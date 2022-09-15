Story Saved
Top 10 43-inch smart TVs: A complete buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 18:21 IST
Summary:

Television has been a source of information and entertainment for decades now. However, today they have become smarter and better than ever before. The 43-inch smart TV provides you with an amazing viewing experience. Here's a list of some of the best in this category.

product info
A 43-inch smart TV will ensure you play games, browse the internet and watch streaming apps on one single device.

The concept of smart television has revamped the way we used to watch the latest releases and our favourite tv shows. Now, you no longer have to wait for months to plug in your favourite movies whereas, it is now possible within a few clicks only. With a great internet connection, powerful processor, and easy-to-navigate software, controlling and operating modern television is fun but easier. This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment. The best part is these smart tv’s are priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget. So, if you’re looking for a 43 inch smart tv, here is the complete list to explore.

  1. LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV

With 3840 x 2160 screen resolution LG 4 k ultra HD is a renowned smart LED TV launched recently by LG. it comes with a whopping 43 Inch display for enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, you and enjoy a realistic gaming experience using game optimizer, game dashboard and HG iG.

Specification

  • Brand - LG
  • Model - 43UQ7500PSF
  • Model name - UHD TV
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm; 8 kilograms
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
ProsCons
exposed to billions of vibrant colours inadequate sound quality. 
wide display and crystal clear screen  
powerful processor  
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
25% off 45,000 59,990
Buy now

2. Amazon basics full HD smart LED fire TV

A 43 inches smart tv by amazon basics is the amazon basics full HD smart LED fire tv which is loaded with several exciting features. It comes with high screen resolution and decent refresh rate for hassle-free watching experience. Additionally, inbuilt 20 watts powerful speakers promises the best sound quality.

Specification

  • Brand -amazon basics
  • Model - AB43E10DS
  • Model year - 2020
  • Product dimensions - 96.8 x 9 x 56.2 cm; 6.2 kilograms
  • Ram memory installed size - 1 GB
  • Resolution - 1080 p
ProsCons
comes with parental control inadequate RAM memory. 
wide display and crystal clear screen  
wide viewing angle  
cellpic
AmazonBasics 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43E10DS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Redmi android 11 series full HD smart LED TV

Designed for an immersive experience, redmi android 11 series full HD smart LED tvis a next generation smart tv that offers a handful of exciting features. It comes with a wide display of 43 inch and vivid picture engine to boost the picture quality. Additionally, the ultra bright screen promises every detail.

Specification

  • Brand -redmi
  • Model name - redmi smart tv 43
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
  • Ram memory instead size - 1 GB
  • Operating system - android
ProsCons
comes with quad processor  looks bulky and heavy 
supported by the latest operating system  
wide viewing angle  
cellpic
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Mi full HD android LED TV

Another full HD tv that stands out in the list of best 43 inch smart tv is the Mi full HD android LED tv. featuring a full HD display, this tv promises crystal clear picture quality to boost viewing experience. Additionally, features such as LED display technology, 1080 p resolution and 75+ free live channels adds more to the goodness.

Specification

  • Brand - MI
  • Model -L43M6-INC
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.3 x 56 cm; 5.48 kilograms
  • Item model number - L43M6-INC
  • RAM memory size - 1 GB
ProsCons
great picture quality looks bulky and heavy 
 supported by the latest operating system  inadequate RAM size 
full HD display and enhanced colours  
cellpic
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C | L43M6-INC (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google TV

Dive into the world of LED google tv with the sony bravia 4 k ultra HD smart LED google tv. it is designed to offer a lifetime experience. The tv is loaded with a ton of exciting features such as 20 watts output, enhanced screen resolution, powerful processor and built-in alexa. Besides this, the classic black colours suit every bedroom’s aesthetics.

Specification

  • Brand - sony
  • Model -KD-43 X 74 k
  • Model year -2022
  • Product dimensions -‎97.1x 7.7x 57.5cm;8 kilograms
  • Batteries -2 AAA batteries required
  • Operating system -android
ProsCons
built-in google assistant inadequate RAM size 
powerful processor  
full HD display  
cellpic
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
31% off 47,900 69,900
Buy now

6. Vu premium series full HD smart LED TV

Another 43 inches premium tv is the vu premium series full HD smart LED tv. it is a great model if you’re looking for the best 43 inch smart tv. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every watch.

