated Graphics

MediaTek Integrated Graphics Processor: MediaTek MT8183 Processor Speed: ‎2.0 GHz

3. HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education AMD A4-9120C It features an 11.6-inch HD Anti-glare display. With its AMD A4-9120C APU dual-core processor, this laptop has 4 GB RAM and 32 GB SSD storage. It has a dual stereo Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is currently available for Rs. 20,288.

Pros cons Compact & Light Weight Average Battery Backup Anti-glare Display Average Performance Backlit Keyboard Low Storage Multiple Port Options

Price: ₹ 20,288.

20,288. Display: 11.6-inch (1366x768)

11.6-inch (1366x768) OS: ‎Chrome OS

‎Chrome OS Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM

4 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM Storage: 32 GB SSD

32 GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: AMD A4-9120C APU Dual Core Processor Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz base clock, up to 2.4 GHz max boost

4. AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB With its 14-inch Full HD display, it offers stunning visuals. This Celeron-N4020 laptop offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage and comes preloaded with Windows 10. The device features a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Microphone, and a 720p HD Camera. You can buy the AVITA Essential Refresh for Rs. 22,999.

Pros Cons Full HD Anti-Glare Display Average Battery Backup 128 GB Storage Speaker Volume Windows 10 Camera Position Decent Performance

‎Price: ₹22,999 Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)

14-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB DDR4

4 GB DDR4 Storage: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel UHD Graphics 600 Processor: Celeron-N4020

Celeron-N4020 Processor Speed:‎1.1 GHz, Max speed 2.8 GHz

5. Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11, Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It is equipped with 4 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD powered by a Celeron N4000 processor. This model comes with an internal digital mic, a 720p HD camera, and a dual speaker. Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11 is priced at Rs. 18,463.

Pros Cons Great Decent performance No Anti-glare Screen 15.6-inch Anti-glare Full HD IPS screen Speaker Volume 128 GB SSD Average Performance Lightweight and easy to carry

Price: ₹ 18,463

18,463 Display: 11.6-inch FHD IPS(1920x1080)

11.6-inch FHD IPS(1920x1080) OS: Ubuntu

Ubuntu Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4GB RAM (LPDDR4)

4GB RAM (LPDDR4) Storage: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel UHD Graphics 600 Processor: Celeron N4000 Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz Base Speed, Up to 2.60 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

6. HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 It has a 14-inch HD Anti-glare Display IPS Display. It is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and is powered by an AMD A4-9120C processor. It has a stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. This HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 is available for Rs. 16,269 from Amazon.

Pros Cons Compact Design Limited Storage Capacity 14-inch Anti-glare Full HD IPS screen Average Performance Multiple Port Options No VGA Port Light Weight

Price: ₹ 16,269

16,269 Display: 14-inch IPS (1366 x 768 Resolution)

14-inch IPS (1366 x 768 Resolution) OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage: 32GB eMMC

32GB eMMC Graphics: Radeon R4 Graphics

Radeon R4 Graphics Processor: AMD A4-9120C Processor Speed:1.6 GHz base clock, 2.4 GHz maximum boost clock

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 This laptop features an 11.6-inch Anti-glare HD display. This laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It has all the essentials with a 720p HD camera, an internal digital mic, and a speaker. You can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron for Rs. 17,490.

Pros Cons Great Battery Backup Limited Storage Capacity Compact & Light Weight Average Display Anti-glare Display No VGA Port USB 3.0 & Card Reader

‎Price: ₹17,490 Display: 11.6-inch HD(1366x768)

11.6-inch HD(1366x768) OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD

Intel Integrated UHD Processor: Celeron N4020 Processor Speed:1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max)

8. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 It has an 11.6-inch HD display. This Intel Celeron N4020-powered laptop is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10. It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 is available for Rs. 23,890.

Pros Cons Anti-glare Screen Average Display Windows OS Limited Ports 256 GB SSD No VGA Port Slick & Compact Design

Price: ₹ 23,890

23,890 Display: 11.6-inch HD(1366x768)

11.6-inch HD(1366x768) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB DDR4

4 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel UHD Graphics 600 Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Speed:1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max)

9. ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core It offers an 11.6-inch HD Anti-glare Display. This Intel Celeron Dual Core laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. You can get an ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core at the price of Rs. 18,490.

