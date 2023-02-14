Top 10 50-inch TVs for ultimate home theatre experience

Summary:
A 50 inch TV offers a large display and the convenience of the Android operating system, giving users access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and can be controlled with voice commands. Additionally, it supports high-resolution video formats like 4K Ultra HD, allowing for an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and sharp images.
1. The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50
The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is an exceptional television that offers a great viewing experience. It comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, providing you with sharp, clear and vivid images. The TV is powered by an Android operating system and supports voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV also has a wide range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to easily connect all your devices. Additionally, it has a sleek black design and a slim bezel which makes it a great addition to any room
Specifications
Screen Size: 50 inches (126 cm)
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
Operating System: Android TV
Processor: Quad-Core
RAM: 2GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 50-inch screen size for a better viewing experience.
|Picture quality may not be as good as more expensive models
|4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and clear picture quality
2. The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL
The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL is a large screen television that provides a high-quality viewing experience. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, which delivers clear and vibrant images with improved detail and color accuracy. The TV runs on Android, giving you access to a variety of apps, streaming services, and other features through the Google Play Store. It is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for easy connectivity, and supports multiple formats and functions, including HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity options.
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches (127 cm)
Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Operating System: Android TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size of 50 inches
|Limited brand recognition compared to major TV brands
|4K Ultra HD resolution
|Potential software or firmware bugs
3. The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television
The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television with a Certified Android operating system. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and supports HDR technology for enhanced picture quality. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, allowing you to access a variety of online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Additionally, the TV has multiple ports including HDMI, USB, and AV input for connecting external devices
Specifications
Display: 50 inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution
Operating System: Certified Android TV
Processor: Quad-Core Cortex-A53 CPU
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price compared to other 4K TVs.
|Limited local dimming feature
4. OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It runs on the Android TV operating system and has built-in WiFi for easy connectivity to online content. It also has support for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and an AV input, providing ample connectivity options for your home entertainment setup.
Specifications
Audio: 20 W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
Smart Features: Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|4K Ultra HD resolution for high-quality image and video display
|Limited built-in storage for app and content storage.
|Smart TV with Android OS for access to popular streaming apps and services
5. The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA
The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA is a budget-friendly television that offers high-quality picture and sound. Some of its features include:
4K Ultra HD Resolution: The 4K resolution offers clear and vivid picture quality, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.
Android TV: The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving you access to a variety of apps and streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Specifications
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet
Sound: 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD
Other Features: Patchwall with Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more, Google Chromecast built-in, voice remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, clear and vivid picture quality
|Picture quality may not be as good as more expensive 4K TVs
|Android TV platform for access to a wide range of apps, games, and content
6. The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50 PM
The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM is a large-screen TV with a sleek grey design. It boasts a 50-inch display with 4K resolution for stunning image quality and vivid colors. The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving users access to the Google Play Store and the ability to download a variety of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV also includes smart features such as voice control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multicasting, making it easy to stream content from multiple devices.
Specifications
Display: 50 inch (126 cm) LED screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels)
Operating System: Android TV with Google Assistant built-in
Processor: Quad-core Cortex A53
Weight: 10.4 kg
Color: Grey.
|Pros
|Cons
|4K resolution for clear and crisp picture quality
|Brand may not be as well-known as some of the more established brands
|Smart Android TV features allow for easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
7. The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV
The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV with an Android operating system. It has a sleek black design and supports smart features such as built-in Wi-Fi, access to the Google Play Store, and the ability to connect to other devices. The TV has a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which provides vivid and clear picture quality. Additionally, it has HDR10 technology for better color accuracy and contrast. The TV has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports.
Specifications
Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
Additional features: Voice control, Wall mountable, Parental control
Color: Black
Model number: AR50AR2851UDPRO
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 50-inch display size for an immersive viewing experience
|The brand Acer may not be as well known or established as other TV brands
|4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, detailed picture quality
|No mention of HDR compatibility, which could impact picture quality for HDR content
8. The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED)
The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED) is a grey-colored television set with a 50 inch display. It has a 4K resolution which provides clear and sharp picture quality, and it is also a smart TV, meaning it has built-in internet connectivity and allows access to online content such as streaming platforms and apps.
Specifications
Operating System: Google TV
Voice Control: Google Assistant
Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
Built-in Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size (50 inches)
|May not be compatible with older devices or accessories
|4K resolution for clear and detailed image quality
|Limited offline storage for saved content
9. Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV with a sleek black design. It features a 3840 x 2160 resolution for clear and vivid picture quality. The TV runs on the Android operating system, giving access to a vast library of apps and services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless internet connectivity
Specifications
Screen size: 50 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Operating system: Android
|Pros
|Cons
|4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and crisp images
|Kodak is a less well-known brand compared to other established brands
|Smart TV with Android operating system for access to a wide range of apps and services.
|There may be limited support for certain apps and services compared to more popular brands.
10. The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a 50 inch smart TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is 4 times the resolution of full HD TVs. It is a Google TV, which means it has built-in access to the Google Play Store, YouTube, and other popular streaming services, making it easy to find and watch content. The TV also has Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to stream content from your smartphone or tablet.
Specifications
Display: 50 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart TV: Built-in Google TV, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart LED TV with Google TV integration for easy access to popular streaming services.
|Brand is not as popular or established as other brands in the market.
|Wide color gamut for more vivid and accurate colors.
Top 3 features of the product
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|The Redmi 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50
|Large 50 inch screen size
|Access to multiple apps
|Affordable price
|The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL
|LED display technology
|Ultra resolution
|Smart feartures
|The TCL 50P615 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television
|Good connectivity
|Good audio
|Dimensions suits the best
|OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|Affordable price
|Multiple connection optiond
|Good viewing experience
|The Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA
|Clear and vivid picture quality
|Built in WiFi
|Large and immersive viewing experience
|The Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM
|Clear and crisp picture quality
|Easy access to popular straming services
|A feature for home décor syles
|The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV
|Good voice control
|Parental control
|Smart features
|The VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (Model 50GloLED)
|Voice control using google assistant
|Sleek design with a grey finish
|Clear and detailed image quality
|Kodak 50CAPRO5066 is a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|Clear and crisp images
|Access to wide range of apps and services
|LED technology
|The TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350LP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|Built in google tv
|Good sound quality
|High picture quality
Best overall product
The best overall product is the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is a high-quality television with advanced features and affordable pricing. It boasts a large 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing vivid and clear picture quality. The TV has smart features, allowing you to connect to the internet and stream content from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. It also comes with a voice-controlled remote, making it easy to navigate and control the TV.
Best value for money
The Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV X50 is a budget-friendly TV with a combination of good features and affordable price. It offers 4K resolution, smart TV capabilities with support for popular streaming services, and a large 50-inch screen size, making it a good value for the price.
How to find the best smart tv ?
Here are some factors to consider when looking for the perfect smart Android TV:
Screen size: Look for a TV with a 50-inch screen size.
Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) or better yet, 4K (2160p).
It's recommended to adjust the TV settings for a home theater experience by turning off any image processing features such as motion smoothing, turning off the ambient light sensor, and adjusting the brightness and contrast to suit the room. You can also adjust the color temperature to a warmer setting for a more cinematic look.
The recommended viewing distance for a 50 inch TV is between 5 to 7.5 feet. This distance allows you to fully immerse yourself in the picture and enjoy the details in the images.
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard and mouse with your Smart TV via Bluetooth or a USB connection.