Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Top 10 air purifiers for a clean and fresh home

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 27, 2023 17:05 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on a host of features and descriptions of the top 10 air purifiers in the market. Enjoying clean and healthy air is easy now.

product info
In urban centres across India, an air purifier is becoming a must-have item in every household.

With the increased rates of air pollution in the present times, our homes are subjected to pollutants that come in through the windows and doors. Hence, people often look for the best-rated air purifier to protect themselves from allergies and sickness that pollutants can cause.

From an air purifier for allergies to one for a bedroom, a wide range of air purifiers are available today. We’ve gathered the top air purifier models that suit your specific requirements and provide a cleaner, healthier home.

Product List

1. Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)

Coway Air Purifier is known for its superior quality and distinctive design. If you have been looking for air purifiers for allergies, its Green Anti-Virus HEPA Filter can be useful. This feature helps trap 99.99% of pollen, dust, virus, and allergens that can prevent allergies. Its patented Urethane Carbon Filter helps trap Formaldehyde, bad odour, VOCs, and cigarette smoke for a clean and odor-free environment.

The patented Cartridge Design in AirMega 150 enables a one-touch removal of all filters. This helps in removing filters without getting your hands dirty to avoid uneasiness and filth. Additionally, this air purifier has the longest filter life of 8500 hours.

Specifications:

Brand: Coway

Product Dimensions: ‎54D x 26W x 43H cm

Item model number: ‎AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Easy to assembleCost of maintenance can be reduced
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))
4.4 (3,926)
4.4 (3,926)
2. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

Air purifier ratings frequently praise SHARP’s patented technology that uses nature’s purification. SHARP Room Air Purifiers function on double purification using the Plasmacluster and filters. This double purification makes it reliable for usage at the office and home.

The Active Carbon Filter in this deodorises the air and removes various common household odours. Its two different modes, Auto and Haze, make it flexible to adjust according to your needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Sharp

Product Dimensions: 20.9D x 38.3W x 54H cm

Item model number: FP-F40E-W

Country of Origin: Thailand

ProsCons
Comprehensive warranty of three yearsCould have been better if an air quality display was available
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, 7 Years Warranty, Additional HEPA Filter, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter | Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²
4.3 (1,555)
4.3 (1,555)
3. Mi Air Purifier 3

The HEPA Filter present in the Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle size up to 0.1 microns. You can connect it with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa or enable a Wi-Fi connection for easy operation.

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Product Dimensions: ‎24D x 24W x 52H cm

Item model number: FJY4033IN

Country of Origin: China

ProsCons
Smart app control, Includes a user guide and power cordMakes excess sound while functioning
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white)
4.3 (4,136)
4.3 (4,136)
4. Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20

You do not need to scroll through air purifier reviews to figure out that Philips is undoubtedly the best brand for air purifiers in India. It comes with a Vitashield Intelligent Purification, which can automatically sense air quality and remove 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. If you have been looking for an air purifier for bedrooms, it is perfect for an area as big as a master bedroom.

Several families love to keep pets and hence look for an air purifier for pet asthma. The Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20 is tested to remove the airborne H1N1 virus and 99.9% bacteria and viruses. This can ensure that your pets can inhale clean air even when you are off to work.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions: 24D x 35.9W x 55.8H cm

Item model number: AC2887/20

Country of Origin: China

ProsCons
Comes with free home service along with two years of worldwide warrantyCannot purify multiple rooms from a common location
Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20,Vitashield Intelligent Purification,Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours,Removes 99.9% Airborne Viruses & Bacteria,99.97% Airborne Pollutants,Ideal For Master Bedroom
4.3 (2,045)
4.3 (2,045)
5. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier can automatically remove up to 99.95% of pollutants and allergens as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns). Further, this air purifier comes with two intelligent sensors that continually monitor and react to air quality. Its Vacuum Sealed 360-degree Glass HEPA Filter and Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter ensure that toxic ultra-fine pollutants ate not released back into the room.

Specifications:

Brand: Dyson

Product Dimensions: ‎18.5D x 20W x 102.2H cm

Item model number: Tower

Country of Origin: Malaysia

ProsCons
Comes with an easy-to-clean aperture where fast-spinning blades are absentQuality of service needs to be improved so that the price sounds worth paying
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large
4.2 (853)
4.2 (853)
6. Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier

If protecting your family from dust, pollens, bacteria, etc., is a priority, then the Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier is the right fit. There are barely any best-rated air filters in the market that can match its efficiency in micro-level purification. This air purifier's 3D airflow feature enables front and upward airflow for efficient purification.

