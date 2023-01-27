The top 10 flagship smartphones compared

Best smartphone in market

A smartphone is a sim-included telephone with an integrated chipset and other features not originally associated with telephones, such as web browsing, operating system, and the ability to run software applications. A smartphone is a full-featured mobile phone equipped with personal computer-like functionality. It is the most efficient way of being mobile and carrying your office with you. Using a mobile phone allows you to send a text email, make calls and access a full menu of computer capabilities. In simple words, you can perform anything you can on a computer on a smartphone. Product List 1. IQOO 11 5G IQOO 11 5G is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform that adopts TSMC 4NMprocess, which has 10% higher CPU peak performance and 20% higher GPU peak performance than 8+ Gen1. It comes with a 2K AMOLED display with 77.8% more pixels than the 1080 p display. IQOO 11 has a 120W flash charge charger that can charge 50% battery in 8 minutes and 100% in just 25 mins. You can enjoy better gaming and photography experience, which can increase the frame rate. It allows the user to shoot better night videos/photos. It has a GN5 sensor's dual pixel pro-technology, which improves the autofocus function of the phone with the sensor of 50 MP in resolution. Specifications: Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO 11 5G

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: Funtouch OS 13 with Android version 13

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Superfast 120W charging speeds The telephoto sensor could be better Excellent performance Bloatware Capable display with Decent Camera

2. Google Pixel 7 5G Google Pixel 7 5G smartphone gives you a smooth and brilliant user interface with innovative features. Google Tensor G2 makes the pixel 7 faster, more secure, and more efficient and delivers even more helpful features. Pixel 7 camera takes incredible photos and videos in detail and stunning colours. To get super sharp close-ups without an extra telephoto lens as it includes super Res Zoom. It has a 6.3-inch super-sharp display with vivid rich colours. In addition, this phone has a fast & responsive screen for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps. Specifications: Brand: Google

Model Name: Pixel 7

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: Android 13.0

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Display: OLED with 90Hz refresh rate

Pros Cons Premium Design and Great Cameras The battery could have been better In-house Google Tensor 2 Chipset No Expandable Storage

3. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Xiaomi 12 pro 5G has the true power of a triple camera setup. The large 50 MP Sony IMX 707 captures up to 120% more light with top-class cinematography. The 6.73 WQHD,120HZ Amoled display with AdaptiveSync pro is a master in clarity, smoothness, and brightness, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. The flagship snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor provides groundbreaking performance. It has a super big 2900mm vapour chamber and three graphite sheets that provide an advanced cooling system. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: T21

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: MIUI 13, Android 12

Cellular Technology: Supports 5G/ 4G / 3G/ 2G

Pros Cons Crisp display and Great cameras Too big to hold and Can run hot sometimes Value for money High chances of accidental touch inputs Hi-res audio MIUI still has scope for improvement Powerful processor

4. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G The Samsung Galaxy S22 flaunts a 6.1 inches AMOLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate. The display is smooth and brighter because of 1300 nits brightness. S22 runs Android 12 OS with One UI 4.0.smartphone has slim bezels that flow into a symmetrical polished frame for an expansive, balanced display with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 6.1-inch AMOLED display Lacks microSD card support 120W fast charging support Only 25W fast charging support Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Android 12

5. OnePlus 10T 5G One plus is one of the top choices in this price range, with a 16 GB RAM variant. The device has a premium design language that makes it stand out. The phone is equipped with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 plus Gen1 chipset. It has an excellent display, making it one of the best models in this price range. In addition, this smartphone has flagship-level cameras and compatibility for ultra-fast charging. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus 10T 5G

Network Service Provider: Available For All Carriers

OS: OxygenOS

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Premium Design with 10-bit AMOLED display No Telephoto lens 120Hz screen refresh rate The rear panel is smudgy Flagship performance and Good Cameras Ultra-fast charging support

6. IQOO 9T 5G IQOO 9T has a colour-enriched display with a refresh rate of120 HZ and a premium set of configurations that will give the best-animated experience for games and movies. The 4700mAh powerful battery of the device is built with an array electrode structure and dual half-voltage charging chips to increase the charging power with a 120W flash charger. The display size is 6.78 inches, and it also offers fluid visuals. This smartphone is one of the best options in this price segment. The handset is loaded with flagship hardware and offers a great display, making it a good gaming smartphone. Specifications: Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO 9T 5G

Network Service Provider: Available For All Carriers

OS: Funtouch Android 12

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Premium Design with 60Hz AMOLED Display Bloatware Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor The Camera is a bit inconsistent Excellent Battery Life with 120W Ultra Fast Charging Support

7. OnePlus 10 Pro Oneplus 10 pro is another premium flagship offering from the brand. The smartphone promises seamless visuals and detailed portraits. The phone has a display of 6.7 inches fluid Amoled with an LTPO refresh rate of 120HZ with features of natural tone display for colour enhancement, auto-brightness, bright HDR video mode, night mode, and ultra high-resolution video. It has a Sony IMX 789 Lens 48 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 8 MP Telephoto lens front camera of 32 MP.smartphone has a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Oxygen OS based on Android 12 with 5000 mAh battery & 80W super VOOC charger. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus 10 Pro

