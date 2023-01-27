Top 10 ACs you can consider buying for this coming summer By Affiliate Desk

Most of us have already begun to consider solutions to combat India's oppressive heat as summer approaches. Because of the terrible health and life-threatening effects of heat, the air conditioner has become an essential component of a typical Indian household. A quality air conditioning system is a wise investment due to its many advantages. There are several options on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered the Top 10 AC Brands for quality and performance so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC The AI DUAL Inverter LG’s unique technology has varied speed Dual Rotary compressor now smarter with addition of Artificial Intelligence. The top-of-the-line features of this line of AI Convertible ACs include 4 Way swing and Viraat Mode cooling. Users of the AI Convertible 6-in-1 have the option to adjust the cooling capacity as needed. No matter how many times the buttons on the remote are hit, the AC begins operating silently with only a single press. Additionally, the AC includes ADC safety sensors that are very durable, secure, and guarantee stable operation. These sensors are developed with robustness and power of safety at every stage of operation. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 5 stars Noise Level: 31 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 685.26 Units per year Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging Price: Rs. 75,990

Pros Cons Energy efficient and has lowest-noise operation It is quite expensive Highly durable and safe

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC With the Flexi cool Technology found in Carrier ACs, you can choose between 4 distinct tonnage settings to alter the AC's energy usage. You may experience customised cooling with the push of a button thanks to this function. Insta Cool Mode on Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides significantly faster cooling and immediate comfort. This AC brand is equipped with 5 sensors to ensure maximum safety and non-stop cooling performance. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 3 stars Noise Level: 37 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 999.69 units per year Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Price: Rs. 67,790

Pros Cons Faster cooling with Insta Cool mode Noise level is little high when the fan speed is normal to high Refrigerant Leakage Detector ensures safety

3. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC The LG Split AC operates quietly and efficiently thanks to its inverter compressor. You can save a lot of energy with the LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control. As a built-in measure of reliability and power of safety at every stage of operation, the AC has ADC Safety sensors. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 4 stars Noise Level: 31 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 838.67 Units per year Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging (T&C) Price: Rs. 71,999

Pros Cons Exceptionally fast cooling Poor installation experience Value for money

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner With the help of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can simply adjust the power and fan speed of this Panasonic air conditioner using voice control. The AI-enabled Miraie App offers convenience with Panasonic ACs. The AC offers increased flexibility by allowing customers to pre-set temperature profiles for the night's comfort thanks to intelligent and distinctive features like the customised sleep mode. Additionally, users can design various temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 3 stars Noise Level: 39 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1002.72 Units per year Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, with 1+ 4 years on PCB & 10 years on Compressor Price: Rs. 55,400

Pros Cons This connected AC can be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Comparatively higher energy consumption versus other products AC maintenance is easy and simple High operating noise

5. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Godrej air conditioners are built for the Indian summer. Even at 52°C, its unique design and tropical compressor assure cooling. Some of the distinctive features of this AC brand include 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter that eliminates 99.9%+ viral particles, R32 refrigerant, Backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operations. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 3 stars Noise Level: 40 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 980.37 Units per year Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years extended warranty on compressor, 5 Years on PCB Price: Rs. 46,900

Pros Cons Efficient sense technology Remote swing control not up to mark, and also does not have backlight Price is reasonable

6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Carrier air conditioners include Flexi cool Technology. It means that in addition to changing the AC's cooling performance, you can use its six different tonnage settings to alter how much energy it uses. Compressor with variable speed helps to regulate power based on heat load for greater energy savings & cools even at 52 °C. It has a dehumidifier, air purification filter, and dust filter. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 5 stars Noise Level: 31 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 754.05 Units per year Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging (T&C) Price: Rs. 69,999

Pros Cons The flexi cool feature is very innovative The official service and installation fees are typically hefty Installation support is excellent Ensures noise-free cooling

7. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This AC's Dew Clean technology guarantees clean air. The AC provides superior cooling, has best-in-class efficiency, and needs little maintenance. Key characteristics include Triple Display; 100% Cooling Capacity @ 43°C; Ambient Operation @ 54°C. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 5 stars Noise Level: 38 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: ‎785.67 Units per year Warranty: 1 Years on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Price: Rs. 67,200

Pros Cons Instant cooling The blower of the AC on Auto mode is noisy Dew Clean Technology ensures better airflow & consistent cooling performance throughout the year

8. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The attractive design of the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC will improve your home's appearance! When it's extremely hot outside, use the Turbo Cool preset mode to swiftly cool the space. The Eco mode provides you with comfortable cooling while also helping you save money on power. In dry mode, the air conditioner makes the interior air dry by removing too much moisture, keeping the room cold and dry. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 5 stars Noise Level: 45 dB Capacity: 1.5 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1365 Units per year Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor Price: Rs. 70,000

Pros Cons The motion sensor works effectively Not Noise-free functioning Value for money

9. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ‎You may also choose to upgrade to Daikin's best in class Inverter technology with Daikin 3 Star Standard+ Series, which offers 3D Airflow, High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display. This AC’s triple display shows power consumption percentage, set temperature, and an automatic error code. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 3 stars Noise Level: 30 dB Capacity: 1 Tons Annual Energy Consumption: 680.4 Units per year Price: Rs. 48,200

Pros Cons AC cooling is good Installation service is not convenient Ensures comfortable sleep as it is less noisy Value for money

10. Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star AC This 1-ton unit has a 3-star BEE rating for energy savings of up to 15% (vs. a 1-star non-inverter rating) as of 2022. Additionally, it has auto restart option so that you can restore power without having to manually reset the settings. This air conditioner offers the best cooling in its class and is simple to maintain. It also automatically modifies the temperature to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Specifications: Installation Type: Split System Energy Rating: 3 stars Noise Level: 46 dB Capacity: 1 Tons Price: Rs. 55,990

Pros Cons Good colour and design It is a little noisy while operating Features like the motion sensor and auto-clean are really effective. The official service and installation fees are typically hefty

Top 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Energy efficient and has lowest-noise operation Highly durable and safe The AC has ADC Safety sensors Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Faster cooling with Insta Cool mode Refrigerant Leakage Detector ensures safety equipped with 5 sensors to ensure maximum safety and non-stop cooling LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Exceptionally fast cooling Value for money The AC has ADC Safety sensors Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC AC can be operated via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. AC maintenance is easy and simple Has distinctive features like the customised sleep mode Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Efficient sense technology Price is reasonable Backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The flexi cool feature is very innovative Installation support is excellent Ensures noise-free cooling Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The blower of the AC on Auto mode is noisy Instant cooling Dew Clean Technology ensures better airflow Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The motion sensor works effectively Value for money AC also notifies the user of any operational issues Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC AC cooling is good Ensures comfortable sleep as it is less noisy Value for money Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star AC Automatically modifies the temperature while you sleep Good colour and design Features like the motion sensor and auto clean are really effective.

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful ACs is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is deserving of the title. The AI DUAL Inverter LG’s unique technology is now smarter with addition of Artificial Intelligence. The top-of-the-line features of this line of AI Convertible ACs include 4 Way swing and Viraat Mode cooling. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 46,900, the 1. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is affordable and loaded with features like excellent 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube, Backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operations. How to find the perfect air conditioner? The most crucial stage is to carefully examine every AC model on the market based on the most recent features and specs that each model provides. Of these few, choose the one with the ideal balance of usability, price, energy efficiency, size of the room and cooling. Next, make sure to regularly read consumer reviews and grievances posted online on various platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, watch videos on YouTube. Finally, make a choice to select the product that was primarily praised and had few complaints. Warranty is also crucial when it comes to a product's maintenance. Price of the best AC at the glance:

Proudct Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,990 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,990 LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 71,999 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC Rs. 55,400 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 46,900 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 69,999 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 70,000 Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 48,200 Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3-star AC Rs. 55,990

