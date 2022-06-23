Story Saved
The best laptops under 20000 price bracket in India; buying guide

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jun 23, 2022 22:10 IST
Summary:

There are several great laptops in the Rs. 20,000 price bracket, most of which are equipped with Intel Celeron Dual-Core processors and are well suited to everyday use.

The best laptops under  20000 price bracket in India

Consider this guide if you have a budget of around 20,000 to spend on a new laptop and are overwhelmed by the options available on the market. With complete specs and pricing information, we have included some of the best laptops from brands like Lenovo, HP, AVITA, Asus etc.

The internet and social media have made laptops a necessity instead of a luxury. Whether they're used for entertainment, education, or personal reasons, they fit a variety of budgets and specifications.

Some brands have released laptops with decent specifications for less than the price of a mid-range smartphone. Here are the best laptops under 20,000 in India:

1. AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual Core

One of our top recommendations is the AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual-Core, a notebook that features an 11.6-inch display and a compact design. This laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron Dual-Core processor. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10.

It has a touch screen, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 Intel Celeron Dual Core is available for Rs.21,490. Even though it's slightly out of the Rs. 20,000 price range, you may be able to get it for a reduced price with deals and bank offers.

ProsCons
Windows 10 OS1.1GHz CPU
Upgradeable StorageLow Storage
Compact & Light WeightOnly 1 USB Port
MS Office Package 
Touch Screen 
  • Price: 21,490
  • Display: 11.6 inch Full-HD IPS touchscreen
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor
  • Processor: Intel Celeron Dual Core

Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz

AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual Core 11.6 inches (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Windows 10 Home) NS12T5IN021P 2 in 1 Laptop (Charcoal Grey, 1.327 kg)
15% off
19,990 23,490
Buy now

2. HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor

It has an 11.6-inch Anti-glare display. The laptop is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and runs on MediaTek MT8183.

It has a stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. This HP Chromebook 11a with MediaTek MT8183 retails for Rs. 19,490.

ProsCons
Compact & Light WeightAverage Battery Backup
Touch ScreenAverage Performance
Anti-glare displayLimited port selection
Fast Charging 
  • Price: 19,490
  • Display: 11.6 Inch diagonal, HD, Anti-glare, touch screen, 1366 x 768
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Graphics: MediaTek Integrated Graphics
  • Processor: MediaTek MT8183

Processor Speed: ‎2.0 GHz

HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor 11.6 inch(29.5 cm) Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop (4 GB RAM/64 GB eMMC/ Chrome OS 64 /Fast Charge/Google Assistant/Indigo Blue/1.07Kg), na0002MU, 1.07Kg
29% off
18,990 26,663
Buy now

3. HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education AMD A4-9120C

It features an 11.6-inch HD Anti-glare display. With its AMD A4-9120C APU dual-core processor, this laptop has 4 GB RAM and 32 GB SSD storage.

It has a dual stereo Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is currently available for Rs. 20,288.

Proscons
Compact & Light WeightAverage Battery Backup
Anti-glare DisplayAverage Performance
Backlit KeyboardLow Storage
Multiple Port Options 
  • Price: 20,288.
  • Display: 11.6-inch (1366x768)
  • OS: ‎Chrome OS
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM
  • Storage: 32 GB SSD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Processor: AMD A4-9120C APU Dual Core Processor

Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz base clock, up to 2.4 GHz max boost

HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education AMD A4-9120C 4GB 32GB eMMC 11.6-inch WLED HD Webcam Chrome OS
20% off
20,175 25,218
Buy now

4. AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB

With its 14-inch Full HD display, it offers stunning visuals. This Celeron-N4020 laptop offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage and comes preloaded with Windows 10.

The device features a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Microphone, and a 720p HD Camera. You can buy the AVITA Essential Refresh for Rs. 22,999.

ProsCons
Full HD Anti-Glare DisplayAverage Battery Backup
128 GB StorageSpeaker Volume
Windows 10Camera Position
Decent Performance 

Price: 22,999

  • Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 128 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron-N4020
  • Processor Speed:‎1.1 GHz, Max speed 2.8 GHz
AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB 14-inch/35.56 cm(Intel Celeron-N4020/4GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/FHD/Integrated Graphics), Matt Black
15% off
21,990 25,990
Buy now

5. Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11, Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It is equipped with 4 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD powered by a Celeron N4000 processor.

