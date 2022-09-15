Top 10 43-inch smart TVs: A complete buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Television has been a source of information and entertainment for decades now. However, today they have become smarter and better than ever before. The 43-inch smart TV provides you with an amazing viewing experience. Here's a list of some of the best in this category.

A 43-inch smart TV will ensure you play games, browse the internet and watch streaming apps on one single device.

The concept of smart television has revamped the way we used to watch the latest releases and our favourite tv shows. Now, you no longer have to wait for months to plug in your favourite movies whereas, it is now possible within a few clicks only. With a great internet connection, powerful processor, and easy-to-navigate software, controlling and operating modern television is fun but easier. This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment. The best part is these smart tv’s are priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget. So, if you’re looking for a 43 inch smart tv, here is the complete list to explore. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV With 3840 x 2160 screen resolution LG 4 k ultra HD is a renowned smart LED TV launched recently by LG. it comes with a whopping 43 Inch display for enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, you and enjoy a realistic gaming experience using game optimizer, game dashboard and HG iG. Specification Brand - LG

Model - 43UQ7500PSF

Model name - UHD TV

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm; 8 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons exposed to billions of vibrant colours inadequate sound quality. wide display and crystal clear screen powerful processor

2. Amazon basics full HD smart LED fire TV A 43 inches smart tv by amazon basics is the amazon basics full HD smart LED fire tv which is loaded with several exciting features. It comes with high screen resolution and decent refresh rate for hassle-free watching experience. Additionally, inbuilt 20 watts powerful speakers promises the best sound quality. Specification Brand -amazon basics

Model - AB43E10DS

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 96.8 x 9 x 56.2 cm; 6.2 kilograms

Ram memory installed size - 1 GB

Resolution - 1080 p

Pros Cons comes with parental control inadequate RAM memory. wide display and crystal clear screen wide viewing angle

3. Redmi android 11 series full HD smart LED TV Designed for an immersive experience, redmi android 11 series full HD smart LED tvis a next generation smart tv that offers a handful of exciting features. It comes with a wide display of 43 inch and vivid picture engine to boost the picture quality. Additionally, the ultra bright screen promises every detail. Specification Brand -redmi

Model name - redmi smart tv 43

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Ram memory instead size - 1 GB

Operating system - android

Pros Cons comes with quad processor looks bulky and heavy supported by the latest operating system wide viewing angle

4. Mi full HD android LED TV Another full HD tv that stands out in the list of best 43 inch smart tv is the Mi full HD android LED tv. featuring a full HD display, this tv promises crystal clear picture quality to boost viewing experience. Additionally, features such as LED display technology, 1080 p resolution and 75+ free live channels adds more to the goodness. Specification Brand - MI

Model -L43M6-INC

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.3 x 56 cm; 5.48 kilograms

Item model number - L43M6-INC

RAM memory size - 1 GB

Pros Cons great picture quality looks bulky and heavy supported by the latest operating system inadequate RAM size full HD display and enhanced colours

5. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV Dive into the world of LED google tv with the sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google tv. it is designed to offer a lifetime experience. The tv is loaded with a ton of exciting features such as 20 watts output, enhanced screen resolution, powerful processor and built-in alexa. Besides this, the classic black colours suit every bedroom’s aesthetics. Specification Brand - sony

Model -KD-43 X 74 k

Model year -2022

Product dimensions -‎97.1x 7.7x 57.5cm;8 kilograms

Batteries -2 AAA batteries required

Operating system -android

Pros Cons built-in google assistant inadequate RAM size powerful processor full HD display

6. Vu premium series full HD smart LED TV Another 43 inches premium tv is the vu premium series full HD smart LED tv. it is a great model if you’re looking for the best 43 inch smart tv. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every watch. Specification Brand - VU

Model - 43 GA

Model name - vu premium

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 18.6 x 95.5 x 60.6 cm; 6.2 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries are required.

Pros Cons excellent response time available in only one colour powerful processor and performance full HD display

7. Samsung wondertainment series full HD LED smart TV Another prominent smart tv is the samsung wondertainment series full HD LED smart tv. known for its compact and sleek look, this tv is a complete show stealer. It comes with a multitude of features, such as LED display technology and so on which makes it worth the money. Additionally, its unique colour grabs all eyeballs. Specification Brand - samsung

Model - UA43TE50AAKXXL

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 7.7 x 97.9 x 57.1 cm; 8 kilograms

Operating system - tizen

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons LED display technology looks bulky and heavy supported by the latest operating system inadequate RAM size full HD display and enhanced colours

8. LG full HD LED smart TV Another one on our list is the LG full HD LED smart tv. Comes with a whopping 43 inch display and 1080 p display for an enhanced viewing experience. It is designed to offer an experience of life. It issupported by netflix, zee5, eros now, prime video, hungama, jio cinema, sonyliv, youtube, and hotstar. Specification Brand - LG

Mode -43LM5650PTA

Model name - LED smart

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 8.1 x 97.7 x 57.5 cm; 8 kilograms

Batteries -‎2AAA batteries required

Memory storage capacity -‎4 GB

Pros Cons quad processor inadequate RAM size powerful processor full HD display

9.Samsung crystal 4 k neo series ultra HD smart LED TV Designed to offer the best watching experience samsung crystal 4 k neo series is an ultra HD smart LED tv which comes with a decent refresh rate and easy connection for 3 HDMI ports. Additionally, you get exposed to over one billion colours for a rich experience. Specification Brand - samsung

Model - UA43AUE65AKXXL

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - ‎7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm; 7.4 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Operating system - tizen

Pros Cons quad processor looks bulky and heavy multiple voice assistant full HD display

10.One plus Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV The last on the list is the one plus y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED tv. launched by one plus, it is a 43 inches tv with 3840 x 2160 screen resolution and 60 hertz refresh rate. Additionally, features such as the one plus connect ecosystem, google assistant and others makes it an ideal pick. Specification Brand -one plus

Model name - 43 Y1S pro

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm; 6 kilograms

Ram memory installed - 2 GB

Operating system - android

Pros Cons comes with the kids mode available in only one colour powerful processor full HD display

Best 3 features for you

Products Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality stylish design Amazon Basics Full HD Smart LED Fire TV great memory storage capacity pocket-friendly ultra HD resolution Redmi Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV budget-friendly powerful processor high-quality screen Mi Full HD Android LED TV high screen resolution HD picture quality sleek and stylish design Sony Bravia 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with 2 USB ports excellent sound quality supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime Vu Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED panel amazing sound quality easy connectivity Samsung Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality billions of colours LG Full HD LED Smart TV fits in budget ultra HD resolution family-friendly Samsung Crystal 4 K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED high screen resolution HD picture quality sleek and stylish design One Plus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Best value for money Although all 44 inch tvs are priced decently on amazon, India, however, one product which managed to grab all eyeballs is the Mi full HD android LED tv. If you’re looking for a feature-packed, highly affordable tv, it is the best pick. This 43 inch smart tv is priced decently at ₹ ₹ ₹19,999 after discount. Best overall product The best smart tv amongst all the 43 Inch TVs listed on our list is the samsung crystal 4 k neo series ultra HD smart LED. It is an exclusive pick that comes with great features which makes it stand out. It comes with LED panel, built-in wi-fi, excellent battery and full HD resolution that stands out. It is priced decently at Rs. 33,990 only after discount. How to find a perfect 43 inch smart TV? Here is the list of features to consider to find the perfect 43 inch tv. Excellent quality television

Great display size

Decent sound quality

Adequate colour quality

Decent RAM size