Specifications:

Brand: Honeywell

Product Dimensions: 18.6D x 33.8W x 48H cm

Item model number: ‎HC000018/AP/V3

Country of Origin: China

ProsCons
Comes with a High-Grade H13 HEPA Filter and Activated carbon filter for enhanced efficiencyProcess of changing the filter can be made easier
Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier. Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens, 3 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area of 465 sq.ft
4.1 (2,517)
4.1 (2,517)
7. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier

The cutting-edge technology of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier provides a 6 Stage Filtration mechanism for excellent air purification. It comes with a dust sensor and 3 Step Speed Control mechanism so that you can adjust it according to your day to day cleanliness needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas

Product Dimensions: 7.3D x 13W x 19.7H c

Item model number: VAP26TWV

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Comes with a Digital PM 2.5 Indicator and Multicolor LEDThe noise generated can be reduced
Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)
3.6 (101)
3.6 (101)
8. Tesora Air Purifier

The Tesora Air Purifier comes with a 4-Layer Filtration that includes a Washable Cloth Filter, Pre Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, and True HEPA Filter. It is an efficient air purifier for allergies as it has a CADR of 220CMH that helps keep your home pollutant-free.

Specifications:

Brand: Tesora- Inspired by you

Product Dimensions: ‎21.5D x 33.5W x 63H c

Item model number: Tesora Air Purifier

Country of Origin: China

ProsCons
Dual control including touch and remote control for convenience The weight could have been lighter. 
Tesora - Inspired by you Air Purifier for Home| 4-Stage Filtration with HEPA Filter| PM2.5 Display| AQI Indicator| Washable Filter (Tesora Air Purifier)
4.3 (25)
4.3 (25)
9. Burge ion Dome Air Purifier

The Burge ion Dome effortlessly tackles suspended as well as surface microorganisms for ensuring clean air in every breath. Further, its small size enables you to carry it around easily as and when needed.

Specifications:

Brand: Burge

Product Dimensions: ‎17.5D x 17.5W x 16.5H c

Item model number: ‎IONGNR008002

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
 No assembly needed, light weight Absence of filter is questionable as it can decrease its efficiency 
Burge | ion Dome | Air Purifier | No Filter | Virus Killer | Air Ioniser (Black & Red)
4.5 (33)
4.5 (33)
10. TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier

The remote SensorPod in the TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier monitors the air quality to provide fresh and clean air. SensorPod communicates back to the TruSens purifier when placed across the room, so its fan speed can be adjusted automatically.

Specifications:

Brand: TruSens

Product Dimensions: 23 x 23 x 56 cm

Item model number: ‎2415113EU

Country of Origin: China

ProsCons
Presence of 360-degree DuPont filtration that captures pollutants easilyFails to remove foul odour 
TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier | Remote SensorPod | 360 HEPA Filtration with Dupont Filter | UV Light Sterilization Kills Bacteria Germs Odor Allergens in Home | Dual Airflow for Full Coverage (Medium)
3.9 (100)
3.9 (100)
Price of air purifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))Rs. 79,900
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-WRs. 16,500
Mi Air Purifier 3Rs. 14,999
Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20Rs. 23,559
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air PurifierRs. 43,900
Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air PurifierRs.15,299
Voltas VAP26TWV Air PurifierRs. 12,990
Tesora Air PurifierRs. 10,500
Burge ion Dome Air PurifierRs. 8,499
TruSens Z-2000 Air PurifierRs.11,313 

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))Real-time indoor air quality displayed through an indicator  Filter Replacement Indicator Easy to assemble
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-WDust and Odour Sensors  Auto Restart FeatureComprehensive warranty of three years
Mi Air Purifier 3360 Degree Air intake with 3 Layer Filtration  High CADR of 380 m3/h Smart app control
Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20Known for its allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF Efficiently removes 99.99% house dust mites and pollen Comes with free home service along with two years of worldwide warranty
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air PurifierDyson Link app enables one to remotely control the machine and create schedules Displays real time reports Comes with an easy-to-clean aperture where fast-spinning blades are absent
Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air PurifierCARD of up to 300m3/h Noise-free operation Comes with a High Grade H13 HEPA Filter and Activated carbon filter for enhanced efficiency
Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier Anti-Bacterial Filter Light weight Comes with a Digital PM 2.5 Indicator and Multicolor LED
Tesora Air Purifier 3 different speed modes  digital display that shows the real time air quality Dual control including touch and remote control for convenience
Burge ion Dome Air Purifier Lightweight 51.5 CFM Fan Speed ideal for spacious rooms No assembly needed
TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier Complete room coverage Detailed LED display Presence of 360-degree DuPont filtration that captures pollutants easily

Best overall product

It would be difficult to pick one air purifier from this list as all of them have their own unique set of features which makes them stand out. However, the Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) stands out owing to its efficiency and reliable features. It can trap up to 99.99% of dust and other unwanted particles and has a unique patented filter that adds to its authenticity. Further, the patented Cartridge Design helps remove the filter without getting your hands dirty, which indicates the priority this product gives to hygiene.

Best value for money

The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier stands out regarding the best value for money. It can efficiently remove up to 99.95% of the pollutants and can handle minuscule allergens, which most air purifiers tend to miss out on. Further, the two intelligent sensors make it stand out and enhance its functioning. Hence, the MRP of Rs. 43,900, which can go down to Rs. 27,900 during the sale, is a reasonable price for this air purifier with excellent features.

How to find an air purifier that suits your requirements perfectly?

While looking for an air purifier, start with making a list of the specific features that fulfil your requirements and set a budget. Subsequently, read reviews and review the pricing and features of various products. Finally, pick the product that fulfils your requirements and fits your budget without burning a hole in your pocket.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