This model comes with an internal digital mic, a 720p HD camera, and a dual speaker. Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11 is priced at Rs. 18,463.

ProsCons
Great Decent performanceNo Anti-glare Screen
15.6-inch Anti-glare Full HD IPS screenSpeaker Volume
128 GB SSDAverage Performance
Lightweight and easy to carry 
  • Price: 18,463
  • Display: 11.6-inch FHD IPS(1920x1080)
  • OS: Ubuntu
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4GB RAM (LPDDR4)
  • Storage: 128 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4000

Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz Base Speed, Up to 2.60 GHz Turbo Boost Speed

6. HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4

It has a 14-inch HD Anti-glare Display IPS Display. It is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and is powered by an AMD A4-9120C processor.

It has a stereo speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. This HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 is available for Rs. 16,269 from Amazon.

ProsCons
Compact DesignLimited Storage Capacity
14-inch Anti-glare Full HD IPS screenAverage Performance
Multiple Port OptionsNo VGA Port
Light Weight 
  • Price: 16,269
  • Display: 14-inch IPS (1366 x 768 Resolution)
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram:4GB RAM
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC
  • Graphics: Radeon R4 Graphics
  • Processor: AMD A4-9120C

Processor Speed:1.6 GHz base clock, 2.4 GHz maximum boost clock

HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 14-inch(35.6 cm) HD(1366 x 768), Anti-Glare Display (4GB RAM/32GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Chalkboard Gray/1.57 Kg) - 7QU82PA
42% off
16,100 27,668
Buy now

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020

This laptop features an 11.6-inch Anti-glare HD display. This laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor.

It has all the essentials with a 720p HD camera, an internal digital mic, and a speaker. You can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron for Rs. 17,490.

ProsCons
Great Battery BackupLimited Storage Capacity
Compact & Light WeightAverage Display
Anti-glare DisplayNo VGA Port
USB 3.0 & Card Reader 

Price: 17,490

  • Display: 11.6-inch HD(1366x768)
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD
  • Processor: Celeron N4020

Processor Speed:1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' HD Laptop (4GB/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Upto 10hr Battery/2W HD Speaker/Platinum Grey/1.12Kg), 82BA001PHA
30% off
17,490 24,840
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020

It has an 11.6-inch HD display. This Intel Celeron N4020-powered laptop is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10.

It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 is available for Rs. 23,890.

ProsCons
Anti-glare ScreenAverage Display
Windows OSLimited Ports
256 GB SSDNo VGA Port
Slick & Compact Design 
  • Price: 23,890
  • Display: 11.6-inch HD(1366x768)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Processor Speed:1.1 GHz (Base) - 2.8 GHz (Max)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' HD Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
32% off
23,880 34,890
Buy now

9. ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core

It offers an 11.6-inch HD Anti-glare Display. This Intel Celeron Dual Core laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. You can get an ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core at the price of Rs. 18,490.

ProsCons
Anti-glare ScreenLimited Storage
LightWeight & CompactLimited Ports
USB 3.0 PortsAverage Display
Decent WebcamAverage Performance
  • Price: 18,490
  • Display: 11.6-inch HD LED Backlit - Anti-glare
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB LPDDR4
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated
  • Processor: Intel Celeron Dual Core

Processor Speed:1.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.4 GHz

ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core 11.6 inches Thin and Light Laptop (4 GB/32 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) C223NA-GJ0074 (Grey, 1 Kg)
16% off
18,490 21,990
Buy now

10. AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4

It comes with a 14-inch IPS HD Display. This laptop is powered by an AMD APU Dual Core A6 and features 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB solid-state drive (SSD). It comes loaded with Windows 10.

It has a dual Speaker, an Internal Digital Mic, and a 720p HD Camera. AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 is available at a price of Rs. 19,889.