Specification

  • Brand - VU
  • Model - 43 GA
  • Model name - vu premium
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 18.6 x 95.5 x 60.6 cm; 6.2 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries are required.
ProsCons
excellent response time available in only one colour 
powerful processor and performance  
full HD display  
cellpic
Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black)
36% off 22,490 35,000
Buy now

7. Samsung wondertainment series full HD LED smart TV

Another prominent smart tv is the samsung wondertainment series full HD LED smart tv. known for its compact and sleek look, this tv is a complete show stealer. It comes with a multitude of features, such as LED display technology and so on which makes it worth the money. Additionally, its unique colour grabs all eyeballs.

Specification

  • Brand - samsung
  • Model - UA43TE50AAKXXL
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 7.7 x 97.9 x 57.1 cm; 8 kilograms
  • Operating system - tizen
  • Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
ProsCons
LED display technology looks bulky and heavy 
supported by the latest operating system inadequate RAM size 
full HD display and enhanced colours  
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray)
Check Price on Amazon

8. LG full HD LED smart TV

Another one on our list is the LG full HD LED smart tv. Comes with a whopping 43 inch display and 1080 p display for an enhanced viewing experience. It is designed to offer an experience of life. It issupported by netflix, zee5, eros now, prime video, hungama, jio cinema, sonyliv, youtube, and hotstar.

Specification

  • Brand - LG
  • Mode -43LM5650PTA
  • Model name - LED smart
  • Model year - 2020
  • Product dimensions - 8.1 x 97.7 x 57.5 cm; 8 kilograms
  • Batteries -‎2AAA batteries required
  • Memory storage capacity -‎4 GB
ProsCons
quad processor inadequate RAM size 
powerful processor  
full HD display  
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

9.Samsung crystal 4 k neo series ultra HD smart LED TV

Designed to offer the best watching experience samsung crystal 4 k neo series is an ultra HD smart LED tv which comes with a decent refresh rate and easy connection for 3 HDMI ports. Additionally, you get exposed to over one billion colours for a rich experience.

Specification

  • Brand - samsung
  • Model - UA43AUE65AKXXL
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm; 7.4 kilograms
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
  • Operating system - tizen
ProsCons
quad processor looks bulky and heavy
multiple voice assistant  
full HD display  
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
10% off 44,990 50,000
Buy now

10.One plus Y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV

The last on the list is the one plus y series 4 k ultra HD smart android LED tv. launched by one plus, it is a 43 inches tv with 3840 x 2160 screen resolution and 60 hertz refresh rate. Additionally, features such as the one plus connect ecosystem, google assistant and others makes it an ideal pick.

Specification

  • Brand -one plus
  • Model name - 43 Y1S pro
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm; 6 kilograms
  • Ram memory installed - 2 GB
  • Operating system - android
ProsCons
comes with the kids mode available in only one colour 
powerful processor  
full HD display  
cellpic
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductsFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
LG 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED TV  excellent viewing angle  powerful sound quality  stylish design 
Amazon Basics Full HD Smart LED Fire TV  great memory storage capacity pocket-friendly  ultra HD resolution 
Redmi Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV  budget-friendly  powerful processor  high-quality screen 
Mi Full HD Android LED TV  high screen resolution  HD picture quality  sleek and stylish design 
Sony Bravia 4 K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV  comes with 2 USB ports  excellent sound quality  supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime 
Vu Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV  LED panel  amazing sound quality  easy connectivity 
Samsung Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV  excellent viewing angle  powerful sound quality  billions of colours 
LG Full HD LED Smart TV  fits in budget  ultra HD resolution  family-friendly 
Samsung Crystal 4 K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED  high screen resolution  HD picture quality  sleek and stylish design 
 One Plus Y Series 4 K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV    

Best value for money

Although all 44 inch tvs are priced decently on amazon, India, however, one product which managed to grab all eyeballs is the Mi full HD android LED tv. If you’re looking for a feature-packed, highly affordable tv, it is the best pick. This 43 inch smart tv is priced decently at 19,999 after discount.

Best overall product

The best smart tv amongst all the 43 Inch TVs listed on our list is the samsung crystal 4 k neo series ultra HD smart LED. It is an exclusive pick that comes with great features which makes it stand out. It comes with LED panel, built-in wi-fi, excellent battery and full HD resolution that stands out. It is priced decently at Rs. 33,990 only after discount.

Price of 43-inch smart TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV  49,999
AmazonBasics Full HD Smart LED Fire TV  44,000
Redmi Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV  34,999
Mi Full HD Android LED TV   34,999
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV   69,900
Vu Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV  35,000
Samsung Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV  38,990 
LG Full HD LED Smart TV  43,990
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV  47,900
OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV  39,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 43-inch smart TVs

1. What are some of the features ofSamsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV?

2. Name some 43 inch tv that one can invest in?

3. What is the price range of a 43 inch Tv in India?

4. Give some main features ofLG Full HD LED Smart TV

