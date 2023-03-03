Top 10 affordable UPS inverters for home By Affiliate Desk

Summary: UPS inverters provide great output and are super efficient. Read on to see top picks.

You won't be troubled with frequent power outages if you have UPS inverter at home.

UPS inverter provides backup power to electronic equipment during power outages. Its basic functionality is to store power in batteries and make it available to various devices during a power outage. However, due to the increase in power shortage, it is important to have an alternative when the power is cut off. This could be done by seamlessly switching to battery power to continue to power your devices. In this situation, an UPS, a battery backup power system, will be your saviour by providing power long enough for equipment to gracefully shut down in the event of a utility power failure. 1. Microtek iMerlyn Digital Inverter/UPS - 700VA/588W (850-12V) Microtek iMerlyn is a smart hybrid digital UPS series launched with digital and Sinewave technology. Microtek UPS iMerlyn is a premium series that is the best ups inverter for the home, with many intelligent features, display status, error condition and battery charge voltage selection for longer backup. This is one of the best-selling UPS models in India. The UPS operates over a standard voltage range of 100V to 300V and a narrow voltage range of 180V to 260V. It helps to provide a high load capacity to your home and has an impressive appearance. A 5-stage battery charging mechanism extends battery life. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 34 x 38 x 19 Centimeters Weight: 8 kg Colour: Black Special Feature: High peak current capacity, High voltage surge protection. Power Source: ‎Battery Powered Model Name: 899-520-1250

Pros Cons Smart Thermal Management Protection A large storage space is required. Affordable price

2. Luminous Square Wave Eco 800 Watt UPS Inverter Luminous Square wave Eco helps reduce energy consumption, which helps in saving electricity. Low harmonic distortion makes this ups wave inverter virtually silent to run any connected load. Additionally, the wave inverter has a load-handling capacity to handle more than other similarly rated UPSs. Their charging starts with AC 100V input voltage. Also, the 3-stage charging for safe, efficient charging and longer battery life. The battery type selector switch helps the inverter to optimally charge the battery, prolonging battery life and making it the perfect inverter for home use. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: ‎34.9 x 34.9 x 18.9 cm Weight: 8.25 Kilograms Colour: Blue Special Feature: ABCC technology, ideal for sensitive appliances Power Source: ‎Battery Powered Model Name: ‎Neo 800

Pros Cons Ideal for sensitive appliances like computer Service can be improved Lower energy consumption

3. V-Guard Digital UPS 850 The Nextgen V-Guard UPS 850 inverter is an affordable ups inverter for your home. By providing better output power, V-Guard makes your home more comfortable. Even devices such as juicers and blenders will work fine with a nominal power of up to 450W. With a built-in solar charger, this ups solar inverter also helps you save money on your electricity bill. It is equipped with different battery charging modes, so you can choose between Normal mode or UPS mode and enjoy the convenience of using any battery type. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Voltage: 220 Volts Weight: ‎4.5 Kilograms Colour: Green Special Feature: matchless performance Amperage: 7 Amps

Pros Cons Provides matchless performance Might face some glitches sometimes It protects your appliances from the surge

4. Exide 1050VA Pure Sinewave UPS Inverter Exide 1050VA ups wave inverter has excellent clean sine wave; it has a high-speed microprocessor providing grid quality electricity equivalent to mains used in sine wave home ups powered by DSPs. To improve the user interface, it displays battery voltage and charge state, ac mains input voltage. If you are opting for a 1050VA UPS Inverter, EXIDE 1050VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is the best option. Specifications: Brand: Exide Weight: 10.6 kg Dimensions: ‎ 37 x 33 x 17 Cm Colour: Multicolour Special Feature: quality power is the same as mains Voltage: 180-220V Model number: ‎Exide 1050VA

Pros Cons Guarantees 100% protection and long life of your electrical and electronic appliances LED panel status is too bright A high-end DSP-based pure sine wave

5. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 It uses intelligent Pure Sinewave Output to offer power that is similar to the grid's supply, making it fully safe for your delicate equipment to function. It also offers a turbocharging option, which aids in quick recharge and guarantees that you always have enough power available, even during frequent and continuous power outages. It is also app-enabled, so you can control anything from the ease of your phone, and it can survive harsh weather conditions and perform flawlessly under low or high voltage situations. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Weight: 9.5 kg Dimensions: ‎ 25 x 12 x 27.5 Centimeters Colour: Metallic Grey Special Feature: Integrated app Model: Smart Pro 1200

Pros Cons Design for all types of power interruptions with high charge acceptance and little maintenance. App enabled hassle free user experience

6. Su-Kam Falcon+ 1100/12V Su-Kam Falcon comes with high-end microcontroller technology and also, the sine wave-ups provide a pure sine wave output that is 100 % clean. Therefore, it is suggested for sensitive electronic appliances like home theatre, motor loads, PC, TV, lights & fans. Moreover, su-Kam Falcon provides great user interphase by displaying Low battery, Mains, Battery Charging, Voltage, Overload, and Battery top. Specifications: Brand: Su-Kam Falcon Weight: 10 kg 700 g width: ‎ 27 x 27.5 x 12.1 Colour: White Special Feature: Noiseless operation Model number: 1100/12V Voltage: 290 Volts

