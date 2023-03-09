Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Top 10 affordable orange juicers for home use: A complete guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 09, 2023 17:52 IST
Summary:

Looking for an affordable yet good orange juicer for your home? Check out our expert picks. From the latest models to tried-and-true favorites, ours is a comprehensive list. You can expect best value products without compromising on features.

An orange juicer is a must have in every household.

A quality citrus juicer may be a useful addition to your kitchen and is usually well worth the cost. Your immunity is greatly boosted by vitamin C, fiber, and flavonoids, all of which are abundant in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Although manual juicing is efficient, who wants to do it every morning? An orange juicer is the best option if you frequently consume orange juice and like it freshly squeezed. But it is immediately apparent from a quick peek at the juicer market that the options are numerous and varied. Fortunately, we have done the job for you.

1. Antson Aluminium Manual Orange Juicer

The Antson Aluminium Manual Orange Juicer can extract 30% more juice than standard hand-held juicers. It is suitable for a variety of fruit varieties, including lime, lemon, citrus, ginger, apple, and sugar cane juices. The juicer has dimensions of 12 x 10 x 2 centimetres.

Item Weight: 299 g

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 12 x 10 x 2 Centimeters

Product Dimensions ‎12D x 10W x 2H Centimeters

Material: ‎Aluminium

Compact and portableNot safe to use for oven or microwave
Parts are detachableDesign is okay
2. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00

The PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00 using this maximum juice extraction is possible in a matter of minutes with minimal effort thanks to two-way rotation. It is really simple to monitor juicing and prevent overflow using a transparent jar. A sieve adjuster aids in choosing various juice pulp levels.

Voltage: 50 Volts

Product Dimensions ‎16.7D x 17.1W x 19.5H Centimeters

Capacity: ‎10 Cubic Centimetres

Wattage: 220 KW

Compact and easy to useCan be used only for orange/citrus fruits
Transparent juicer designTough to clean the juicer
3. Nutribullet PRO High Speed

The Nutribullet PRO High Speed has one 900W Motor Base, one 709ml tall cup, one 532ml short cup with a holder, one 532ml short cup, one emulsifying blade, one lip ring, one flat blade, two lids, one pocket dietician, a recipe book are all included.

Item Weight: 3 kg 800 g

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 30.2 x 20 x 34.3 Centimeters

Capacity: 709 Millilitres

Voltage: 240

Compact and consumes less spaceCannot be washed properly
The juicer container can be used to drinkThe product can be improved
4. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder can create juices and smoothies in a matter of seconds. Additionally appropriate for dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. A copper motor with 500 W of power can grind practically any meal. It is best-in-class quality and customer service and includes a portable, easily made sipper container.

Item Weight: 1 kg 840 g

Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

Included Components: Mixers

Easy to cleanExpensive to the usage
Design is goodThe product gets stuck in between use.
5. Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder has 3 jars and makes the juicing process easy and it blends nicely and well. The steps are very quick and the usage of the product is good and worth it compared to the other products.

Product Dimensions ‎: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimeters

Item Weight: 3 g

Voltage: 220 Volts

Wattage: 600 Watts

Cleaning is easyElectric wastage on the higher grind
Power is goodProvides less juice of the fruits.
6. Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer

The Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer has 800-milliliter juice containers. Make as much juice as 2 liters at once; 700 W at 220-240 V in power. It has a QuickClean sieve and QuickClean technology. All pulp was gathered in one location for simple disposal. The pulp container is transparent, making pulp inspection simple. Effortless and smooth surfaces

Capacity: ‎1.2 liters

Wattage: ‎700 Watts

Item Weight: ‎4189 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters

Design is goodExpensive product
The QuickClean technology is goodCreates a noise
7. SUJATA Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder

The SUJATA Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder is used for finer juice with a better yield; the juicer has a special honeycomb filter mesh. Operating at 22 rpm maintains the taste and fragrance of meals and drinks. 9 minutes of continuous use is suitable for extended use. It is completely secure and shockproof.

