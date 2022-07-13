Top 10 1.5 ton split ACs: Opt for these for excellent cooling

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Wondering why everyone is concerned about sitting inside an air-conditioned room all day long. The ultimate answer to that question would be to understand its importance. Yes, they are a gift that keeps us cool when switched on. This summer, experience quick and effective cooling by bringing home a 1.5-ton split air conditioner. Here are some of the most famous and celebrated air conditioner brands.
Top 10 1.5 ton split AC:
1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC
LG is one of India's most trusted electronics brands, and the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is an excellent choice for our homes. LG inverter split air conditioners provide excellent cooling.
It has the following features:
|Pros
|Cons
|Antibacterial coating
|Makes noise while changing the settings
|Instant cooling
|Remote control is not smooth
|Wi-Fi
2. Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
Panasonic air conditioners are highly trustworthy regarding total air conditioning performance. Panasonic devices typically receive compliments for their cooling ability and overall longevity regarding actual performance.
It has the following features: inverter, dust filter, antibacterial coating, dehumidifier, Utilises Wifi control, PM 2.5 Filter, Shield Blu, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design and good build quality
|High noise levels
|Inverter and dehumidifier features
|Horizontal swing is unavailable
|Energy savings
|Lack of hidden display
3. Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC
The Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC is sturdy and simple to maintain. You will save a lot of money on your energy costs and relax. This air conditioner has a turbo cooling option for quick cooling. It immediately removes the heat from the outside and provides quick cooling.
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful cooling
|Coil is unstable
|4-way swing feature
|High maintenance
|Silent sleep mode for low noise
4. Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
The most energy-efficient Daikin 1.5-ton AC is available today. It cools a 140-square-foot room in 10 minutes, maintains it well, is the most energy-efficient, and produces the least noise.
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves energy
|Does not come with copper tube
|Auto restart function
|Average customer service
|No need of stabiliser
5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is less expensive but has many modern features. The use of R32 refrigerant indicates that it is environmentally friendly. It has the following features: auto air swing, dust filter, and deodorising filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great cooling
|HIgh noise levels
|Consistent cooling across the room
|Needs a stabiliser
|Saves energy
6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft in size. Up to 15% energy savings (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star). There's no need to reset the settings after a power outage manually. In addition, it auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure your comfort while sleeping.
|Pros
|Cons
|Superdry technology
|Average built quality
|Pocket-friendly
|High noise
|Energy saver
7. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC
The Haier 1.5-ton split air conditioner is a smart choice for keeping cool during the summer. Its high-quality motor, air duct, and fan work together to provide an air throw of up to 15 m, allowing it to reach every corner of the room. You can also switch this air conditioner to Turbo or Quiet Mode and enjoy instant cooling in about a minute.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dehumidification feature
|Average cooling
|Pocket-friendly
|Average build quality
|Low maintenance cost
8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Split AC with an inverter compressor is a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on heat load. The AC includes a Golden Fin Anti-Corrosion Condenser and heavy-duty performance. In addition, this air conditioner has an antibacterial dust filter, an active carbon filter, anti-microbial self-cleaning (healthy auto blow), an R32 refrigerant, and silent operation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|High noise
|Instant cooling
|Lack of horizontal swing
|Energy saver
|No Wi-Fi
9. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC
It uses the least energy and produces the least amount of noise. Copper condenser coils offer superior cooling with minimal maintenance. R-32 is the refrigerant type. Environmentally friendly - no ozone depletion potential and low potential for global warming
Highlights include antibacterial coating, dust filter, and inverter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleep mode
|Average built quality
|Low energy consumption
|High noise levels
|Cost-effective
10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC
The Carrier Split Inverter AC uses a green refrigerant to keep you cool. According to the air pollution filter that comes with this air conditioner, the room is flooded with pristine air. The outdoor temperature and the cooling setting you pick will affect how much energy is used.
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves energy
|High noise levels
|Flexible cooling options
|Remote with no backlight
|Impressive cooling
|Expensive
|Product
|Price
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC
|Rs. 44,490
|Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
|Rs.42,990
|Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC
|Rs.32,499
|Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
|Rs. 49,990
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC
|Rs. 41,990
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Rs.34,140
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC
|Rs. 32,990
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 37,990
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC
|Rs.37,490
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC
|Rs.42,999
Best 3 features:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC
|Antibacterial coat
|Immediate cooling
|Wi-Fi
|Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
|Sleek design and good build quality
|Inverter and dehumidifier features
|Energy savings
|Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC
|Powerful cooling
|4-way swing feature
|Silent sleep mode for low noise
|Daikin 1.5-ton 5-star split AC
|Saves energy
|Auto restart function
|No need of stabiliser
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 star split AC
|Great cooling
|Cooling in every part of the room
|Saves energy
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Superdry technology
|Easy on pocket
|Energy saver
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC
|Dehumidification feature
|Easy on pocket
|Low maintenance cost
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Durability
|Instant cooling
|Energy saver
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC
|Low energy consumption
|Sleep mode available
|Cost-effective
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC
|Flexible cooling options
|Saves energy
|Impressive cooling
Best value for money:
If you are looking for a value-for-money AC with necessary features and instant cooling,
Onida 1.5-ton 3-star split AC is a must buy. It offers energy savings, bacteria filters, and dust filters.
Best overall:
Packed with multiple features like Instant cooling performance, Wi-Fi connectivity to Shield Blu, Alexa, and Google Assistant, Panasonic, inverter, dust filter, antibacterial coating, dehumidifier1.5-ton 5-star split AC is the best among all.
How to find a perfect AC?
Do you want to purchase the perfect AC that offers multiple features at an affordable price?
Many AC brands offer a wide range of products with great features like instant cooling, low energy consumption, and a year-long warranty. According to your requirement, you can finalize an ideal AC that caters to your needs. Nowadays, many ACs offer Wi-Fi features at a decent price. To find a perfect AC, make a list of features you need so that you can compare with similar brands and get the perfect AC in your budget.
Frequently asked questions:
1. What is the maintenance required for a 1.5-ton split AC?
Regular maintenance of the AC is needed to enhance the air conditioner's efficiency.
The most important maintenance work is cleaning the air conditioner's filters regularly. The regular use of an air conditioner would collect dirt and clog up the evaporator coil and condenser coil.
2. What is the energy efficiency ratio of an air conditioner?
The greater the ratio, the more efficient the AC is. Generally, an optimal energy efficiency ratio equals 8.5 or above. Therefore, it is important to check the Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) while buying an AC with more than an 8.5 rating to save on your electricity bills.
3. Can the air conditioner be portable and installed somewhere else?
No, split air conditioners are not meant for portability. Once the air conditioner is installed in a room, it is permanent.
4. What is the warranty period for the air conditioner?
The warranty period of the AC differs from brand to brand, from 12 months to 10 years. It would be ideal to buy an air conditioner with a more than 12 months warranty period.
5. What is the lifespan of a split air conditioner?
The air conditioners that have recently been manufactured would have a long life of 15 to 20 years, whereas the older air conditioners would have a life of 10 to 12 years. The life of an air conditioner also depends on our maintenance and service.