Pros Cons Automatically adjusting for temperature Can be a little noisey. Automatic bypass mechanism Voltage cutoff is low. No Appliance Restarts

7. Genus Challenger UPS Inverter Genus Challenger introduces a new challenger Series with a modern pure sine wave UPS inverter range endowed with first-in-segment features. The output of the UPS inverter is regulated and completely stable and is free and Safe for running the most sophisticated and sensitive modern appliances like motor loads, PC, TV, lights & fans. Furthermore, they provide DSP-based technology to deliver you grid-compatible power output. In addition, they have provided sure sine technology to protect sensitive appliances. Finally, enhance your battery life with Auto Sense Intelligent Control (ASIC). Specifications: Brand: Genus Weight: 8 Kilograms width: ‎ 26.92 x 23.11 x 13.21 cm Colour: White Special Feature: Dual LCD & LED Display Model number: Challenger 1100 Batteries: ‎1 battery 12V required

Pros Cons Dual LCD & LED Display Variant Commercial uses require a large number of batteries Revolutionary Battery Revival Mode Pure Sine Wave Technology Various battery charging techniques Smart overload and short circuit protection

8. BATTERIES Amaron 880Va Amaron provides a variety of inverters, residential UPS systems, and inverter batteries. When most businesses discuss ways to deal with power outages, Amaron offers reliable backup power supplies for uninterrupted operations when there are outages. Amaron provides an uninterruptible power supply when the input power supply or mains power fails; it supplies emergency power to the load and offers a reliable power source option with this model. Also, they designed the model made to prevent uncertain data loss. Amaron UPS inverter helps to protect the voltage-sensitive devices from voltage surges. Specifications: Brand: Amaron Weight: 13.4 Kilograms width: ‎ 35 x 35 x 20 Centimeters Colour: White Special Feature: Recommended for sensitive electronics Model number: ‎Amaron 880va Power source: Battery Powered

Pros Cons Acoustic noise and electromagnetic interference are minimal. Standard installation and service fees are a little expensive. controlled output Quick switch from primary to backup power. extremely effective and trustworthy Input current with less distortion (THD)

9. Luminous Zolt 1700 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS Luminous Zolt 1700 1500VA / 1260Watt 24V Pure Sine Wave Inverter keeps home appliances running smoothly and safely even during power outages by providing better backup with constant power. This home-use inverter has an ECO mode, ideal for computers and other precision equipment, and a UPS mode, which extends the voltage range and reduces battery consumption. In addition, it helps in comprehensive protection functions such as short circuits and battery overcharge and reverses polarity to ensure convenient and safe operation. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Weight: ‎15 kg 800 g Width: ‎ 35 x 34 x 20 Centimeters Colour: Blue Special Feature: Recommended for sensitive electronics Model number: ‎ ‎Zolt 1700

Pros Cons the highest level of safety. Reviews indicate that the inverter makes noises. Digital LED display showing the hours and minutes of battery charging and power backup status High charge acceptance and low maintenance design for all types of power outages.

10. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS Luminous Zelio+ 1100 is a faster charging and efficient Sine Wave Inverter with a capacity of 1500 VA. It provides value for the money in the market. It has an Intuitive LCD Display for essential indications like backup time and charging time. Moreover, it includes an autonomous charging algorithm designed to prolong battery life. To know the inverter ups price in India, click on the link below. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Weight: ‎ 10 kg 600 g Width: ‎ 36 x 35 x 20 Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Topology Line Interactive Waveform type Sine wave Model number: ‎ZELIO 1100

Pros Cons While utility power is restored, UPS can resume automatically. The battery takes a long time to get fully charged. Accurate power frequency identification is made possible by excellent microprocessor control, increasing reliability.

Best overall product Choosing the best one from the above list is a daunting task. But the one with a more positive opinion on the list is V-Guard Smart Pro 1200, first in Segment Home Inverter UPS, which deserves the title. This home ups inverter is best because it can withstand long power outranges. Additionally, it can be connected to power from the grid, solar panels and also provides a great user-friendly experience. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹5,200, Genus Challenger UPS Inverter is affordable and packed with many features such as Dual LCD & LED Display Variants, revolutionary Battery revival mode, pure Sine wave technology, various battery charging techniques, smart overload and short circuit protection. How to find the perfect home UPS inverter? First, identifying your power requirements is mandatory for choosing the best home UPS inverter. Next, list the appliances you wish to operate in inverter power. Then move on to the second step of validating the VA rating of the inverter. VA implies the voltage and current supplied by the inverter to the appliances. This can be done with the below equation. VA = Power Requirement/Power Factor The last and crucial stage is buying an appropriate battery for the inverter. That wields the performance and life of the inverter.

