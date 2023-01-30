Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 4K projectors for home theater enthusiasts

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 30, 2023 19:32 IST

Summary:

The finest 4K projectors are listed below with all the necessary details and prices to help you in selecting the perfect one for your home theatre system.

A 4K projector makes your viewing experience seamless and smooth.

It is always nice to kick your feet up on the sofa and watch a movie to relax and unwind. Your unique home theatre needs a perfectly compatible 4K projector to make your watching experience seamless and smooth. There is a wide range of projectors in the market today with various features and prices.

This article has gathered the finest 4K projectors available to help you decide which goes best with your home theatre set-up.

Product List:

1. EGATE O9 Pro Digital Smart Projector

This 4K projector comes equipped with a 1080P resolution and an enhanced BRIGHTNESS feature. It possesses a unique digital display with a 9600 L full-screen mammoth 300 HD. Additionally, it has Lanthanide Glass Lens to filter and correct pixels for LCD. It gives 95% colour acuity with 10000:1 contrast. It has one of the finest configurations with Active HDR, Electronic Focus, 4P+ 4D Digital Keystone, and much more. It is compatible with Android and all streaming platforms.

Specifications:

Brand- EGate

Recommended Uses- Home

Connector Type- Wi-Fi

Screen Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

Display Type- LCD

Item Weight- ‎3 kg

ProsCons
It has great brightness.The auto-focus function needs manual adjustment sometimes.
It is very reliable even for fine text in well-lit rooms. 
EGate O9 Pro Digital Smart Projector | 840 ANSI | Native Full HD 1080p + Supported 4K | Electronic Focus + 4P/4D Digital Keystone | Android 9 | Projector for Home | Dual WiFi |Dolby Supported|E10k62
4.1 (283)
48% off
20,990 39,990
Buy now

2. Play Latest True 3D Active 4K

This projector comes with a spectacular 120% colour gamut with Keystone Correction. It has an Ultra HD Sharp Bright feature with 7500 lumens. It is easy to use and portable. It has a multi-coated Led lens. It is compatible with Android 6.0 and Bluetooth. It has an OSRAD LED Lamp and a 20001:1 to 30000:1 Contrast Ratio.

Specifications:

Brand- Play

Recommended Uses- Tabletop

Connector Type- MHL, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Screen Resolution- 3840 x 2160

Memory Storage Capacity- 8 GB

Display Type- LED

Item Weight- ‎800 g

ProsCons
It has a long-lasting life.The connection to the speakers can be faulty.
It has one of the best picture qualities. 
Play Latest True 3D Active 4k 7500 Lumens Ultra HD Sharp Bright DLP Mini Portable Projector For Entertainment or Education Purpose with Playtm Warranty| Multi-coated optical LED lens| Android 6.0 OS| Bluetooth 5G WIFI| 3840 x 2160 High Definition Resolution |DC in power interface |USB |HDMI USB |Wired network access | Headphone output, audio output|
3.2 (16)
61% off
57,999 150,000
Buy now

3. WZATCO Yuva

This grand 1920 x 1080 pixels 4K projector comes with 400ANSI Lumens. It has full HD quality, which preserves colours and contrasts. It also comes with an MStar colour engine and unique BrightVis technology, which delivers sharp and clear images. It gives a 7 to 16 feet projection. It is compatible with HDMI, AV as well as USB.

Specifications:

Brand- WZATCO

Recommended Uses- Tablet

Screen Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Type- LCD

Item Weight- ‎1 kg 570 g

ProsCons
The build quality for this projector is very steady.It does not come with a long warranty.
It is easily portable. 
WZATCO Yuva | New Release | Native 1080p Full HD Projector | 4200 Lumens (400 ANSI) | 200" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC, PS4
4.3 (128)
44% off
9,490 16,990
Buy now

4. EGATE K9 pro-Max Android 9.0 Projector for Home

This home theatre projector works effortlessly with all the streaming platforms and comes with built-in Netflix, Prime, and Hotstar. It has a grand display with Super Bright 6600 L mammoth 210. It gives 95% NTSE colour and 85% uniformity. It has an excellent 3000:1 contrast ratio. It is compatible with HDMI, USB, LAN, AV, and Audio Output. It also has a unique 4-directional corner projection, making it easy to place it anywhere in your room and enjoy a smooth display.

Specifications:

Brand- EGate

Connector Type- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Screen Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Type- LCD

Item Weight- 1 kg 200 g

ProsCons
The picture quality is crisp and sharp.There have been some issues with the Keystone adjustment.
It is compatible to many devices. 
Egate K9 Pro-Max Android 9.0 Projector for Home 4k, Full HD 1080p Native 630 ANSI 6600 Lumens LED, 4D Digital Keystone with WiFi & Bluetooth | Preinstalled Netflix, Prime, Hotstar I (E08i33) (White)
3.8 (315)
Get Price

5. Drumstone Smart 4K WiFi Projector

This Smart projector has an Android OS and comes with a 3500 Lumens quality. It has a 1920 pixels resolution and also a built-in YouTube. It has a mirror feature that enables you can cast your smartphone screen. This 4K projector is also suitable for gaming.

