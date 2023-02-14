Sign out
Top 10 50-inch TVs for ultimate home theatre experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 14, 2023 13:37 IST

Summary:

In the market for a new television? Check out our top 10 picks for the best 50-inch TVs available today. We've got options for every budget, whether you're looking for the latest 4K technology or something more affordable. Read on for all information on 50-inch TVs.

A 50 inch TV is ideal for watching all kinds of streaming content.

A 50 inch TV offers a large display and the convenience of the Android operating system, giving users access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and can be controlled with voice commands. Additionally, it supports high-resolution video formats like 4K Ultra HD, allowing for an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and sharp images.

1. The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50

The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is an exceptional television that offers a great viewing experience. It comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, providing you with sharp, clear and vivid images. The TV is powered by an Android operating system and supports voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV also has a wide range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to easily connect all your devices. Additionally, it has a sleek black design and a slim bezel which makes it a great addition to any room

Specifications

Screen Size: 50 inches (126 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-Core

RAM: 2GB

ProsCons
Large 50-inch screen size for a better viewing experience.Picture quality may not be as good as more expensive models
4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and clear picture quality 
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
4.2 (46,580)
Get Price

2. The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL is a large screen television that provides a high-quality viewing experience. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, which delivers clear and vibrant images with improved detail and color accuracy. The TV runs on Android, giving you access to a variety of apps, streaming services, and other features through the Google Play Store. It is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for easy connectivity, and supports multiple formats and functions, including HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity options.

Specifications

Screen size: 50 inches (127 cm)

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Operating System: Android TV

ProsCons
Large screen size of 50 inchesLimited brand recognition compared to major TV brands
4K Ultra HD resolutionPotential software or firmware bugs
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)
4.4 (6,483)
Get Price

3. The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television

The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television with a Certified Android operating system. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and supports HDR technology for enhanced picture quality. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, allowing you to access a variety of online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Additionally, the TV has multiple ports including HDMI, USB, and AV input for connecting external devices

Specifications

Display: 50 inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Operating System: Certified Android TV

Processor: Quad-Core Cortex-A53 CPU

ProsCons
Affordable price compared to other 4K TVs.Limited local dimming feature
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black)
4.2 (2,691)
31% off
35,990 51,990
Buy now

4. OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It runs on the Android TV operating system and has built-in WiFi for easy connectivity to online content. It also has support for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and an AV input, providing ample connectivity options for your home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Audio: 20 W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Smart Features: Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar

ProsCons
4K Ultra HD resolution for high-quality image and video displayLimited built-in storage for app and content storage.
Smart TV with Android OS for access to popular streaming apps and services 
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)
4.2 (7,860)
28% off
32,999 45,999
Buy now

5. The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA

The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA is a budget-friendly television that offers high-quality picture and sound. Some of its features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: The 4K resolution offers clear and vivid picture quality, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Android TV: The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving you access to a variety of apps and streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Specifications

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet

Sound: 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD

Other Features: Patchwall with Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more, Google Chromecast built-in, voice remote control

ProsCons
4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, clear and vivid picture qualityPicture quality may not be as good as more expensive 4K TVs
Android TV platform for access to a wide range of apps, games, and content 
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
4.2 (46,580)
Get Price

6. The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50 PM

The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM is a large-screen TV with a sleek grey design. It boasts a 50-inch display with 4K resolution for stunning image quality and vivid colors. The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving users access to the Google Play Store and the ability to download a variety of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV also includes smart features such as voice control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multicasting, making it easy to stream content from multiple devices.

Specifications

Display: 50 inch (126 cm) LED screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV with Google Assistant built-in

Processor: Quad-core Cortex A53

Weight: 10.4 kg

Color: Grey.

ProsCons
4K resolution for clear and crisp picture qualityBrand may not be as well-known as some of the more established brands
Smart Android TV features allow for easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. 
Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM (Grey)
4.3 (1,252)
Get Price

7. The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV

The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV with an Android operating system. It has a sleek black design and supports smart features such as built-in Wi-Fi, access to the Google Play Store, and the ability to connect to other devices. The TV has a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which provides vivid and clear picture quality. Additionally, it has HDR10 technology for better color accuracy and contrast. The TV has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports.

