Top 10 air purifiers for a clean and fresh home

In urban centres across India, an air purifier is becoming a must-have item in every household.

With the increased rates of air pollution in the present times, our homes are subjected to pollutants that come in through the windows and doors. Hence, people often look for the best-rated air purifier to protect themselves from allergies and sickness that pollutants can cause. From an air purifier for allergies to one for a bedroom, a wide range of air purifiers are available today. We’ve gathered the top air purifier models that suit your specific requirements and provide a cleaner, healthier home. Product List 1. Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Coway Air Purifier is known for its superior quality and distinctive design. If you have been looking for air purifiers for allergies, its Green Anti-Virus HEPA Filter can be useful. This feature helps trap 99.99% of pollen, dust, virus, and allergens that can prevent allergies. Its patented Urethane Carbon Filter helps trap Formaldehyde, bad odour, VOCs, and cigarette smoke for a clean and odor-free environment. The patented Cartridge Design in AirMega 150 enables a one-touch removal of all filters. This helps in removing filters without getting your hands dirty to avoid uneasiness and filth. Additionally, this air purifier has the longest filter life of 8500 hours. Specifications: Brand: Coway Product Dimensions: ‎54D x 26W x 43H cm Item model number: ‎AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Country of Origin: India

Pros Cons Easy to assemble Cost of maintenance can be reduced

2. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W Air purifier ratings frequently praise SHARP’s patented technology that uses nature’s purification. SHARP Room Air Purifiers function on double purification using the Plasmacluster and filters. This double purification makes it reliable for usage at the office and home. The Active Carbon Filter in this deodorises the air and removes various common household odours. Its two different modes, Auto and Haze, make it flexible to adjust according to your needs. Specifications: Brand: Sharp Product Dimensions: 20.9D x 38.3W x 54H cm Item model number: FP-F40E-W Country of Origin: Thailand

Pros Cons Comprehensive warranty of three years Could have been better if an air quality display was available

3. Mi Air Purifier 3 The HEPA Filter present in the Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle size up to 0.1 microns. You can connect it with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa or enable a Wi-Fi connection for easy operation. Specifications: Brand: MI Product Dimensions: ‎24D x 24W x 52H cm Item model number: FJY4033IN Country of Origin: China

Pros Cons Smart app control, Includes a user guide and power cord Makes excess sound while functioning

4. Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20 You do not need to scroll through air purifier reviews to figure out that Philips is undoubtedly the best brand for air purifiers in India. It comes with a Vitashield Intelligent Purification, which can automatically sense air quality and remove 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. If you have been looking for an air purifier for bedrooms, it is perfect for an area as big as a master bedroom. Several families love to keep pets and hence look for an air purifier for pet asthma. The Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20 is tested to remove the airborne H1N1 virus and 99.9% bacteria and viruses. This can ensure that your pets can inhale clean air even when you are off to work. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 24D x 35.9W x 55.8H cm Item model number: AC2887/20 Country of Origin: China

Pros Cons Comes with free home service along with two years of worldwide warranty Cannot purify multiple rooms from a common location

5. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier can automatically remove up to 99.95% of pollutants and allergens as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns). Further, this air purifier comes with two intelligent sensors that continually monitor and react to air quality. Its Vacuum Sealed 360-degree Glass HEPA Filter and Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter ensure that toxic ultra-fine pollutants ate not released back into the room. Specifications: Brand: Dyson Product Dimensions: ‎18.5D x 20W x 102.2H cm Item model number: Tower Country of Origin: Malaysia

Pros Cons Comes with an easy-to-clean aperture where fast-spinning blades are absent Quality of service needs to be improved so that the price sounds worth paying

6. Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier If protecting your family from dust, pollens, bacteria, etc., is a priority, then the Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier is the right fit. There are barely any best-rated air filters in the market that can match its efficiency in micro-level purification. This air purifier's 3D airflow feature enables front and upward airflow for efficient purification. Specifications: Brand: Honeywell Product Dimensions: 18.6D x 33.8W x 48H cm Item model number: ‎HC000018/AP/V3 Country of Origin: China

Pros Cons Comes with a High-Grade H13 HEPA Filter and Activated carbon filter for enhanced efficiency Process of changing the filter can be made easier

7. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier The cutting-edge technology of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier provides a 6 Stage Filtration mechanism for excellent air purification. It comes with a dust sensor and 3 Step Speed Control mechanism so that you can adjust it according to your day to day cleanliness needs. Specifications: Brand: Voltas Product Dimensions: 7.3D x 13W x 19.7H c Item model number: VAP26TWV Country of Origin: India

