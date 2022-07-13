Top 10 1.5 ton split ACs: Opt for these for excellent cooling

These ACs are known for their energy-saving qualities and for providing excellent cooling.

Wondering why everyone is concerned about sitting inside an air-conditioned room all day long. The ultimate answer to that question would be to understand its importance. Yes, they are a gift that keeps us cool when switched on. This summer, experience quick and effective cooling by bringing home a 1.5-ton split air conditioner. Here are some of the most famous and celebrated air conditioner brands. Top 10 1.5 ton split AC: 1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC LG is one of India's most trusted electronics brands, and the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is an excellent choice for our homes. LG inverter split air conditioners provide excellent cooling. It has the following features: An inverter compressor

Auto clean, convertible, remote control

High-density filter

Dust filter

Dehumidifier

Adjustable and fast cooling

Brand: LG

Annual energy consumption: 818.81 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Noise level: 31 dB.

Cooling capacity: 5000 W

Price starts from: 41,990

Item weight: 11 kg

Installation Type: Split System

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 1465 Watts

Certification: Energy star

Battery cell type : Zinc Carbon

Zinc Carbon In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control, User Manual, Warranty Card, and 3m of Copper Wire, Interconnecting Pipe.

Pros Cons Antibacterial coating Makes noise while changing the settings Instant cooling Remote control is not smooth Wi-Fi

2. Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC Panasonic air conditioners are highly trustworthy regarding total air conditioning performance. Panasonic devices typically receive compliments for their cooling ability and overall longevity regarding actual performance. It has the following features: inverter, dust filter, antibacterial coating, dehumidifier, Utilises Wifi control, PM 2.5 Filter, Shield Blu, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Brand: Panasonic

Annual energy consumption: 840.75-kilowatt Hours

Noise level: 43 dB.

Cooling capacity: 5250 W

Price starts from: 34,999

Item weight: 11 kg 500 g

Installation Type: Split System

Voltage: 230 volts.

Wattage: 1360 Watts

Batteries included: Yes.

Battery cell type: Zinc Carbon

In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, Remote Controller, Remote Controller Holder, 2 AAA Batteries, Screw for Remote Controller Holder, User Manual, Warranty Card, Copper Tube of 3m length wrapped with Poly-E-Foam, Power Supply Cord.

Pros Cons Sleek design and good build quality High noise levels Inverter and dehumidifier features Horizontal swing is unavailable Energy savings Lack of hidden display

3. Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC The Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC is sturdy and simple to maintain. You will save a lot of money on your energy costs and relax. This air conditioner has a turbo cooling option for quick cooling. It immediately removes the heat from the outside and provides quick cooling. Brand: Onida

Annual energy consumption: 1820 watts

Noise level: 35 dB.

Cooling capacity: 5500 watts

Price starts from: 30,272

Item weight: 17 kg 900 g

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 1795 watt

Certification: Energy star

Battery cell type: Alkaline

In the box: Copper connection piping, a connecting cable, a remote control, an indoor unit, an outdoor unit, and a water drain pipe

Pros Cons Powerful cooling Coil is unstable 4-way swing feature High maintenance Silent sleep mode for low noise

4. Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC The most energy-efficient Daikin 1.5-ton AC is available today. It cools a 140-square-foot room in 10 minutes, maintains it well, is the most energy-efficient, and produces the least noise. Brand: Daikin

Annual energy consumption: 824 kilowatts Hours

Noise level: 35 dB

Cooling capacity: 4800 w

Price starts from 46,490

Item weight: 38 kg

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 230 volts.

Wattage: 1290 w.

Battery cell type: Zinc

In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 interconnecting pipe, 1 remote control, 3 manuals, and 1 warranty card.

Pros Cons Saves energy Does not come with copper tube Auto restart function Average customer service No need of stabiliser

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is less expensive but has many modern features. The use of R32 refrigerant indicates that it is environmentally friendly. It has the following features: auto air swing, dust filter, and deodorising filter. Brand: Samsung

Annual energy consumption: 832.8-kilowatt Hours

Noise level: 43 dB.

Cooling capacity: 5.00 kW

Price starts from 43,490

Item weight: 35 kg 100 g

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 240 Volts

Wattage: 220 watts

Battery cell type: Zinc carbon

In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 warranty card, and 1 user manual.

Pros Cons Great cooling HIgh noise levels Consistent cooling across the room Needs a stabiliser Saves energy

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft in size. Up to 15% energy savings (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star). There's no need to reset the settings after a power outage manually. In addition, it auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure your comfort while sleeping. Brand: Voltas

Annual energy consumption: 1128.65 Kilowatt Hours

Noise level: 45 dB.

Cooling capacity: 5100 w

Price starts from: 32,990

Item weight: 55 kg 500 g

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 230 volts.

Wattage: 1760 w.

Certification: Energy star

Battery cell type: Alkaline

In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 manual, 1 warranty card, 1 connecting pipe, and 1 connecting cable.

Pros Cons Superdry technology Average built quality Pocket-friendly High noise Energy saver

7. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC The Haier 1.5-ton split air conditioner is a smart choice for keeping cool during the summer. Its high-quality motor, air duct, and fan work together to provide an air throw of up to 15 m, allowing it to reach every corner of the room. You can also switch this air conditioner to Turbo or Quiet Mode and enjoy instant cooling in about a minute. Brand: Haier

Annual energy consumption: 1123 kilowatt hours

Noise level: 43 dB

Cooling capacity: 5200 watts

Price starts from 31,890

Item weight: 11 kg 500 g

Installation type: split system

Voltage: 140 volts

Wattage: 5150 watts

In the box: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Interconnecting Pipe, 1 Remote, 3 Manuals, 1 Warranty Card

Pros Cons Dehumidification feature Average cooling Pocket-friendly Average build quality Low maintenance cost

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Split AC with an inverter compressor is a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on heat load. The AC includes a Golden Fin Anti-Corrosion Condenser and heavy-duty performance. In addition, this air conditioner has an antibacterial dust filter, an active carbon filter, anti-microbial self-cleaning (healthy auto blow), an R32 refrigerant, and silent operation. Brand: Godrej

Annual energy consumption: 865.83 kilowatts hours

Noise level: 42 dB

Cooling capacity: 5150 W

Price starts from: 39,999

Item weight: 12 kg 500 g

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 230 volts

Wattage: 1385 W

Battery cell type: Zinc carbon

In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, and 3m copper wire/interconnecting pipe.

Pros Cons Good build quality High noise Instant cooling Lack of horizontal swing Energy saver No Wi-Fi

9. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC It uses the least energy and produces the least amount of noise. Copper condenser coils offer superior cooling with minimal maintenance. R-32 is the refrigerant type. Environmentally friendly - no ozone depletion potential and low potential for global warming Highlights include antibacterial coating, dust filter, and inverter. Brand: Voltas

Annual energy consumption: 1072.27 Kilowatt Hours

Noise level: 44 dB

Cooling capacity: 5150 watts

Price starts from: 35,990

Item weight: 49 kg 300 g

Installation type: Split system

Voltage: 230 volts

Wattage: 1760 watts

Battery cell type: Alkaline

In the box: 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, 1 remote control, 1 manual, 1 warranty card, 1 connecting pipe, and 1 connecting cable.

Pros Cons Sleep mode Average built quality Low energy consumption High noise levels Cost-effective

10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC The Carrier Split Inverter AC uses a green refrigerant to keep you cool. According to the air pollution filter that comes with this air conditioner, the room is flooded with pristine air. The outdoor temperature and the cooling setting you pick will affect how much energy is used. Brand: Carrier

Annual energy consumption: 888.75-kilowatt-hours

Noise level: 38dB

Cooling capacity: 5100 W

Price starts from: 32,990

Item weight: 12 kg 200 g

Installation type: split system

Voltage: 230 volts.

Wattage: 1500 watts

Battery cell type: alkaline

In the box: one IDU (with the mounting plate), one ODU, one interconnecting pipe, one interconnecting wire, one remote control, two batteries, and one manual (a Warranty Card is part of the manual).

Pros Cons Saves energy High noise levels Flexible cooling options Remote with no backlight Impressive cooling Expensive

Price of 1.5 ton split ACs at a glance:

Product Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC Rs. 44,490 Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC Rs.42,990 Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC Rs.32,499 Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC Rs. 49,990 Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC Rs. 41,990 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Rs.34,140 Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC Rs. 32,990 Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 37,990 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC Rs.37,490 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC Rs.42,999

Best 3 features:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC Antibacterial coat Immediate cooling Wi-Fi Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC Sleek design and good build quality Inverter and dehumidifier features Energy savings Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC Powerful cooling 4-way swing feature Silent sleep mode for low noise Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC Saves energy Auto restart function No need of stabiliser Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC Great cooling Cooling in every part of the room Saves energy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Superdry technology Easy on pocket Energy saver Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC Dehumidification feature Easy on pocket Low maintenance cost Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Durability Instant cooling Energy saver Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC Low energy consumption Sleep mode available Cost-effective Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC Flexible cooling options Saves energy Impressive cooling