Pros Cons Anti-glare Screen Limited Storage LightWeight & Compact Limited Ports USB 3.0 Ports Average Display Decent Webcam Average Performance

Price: ₹ 18,490

18,490 Display: 11.6-inch HD LED Backlit - Anti-glare

11.6-inch HD LED Backlit - Anti-glare OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB LPDDR4

4 GB LPDDR4 Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Graphics: Intel Integrated

Intel Integrated Processor: Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor Speed:1.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.4 GHz

10. AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 It comes with a 14-inch IPS HD Display. This laptop is powered by an AMD APU Dual Core A6 and features 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB solid-state drive (SSD). It comes loaded with Windows 10. It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 is available at a price of Rs. 19,889.

Pros Cons 128 GB SSD Average Display Windows 10 No VGA Port USB 3.0 Ports Average Performance Decent Webcam

‎Price: ₹19,889 Display: 14-inch HD IPS (1366 x 768)

14-inch HD IPS (1366 x 768) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion

Li-Ion Ram: 4 GB DDR4

4 GB DDR4 Storage: 128 GB SDD

128 GB SDD Graphics: AMD Radeon R4

AMD Radeon R4 Processor: AMD APU Dual Core A6

AMD APU Dual Core A6 Processor Speed: ‎2.6 GHz base clock, up to 2.8 GHz max boost clock

Price of best laptops under ₹ 20000 at a glance:

1. AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual Core ₹ 21,490 2. HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor. ₹ 19,490 3. HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education AMD A4-9120C ₹ 20,288 4. AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB ₹ 22,999 5. Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11, Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 ₹ 18,463 6. HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 ₹ 16,269 7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 ₹ 17,099 8. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 ₹ 23,890 9. ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core ₹ 18,490 10. AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 ₹ 19,889

3 important features to check while selecting a laptop under ₹20000 The following are 3 things to consider when selecting the best laptop for your budget and needs. 1.A good processor

It is essential to have a good processor since this cannot be upgraded in the future. Even though the options in this price range are limited, you can still pick the one that offers good processing speed at your best price. ‎2. RAM & Storage In general, the more RAM, the better it can handle day-to-day activities. For this price range, 4GB RAM is common. In terms of storage, SSDs are a better option than other storage options, thanks to their speed and reliability. Also, make sure that the laptop meets your storage needs, as not all laptops in this price range offer upgradeable storage. 3. Display In this price range, HD Displays are the most common; however, some laptops are available with Full HD displays. An Anti-glare screen can also be a great feature since it can considerably reduce eye strain. Also, choosing the right screen size that fits your needs and budget is essential. Best value for money laptop under Rs. 20,000 Under Rs.20,000, the AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 can provide the best value for money. This device comes with a 14-inch IPS HD display that looks decent enough to the eye. It also has 4 GB of RAM, a 128 GB SSD, and Windows 10 pre-installed. This AMD APU Dual Core A6-powered laptop is priced at Rs.19,889. Best overall This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 with Windows 10 comes with 256GB SSD, making it one of the best laptops overall. At Rs. 23,890, it is a bit above the 20k mark; however, if having extra storage is important to you, then you should certainly consider this laptop. It has decent performance and good battery life. It has an 11.6-inch HD display. This Intel Celeron N4020-powered laptop has 4 GB RAM, an internal digital mic, a 720p HD camera, and a built-in speaker. How to find the perfect laptop for around ₹20,000? Choosing the perfect laptop can be difficult as there are countless options to choose from, and there are options for almost every budget. It's nearly impossible to upgrade a laptop with new hardware in most cases, which is why planning ahead before you start shortlisting is key to choosing the best laptop. Not every laptop has an option to upgrade the storage. There are pros and cons to every device, so prioritising the features that you're looking for is important to take the first step. The main features to consider are CPUs, GPUs, RAM, storage, displays, operating systems, and ports. FAQs 1.Can you play a gaming laptop for under ₹20,000?

Laptops priced around ₹20,000 aren't equipped with enough specs for gaming.Depending on your laptop and the game's requirements, you may be able to run old titles at low settings. 2.Are ₹20,000 laptops good for everyday use? These laptops might be good for general day-to-day tasks such as browsing, online meetings, and online education, but it depends on your use. Be sure to check for the minimum system requirement of the software you are planning to use before selecting the laptop that fits your budget. 3.Do I need an SSD? Solid-state drives (SSDs) are better than standard hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs can load programs faster than HDDs. SSDs are more efficient, reliable, and quicker than HDDs. Installing the operating system on an SSD can significantly reduce boot time. 4.What is an Anti-glare display?

A screen with an Anti-glare coating reflects light rather than absorbing it. As a result, you can use it outside or in bright lighting situations without being bothered by reflections.