Pros Cons Comes with a Digital PM 2.5 Indicator and Multicolor LED The noise generated can be reduced

8. Tesora Air Purifier The Tesora Air Purifier comes with a 4-Layer Filtration that includes a Washable Cloth Filter, Pre Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, and True HEPA Filter. It is an efficient air purifier for allergies as it has a CADR of 220CMH that helps keep your home pollutant-free. Specifications: Brand: Tesora- Inspired by you Product Dimensions: ‎21.5D x 33.5W x 63H c Item model number: Tesora Air Purifier Country of Origin: China

Pros Cons Dual control including touch and remote control for convenience The weight could have been lighter.

9. Burge ion Dome Air Purifier The Burge ion Dome effortlessly tackles suspended as well as surface microorganisms for ensuring clean air in every breath. Further, its small size enables you to carry it around easily as and when needed. Specifications: Brand: Burge Product Dimensions: ‎17.5D x 17.5W x 16.5H c Item model number: ‎IONGNR008002 Country of Origin: India

Pros Cons No assembly needed, light weight Absence of filter is questionable as it can decrease its efficiency

10. TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier The remote SensorPod in the TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier monitors the air quality to provide fresh and clean air. SensorPod communicates back to the TruSens purifier when placed across the room, so its fan speed can be adjusted automatically. Specifications: Brand: TruSens Product Dimensions: 23 x 23 x 56 cm Item model number: ‎2415113EU Country of Origin: China

Pros Cons Presence of 360-degree DuPont filtration that captures pollutants easily Fails to remove foul odour

Price of air purifiers at a glance:

Product Price Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) Rs. 79,900 SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W Rs. 16,500 Mi Air Purifier 3 Rs. 14,999 Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20 Rs. 23,559 Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Rs. 43,900 Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier Rs.15,299 Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier Rs. 12,990 Tesora Air Purifier Rs. 10,500 Burge ion Dome Air Purifier Rs. 8,499 TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier Rs.11,313

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) Real-time indoor air quality displayed through an indicator Filter Replacement Indicator Easy to assemble SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W Dust and Odour Sensors Auto Restart Feature Comprehensive warranty of three years Mi Air Purifier 3 360 Degree Air intake with 3 Layer Filtration High CADR of 380 m3/h Smart app control Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20 Known for its allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF Efficiently removes 99.99% house dust mites and pollen Comes with free home service along with two years of worldwide warranty Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Dyson Link app enables one to remotely control the machine and create schedules Displays real time reports Comes with an easy-to-clean aperture where fast-spinning blades are absent Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier CARD of up to 300m3/h Noise-free operation Comes with a High Grade H13 HEPA Filter and Activated carbon filter for enhanced efficiency Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier Anti-Bacterial Filter Light weight Comes with a Digital PM 2.5 Indicator and Multicolor LED Tesora Air Purifier 3 different speed modes digital display that shows the real time air quality Dual control including touch and remote control for convenience Burge ion Dome Air Purifier Lightweight 51.5 CFM Fan Speed ideal for spacious rooms No assembly needed TruSens Z-2000 Air Purifier Complete room coverage Detailed LED display Presence of 360-degree DuPont filtration that captures pollutants easily

Best overall product It would be difficult to pick one air purifier from this list as all of them have their own unique set of features which makes them stand out. However, the Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) stands out owing to its efficiency and reliable features. It can trap up to 99.99% of dust and other unwanted particles and has a unique patented filter that adds to its authenticity. Further, the patented Cartridge Design helps remove the filter without getting your hands dirty, which indicates the priority this product gives to hygiene. Best value for money The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier stands out regarding the best value for money. It can efficiently remove up to 99.95% of the pollutants and can handle minuscule allergens, which most air purifiers tend to miss out on. Further, the two intelligent sensors make it stand out and enhance its functioning. Hence, the MRP of Rs. 43,900, which can go down to Rs. 27,900 during the sale, is a reasonable price for this air purifier with excellent features. How to find an air purifier that suits your requirements perfectly? While looking for an air purifier, start with making a list of the specific features that fulfil your requirements and set a budget. Subsequently, read reviews and review the pricing and features of various products. Finally, pick the product that fulfils your requirements and fits your budget without burning a hole in your pocket.