ProsCons
128 GB SSDAverage Display
Windows 10No VGA Port
USB 3.0 PortsAverage Performance
Decent Webcam 

Price: 19,889

  • Display: 14-inch HD IPS (1366 x 768)
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Battery: Li-Ion
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 128 GB SDD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon R4
  • Processor: AMD APU Dual Core A6
  • Processor Speed: ‎2.6 GHz base clock, up to 2.8 GHz max boost clock
AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/128GB SSD /Windows 10 Home) 1.34 kg Shadow Grey
22% off
21,881 27,990
Buy now

Price of best laptops under 20000 at a glance:

1.AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 Intel Celeron Dual Core 21,490
2.HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor. 19,490
3.HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education AMD A4-9120C 20,288
4.AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB 22,999
5.Coconics Enabler Laptop C1C11, Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 18,463
6.HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 16,269
7.Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 17,099
8.Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 23,890
9.ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core 18,490
10.AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 19,889

3 important features to check while selecting a laptop under 20000

The following are 3 things to consider when selecting the best laptop for your budget and needs.

1.A good processor
It is essential to have a good processor since this cannot be upgraded in the future. Even though the options in this price range are limited, you can still pick the one that offers good processing speed at your best price.

‎2. RAM & Storage

In general, the more RAM, the better it can handle day-to-day activities. For this price range, 4GB RAM is common. In terms of storage, SSDs are a better option than other storage options, thanks to their speed and reliability. Also, make sure that the laptop meets your storage needs, as not all laptops in this price range offer upgradeable storage.

3. Display

In this price range, HD Displays are the most common; however, some laptops are available with Full HD displays. An Anti-glare screen can also be a great feature since it can considerably reduce eye strain. Also, choosing the right screen size that fits your needs and budget is essential.

Best value for money laptop under Rs. 20,000

Under Rs.20,000, the AVITA PURA E14 AMD APU Dual Core A6 can provide the best value for money. This device comes with a 14-inch IPS HD display that looks decent enough to the eye. It also has 4 GB of RAM, a 128 GB SSD, and Windows 10 pre-installed. This AMD APU Dual Core A6-powered laptop is priced at Rs.19,889.

Best overall

This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 with Windows 10 comes with 256GB SSD, making it one of the best laptops overall. At Rs. 23,890, it is a bit above the 20k mark; however, if having extra storage is important to you, then you should certainly consider this laptop. It has decent performance and good battery life.

It has an 11.6-inch HD display. This Intel Celeron N4020-powered laptop has 4 GB RAM, an internal digital mic, a 720p HD camera, and a built-in speaker.

How to find the perfect laptop for around 20,000?

Choosing the perfect laptop can be difficult as there are countless options to choose from, and there are options for almost every budget.

It's nearly impossible to upgrade a laptop with new hardware in most cases, which is why planning ahead before you start shortlisting is key to choosing the best laptop. Not every laptop has an option to upgrade the storage. There are pros and cons to every device, so prioritising the features that you're looking for is important to take the first step. The main features to consider are CPUs, GPUs, RAM, storage, displays, operating systems, and ports.

FAQs

1.Can you play a gaming laptop for under 20,000?
Laptops priced around 20,000 aren't equipped with enough specs for gaming.Depending on your laptop and the game's requirements, you may be able to run old titles at low settings.

2.Are 20,000 laptops good for everyday use?

These laptops might be good for general day-to-day tasks such as browsing, online meetings, and online education, but it depends on your use. Be sure to check for the minimum system requirement of the software you are planning to use before selecting the laptop that fits your budget.

3.Do I need an SSD?

Solid-state drives (SSDs) are better than standard hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs can load programs faster than HDDs. SSDs are more efficient, reliable, and quicker than HDDs. Installing the operating system on an SSD can significantly reduce boot time.

4.What is an Anti-glare display?
A screen with an Anti-glare coating reflects light rather than absorbing it. As a result, you can use it outside or in bright lighting situations without being bothered by reflections.

5.Is 4GB RAM enough for a laptop?

In most cases, 4GB of RAM will be sufficient to run Windows 10 smoothly. With 4GB RAM, the operating system will be capable of running multiple basic applications at the same time without any problems.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

