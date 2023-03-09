Top 10 affordable chimneys for Indian cooking

A good chimney should be able to remove fumes, gases and oil.

When staying with family and preparing meals, especially Indian meals where oil is used more often, a chimney is required. Due to hygienic and safety purposes, the chimney has become an essential component of an Indian household. A kitchen chimney works better than an exhaust fan to remove fumes, gases, oil, and smoke generated in the cooking process. Several options in the market differ in terms of style, usefulness, and price range. Product List 1. Online Allia Chimney 60cms, 800m3/h This wall-mounted chimney with push control is ideal for a modular kitchen with a powder-coated black color. It comes with a baffle filter that keeps the smoke out of the kitchen by sending it directly to the outlet. It has a suction capacity of 800m3/h for kitchen sizes less than 200 sq ft, mainly for heavy frying/grilling. This gadget is installed with 2 LED Lamps giving proper lighting at the cooktop and pan. Specifications: Brand: Online Product Dimensions: 23 x 66 x 54 Centimeters Color: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons User Friendly and convenient for cleaning Duct Pipe Adjuster should be inbuilt Excellent Customer Service, Quick Installation

2. Elica 60cms 880 m3/hr Chimney This chimney is ideal for a hassle-free cooking experience. It will give you a power-packed performance. With a perfect combination of classic aesthetics and efficient performance, this chimney works perfectly with a modular kitchen. The chimney is power packed with unique features that offer a smoke, dust, and stickiness-free cooking experience. It comes with pyramid shape design that enhances the kitchen décor and gives a different vibe while cooking. With a suction capacity of 880m3/hr, the performance is impressive. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product Dimensions: 21.5D x 59.2W x 48.5Centimeters Color: Black Finish Type: Christmas Special Feature: Cassette Filter

Pros Cons Smooth Installation, Compact and Budget Friendly Warranty valid only if the installation was done with Elica service. Easy to clean and maintain.

3. BlowHot 60cms Ariel Chimney 800m3/h This chimney can easily control the power, fan speed, and lights with a button push. The button can also be easily cleaned with soft fabric. The chimney filters the dust and smoke particles with its baffle filter, which helps to keep the smoke out of the kitchen by sending it directly to the outlet. It comes with a powerful motor to enable a suction power of 850m3/hr, giving less smoke and more fragrance while cooking. In addition, this chimney is installed with 2 LED lamps for proper lighting at your cooktop. Specifications Brand: BlowHot Product Dimensions: 23D x 66W x 54H Centimetres Color: Ariel Black Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons Low in maintenance and Energy Efficient It has Small Duct Pipe. It can be used in small kitchens and also

4. V-Guard M10 Neo 60cms 650m3/hr Electric Chimney The sleek and compact chimney makes it ideal for space-crunched modern kitchens. Being rust and corrosion-resistant with easy cleaning keeps the chimney looking new. Having a suction capacity of 650m3/hr, it is validated by India-Government Certified Labs. Vast suction chambers cover all the areas above the 60-65 cm long burner. Deep fry and grilling are often done in Indian cooking, because of which a lot of smoke and fumes rise into this chimney comes with a three-speed setting that allows you to set the suction power according to different cooking requirements ranging from boiling to heavy frying. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Product Dimensions: 48 x 59.5 x 59 Centimeters Color: Stainless Steel Finish Type: Stainless Steel Noise Level: 65dB

Pros Cons Easy to operate with a push button Low maintenance cost and effort.

5. Glen 60cm 1000m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney For almost two decades, Glen has been instrumental in revolutionizing the Indian kitchen with innovative and new products. This classic pyramid hood cast chimney in black powder-coated finish comes with a 2SS baffle filter and push-button control panel. The pyramid look gives a different and contemporary look to the kitchen. The baffle filter with dynamic airflow is effective in working, easy to clean, and has good longevity. The push button in the chimney controls lets you select between 3 convenient speeds and chimney lights. Specifications: Brand: Glen Product Dimensions: 50D x 60W x 17H Centimetres Color: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons Filter easily for cleaning Plugs to connect to a wall socket are not provided. LED lights to illuminate the cooktop area

6. INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Chimney filterless with motion sensor and touch control gives a different look to the kitchen. Curved glass with side wall mounting gives a decorative finish with a toughened glass top. A suction capacity of 1250m3/hr can be used for heavy frying and grilling, preventing the cooking fumes from spreading. Has a 3-speed setting with LED lights. Comes with the thermal auto clean feature. Specifications: Brand: Inalsa Product Description: 46D x 59.8W x 51.2H Centimetres Special Feature: Filterless, Oil collector, auto clean, Motion Sensor Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons Economical cost and great motion sensing capability. Installation is chargeable Ideal for Indian kitchen

