Top 10 affordable UPS inverters for home

How long does a UPS inverter last?
When completely charged, you can typically anticipate your inverter battery to last 5 to 10 hours.
UPS inverter provides backup power to electronic equipment during power outages. Its basic functionality is to store power in batteries and make it available to various devices during a power outage. However, due to the increase in power shortage, it is important to have an alternative when the power is cut off. This could be done by seamlessly switching to battery power to continue to power your devices. In this situation, an UPS, a battery backup power system, will be your saviour by providing power long enough for equipment to gracefully shut down in the event of a utility power failure.
1. Microtek iMerlyn Digital Inverter/UPS - 700VA/588W (850-12V)
Microtek iMerlyn is a smart hybrid digital UPS series launched with digital and Sinewave technology. Microtek UPS iMerlyn is a premium series that is the best ups inverter for the home, with many intelligent features, display status, error condition and battery charge voltage selection for longer backup. This is one of the best-selling UPS models in India. The UPS operates over a standard voltage range of 100V to 300V and a narrow voltage range of 180V to 260V. It helps to provide a high load capacity to your home and has an impressive appearance. A 5-stage battery charging mechanism extends battery life.
Brand: Microtek
Product Dimensions: 34 x 38 x 19 Centimeters
Weight: 8 kg
Colour: Black
Special Feature: High peak current capacity, High voltage surge protection.
Power Source: Battery Powered
Model Name: 899-520-1250
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart Thermal Management Protection
|A large storage space is required.
|Affordable price
2. Luminous Square Wave Eco 800 Watt UPS Inverter
Luminous Square wave Eco helps reduce energy consumption, which helps in saving electricity. Low harmonic distortion makes this ups wave inverter virtually silent to run any connected load. Additionally, the wave inverter has a load-handling capacity to handle more than other similarly rated UPSs. Their charging starts with AC 100V input voltage. Also, the 3-stage charging for safe, efficient charging and longer battery life. The battery type selector switch helps the inverter to optimally charge the battery, prolonging battery life and making it the perfect inverter for home use.
Brand: Luminous
Product Dimensions: 34.9 x 34.9 x 18.9 cm
Weight: 8.25 Kilograms
Colour: Blue
Special Feature: ABCC technology, ideal for sensitive appliances
Power Source: Battery Powered
Model Name: Neo 800
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for sensitive appliances like computer
|Service can be improved
|Lower energy consumption
3. V-Guard Digital UPS 850
The Nextgen V-Guard UPS 850 inverter is an affordable ups inverter for your home. By providing better output power, V-Guard makes your home more comfortable. Even devices such as juicers and blenders will work fine with a nominal power of up to 450W. With a built-in solar charger, this ups solar inverter also helps you save money on your electricity bill. It is equipped with different battery charging modes, so you can choose between Normal mode or UPS mode and enjoy the convenience of using any battery type.
Brand: V-Guard
Voltage: 220 Volts
Weight: 4.5 Kilograms
Colour: Green
Special Feature: matchless performance
Amperage: 7 Amps
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides matchless performance
|Might face some glitches sometimes
|It protects your appliances from the surge
4. Exide 1050VA Pure Sinewave UPS Inverter
Exide 1050VA ups wave inverter has excellent clean sine wave; it has a high-speed microprocessor providing grid quality electricity equivalent to mains used in sine wave home ups powered by DSPs. To improve the user interface, it displays battery voltage and charge state, ac mains input voltage. If you are opting for a 1050VA UPS Inverter, EXIDE 1050VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is the best option.
Brand: Exide
Weight: 10.6 kg
Dimensions: 37 x 33 x 17 Cm
Colour: Multicolour
Special Feature: quality power is the same as mains
Voltage: 180-220V
Model number: Exide 1050VA
|Pros
|Cons
|Guarantees 100% protection and long life of your electrical and electronic appliances
|LED panel status is too bright
|A high-end DSP-based pure sine wave
5. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200
It uses intelligent Pure Sinewave Output to offer power that is similar to the grid's supply, making it fully safe for your delicate equipment to function. It also offers a turbocharging option, which aids in quick recharge and guarantees that you always have enough power available, even during frequent and continuous power outages. It is also app-enabled, so you can control anything from the ease of your phone, and it can survive harsh weather conditions and perform flawlessly under low or high voltage situations.
Brand: V-Guard
Weight: 9.5 kg
Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 27.5 Centimeters
Colour: Metallic Grey
Special Feature: Integrated app
Model: Smart Pro 1200
|Pros
|Cons
|Design for all types of power interruptions with high charge acceptance and little maintenance.
|App enabled hassle free user experience
6. Su-Kam Falcon+ 1100/12V
Su-Kam Falcon comes with high-end microcontroller technology and also, the sine wave-ups provide a pure sine wave output that is 100 % clean. Therefore, it is suggested for sensitive electronic appliances like home theatre, motor loads, PC, TV, lights & fans. Moreover, su-Kam Falcon provides great user interphase by displaying Low battery, Mains, Battery Charging, Voltage, Overload, and Battery top.
