Top 10 32-inch LED TVs: A complete buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 27, 2023 23:44 IST
We have listed some of the best 32-inch TV for homes with the best features and price.

A LED TV with 32-inch screen size makes for a decent option.

If you are planning to buy an affordable 32-inch LED TV and don’t know what to choose, we have made a list to diversify your options. 32-inch TVs are built compactly and elegantly to suit your home decor perfectly. With the best price, you get decent features of a 4K television or OLED TV. Television manufacturers have designed this 32-inch TV for home to the changing needs and demands of consumers. The television has unlimited features, better display quality, and flagship performance. You get everything within the 32-inch TV, from better sound quality to smooth processing and innovative features to AI-enabled systems.

The list gives you an insight into the best LED TV 32 inch that perfectly suits your ambience with apt specifications and at an affordable rate.

Product List

1. Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

This LED TV by Redmi offers a holistic viewing as well as hearing experience to its users. Equipped with HD Ready Display, 20W Stereo speakers with Dolby audio, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb, you are at the disposal of a plethora of content to browse from and enjoy your leisure time. If you are not in the mood to surf through the TV, you can even use the Chromecast feature to cast your favourite show or movie from your phone on to the TV. The TV offers an overall smooth user experience owing to its 64-bit Quad-core processor.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Product Dimension: 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 Kilograms

Model: L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32 inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration

ProsCons
Vivid Picture Engine. Connectivity issues due to software glitch over time.
Dual Band WiFi.  
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
2. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Smart TV

You get an ultimate viewing experience with this 32-inch TV for home. The device is incorporated with PurColour Technology, which enhances the pixels and contrasts the pictures. The Ultra clean view reduces distortion in the resolution, and you get clear and detailed images and videos. You also get Dolby Digital Plus, which gives you overall 360° sound along with 20 watts of sound output and unlimited OTT support. Apart from this, you get various viewing modes, stereo speakers and a 60 Hz refresh rate for a smooth, responsive interface.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: ‎8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm; 3.8 kilograms

Model Name: UA32T4340BKXXL

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Glossy Black

Special feature: You get a screen mirroring feature with Samsung TV Plus app support

ProsCons
The display is incredible.The customer support system can be improved.
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
3. OnePlus Y series HD Smart LED Android TV

This 32-inch TV for home fits your ambience perfectly. This device is incorporated with a Quad processor for smooth functioning along with 60 Hz, which gives an exclusive responsive user interface without lags. This affordable 32-inch LED TV comes with 2.0Ch speakers certified by Dolby Atmos Audio, giving you 10 watts of sound output. The system works on WebOS and provides unlimited OTT support, HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The design is elegant, suiting your home decor.

Specifications

Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 cm; 3.5 Kilograms

Model Name: 32Y

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: The television offers a DTS Virtual X sound system

ProsCons
You get an excellent sound qualityBluetooth features are not available.
The WebOS user interface is good. 
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
4. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV

This television provides a vivid display incorporating DCI-P3, and offers a wide gamut of contrasting colours. The Gamma engine produces crystal clear image quality. Other features are Noise reduction, Colour Space Mapping, Anti-Aliasing with 20 watts of sound output and Stereo surround. The 60 Hz refresh rate gives a distortion-free response. Other features include unlimited OTT support and a bezel-less design.

Specifications

Brand: LG

Product Dimension: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 kilograms

Model Name: Smart LED

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Dark Iron Grey

Special Feature: The device is incorporated with the Google ecosystem

ProsCons
Dolby Audio speakers provide excellent sound quality.The user interface could be improved.
You get an elegant, slim-fit and sleek design. 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
5. Acer N series HD Ready Smart TV

You get fantastic features with this 32-inch TV for home. The device comes with a Dynamic Contrast feature that enhances the colours in motion pictures. You get an Intelligent Signal Calibration as well. Smart Audio mode, Surround Sound Technology, and Digital Noise Reduction features make it an apt device for good sound quality. The device produces 20 watts of sound, enhancing the viewing experience of the 32-inch LED TV.

Specifications

Brand: Acer

Product Dimension: 71.6 x 8.5 x 47.5 cm; 3.71 kilograms

Model Name: AR32NSV53HD

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: The TV offers VGA connectivity and a beautiful frameless design.

ProsCons
Installation is easy. Customer service is average.
The HD Ready resolution is top-notch.  
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready TV AR32NSV53HD (Black)
6. MI 5A series HD Ready Smart TV

The MI 5A 32-inch TV for home offers various features like HD Ready display with Vivid Picture Engine that gives you an ultra-quality display with contrasting colours. It makes your picture smooth and gives you exclusive 1360 x 768 pixels resolution quality. The sound output is 20 watts with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X and DTS-HD. The device works on Android 11 OS, and you get unlimited content to watch, IMDb Integration and Kids mode. You also get Blu-ray players, 2 USB ports, ALLM, ARC and Bluetooth.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Product Dimension: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms

Model Name: Xiaomi TV 5A 32

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: You get access to more than 15 languages

ProsCons
You get unlimited app support and watching content. The user interface is poor and lagging. 
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
7. Kodak HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The Kodak 32-inch TV works on Android OS. You get a 1366 x 768 pixels display resolution and 500 nits of display with a 60 Hz refresh rate that functions smoothly and distortion-free. The device is designed with A53 Quad-processor and Mali 450 for better precision and a responsive interface.

Additionally, it is designed with an A+ grade panel and has Voice search, Google Play, Chromecast features, and Prime video access. The brand also gives you 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 24-watt sound output, and a powerful hardware system. It also offers ultimate gaming visuals by contrasting the videos and the gameplay.

