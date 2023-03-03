Top 10 affordable mixer grinders: Buyer's guide

Mixer grinder doesn’t have to be expensive as there are enough budget variants in the market.

There are numerous mixer grinders in the market with the best specifications and quality performance. Many brands offer affordable mixer grinders and a nutri-blender for many purposes. In addition, the market offers various mixer grinders with robust motor systems, outstanding durability, various grinding and mixing modes and affordability. The best mixer grinder is the one that suits your needs well, apart from being available at a reasonable rate. Depending on such factors, we have selected the 10 best mixer grinders for you to choose from and get the best one for your home. Product list 1. Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder with Powerful BLDC Motor The Atomberg MG1 mixer grinder comes with the BLDC motor technology delivering a stable and high-quality performance with its 485 watts of power output. This budget mixer grinder gives diverse modes like slow grinding, slow juicing, hard grinding, and chopping, giving a more significant performance edge. A Smart Jar Detection system also provides an additional safety layer and an aesthetic LED indicator system. The Atomberg’s affordable mixer grinder comes with four jar sets for specialised liquidising, grinding, chutney preparation, and chopping. Specifications Brand: Atomberg Product Dimension: 25.5 x 50.5 x 32 cm; 5 kg 400 grams Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 485 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: The mixer grinder is designed with the Slow Mode Technology

Pros Cons The BLDC motor gives better speed and control The chutney jar can be designed in a more compact size. The mixer grinder has a flow breaker system. The product is easy to clean.

2. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder The Philips HL7756/00 mixer grinder gives you a lump-free grinding feature with 750 watts power output. It is suitable for all grinding and mixing needs. The Philips low-price mixer grinder comes with three jar sets for specialised purposes. Also, it comes with a Turbo Motor, which enhances the speed and efficiency of the product and dedicated speed controls. Moreover, the mixer grinder is designed with specialised blades made of SS 304 material for grinding masalas or mixing Chutney ingredients. The jars are leakproof, giving you a better user experience. Specifications Brand: Philips Product Dimension: 22 x 36 x 27 cm; 3 kg Material: Plastic and Stainless Steel Wattage: 750 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: Quick Cool Ventilation design for better durability.

Pros Cons The product has a good build quality. The noise made by this grinder is too loud. The mixer grinder gives smooth consistency within a minimal time range.

3 Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder Butterfly’s mixer grinder has a unique and sleek body design with excellent efficiency and durability. This budget mixer grinder generates a power output of 750 watts resulting in precise mixing and chopping and a smooth ground texture. The Butterfly’s affordable mixer grinder comes with four different jars with a specialised function system. Moreover, it has a transparent lid to have a clear view of the ingredients, a sturdy handle, and sharp rotating blades for better performance. Specifications Brand: Butterfly Product Dimension: 24.5 x 40 x 31.5 cm; 4 kg 650 grams Material: ABS and Stainless-Steel blade. Wattage: 750 watts Colour: Grey Special Feature: The mixer grinder has 3-speed knobs for proper regulation.

Pros Cons The product comes with an in-built juicing facility. There may be a burning smell. The mixer grinder comes with a low-sound feature.

4. Bosch Pro Mixer Grinder The Bosch Pro mixer grinder is designed with high-quality blades giving a smooth grinding and mixing. The Bosch’s low-price mixer grinder has a semi-blunt design blade with a sturdy lid lock system for better safety and manageability. You get stainless steel jars that grind the raw materials, masalas, and coarse spices well. Moreover, this affordable mixer grinder generates a power output of 1000 watts with outstanding grinding ability, giving the best authentic textures that enhance the taste of the food. Specifications Brand: Bosch Product Dimension: 21 x 49.5 x 21.9 cm; 5 kg 200 grams Material: ABS and Stainless-Steel blade. Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: The mixer grinder has Sound Pounding Technology.

Pros Cons The product has strong suction feet for a firm grip over the surface. There could be an extra set of clasp lids. The jar handle comes with an ergonomic design for better support

5. Wonderchef Nutri-blender Mixer, Grinder, and Blender The Wonderchef’s mixer grinder has a nutri-blender too. This affordable mixer grinder comes with a stylish and sleek body build. Also, you get two times more speed along with better grinding performance. Moreover, the mixer grinder comes with transparent and unbreakable jars, super sharp blades, a food processor, and a juicer. This Wonderchef’s budget mixer grinder does not waste nutrients, vitamins and vital minerals whiles grinding or blending and enhances the nutritional value of the food or juice. Specifications Brand: Wonderchef Product Dimension: 10 x 10 x 18 cm; 500 grams Material: Plastic and Stainless Steel Wattage: 400 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: You can prepare perfectly mixed and blended smoothies with Nutri-blender.

