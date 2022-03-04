These wireless chargers provide for hassle-free and user-friendly experience

Who doesn't like to experience latest technology that provides hassle-free and user-friendly experience? We all struggle with the problem of charging our phones from time to time. Given our excessive usage, it becomes cumbersome to put one phone's on charge a number of times during the day, especially when one has important calls to attend and notifications to respond to. To help you solve this problem, we would like to introduce you to wireless chargers. Yes, wireless! These devices do not require any cable to be connected to your device. All you need to do is place your device on this wireless charging pad. Great, right? Besides, they also help in fast charging your device.

Prices of wireless chargers at a glance:

Product Price in India RAEGR Arc 400 Pro 15W Type-C PD [Made in India] Qi-Certified Wireless Charger ₹ 789.00 pTron Bullet Wireless WX21 15W Fast Charging Pad ₹ 799.00 UNIGEN UNIPAD Wireless Charger Pad ₹ 999.00 SanDisk iXpand Wireless 15W Charger ₹ 1,999.00

Amazon has a range of options to choose from. To help you save time, we have curated a list of our top picks below. The device is super cool and trendy and is easy to use. Besides, it is lightweight and compact in size. You can carry it with you on the move too. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a look.

This wireless charger is ultra slim and lightweight. It is made of ABS material which is fire-resistant. It has a matte finish surface and comes with a LED indicator that tells the user the charging status of the device. It is compatible with iPhone 13/12/11/X/8 series, Galaxy S22/S21/S20/Note20/10/10+ series and OnePlus 9/9 Pro. Available in many striking colours, this device is the one to go for.

This wireless charging device is light and is designed to fast charge your device. It also offers protection against short circuit and has a type C USB connector type. Made of ABS material, it has non-slip silicone pads at the bottom. Besides, it is compatible with all smartphones that support wireless charging.

It is compatible to charge a host of devices, however, not all. It is easy to use, controls temperature and provides protection against short circuit. Besides, it is made of durable ABS material and has anti-slip silicone pads at the bottom.

This sleek wireless charger ,can provide up to 15W of power and comes with 1.5 meter long type C USB cable. It has a soft rubber ring to protect the device from slipping and is compatible with iPhone 8, X, XS, SE(2020), 11, 12, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S9, S10, S20, S20 FE, S21, Note 8, 10, 20, One Plus 8 Pro, 9R & other Qi-compatible phones.

