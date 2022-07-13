Story Saved
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022

Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Top 10 1.5 ton split ACs: Opt for these for excellent cooling

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 13, 2022 16:28 IST
Do you intend to purchase a 1.5-ton split AC? This is a strong and efficient with a hydrophilic evaporator that prevents dust particle accumulation and a copper condenser coil that consumes 1450 W of power. It has a noise level of 46 decibels. 

These ACs are known for their energy-saving qualities and for providing excellent cooling.

Wondering why everyone is concerned about sitting inside an air-conditioned room all day long. The ultimate answer to that question would be to understand its importance. Yes, they are a gift that keeps us cool when switched on. This summer, experience quick and effective cooling by bringing home a 1.5-ton split air conditioner. Here are some of the most famous and celebrated air conditioner brands.

Top 10 1.5 ton split AC:

1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

LG is one of India's most trusted electronics brands, and the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is an excellent choice for our homes. LG inverter split air conditioners provide excellent cooling.

It has the following features:

  • An inverter compressor
  • Auto clean, convertible, remote control
  • High-density filter
  • Dust filter
  • Dehumidifier
  • Adjustable and fast cooling
  • Brand: LG
  • Annual energy consumption: 818.81 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
  • Noise level: 31 dB.
  • Cooling capacity: 5000 W
  • Price starts from: 41,990
  • Item weight: 11 kg
  • Installation Type: Split System
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1465 Watts
  • Certification: Energy star
  • Battery cell type: Zinc Carbon
  • In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control, User Manual, Warranty Card, and 3m of Copper Wire, Interconnecting Pipe.
ProsCons
Antibacterial coatingMakes noise while changing the settings
Instant coolingRemote control is not smooth
Wi-Fi  
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q19YNZE, White)
33% off
44,990 67,000
Buy now

2. Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC

Panasonic air conditioners are highly trustworthy regarding total air conditioning performance. Panasonic devices typically receive compliments for their cooling ability and overall longevity regarding actual performance.

It has the following features: inverter, dust filter, antibacterial coating, dehumidifier, Utilises Wifi control, PM 2.5 Filter, Shield Blu, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Annual energy consumption: 840.75-kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level: 43 dB.
  • Cooling capacity: 5250 W
  • Price starts from: 34,999
  • Item weight: 11 kg 500 g
  • Installation Type: Split System
  • Voltage: 230 volts.
  • Wattage: 1360 Watts
  • Batteries included: Yes.
  • Battery cell type: Zinc Carbon
  • In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, Remote Controller, Remote Controller Holder, 2 AAA Batteries, Screw for Remote Controller Holder, User Manual, Warranty Card, Copper Tube of 3m length wrapped with Poly-E-Foam, Power Supply Cord.
ProsCons
Sleek design and good build qualityHigh noise levels
Inverter and dehumidifier featuresHorizontal swing is unavailable
Energy savingsLack of hidden display

3. Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC

The Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC is sturdy and simple to maintain. You will save a lot of money on your energy costs and relax. This air conditioner has a turbo cooling option for quick cooling. It immediately removes the heat from the outside and provides quick cooling.

  • Brand: Onida
  • Annual energy consumption: 1820 watts
  • Noise level: 35 dB.
  • Cooling capacity: 5500 watts
  • Price starts from: 30,272
  • Item weight: 17 kg 900 g
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1795 watt
  • Certification: Energy star
  • Battery cell type: Alkaline
  • In the box: Copper connection piping, a connecting cable, a remote control, an indoor unit, an outdoor unit, and a water drain pipe
ProsCons
Powerful cooling Coil is unstable
4-way swing featureHigh maintenance
Silent sleep mode for low noise 
cellpic
Onida 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, IR183GRD GRANDE, 2021 Model, White)
40% off
32,990 54,990
Buy now

4. Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC

The most energy-efficient Daikin 1.5-ton AC is available today. It cools a 140-square-foot room in 10 minutes, maintains it well, is the most energy-efficient, and produces the least noise.

  • Brand: Daikin
  • Annual energy consumption: 824 kilowatts Hours
  • Noise level: 35 dB
  • Cooling capacity: 4800 w
  • Price starts from 46,490
  • Item weight: 38 kg
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 230 volts.
  • Wattage: 1290 w.
  • Battery cell type: Zinc
  • In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 interconnecting pipe, 1 remote control, 3 manuals, and 1 warranty card.
ProsCons
Saves energyDoes not come with copper tube 
Auto restart functionAverage customer service
No need of stabiliser 
cellpic
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Microbial Filter, 2020 Model, FTKG50TV, White)
11% off
49,990 55,990
Buy now

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is less expensive but has many modern features. The use of R32 refrigerant indicates that it is environmentally friendly. It has the following features: auto air swing, dust filter, and deodorising filter.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Annual energy consumption: 832.8-kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level: 43 dB.
  • Cooling capacity: 5.00 kW
  • Price starts from 43,490
  • Item weight: 35 kg 100 g
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 240 Volts
  • Wattage: 220 watts
  • Battery cell type: Zinc carbon
  • In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 warranty card, and 1 user manual.
ProsCons
Great coolingHIgh noise levels
Consistent cooling across the roomNeeds a stabiliser
Saves energy 
cellpic
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti Bacteria Filter, 2022 Model AR18BYNZBWK, White)
Buy now

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft in size. Up to 15% energy savings (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star). There's no need to reset the settings after a power outage manually. In addition, it auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure your comfort while sleeping.

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Annual energy consumption: 1128.65 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level: 45 dB.
  • Cooling capacity: 5100 w
  • Price starts from: 32,990
  • Item weight: 55 kg 500 g
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 230 volts.
  • Wattage: 1760 w.
  • Certification: Energy star
  • Battery cell type: Alkaline
  • In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 manual, 1 warranty card, 1 connecting pipe, and 1 connecting cable.
ProsCons
Superdry technologyAverage built quality
Pocket-friendlyHigh noise
Energy saver 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VCZS White)
38% off
37,490 59,990
Buy now

7. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC

The Haier 1.5-ton split air conditioner is a smart choice for keeping cool during the summer. Its high-quality motor, air duct, and fan work together to provide an air throw of up to 15 m, allowing it to reach every corner of the room. You can also switch this air conditioner to Turbo or Quiet Mode and enjoy instant cooling in about a minute.

  • Brand: Haier
  • Annual energy consumption: 1123 kilowatt hours
  • Noise level: 43 dB
  • Cooling capacity: 5200 watts
  • Price starts from 31,890
  • Item weight: 11 kg 500 g
  • Installation type: split system
  • Voltage: 140 volts
  • Wattage: 5150 watts
  • In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Interconnecting Pipe, 1 Remote, 3 Manuals, 1 Warranty Card
ProsCons
Dehumidification featureAverage cooling
Pocket-friendlyAverage build quality
Low maintenance cost 
cellpic
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (Copper, HSU18T-NMW3B, White)
39% off
32,990 54,000
Buy now

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Split AC with an inverter compressor is a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on heat load. The AC includes a Golden Fin Anti-Corrosion Condenser and heavy-duty performance. In addition, this air conditioner has an antibacterial dust filter, an active carbon filter, anti-microbial self-cleaning (healthy auto blow), an R32 refrigerant, and silent operation.

  • Brand: Godrej
  • Annual energy consumption: 865.83 kilowatts hours
  • Noise level: 42 dB
  • Cooling capacity: 5150 W
  • Price starts from: 39,999
  • Item weight: 12 kg 500 g
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Wattage: 1385 W
  • Battery cell type: Zinc carbon
  • In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, and 3m copper wire/interconnecting pipe.
ProsCons
Good build qualityHigh noise
Instant coolingLack of horizontal swing 
Energy saverNo Wi-Fi
cellpic
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC5-GVA, White)
17% off
36,490 43,990
Buy now

9. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC

It uses the least energy and produces the least amount of noise. Copper condenser coils offer superior cooling with minimal maintenance. R-32 is the refrigerant type. Environmentally friendly - no ozone depletion potential and low potential for global warming

Highlights include antibacterial coating, dust filter, and inverter.