Pros Cons The blades grind the dry masalas finely. The motor is noisy. The mixer grinder is robust

6. PLATINAGOLD Mixer Grinder PLATINAGOLD mixer grinder has a multi-grinding feature that gives you a better output and a solid metal base. You get multipurpose jar blades for proper liquidising and juicing, fine grind, better product durability, and an overload protector for safety. The 1200 watts of output generation with a copper motor produces fast working speed. You get three jars, one big steel liquidiser jar, one middle steel grinding jar, and one small steel grinding jar for hard and soft food ingredients. Specifications Brand: PLATINAGOLD Product Dimension: 17 x 17 x 25 cm; 5 kg 570 grams Material: Copper and Stainless Steel Wattage: 1200 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: The mixer grinder has noise-reduction technology.

Pros Cons High-quality steel material is used. The product can have a better sturdy design The company has excellent customer service. The mixer grinder has an excellent lock system.

7. Vidiem ADC Mixer Grinder 612 Evo Vidiem ADC mixer grinder has various features like mixing, grinding, grating, juicing, liquidising, chopping, kneading, and crushing, which gives it a significant edge over other affordable mixer grinders in the market. It has Quadra flow technology, Aria Cool Tec Motor, Vortex blades to eliminate vibration sounds, and Penta-drive couplers. In addition, this budget mixer grinder has self-lubricating bronze bushes and an ergonomic design for smooth and lag-free performance. The Vidiem’s mixer grinder comes with four jars, two of 1.5 litres, one of 0.5 and another of 0.75 litres each. Specifications Brand: Vidiem Product Dimension: 34.5 x 63.5 x 30 cm; 7 kg 800 grams Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 750 watts Colour: Black and Orange Special Feature: The mixer grinder has a self-locking jar facility.

Pros Cons The Quadra flow enables faster cooling. There should be a filter box for juicing purposes. The product can sustain a heavy load

8. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro feature The Bajaj Rex mixer grinder comes with three jars, namely: Litre liquidising jar, a litre multipurpose jar, and a litre chutney jar. This low-price mixer grinder generates 500 watts of power output for different tasks. The Bajaj mixer grinder has a multi-functional blade system, sturdy stainless steel jars, and firm grip handles. The product is designed with rust-proof material for extended durability. It has adjustable three-speed controls and an elegant body design. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Product Dimension: 11.2 x 16.6 x 5.5 cm; 3 kg 360 grams Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 500 watts Colour: White Special Feature: The mixer grinder is easy to use and manageable.

Pros Cons The motor produces less sound. The packaging quality is average. Top-notch material quality is used.

9. Havells Capture Mixer Grinder Havells Capture mixer grinder comes with a 304-grade stainless steel blade for enhanced grinding performance along with 500 watts output generation to grind the spices and coarse ingredients, blend the sauces and purees, and mix the ground materials well. In addition, this affordable mixer grinder is designed with flow breaker technology to maintain stability and safety. You also get a 5-year warranty over the product, which improves customer satisfaction. Specifications Brand: Havells Product Dimension: 23.5 x 33 x 24.5 cm; 5 kg 800 grams Material: ABS Wattage: 500 watts Colour: Grey and Green Special Feature: The mixer grinder has an Air Channelisation System for enhancing motor life.

Pros Cons The mixer grinder has a beautiful design and build-up. It produces too much sound. The product is sturdy and robust.

10. Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind Crompton Ameo mixer grinder has a power output of 750 watts and comes with three jars for specialised uses. This budget mixer grinder has enhanced motor ventilation to cool the temperature and maintain product durability. Also, the product delivers overload protection to prevent overheating, fine grinding controls, ergonomic firm handles, chrome-plated knobs for better aesthetic quality, and high-quality stainless steel jars. This affordable mixer grinder can grind chutney, spices, and wet ingredients like puree or paste. Specifications Brand: Crompton Product Dimension: ‎29 x 39.5 x 26 cm; 1 kg Material: ABS Wattage: 750 watts Colour: Black Sea Green Special Feature: The mixer grinder features Maxigrinder technology.

Pros Cons The product generates low sound. The blades are not shaped well. The aesthetic quality of the mixer grinder is excellent.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder with Powerful BLDC Motor It has a Slow mode technology. The BLDC motor gives better speed The mixer grinder has 4 jar sets for specialised uses. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder It has a Quick Cool Ventilation design The jars are leakproof. The mixer grinder comes with unique speed controls Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder It has three-speed knobs. The product offers precise mixing and grinding The mixer grinder generates low-sound. Bosch Pro Mixer Grinder The handle has a firm grip design. The mixer grinder has Sound Pounding Technology. It has a sturdy lid lock system. Wonderchef Nutri-blender Mixer, Grinder, and Blender The body build is sleek and robust. The Nutri-blender works well. The mixer grinder has super sharp blades. PLATINAGOLD Mixer Grinder The product has a great lock system. It has noise-reduction technology. The mixer grinder has an overload protector. Vidiem ADC Mixer Grinder 612 Evo It has self-lubricating bronze bushes. The product has a Quadra flow technology for cooling. The mixer grinder has a self-locking feature. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro feature The product has good durability. The mixer grinder has firm grip controls. It is made of rust-proof material. Havells Capture Mixer Grinder It has an Air Channelisation system The product is beautiful and sturdy. It has a 5-year warranty. Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind The product has Maxigrind Technology. It has an overload protection feature. The mixer grinder has chrome plate knobs.