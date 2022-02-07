Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This Valentine's Day, gift your special one a smartwatch. See options

A smartwatch under ₹3,000 is a good option to invest in this Valentine's Day to delight your loved one with your thoughtfulness. 
A smartwatch under 3,000 is an ideal gift to present to your loved one this Valentine's day. (Pexels)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:20 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Valentine's Day is round the corner and ahead of it there is this usual dilemma - how to of pick a thoughtful gift for the special one. To help you delight your loved one, we have a great suggestion for you. How about gifting a smartwatch to your loved one? These days smartwatches also act as a wellness partner by helping you monitor your heart rate, sleep cycle and oxygen levels in a better and more accurate way. 

You can also help track activity records with the help of these smartwatches as they come equipped with sport modes. They have a slim and sleek design and make for an ideal gifting option. Some of them also come with a built-in Alexa that allow you to set reminders and alarms, among other things. 

 

Prices of smartwatches at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch 1,999.00
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in 2,999.00
Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch Smart Watch 2,499.00
TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch with 1.69'' Large Display 1,699.00
RELATED STORIES

A thoughtful and an attractive idea, it is a sure shot ways of impressing your dear one. There are lot of brands like boAt selling smartwatches on Amazon. To help make selection easier for you, we have prepared a list below. The best part is all these smartwatches with amazing features are available under just 3,000. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start shopping for your lucky one.1. Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch

This smartwatch has a display screen of 1.4 inches and a powerful battery which has a backup up to 10 days. It comes with eight sport modes and makes for a perfect wellness partner by monitoring your heart rate, sleep and oxygen levels from your wrist. It has a stylish design and has 60-plus cloud based watch faces. You can also choose from a range of striking colours its strap is available in.2. boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

This smartwatch from boAt has a LCD screen of 1.69 inches and a square dial. It comes with Alexa built-in voice assistant and a powerful battery that lasts up to seven days. It helps in keeping a tab on your heart rate, oxygen levels and heart rate, and is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. You can check out the many colours in which its strap is available in. 3. Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch Smart Watch

This sleek and slim smartwatch comes with a removable watch strap and a full 1.4 inches HD touchscreen. It has a good battery backup of eight days and a standby time of 360 hours. It helps monitor heart rate and oxygen levels, and comes equipped with seven workout modes. You can also choose from a range of unlimited built-in watch faces available in this smartwatch. It is also IPX7 water resistant. 4. TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch with 1.69'' Large Display

This smartwatch has a 1.69 inches display screen and battery life of up to 10 days. It helps monitor oxygen levels, sleep cycle and heart rate. It also allows one to set reminders - to stay hydrated throughout the day, for instance. It has 20 sport modes and an in-app GPS to track your workout. It is available four different colour variants also.  At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

