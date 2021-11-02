This Diwali, get up to 45% off on Samsung, Lenovo tablets

As the world prepares to celebrate Diwali, it is raining offers and deals on Amazon. Electronic items are among the most sought-after products. Laptops, mobile phones, digital watches, tablets among many other items have attractive discounts on them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A distinct advantage of tablets is that they are light and great for reading and watching purposes. Here's a select list of deals on tablets that should be seen.

1. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

Lenovo is among the most popular and well marketed brands in India. This model comes in a screen size of 10.3 inches. It has Android 9.0 Pie as its operating system and MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some specs:1) 2GB RAM2) 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB3) Single Nano SIM4) Item weight: ‎460 gMRP: ₹27,000.00Deal of the day: ₹12,499.002. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (10.4 inch)

This tablet from Samsung comes in three colour variants - gold, silver and grey. With its 10.4 inch immersive display and high pixel resolution, it makes viewing a pleasant experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some specs:1) 3GB RAM2) 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)3) Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor4) 8 MP primary camera, 5 MP front facing cameraMRP: ₹20,999.00Deal of the day: ₹14,999.003. 2020 Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic chip

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This beautiful tablet comes in five rich colours of green, rose gold, silver, sky blue and space grey. With a screen size of 10.9 inches and an IOS 12 operating system, this fourth generation iPad is all about immersive experience.

Some specs:1) A14 Bionic chip2) 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera3) Up to 10 hours of battery life4) Apple pencil turns your tablet screen into paper5) iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard, Apple's wireless keyboardMRP: ₹68,900.00Deal of the day: ₹54,900.00

4) Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This second generation Lenovo tablet comes with screen size of 10.1 inches and Android 10 as its operating system. Some specs:1) 2GB RAM2) 32GB ROM expandable upto 256 GB, ex-FAT upto 1 TB3) MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor4) 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera 5) Dual Dolby Atmos speakersMRP: ₹18,990.00Deal of the day: ₹9,899.005) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (8.7 inch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a pocket-friendly tablet which comes in two colour variants - grey and silver. With its Dolby Atmos speakers and an 80% screen-to-body ratio, it is very well suited for a wholesome viewing experience.Some specs:1) 3 GB RAM2) 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)3) 8 MP rear camera, 2 MP front facing camera4) MT8768T processorMRP: ₹14,500.00Deal of the day: ₹9,999.006) Lenovo Tab P11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This tablet with its 11 inch screen size is designed for superior viewing. Its slim size (7.5 mm) and 85% screen-to-display ratio are meant to facilitate enhanced experience.

Some specs:1) 7.5 mm thin and 490 gm light2) Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor3) Android 10 operating system4) 4 GB RAM5) 128 GB memory expandable upto 256 GB6) 7500 mAh battery

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON