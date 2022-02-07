This Valentine's Day, gift your special one a smartwatch. See options

Valentine's Day is round the corner and ahead of it there is this usual dilemma - how to of pick a thoughtful gift for the special one. To help you delight your loved one, we have a great suggestion for you. How about gifting a smartwatch to your loved one? These days smartwatches also act as a wellness partner by helping you monitor your heart rate, sleep cycle and oxygen levels in a better and more accurate way.

You can also help track activity records with the help of these smartwatches as they come equipped with sport modes. They have a slim and sleek design and make for an ideal gifting option. Some of them also come with a built-in Alexa that allow you to set reminders and alarms, among other things.



Prices of smartwatches at a glance:

Product Price in India Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch ₹ 1,999.00 boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in ₹ 2,999.00 Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch Smart Watch ₹ 2,499.00 TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch with 1.69'' Large Display ₹ 1,699.00

There are lot of brands like boAt selling smartwatches on Amazon. To help make selection easier for you, we have prepared a list below. The best part is all these smartwatches with amazing features are available under just ₹3,000.





1. Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch

This smartwatch has a display screen of 1.4 inches and a powerful battery which has a backup up to 10 days. It comes with eight sport modes and makes for a perfect wellness partner by monitoring your heart rate, sleep and oxygen levels from your wrist. It has a stylish design and has 60-plus cloud based watch faces. You can also choose from a range of striking colours its strap is available in.





2. boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

This smartwatch from boAt has a LCD screen of 1.69 inches and a square dial. It comes with Alexa built-in voice assistant and a powerful battery that lasts up to seven days. It helps in keeping a tab on your heart rate, oxygen levels and heart rate, and is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. You can check out the many colours in which its strap is available in.





3. Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch Smart Watch

This sleek and slim smartwatch comes with a removable watch strap and a full 1.4 inches HD touchscreen. It has a good battery backup of eight days and a standby time of 360 hours. It helps monitor heart rate and oxygen levels, and comes equipped with seven workout modes. You can also choose from a range of unlimited built-in watch faces available in this smartwatch. It is also IPX7 water resistant.



4. TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch with 1.69'' Large Display

This smartwatch has a 1.69 inches display screen and battery life of up to 10 days. It helps monitor oxygen levels, sleep cycle and heart rate. It also allows one to set reminders - to stay hydrated throughout the day, for instance. It has 20 sport modes and an in-app GPS to track your workout. It is available four different colour variants also.