Brand: Su-Kam Falcon
Weight: 10 kg 700 g
width: 27 x 27.5 x 12.1
Colour: White
Special Feature: Noiseless operation
Model number: 1100/12V
Voltage: 290 Volts
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatically adjusting for temperature
|Can be a little noisey.
|Automatic bypass mechanism
|Voltage cutoff is low.
|No Appliance Restarts
7. Genus Challenger UPS Inverter
Genus Challenger introduces a new challenger Series with a modern pure sine wave UPS inverter range endowed with first-in-segment features. The output of the UPS inverter is regulated and completely stable and is free and Safe for running the most sophisticated and sensitive modern appliances like motor loads, PC, TV, lights & fans. Furthermore, they provide DSP-based technology to deliver you grid-compatible power output. In addition, they have provided sure sine technology to protect sensitive appliances. Finally, enhance your battery life with Auto Sense Intelligent Control (ASIC).
Brand: Genus
Weight: 8 Kilograms
width: 26.92 x 23.11 x 13.21 cm
Colour: White
Special Feature: Dual LCD & LED Display
Model number: Challenger 1100
Batteries: 1 battery 12V required
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual LCD & LED Display Variant
|Commercial uses require a large number of batteries
|Revolutionary Battery Revival Mode
|Pure Sine Wave Technology
|Various battery charging techniques
|Smart overload and short circuit protection
8. BATTERIES Amaron 880Va
Amaron provides a variety of inverters, residential UPS systems, and inverter batteries. When most businesses discuss ways to deal with power outages, Amaron offers reliable backup power supplies for uninterrupted operations when there are outages. Amaron provides an uninterruptible power supply when the input power supply or mains power fails; it supplies emergency power to the load and offers a reliable power source option with this model. Also, they designed the model made to prevent uncertain data loss. Amaron UPS inverter helps to protect the voltage-sensitive devices from voltage surges.
Brand: Amaron
Weight: 13.4 Kilograms
width: 35 x 35 x 20 Centimeters
Colour: White
Special Feature: Recommended for sensitive electronics
Model number: Amaron 880va
Power source: Battery Powered
|Pros
|Cons
|Acoustic noise and electromagnetic interference are minimal.
|Standard installation and service fees are a little expensive.
|controlled output
|Quick switch from primary to backup power.
|extremely effective and trustworthy
|Input current with less distortion (THD)
9. Luminous Zolt 1700 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS
Luminous Zolt 1700 1500VA / 1260Watt 24V Pure Sine Wave Inverter keeps home appliances running smoothly and safely even during power outages by providing better backup with constant power. This home-use inverter has an ECO mode, ideal for computers and other precision equipment, and a UPS mode, which extends the voltage range and reduces battery consumption. In addition, it helps in comprehensive protection functions such as short circuits and battery overcharge and reverses polarity to ensure convenient and safe operation.
Brand: Luminous
Weight: 15 kg 800 g
Width: 35 x 34 x 20 Centimeters
Colour: Blue
Special Feature: Recommended for sensitive electronics
Model number: Zolt 1700
|Pros
|Cons
|the highest level of safety.
|Reviews indicate that the inverter makes noises.
|Digital LED display showing the hours and minutes of battery charging and power backup status
|High charge acceptance and low maintenance design for all types of power outages.
10. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 is a faster charging and efficient Sine Wave Inverter with a capacity of 1500 VA. It provides value for the money in the market. It has an Intuitive LCD Display for essential indications like backup time and charging time. Moreover, it includes an autonomous charging algorithm designed to prolong battery life. To know the inverter ups price in India, click on the link below.
Brand: Luminous
Weight: 10 kg 600 g
Width: 36 x 35 x 20 Centimeters
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Topology Line Interactive Waveform type Sine wave
Model number: ZELIO 1100
|Pros
|Cons
|While utility power is restored, UPS can resume automatically.
|The battery takes a long time to get fully charged.
|Accurate power frequency identification is made possible by excellent microprocessor control, increasing reliability.
Best overall product
Choosing the best one from the above list is a daunting task. But the one with a more positive opinion on the list is V-Guard Smart Pro 1200, first in Segment Home Inverter UPS, which deserves the title. This home ups inverter is best because it can withstand long power outranges. Additionally, it can be connected to power from the grid, solar panels and also provides a great user-friendly experience.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of ₹5,200, Genus Challenger UPS Inverter is affordable and packed with many features such as Dual LCD & LED Display Variants, revolutionary Battery revival mode, pure Sine wave technology, various battery charging techniques, smart overload and short circuit protection.
How to find the perfect home UPS inverter?
First, identifying your power requirements is mandatory for choosing the best home UPS inverter. Next, list the appliances you wish to operate in inverter power. Then move on to the second step of validating the VA rating of the inverter. VA implies the voltage and current supplied by the inverter to the appliances. This can be done with the below equation.
VA = Power Requirement/Power Factor
The last and crucial stage is buying an appropriate battery for the inverter. That wields the performance and life of the inverter.
Under the recommendation, UPS batteries have a predicted lifespan of 3 to 5 years.
A fully charged battery would show a reading of 13.2 to 13.5 volts on a voltmeter placed across the terminals.
If you need to know how much power is left, you can use a digital voltmeter to read the voltage of the external battery.