Capacity: ‎6.2 Kilograms

Maximum Power: ‎900 Watts

Item Weight: t6200 Grams

Product Dimensions ‎: 27D x 50W x 36H Centimeters

Design is stylishExpensive compared to other product
Wastage is lessThere is noise and gets stuck
8. VOZICA Smart Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

The VOZICA Smart Portable Electric USB Juice Maker may be used to make natural, delicious juice, milkshakes, smoothies, and other infant food in addition to combining various fruits and vegetables. It has a convenient, portable, and lightweight design making it ideal for outdoor use. Be careful and avoid finger injuries. Just combine and go with 1 detachable cup holding 410 ml.

Item Weight: 340 g

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 32.9 x 20 x 2.1 Centimeters

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Included Components: Juicer

Prevents hand injuryHalf charged blender won’t blend properly
Portable and good to useBlends okay
9. Nubilous Aluminium Steel Heavy Duty

The Nubilous Aluminium Steel Heavy Duty is made of a premium aluminum alloy, it has a long lifespan. When squeezing lemons, the excellent quality of the lemon and lime squeezer ensures that the handle won't bend. It takes only a few seconds to clean with a soft cloth. To keep it shining, it must be hand washed.

Item Weight: 429 g

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 22 x 13 x 10.5 Centimeters

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Included Components: 1 juicer

Affordable Doesn’t blend properly
Good to use and worth buyingOnly a juicer can be used
10. Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer within one minute, 1 m long clean cord; simple to use, the material is Aluminium; SAN jug and PS cover, please. XL tube, integrated cord storage, and one-speed setting; 800ml of juice and a 1.2-liter pulp container 6Volume: 2 liters 800 watts of power Blade Stainless steel is a kind of material.

Capacity: ‎1.2 liters

Wattage: ‎800 Watts

Item Weight: ‎4220 Grams

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 25.9 x 25.9 x 49.8 Centimeters

It is easy to cleanExpensive product
The lid and container are transparentNot durable
Best overall product

The VOZICA Smart Portable Electric USB Juice Maker is excellent for preparing natural, delicious juices, smoothies, and milkshakes in addition to juicing fruits and vegetables. It has a convenient, portable design that makes it ideal for carrying with you whether you travel or are on the run. The Juicer Cup is comprised of materials that are suitable for use around food. You can quickly recharge it using a power bank, laptop, or other USB devices because it is also USB rechargeable. The Juicer Cup features a strong motor that can quickly combine fruits and vegetables. The Overall review of this product is good to use, worth the price, and blends well.

Best value for money

The Philips Citrus Press Juicer is a portable, small juicer with an ergonomic design. With its two-way rotating technique, you can quickly and easily extract the maximum amount of juice from any citrus fruits, including tangerines, oranges, and more, to prepare juice or smoothies. It has a transparent jar, which makes it simpler to see the juicing process and prevent overflow. Additionally, this juicer is quite portable and small, allowing you to take it on a trip or picnic and create juice from any citrus fruit and worth buying, and value for money and know which is the affordable orange juicer reviews 2023.

How to find the perfect budget mobile phone?

When it comes to finding the perfect juice blender, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First, decide on the budget you are looking for the blender. Once you have set the budget for the blender, you can start screening down the options. One of the best ways to find a great budget juice blender is to read reviews. There are tons of websites and blog posts that review all the products. This can be a great way to understand which is the affordable orange juicer and are the best bangs for your buck. Another great way to find a good blender is to ask around. Talk to your close ones and relatives and see if they have any suggestions. They may know of a great juice blender that you haven’t considered. Once you have a few blenders in mind, it’s time to compare them. Check which has the features you want. You have to compare the prices of your screened products and get the best deal possible. Once you’ve found the perfect blender, it’s time to enjoy all the great features it has to offer!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