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Annual energy consumption: 1072.27 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level: 44 dB
  • Cooling capacity: 5150 watts
  • Price starts from: 35,990
  • Item weight: 49 kg 300 g
  • Installation type: Split system
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Wattage: 1760 watts
  • Battery cell type: Alkaline
  • In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 manual, 1 warranty card, 1 connecting pipe, and 1 connecting cable.
ProsCons
Sleep mode Average built quality
Low energy consumptionHigh noise levels
Cost-effective 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VCZS White)
38% off
37,490 59,990
Buy now

10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC

The Carrier Split Inverter AC uses a green refrigerant to keep you cool. According to the air pollution filter that comes with this air conditioner, the room is flooded with pristine air. The outdoor temperature and the cooling setting you pick will affect how much energy is used.

  • Brand: Carrier
  • Annual energy consumption: 888.75-kilowatt-hours
  • Noise level: 38dB
  • Cooling capacity: 5100 W
  • Price starts from: 32,990
  • Item weight: 12 kg 200 g
  • Installation type: split system
  • Voltage: 230 volts.
  • Wattage: 1500 watts
  • Battery cell type: alkaline
  • In the box: one IDU (with the mounting plate), one ODU, one interconnecting pipe, one interconnecting wire, one remote control, two batteries, and one manual (a Warranty Card is part of the manual).
ProsCons
Saves energyHigh noise levels
Flexible cooling optionsRemote with no backlight
Impressive coolingExpensive
cellpic
Carrier 1.2 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Turbo Cool, Dual Filtration, 2022 Model, Ester Cxi, White)
Buy now

Price of 1.5 ton split ACs at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split ACRs. 44,490
Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split ACRs.42,990
Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split ACRs.32,499
Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split ACRs. 49,990
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split ACRs. 41,990
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACRs.34,140
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split ACRs. 32,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 37,990
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split ACRs.37,490
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC Rs.42,999

Best 3 features:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split ACAntibacterial coatImmediate coolingWi-Fi 
Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split ACSleek design and good build qualityInverter and dehumidifier featuresEnergy savings
Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split ACPowerful cooling 4-way swing featureSilent sleep mode for low noise
Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split ACSaves energyAuto restart functionNo need of stabiliser
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split ACGreat coolingCooling in every part of the roomSaves energy
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACSuperdry technologyEasy on pocketEnergy saver
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split ACDehumidification featureEasy on pocketLow maintenance cost
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACDurabilityInstant coolingEnergy saver
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split ACLow energy consumptionSleep mode availableCost-effective
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split ACFlexible cooling optionsSaves energyImpressive cooling

Best value for money:

If you are looking for a value-for-money AC with necessary features and instant cooling,

Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC is a must buy. It offers energy savings, bacteria filters, and dust filters.

Best overall:

Packed with multiple features like Instant cooling performance, Wi-Fi connectivity to Shield Blu, Alexa, and Google Assistant, Panasonic, inverter, dust filter, antibacterial coating, dehumidifier1.5-ton 5-star split AC is the best among all.

How to find a perfect AC?

Do you want to purchase the perfect AC that offers multiple features at an affordable price?

Many AC brands offer a wide range of products with great features like instant cooling, low energy consumption, and a year-long warranty. According to your requirement, you can finalize an ideal AC that caters to your needs. Nowadays, many ACs offer Wi-Fi features at a decent price. To find a perfect AC, make a list of features you need so that you can compare with similar brands and get the perfect AC in your budget.

Frequently asked questions:

1. What is the maintenance required for a 1.5-ton split AC?

Regular maintenance of the AC is needed to enhance the air conditioner's efficiency.

The most important maintenance work is cleaning the air conditioner's filters regularly. The regular use of an air conditioner would collect dirt and clog up the evaporator coil and condenser coil.

2. What is the energy efficiency ratio of an air conditioner?

The greater the ratio, the more efficient the AC is. Generally, an optimal energy efficiency ratio equals 8.5 or above. Therefore, it is important to check the Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) while buying an AC with more than an 8.5 rating to save on your electricity bills.

3. Can the air conditioner be portable and installed somewhere else?

No, split air conditioners are not meant for portability. Once the air conditioner is installed in a room, it is permanent.

4. What is the warranty period for the air conditioner?

The warranty period of the AC differs from brand to brand, from 12 months to 10 years. It would be ideal to buy an air conditioner with a more than 12 months warranty period.

5. What is the lifespan of a split air conditioner?

The air conditioners that have recently been manufactured would have a long life of 15 to 20 years, whereas the older air conditioners would have a life of 10 to 12 years. The life of an air conditioner also depends on our maintenance and service.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

