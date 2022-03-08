These mobile phones are inexpensive and have powerful batteries, see options

A large chunk of population continues to use phones, which have limited features unlike smartphones primarily because they can’t afford it. However, there are also people who continue to rely on these phones for their long-lasting batteries. While these phones don’t offer a host of features, people still take to them and carry them as their additional phone sometimes to stay focused and not allow any room for distraction. Interestingly, RBI today launched UPI for feature phones which is called UPI123Pay. Users of such phones will now be able to carry out monetary transactions without internet connection after linking their bank accounts. This is indeed a good news for all the phone users, thereby making these phones an attractive option.

Prices of feature mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in India Nokia 105 Single SIM (Black) ₹ 1,311.00 Samsung Guru 1200 (GT-E1200, White) ₹ 1,622.00 Lava A5 (Gold) ₹ 1,384.00 Moto a10(Dark Blue) Dual Sim 1750 mAh Battery ₹ 1,349.00

If you are keen to buy a mobile phone for yourself, then we are here to help you with selection. Amazon has a slew of such phones listed on its platform and we have picked up some of them in our list below as our top picks. Most of them come with in-built flashlights and FM. Scroll through the list to check out our picks.

This mobile phone from Nokia comes with a powerful battery that lasts for hours. It has a sturdy body and a frame that is made of polycarbonate material. It can store up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS. One can also play some games on this device and tune in to FM. It is lightweight and can easily fit in the size of one’s palm. Besides, it has a built-in flashlight. Along with the device comes a micro USB charger too.

This handset from Samsung is available in three colours and has a screen size of 1.52 inches with thin film transistor (TFT) screen with 128x128 pixels resolution. It has a memory storage capacity of 10GB and has a powerful 800mAh battery that provides a talktime of 8 hours 40 minutes and standby time of 720 hours. Moreover, it comes with one-year manufacturer warranty for the device and a six-months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, which includes batteries from the date of purchase.

This mobile phone from Lava is available in three colour variants and comes with a primary camera of 0.3 MP. It has a 2.4 inches display screen with 240 x 320 pixels resolution. It has 24MB of RAM and provision for dual SIM. Its 1000mAh lithium-ion battery can last for long hours, providing you with uninterrupted services for long. The device comes with one year manufacturer warranty while the in-box accessories, including batteries, come with six months manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

Available in two colour variants, this headset from Motorola comes equipped with Mediatek processor and 1750 mAh powerful battery with a backup for up to six days. Both sturdy and stylish in design, this mobile phone also comes with a two year replacement warranty.