Specifications

Brand: Kodak

Product Dimension: 73.5 x 11 x 44 cm; 5.8 kilograms

Model Name: 7XPRO

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: You get unlimited content, and OTT shows

ProsCons
The television has an elegant and slim-fit design. The sound quality could be improved. 
You get an additional 3 months' warranty. 
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black)
8. Onida HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The LED TV by Onida with a HD Ready feature, 60 Hz refresh rate, Dual band WiFi, DTS TruSurround Sound, Fire TV Built-In, is an all-encompassing smart TV for every technology lover out there. The bezel less design of this appliance also makes it an excellent addition to your living room and ensures that your guests aren’t able to shift their gaze from it. It has Alexa Voice remote that can control both, your TV and your set-top box.

Specifications

Brand: Onida

Product Dimension: 8.17 x 72.59 x 42.7 cm; 3.9 Kilograms

Model Name: 32HIF3_FireTV

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fire TV Built-In

ProsCons
Bezel less design offers an elegant look. Software lag issue is persistent. 
Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 (Black)
9. AKAI HD Ready Smart LED TV

The television comes with a higher-quality resolution, vibrant colours and an apparent motion rate with a 60 Hz refresh rate, giving you the ultimate cinematic display. This 32-inch TV has turbo sound speakers with a 20-watts sound output. Apart from this, you get a Screen Mirroring feature with better connectivity support. The device is designed with a Quad Processor, making the performance robust and smooth. AKAI HD Ready is a part of the Frameless design series that improves viewing quality and boosts home decor with its beautiful design.

Specifications

Brand: AKAI

Product Dimension: 72.2 x 7.5 x 42.5 cm; 3.8 kilograms

Model Name: AKLT32S-FL1Y9M

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: You get ultra-bright display brightness.

ProsCons
Picture clarity is incredible within this price range. Sound quality can be improved. 
AKAI 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV AKLT32S-FL1Y9M (Black) (2021 Model) | with Frameless Design
10. Toshiba V series HD Ready Smart LED TV

Toshiba V series HD Ready LED TV gives you excellent picture quality. The television works on the REGZA picture engine for flagship performance. In addition, the device is incorporated with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X for better sound quality. It generates 16-watt sound output and runs on Android 11 OS and Quad-core processor. Other features are Chromecast built-in, Miracast, Apple TV, Play Store, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and a comprehensive storage system.

Specifications

Brand: Toshiba

Product Dimension: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 cm; 3.9 kilograms

Model Name: 32V35KP

Display Type: LED

Screen size: 32-inches

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: The high contrast boosts the motion picture's pixels and colors.

ProsCons
The incorporation of REGZA Japanese technology delivers top-notch quality. Suffers from connectivity issues.
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver)
Price of 32-inch LED TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TVRs. 24,999
Samsung Wondertainment series Smart TVRs. 22,900
OnePlus Y series smart LED TVRs. 19,999
LG HD Ready Smart TVRs. 21,990
Acer N series HD Smart TVRs. 14,990
MI 5A series HD smart TVRs. 14,999
Kodak HD Smart TVRs. 12,999
Onida HD Ready Smart LED Fire TVRs. 24,990
AKAI Smart TVRs. 24,990
Toshiba V seriesRs. 24,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TVEasy Chromecast feature. PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration20W Stereo speakers with Dolby audio
Samsung Wondertainment seriesYou get PurColour technologyDolby Digital Plus sound is thereThe enhanced Display resolution is excellent
OnePlus Y series2.0 Ch speakers enhance the sound qualityDTS Virtual X support systemWebOS interface is good
LG HD Smart TVThe product has a Colour Space Mapping featureUnlimited OTT supportStereo surround sound is available
Acer N seriesYou get Surround Sound TechnologyThe television has exclusive HD resolutionDigital Noise Reduction feature is there
MI 5A series HD Smart TVThe user gets access to 15+ languagesThe device offers unlimited OTT supportVivid Picture engine technology is there
Kodak HD Smart TVThe device has A53 quad Processor for a better responsive interfaceThe Chromecast feature works wellThe design is sleek and beautiful
Onida HD Ready Smart LED Fire TVAlexa Voice Remote for controlling TV as well as set-top boxBezel less design DTS TruSurround Sound
AKAI Smart TVThe television has a frameless designFeature of the an ultra-bright display availableBetter connectivity is available
Toshiba V seriesIncorporation of Quad ProcessorHigh Contrast feature availableYou get REGZA Japanese technology

Best overall product

The best overall 32-inch TV is LG HD Ready Smart TV. It gives you various features like Colour Space Mapping, noise reduction and Anti-Aliasing. You also get good sound quality with incredible technology. It is also incorporated with Dolby Audio speakers, providing an exclusive experience amalgamated with brilliant picture and motion quality within a limited sphere.

Best value for money

The Kodak Smart TV bags the best value for money as it has nearly all the features that higher versions of television provide. You get good processing, user interface, display, sound and unlimited content to binge. In addition, you get this affordable 32-inch smart LED TV at the best price, which is at par with various televisions available in this price range.

How to buy the best 32-inch TV?

Many factors should be considered while buying the best 32-inch tv. Deciding upon the best factor has two-fold: Customer reviews and price. These two factors are the most significant points in buying a 32-inch tv. A customer review reflects the performance, quality and capabilities of a product. Consider buying a product only when the customer ratings are impressive, and you have done proper market research and insight into various brands. Ultimately, it is up to the customer to buy a 32-inch LED TV that perfectly fits his needs and suits your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular orderofpriority.