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: OxygenOS

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Excellent display & Premium design Not a massive leap with cameras Top-notch performance No IP rating 80W fast charger in the box The rear camera housing picks up smudges Competitive starting price

8. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is the world’s 1st 4nm dimensional 9000 5G processor with FHD Dual curved Amoled display for truly brilliant vision with a 120HZ refresh rate for super smooth touch response. It has a 50 MP ultra large Aperture retractable portrait lens, 50 MP ISOCELL 3.0, a 7p lens for noise reduction, and a 32 MP front camera. It has 12 GB RAM, which is expandable up to 5GB to make a total of 17 GB RAM—the 5160 mAh segment's best battery with a 45W in-box charger & anti-oil ultra-fast display fingerprint. Specifications: Brand: Tecno

Model Name: Phantom X2 Pro

OSL: HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons The Dimensity 9000 chip offers excellent performance and modern features. Lack of optical image stabilization and autofocus of the Camera can be unreliable. The 120Hz screen allows for high-frame-rate gaming. The display doesn't support HDR video & doesn't get very bright and Solid all-around camera performance and a unique zoom camera

9. Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 is a premium handset with a great list of features backed by a decent battery panel. Among all the camera layouts loaded with captures seamless shots, while the Dolby atmos audio keeps everyone entertained. It has a 6.1-inch super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield which is more rigid than any smartphone glass.A14 Bionic chip is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. It has an advanced dual camera system with 12 MP Ultra Wide cameras, with Night mode, Deep Fusion, smart HDR3, and 4K Dolby vision HDR recording. Specifications: Brand: Apple

Model Name: iPhone 12 128GB Blue

Operating System: IOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Excellent design and in-hand feel Spotty network performance Good power efficiency and Reliable performance Charging speeds could be better Best value among all the iPhone 12s

10. Realme GT 2 Pro The Realme GT 2 pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that delivers top-grade performance. The phone has a top-notch display that makes video consumption a delightful experience. Unfortunately, the device has no wireless charging support and no IP rate. If you are looking for a flagship smartphone on a budget and want a unique design, then Realm GT 2 Pro can be considered a good option. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme GT 2 Pro

Network Service Provider: Available for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 120Hz AMOLED Display No IP rating Flagship performance No wireless charging Unique Paper Tech Design 65W fast charging support

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IQOO 11 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor with 8 GB RAM 6.78 inches AMOLED Display Android v13 OS 50 MP,13 MP, 8 MP Rear Camera, 16 MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery Google Pixel 7 5G On-screen Fingerprint Sensor 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory 4355 mAh battery with Fast charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes Wireless Charging Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor 6.73 inches AMOLED Display with 4600 mAh Battery 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Triple Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Stunning triple Camera on the rear face configuration 45W Fast Charging and Wireless charging 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Triple Rear Camera 10 MP Front Camera OnePlus 10T 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor with 16 GB RAM 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera, 16 MP Front Camera 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display IQOO 9T 5G On-screen optical fingerprint sensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor 12GB RAM 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Triple Rear Camera 16 MP Front Camera OnePlus 10 ProUltra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor with 8 GB RAM 48 MP , 50 MP ,8 MP Rear Camera & 32 MP Front Camera 5000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC Charging Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Processor with 12 GB RAM 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP Triple Rear Camera,32 MP Front Camera 6.8 inches AMOLED Display with 5160 mAh Battery Apple iPhone 12 Apple A14 Bionic Processor 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera with 12 MP Front Camera 6.1 inches OLED Display realme GT 2 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor 8GB RAM 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera with 32 MP Front Camera 6.7 inches AMOLED Display with 5000 mAh Battery

Best overall product Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the products are loaded with the latest features and are budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the best overall product. In addition, Galaxy S22 opted for a 120 HZ refresh rate, which makes scrolling smoother compared to other phones. Best value for money With a suggestion, Oneplus 10T 5G is excellent when it comes to performance. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 powers this smartphone soC. In the heating department, the smartphone has shown significant improvement. Compared to other smartphones, this phone is better at handling the heat. Q. How to find the perfect smartphone? So many smartphone brands are available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. Firstly decide the budget you want to invest before choosing a perfect smartphone. as mobile phones come in all models and designs. Everyone wants to buy smartphones within their budget range. Then you need to spend your time searching for product offers and discounts. Then choose the features you want on your smartphone. You also need to check the review section. Product price list

Product Price IQOO 11 5G RS. 59999 Google Pixel 7 5G RS. 51499 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G RS. 54999 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G RS. 52999 OnePlus 10T 5G RS. 55999 IQOO 9T 5G RS. 54999 OnePlus 10 Pro RS. 61999 Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G RS.49999 Apple iPhone 12 RS. 55900 realme GT 2 Pro RS. 57959