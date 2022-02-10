These mouse pads will allow you to move device with precision

Do you want to increase your efficiency while working? Then bring home a mouse pad. It will allow you to work from any corner of your home or workplace with efficiency. Especially, people who work using mouse for long durations like gamers and professional designers should invest in a mouse pad as that will ensure precise movement of the device without any hassle.





Prices of mouse pad at a glance:

Product Price in India Tizum Mouse Pad | 9.4 X 7.9 Inches| Anti-Skid Base Mousepad (Design 4) ₹ 189.00 Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad (Black/Red) ₹ 259.00 Tukzer Gel Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Memory-Foam Ergonomic Mousepad ₹ 425.00 AmazonBasics Extended Gaming Mouse Pad,Black ₹ 469.00

Mouse pads with ergonomic design will also keep your wrist in a neutral position and, therefore, reduce wrist pain and irritation. Besides, some of them are big enough to adjust both keyboard and mouse. So, in case you're interested in making your work or play easy, then we have rounded up some mouse pads in our list below. They are all suitable for people who love to play for long time and those whose work demands them to rely heavily on mouse. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.



1. Tizum Mouse Pad | 9.4 X 7.9 Inches| Anti-Skid Base Mousepad (Design 4)

This mouse pad is perfect for those who have to use mouse for long durations. It is designed to increase efficiency and allow for more flexible movement of mouse. It dimensions are 9.4 inches X 7.9 inches. It also has a high-density premium texture and ultra-smooth lycra cover which ensures easy movement of mouse. It has a non-slip rubber base and it works well with laser, optical and bluetooth mouse.

2. Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad (Black/Red)

This mouse pad ensures fast and swift movement of mouse. It is particularly good for gamers and professional designers who work with mouse for prolonged durations. Its dimensions are 350mm x 250mm x 4mm and is rectangular in size.

3. Tukzer Gel Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Memory-Foam Ergonomic Mousepad

This mouse is made from memory foam (a type of foam) and has an ergonomic design, as it offers room for wrist support. The smooth lycra fabric of this pad allows for accurate mouse tracking movement. It also has a non-slip rubber base that allows you to move your mouse without any hassle.

4. AmazonBasics Extended Gaming Mouse Pad,Black

This mouse pad is rectangular in shape and is ideal for those that use mouse for long durations like gamers and designers. The high-quality cloth surface allows the mouse to glide smoothly with enhanced precision. It can also be washed in machine for cleaning purpose . The best part is you can adjust both your keyboard and mouse on this mat; it is that big.