Specifications:

Brand- Drumstone

Recommended Uses- Tabletop

Brightness- 3500 Lumens

Colour- Multicolour

ProsCons
It has amazing picture quality.It does not have adjustment features.
It has a auto-keystone adjustment. 
Drumstone Smart 4K WiFi Projector 3500 Lumens Home Cinema Projector for Video Movie,Party Game,Outdoor Entertainment
50% off
14,089 27,999
Buy now

6. WANBO T4 Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR Projector

This 4K projector is perfect for home theatres and has a vivid 1080 pixels resolution. AI Auto Focus and Auto Keystone adjustment features give an easy-flowing watching experience. It has all updated features, such as a Smart Android 9.0 OS, Next-Gen Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.0, wireless, and a mixed mirror display. It is light and easily portable. It comes with automatic calibration and TOF Focus.

Specifications:

Brand- WANBO

Connector Type- Wireless and mixed

Screen resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Type- LCD

Item Weight- ‎ ‎1 kg 200 g

ProsCons
The sound quality is very good.There can be problems with the auto-focus functions.
It is easily portable. 
WANBO T4 (Auto Focus, Auto Keystone) Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | Android 9.0 | Projector for Home | LED Cinema | 450ANSI | HDMI ARC | Dolby DTS | WiFi6 | Bluetooth 5.0
4.2 (295)
27% off
23,990 32,990
Buy now

7. 4K PROJECTOR Boss 26A Projector

This 4K projector is packed with an Ultra HD 2849 x 2160 pixels resolution and has an impressive 7000 lumens brightness. It can be used with Wi-FiWi-Fi, Bluetooth, SD cards, computers, laptops, mobiles, and even PlayStation. It has multiple input ports for all connections. It has a long-lasting life of almost 60,000 hours.

Specifications:

Brand- 4K PROJECTOR

Recommended Uses- Tabletop

Connector Type- USB. HDMI

Screen Resolution- 3840 x 2160

Item Weight- ‎1 kg

ProsCons
It is very good for large halls.The brightness function can lower over time
It has a very good picture quality. 
4K PROJECTOR Boss 26A Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Resolution Multimedia Projector with HDMI/USB Connectivity for Home/Office/School |7000 L of Brightness | 9000:1 Long-Lifetime of 60,000 Hours
4 (60)
82% off
31,999 175,000
Buy now

8. 4K PROJECTOR Boss S13 Projector

This 4K projector is great for homes as well as offices. It comes with 4000 lumens brightness and a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is also enabled with Miracast. It gives you the perfect cinema experience right at home. It has a long lifetime as well and runs for over 60,000 hours.

Specifications:

Brand- 4K PROJECTOR

Recommended Uses- Tabletop

Connector Type- VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Form Factor- Portable

Item Weight- ‎3 kg 300 g

ProsCons
The sound and picture are both great for a large hall. The brightness reduces after repetitive use.
It has good value for money. 
4K PROJECTOR Boss S13 Office/Home | Full HD Projector 4000 Lumens 1920X1080 with Miracast, WiFi Portable Smart Projector (White)
4 (60)
82% off
13,499 74,000
Buy now

9. XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

This is among the best 4K projectors that encompass all the great features within a compact and convenient design. It also has reliable lens protection. It has immense brightness and FHD resolution. The throw ratio on this projector makes it suitable for almost any room size. It also detects any motion or objects in the display area and adjusts the image accordingly for a viewing experience without obstructions.

Specifications:

Brand- XGIMI

Recommended Uses- Home, Office, Outdoor, etc.

Special Feature- Speakers

Connector Type- Wireless, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 2.0, Headphones

Screen Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Type- DLP

Item Weight- ‎2 kg

ProsCons
It has amazing picture quality and speakers. It is slightly big.
This projector is very user-friendly. 
XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, Ultra Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported for Movies & Gaming, Android TV 10.0, 800 ANSI Lumens, HDR 10, Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keystone, Auto Focus
4.5 (365)
37% off
75,899 120,000
Buy now

10. Play MP1-A Smart Wi-Fi 3D 4K Projector

This projector is Full HD LED and has an Android 8.0 OS. It also comes with Multifunction Bluetooth Keystone adjustments. It has a grand 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is easily portable and is perfect for home theatres. Apart from streaming apps, it is also viable for gaming on Xbox ad PlayStation. It also has a feature for mobile mirroring. It comes with a 5000 lumens brightness.