Specifications

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Additional features: Voice control, Wall mountable, Parental control

Color: Black

Model number: AR50AR2851UDPRO

ProsCons
Large 50-inch display size for an immersive viewing experienceThe brand Acer may not be as well known or established as other TV brands
4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, detailed picture qualityNo mention of HDR compatibility, which could impact picture quality for HDR content
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDPRO (Black)
4.4 (2,128)
Get Price

8. The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED)

The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED) is a grey-colored television set with a 50 inch display. It has a 4K resolution which provides clear and sharp picture quality, and it is also a smart TV, meaning it has built-in internet connectivity and allows access to online content such as streaming platforms and apps.

Specifications

Operating System: Google TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Built-in Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Large screen size (50 inches)May not be compatible with older devices or accessories
4K resolution for clear and detailed image qualityLimited offline storage for saved content
VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)
4.5 (1,003)
35% off
35,990 55,000
Buy now

9. Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV with a sleek black design. It features a 3840 x 2160 resolution for clear and vivid picture quality. The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving access to a vast library of apps and services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless internet connectivity

Specifications

Screen size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Operating system: Android

ProsCons
4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and crisp imagesKodak is a less well-known brand compared to other established brands
Smart TV with Android operating system for access to a wide range of apps and services.There may be limited support for certain apps and services compared to more popular brands.
Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50CAPRO5066 (Black)
4.4 (544)
Get Price

10. The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a 50 inch smart TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is 4 times the resolution of full HD TVs. It is a Google TV, which means it has built-in access to the Google Play Store, YouTube, and other popular streaming services, making it easy to find and watch content. The TV also has Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to stream content from your smartphone or tablet.

Specifications

Display: 50 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV: Built-in Google TV, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

ProsCons
Smart LED TV with Google TV integration for easy access to popular streaming services.Brand is not as popular or established as other brands in the market.
Wide color gamut for more vivid and accurate colors. 
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350LP (Silver)
4.2 (1,050)
12% off
28,999 32,999
Buy now

Top 3 features of the product

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50Large 50 inch screen sizeAccess to multiple appsAffordable price
The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFLLED display technology Ultra resolutionSmart feartures
The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED televisionGood connectivityGood audio Dimensions suits the best
OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVAffordable priceMultiple connection optiondGood viewing experience
The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RAClear and vivid picture qualityBuilt in WiFiLarge and immersive viewing experience
The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PMClear and crisp picture qualityEasy access to popular straming servicesA feature for home décor syles
The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TVGood voice control Parental controlSmart features
The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED)Voice control using google assistantSleek design with a grey finishClear and detailed image quality
Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVClear and crisp imagesAccess to wide range of apps and servicesLED technology
The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVBuilt in google tvGood sound qualityHigh picture quality

Best overall product

The best overall product is the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is a high-quality television with advanced features and affordable pricing. It boasts a large 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing vivid and clear picture quality. The TV has smart features, allowing you to connect to the internet and stream content from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. It also comes with a voice-controlled remote, making it easy to navigate and control the TV.

Best value for money

The Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is a budget-friendly TV with a combination of good features and affordable price. It offers 4K resolution, smart TV capabilities with support for popular streaming services, and a large 50-inch screen size, making it a good value for the price.

How to find the best smart tv ?

Here are some factors to consider when looking for the perfect smart Android TV:

Screen size: Look for a TV with a 50-inch screen size.

Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) or better yet, 4K (2160p).

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV is a television set with integrated Internet and interactive “Web 2.0” features.

What are the recommended settings for a 50 inch TV for a home theater experience?

It's recommended to adjust the TV settings for a home theater experience by turning off any image processing features such as motion smoothing, turning off the ambient light sensor, and adjusting the brightness and contrast to suit the room. You can also adjust the color temperature to a warmer setting for a more cinematic look.

What is the recommended viewing distance for a 50 inch TV in a home theater setup?

The recommended viewing distance for a 50 inch TV is between 5 to 7.5 feet. This distance allows you to fully immerse yourself in the picture and enjoy the details in the images.