7. Hindware Nadia 60cms 1350m3/hr Kitchen Chimney This Nadia Chimney SS 60cms filterless thermal auto-clean chimney enhances the cooking experience at a different level. With a suction capacity of 1350m3/hr, a powerful motor is suitable for heavy frying and grilling. It Has filterless technology, and a screen prevents contact with the motor and blower assembly providing optimum suction. The auto clean technology feature helps clean the oil, and the residue formed inside the motor is removed in just one touch. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 53.8H Centimetres Color: Inox Special Features: Thermal Auto Clean, 1350m3/hr Suction Capacity, Filterless, Stainless Steel in-built Oil Collector, 3 Speed Touch Control Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Economical cost Good Motion Sensor

8. Faber 60cms 1095m3/hr Kitchen Chimney The company Faber is a worldwide leader in Kitchen hoods. It is a household name for kitchen essentials like Hoods, Hobs, cooktops or built-in appliances. This chimney is in a pyramid shape, good enough for a 2-4 burner stove, and wall-mounted. The suction capacity of 1095m3/hr is ideal for heavy frying and grilling, and it also comes with two extra vents, which help take out all the smoke from the kitchen. The chimney comes with a three layer baffle filter specially designed for Indian oil-based cooking. Specifications: Brand: Faber Colour: Black Material: Steel Noise Level: 58dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Pros Cons It’s quiet and noise friendly A few items are not covered under warranty. LED lights give the perfect amount of light

9. Alstorm Neo 60cms 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney Alstorm ensures quality and believes in delivering delicate kitchen equipment. The brand knows how important it is for any kitchen to look good and be enjoyed by those working in it. This elegantly designed chimney keeping the style and substance in perfect harmony, is a blend of premium features and aesthetic looks. The glossy finish of this model elevates the kitchen's overall look. The chimney has 2 LED lights which are rectangular, which increases visibility and focus on the cooking space. Cleaning this chimney is very easy with just a push of a button. Specifications: Brand: Alstorm Colour: Black Special Features: Wall Mounted, Advanced Heat Auto Clean technology Finish Type: Titanium Glossy Black Air Flow Capacity: 1200 CMPH

Pros Cons Have a touch panel Duct pipe needed to purchase separately Filter with detachable steel oil cup

10. Eurodomo 90cms 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney This elegant HC TC 90 electric chimney is ideal for modernizing your kitchen. It comes with a high-quality stainless steel baffle filter which helps drag down the oil, smoke and residual particles. Filter needs to be cleaned on occasion for legitimate working. The chimney has a suction power of 1200 m3/hr allowing smoke and dust-free cooking. Specifications: Brand: Eurodomo Product Dimensions: 48D x 90W x 60H Centimetres Colour: Stainless steel Black Special Features: Auto Clean, Touch Control Finish Type: Black Finish

Pros Cons Does auto clean and has in-built oil collector Expensive installation charges User and budget friendly

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Online Allia 60cms, 800 m3/h Chimney Service available at the doorstep Has plastic blower Inclusive with push control. BlowHot 60cms 800 m3/h Ariel Chimney It comes with a pyramid design enhancing the kitchen decor Compact size, which can be easily installed Touch Button Control Elica 60cms 880m3/hr Chimney It comes with a powerful motor It is energy efficient. Offers superior oil absorption. V-Guard M10 Neo 60cms 650m3/hr Electric Chimney Designed for Indian cooking It has a five-layer mesh filter. validated by government certified labs Alstorm Neo 60cms 1200m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney Black Powder coated, Comes with 2 SS baffle filters. Has a classic pyramid hood. Made up of flame retardant plastic. Glen 60cms 1000m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Filterless chimney, has an oil collector. auto clean technology and motion sensor It's proven to be quiet and noise friendly. INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Thermal Auto Clean, 1350m3/hr Suction Capacity, Filterless and three Speed Touch Control The fan leaf are dust and dirt resistant. Stainless Steel in-built Oil Collector. Eurodomo 90cm 1200 m3/hr Chimney Wall Mounting, two extra vents for taking out the smoke Suitable for heavy frying and grilling No regular maintenance required. Hindware Nadia 60cms 1350m3/hr Filter less Chimney Excellent after-service. advanced heat auto clean technology The suction power aids to get rid of foul smell. Faber 60cm 1095 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean, Touch Control Inclusive to touch assist and control. Suitable for heavy frying and grilling

Best overall product Choosing the best item from the list can take time and effort. But when buying a chimney, we need to not only look at the affordability but also look at which chimney has more features. Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Chimney deserves the title. This chimney has more suction power than others. In addition, the chimney comes with an installation kit that makes it easy to install. Best value for money Affordability is also considered while buying a kitchen chimney; with a suggested retail price of just Rs. 4590, the Online Allia Chimney 60cms 800 m3/hr is affordable and loaded with features like excellent push control, baffle filter which helps to keep smoke out of the kitchen. This item is ideal for a modular kitchen. How to find the perfect kitchen chimney? With so many different models available in the market, it might be challenging to choose the right chimney which is perfect for the kitchen. One main point to remember while buying a chimney is that not all chimneys are suitable for all kitchens. One of the most crucial stages is to carefully examine every chimney model on the market based on the most recent features and specs each model provides. Always read multiple reviews before buying a chimney to get an idea. Also, the warranty of the product needs to be kept in mind.