Specifications:

Brand- Play

Recommended Uses- Tabletop

Connector Type- VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Screen Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Resolution- 1080 pixels

Display Type- LCD

Item Weight- 1 kg

ProsCons
It has easy Keystone controls.Some apps can lag from time to time
It is quickly adjustable to all screen sizes. 
Play MP1-A Smart WiFi 3D 4k Full HD LED Recently Launched Android 8.0 Multifunction Bluetooth 4D Keystone|300-inch Display 1920x1080P VGA, USB, HDMI | Portable Mini Digital Home Theater Projector
3.9 (12)
68% off
15,800 50,000
Buy now

Price of projectors at a glance:

ProductPrice
EGATE O9 Pro Digital Smart ProjectorRs. 39,990
Play Latest True 3D Active 4KRs. 1,50,000
WZATCO YuvaRs. 16,990
EGATE K9 pro-Max Android 9.0 Projector for HomeRs. 30,000
Drumstone Smart 4K WiFi ProjectorRs. 27,999
WANBO T4 Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR ProjectorRs. 32,990
4K PROJECTOR Boss 26A ProjectorRs. 1,75,000
4K PROJECTOR Boss S13 ProjectorRs. 74,000
XGIMI Elfin Mini ProjectorRs. 1,20,000
Play MP1-A Smart Wi-Fi 3D 4K ProjectorRs. 50,000

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
EGATE O9 Pro Digital Smart ProjectorEnhanced BRIGHTNESS feature9600 L full-screen mammoth 300 HDRefined configuration
Play Latest True 3D Active 4K120% color gamutUltra HD Sharp Bright feature with 7500 lumensOSRAD LED Lamp
WZATCO Yuva400ANSI LumensMStar color engineBrightVis technology
EGATE K9 pro-Max Android 9.0 Projector for HomeBuilt-in Netflix, Prime, and Hotstar95% NTSE color and 85% uniformitySuper Bright 6600 L mammoth 210
Drumstone Smart 4K WiFi ProjectorBuilt-in YouTubeMirror featureGood for gaming
WANBO T4 Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR ProjectorVivid 1080 pixels resolutionSmart Android 9.0 OSTOF Focus
4K PROJECTOR Boss 26A ProjectorUltra HD 2849 x 2160 pixels resolutionCompatible for gamingGreat brightness with 7000 lumens
4K PROJECTOR Boss S13 ProjectorRuns for over 60,000 hoursEnabled with Miracast4000 lumens brightness
XGIMI Elfin Mini ProjectorCompact and convenient designReliable lens protectionFHD resolution
Play MP1-A Smart Wi-Fi 3D 4K ProjectorFull HD LEDMultifunction Bluetooth KeystoneViable for gaming on Xbox ad PlayStation

Best overall product:

It isn't easy to decide the best 4K projector among the exhaustive list of products when each offers a diverse combination of features. If a choice had to be made, the XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector does the job with a compatible design that is easy to carry and contains all the exciting new features and technologies. It has an 800 ANSI lumens brightness and an HDR 10 display. It also comes with speakers and smart features like auto-keystone and auto-focus. It is perfect for all kinds of rooms and delivers the same quality regardless. It also adjusts the display in case an object obstructs the view.

Best value for money

The WZATCO Yuva brings all the essential features of a perfect 4K projector for home theatres at a minimal price. It has a 1080 pixels resolution and a 4200 lumens brightness. It is excellent for indoor and outdoor viewing and adjusts to all kinds of lighting for the best watching experience. It is compatible with TV sticks, computers, and even the PS4. The colours are vivid and crisp, and the contrast is commendable. This product gives the best value for money with all the great features for an affordable price.

How to find the perfect 4K projector?

For movie enthusiasts, a 4K projector is an excellent investment. While there are many options in the market today, new technologies make it challenging to decide on the right one. A few basic things to remember while looking for a 4K projector for home theatres are the resolution, which determines the image resolution and the sharpness of your movies. Attention should be paid to the contrast ratio for crisp images and colour reproduction for a vibrant display. The projector must have multiple inputs so you can use it however you wish to, and you are not limited to asset viewing type. The projector should also be easily portable and compact so that it is not a hassle to carry it with you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular orderofpriority.

Topics
Home Appliances Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Best bluetooth earphones under 2000: Top 10 picks
Give that pep into your life..! 10 best portable mini speakers
What are the best features to look for before buying Samsung galaxy s22?
Top 10 durable and low-maintenance chimneys for Indian kitchens: Buyer's guide
Smart watches for women in 2023: 10 smart picks

4K projectors for home theater enthusiasts

Is it essential to have a 4K projector?

The 4K quality is better regarding image details, clarity, contrast, and more. It makes a huge difference in your viewing experience. If you own a home theatre, a 4K projector is an excellent addition to your system to ultimately reform how you watch movies and shows. It can bring the complete theatre experience right to your home.

What is the best resolution in 4K projectors?

The highest resolution offered in the market today is 3840 x 2160 pixels which comes in Ultra HD 4K projectors.

How much power do these projectors consume?

Usually, these projectors are little power consumers and can take up to 65W. They do not add to your electricity consumption. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS